General Announcement::RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY

BAN LEONG TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
(Company Registration Number: 199303898C)
RESIGNATION OF JOINT SECRETARY
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Ban Leong Technologies Limited (the "Company") announces that Ms See Kai Li has resigned her position as a joint secretary of the Company with effect from 28 July 2021.
Consequent upon the aforesaid resignation, the other joint secretary, Ms Pan Mi Keay will remain in office as the secretary of the Company.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to place its record of appreciation to Ms See Kai Li for her past services during her term of office and extend its best wishes to Ms See Kai Li in her future endeavours.
On Behalf of the Board
Ronald Teng Woo Boon
Managing Director
28 July 2021
