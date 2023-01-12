Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Bambuser AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    BUSER   SE0009663834

BAMBUSER AB (PUBL)

(BUSER)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  10:35:17 2023-01-12 am EST
3.562 SEK   -2.41%
10:20aOne-to-one Quarterly Update : Q4 2022
PU
2022Bambuser Announces Bambuser Live Shopping Cartridge for B2C Commerce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace
AQ
2022Bambuser's Finance Chief To Depart In February 2023
MT
Summary 
Summary

One-to-One quarterly update: Q4 2022

01/12/2023 | 10:20am EST
The Video Widget allows customers to meet your staff one-on-one when they need you, no matter where on the website they are.


Originally designed to allow brands to use a personalized image to attract and convert site visitors, the new and improved widget can now feature a short video, making it far more engaging and inviting.

By using the Video Widget you'll leave behind the static look and feel of run-of-the-mill chatbots and drive far more customers into One-to-One calls with your sales staff than ever before.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bambuser AB published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 15:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 202 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
Net income 2022 -215 M -20,5 M -20,5 M
Net cash 2022 358 M 34,2 M 34,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,65x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 771 M 73,6 M 73,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 199
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart BAMBUSER AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Bambuser AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAMBUSER AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,65 SEK
Average target price 6,50 SEK
Spread / Average Target 78,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maryam Ghahremani Chief Executive Officer
Sara Lundell Chief Financial Officer
Joel-Tomas Citron Chairman
Martin Storsjö Co-Chief Technology Officer
David Salmon Chief Technology & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAMBUSER AB (PUBL)-1.08%74
ADOBE INC.0.64%159 428
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.63%47 947
AUTODESK, INC.3.51%43 138
WORKDAY INC.-2.04%42 130
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.1.51%34 816