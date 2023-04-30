Advanced search
Bamburi Cement : Annual Report & Financial Statements 2022

04/30/2023
YEARS OF

COMMITMENT TO

ENVIRONMENTAL

SUSTAINABILITY

2022 BAMBURI ANNUAL REPORT

  • FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

TABLE OF CONTENTS

BAMBURI CEMENT | ANNUAL REPORT 1

WHO WE ARE

2

About Bamburi Cement Group

4

Our Brands

6

About Holcim

8

2022 OVERVIEW

10

Group - Key Financial Highlights

12

Value Added Statement

13

Chairman's Statement

14

Group Managing Director's Statement

18

Board of Directors

22

Executive Committee Members

26

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

34

Operational Review

36

Health and Safety

55

Our People, Culture and Systems

61

Risk and Control

69

SUSTAINABILITY REVIEW

70

Our Sustainability Framework

54

Nature and Water

55

Circular Economy

56

People and Communities

57

Climate Energy

58

GOVERNANCE

61

Corporate Governance Statement

62

Director's Remuneration Report

71

Shareholder Profile

75

FINANCIAL REVIEW

78

Corporate Information

80

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

81

Independent Auditors' Report

82

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

and Other Comprehensive Income

85

Company Statement of Profit or Loss

and Other Comprehensive Income

86

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

87

Company Statement of Financial Position

88

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

89

Company Statement of Changes in Equity

90

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

91

Company Statement of Cash Flows

94

Notes to the Financial Statements

95

2

WHO WE ARE

Bamburi Cement is an Industry captain and member of the Holcim Group.

As a leading clinker, cement and concrete producer in Eastern Africa, Bamburi Cement is at the forefront of innovative and sustainable building solutions.

VISION

To be the undisputed leader and the preferred partner providing innovative high quality solutions for nation building.

BAMBURI CEMENT | ANNUAL REPORT 3

Sunset Terrace at Bamburi Forest Trails

OUR

STRATEGY Our Building for Growth Vision is based on 4 Pillars:

GROWTH

PERFORMANCE

PEOPLE

SUSTAINABILITY

Profitable green growth

Be quality cash cost

Become an agile,

Be the most respected

ahead of market

company in the country

lean, performance

company by all

through innovation &

focused organization by

stakeholders by creating

operational excellence

empowering our people

shared value with them

4

BAMBURI CEMENT | ANNUAL REPORT

5

4 SUBSIDIARIES

Hima Cement

Limited

A Uganda based subsidiary of Bamburi Cement PLC with 3 plants iin Kasese, Namanve and Tororo.

Bamburi Special Products Limited

The leading supplier of Readymix concrete and Precast concrete blocks with operations in Nairobi and Mombasa.

Lafarge Eco Systems Limited

The environmental arm of Bamburi Cement whose operations are in sustainable land use and quarry rehabilitation.

Diani Estates Limited

Diani's principal activity is management of land reserves on behalf of its parent company, Bamburi Cement.

White-faced whistling ducks in Nguuni Nature

Sanctuary at Bamburi Shale quarry.

OUR PLANTS

The Company operates 5 cement plants from where it serves.

Kenya and Uganda markets as well other export markets.

Operate 2 Plants in Kenya

Operate 3 Plants in Uganda

Integrated Plant (Clinkering and Cement) in Mombasa

• Integrated Plant (Clinkering and Cement) in

Grinding Plant (Cement) in Athi River

Kasese, Western Uganda

Grinding Plant (Cement) in Tororo

Blending Station in Namanve

6

OUR BRANDS

BAMBURI CEMENT | ANNUAL REPORT 7

Water buck at Bamburi Forest Trails.

