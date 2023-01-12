One-to-One quarterly update: Q4 2022

The Video Widget allows customers to meet your staff one-on-one when they need you, no matter where on the website they are.
Originally designed to allow brands to use a personalized image to attract and convert site visitors, the new and improved widget can now feature a short video, making it far more engaging and inviting.
By using the Video Widget you'll leave behind the static look and feel of run-of-the-mill chatbots and drive far more customers into One-to-One calls with your sales staff than ever before.
Disclaimer
Bambuser AB published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 15:19:02 UTC.