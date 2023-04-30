Bamburi Cement : Annual Report & Financial Statements 2022
YEARS OF
COMMITMENT TO
ENVIRONMENTAL
SUSTAINABILITY
2022 BAMBURI ANNUAL REPORT
BAMBURI CEMENT
| ANNUAL REPORT 1
WHO WE ARE
2
About Bamburi Cement Group
4
Our Brands
6
About Holcim
8
2022 OVERVIEW
10
Group - Key Financial Highlights
12
Value Added Statement
13
Chairman's Statement
14
Group Managing Director's Statement
18
Board of Directors
22
Executive Committee Members
26
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
34
Operational Review
36
Health and Safety
55
Our People, Culture and Systems
61
Risk and Control
69
SUSTAINABILITY REVIEW
70
Our Sustainability Framework
54
Nature and Water
55
Circular Economy
56
People and Communities
57
Climate Energy
58
GOVERNANCE
61
Corporate Governance Statement
62
Director's Remuneration Report
71
Shareholder Profile
75
FINANCIAL REVIEW
78
Corporate Information
80
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
81
Independent Auditors' Report
82
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
and Other Comprehensive Income
85
Company Statement of Profit or Loss
and Other Comprehensive Income
86
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
87
Company Statement of Financial Position
88
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
89
Company Statement of Changes in Equity
90
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
91
Company Statement of Cash Flows
94
Notes to the Financial Statements
95
2
WHO WE ARE
Bamburi Cement is an Industry captain and member of the Holcim Group
.
As a leading clinker, cement and concrete producer in Eastern Africa, Bamburi Cement is at the forefront of innovative and sustainable building solutions.
VISION
To be the undisputed leader and the preferred partner providing innovative high quality solutions for nation building.
BAMBURI CEMENT
| ANNUAL REPORT 3
Sunset Terrace at Bamburi Forest Trails
OUR
STRATEGY Our Building for Growth Vision is based on 4 Pillars:
GROWTH
PERFORMANCE
PEOPLE
SUSTAINABILITY
Profitable green growth
Be quality cash cost
Become an agile,
Be the most respected
ahead of market
company in the country
lean, performance
company by all
through innovation &
focused organization by
stakeholders by creating
operational excellence
empowering our people
shared value with them
4
BAMBURI CEMENT
| ANNUAL REPORT
5
4 SUBSIDIARIES
Hima Cement
Limited
A Uganda based subsidiary of Bamburi Cement PLC with 3 plants iin Kasese, Namanve and Tororo.
Bamburi Special Products Limited
The leading supplier of Readymix concrete and Precast concrete blocks with operations in Nairobi and Mombasa.
Lafarge Eco Systems Limited
The environmental arm of Bamburi Cement whose operations are in sustainable land use and quarry rehabilitation.
Diani Estates Limited
Diani's principal activity is management of land reserves on behalf of its parent company, Bamburi Cement.
White-faced whistling ducks in Nguuni Nature
Sanctuary at Bamburi Shale quarry.
OUR PLANTS
The Company operates 5 cement plants from where it serves.
Kenya and Uganda markets as well other export markets.
Operate 2 Plants in Kenya
Operate 3 Plants in Uganda
•
Integrated Plant (Clinkering and Cement) in Mombasa
• Integrated Plant (Clinkering and Cement) in
•
Grinding Plant (Cement) in Athi River
Kasese, Western Uganda
•
Grinding Plant (Cement) in Tororo
•
Blending Station in Namanve
BAMBURI CEMENT
| ANNUAL REPORT 7
Water buck at Bamburi Forest Trails.
