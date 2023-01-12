One-to-One quarterly update: Q4 2022

The Video Widget allows customers to meet your staff one-on-one when they need you, no matter where on the website they are.

Originally designed to allow brands to use a personalized image to attract and convert site visitors, the new and improved widget can now feature a short video, making it far more engaging and inviting.

By using the Video Widget you'll leave behind the static look and feel of run-of-the-mill chatbots and drive far more customers into One-to-One calls with your sales staff than ever before.

