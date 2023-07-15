Banaras Beads Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and exporting of handicraft items, such as glass beads necklaces and imitation jewelry. The Company also manufactures other articles of gold silver and other precious and semiprecious metal and stone. It provides beads made from clay, brass, aluminum, copper, resin, ceramics, horn, bone, semiprecious stones, agate, lac, hand painted beads, and spray-painted beads. It also trades in leather cords, cotton wax cords and handicraft products. Its glass beads are handmade (lamp work) as well as machine made (pressed beads and tube cutting machine). The company's products include seed beads, bone beads, faceted crystal beads, metal beads, soap stones, wooden, fancy beads, gold stone, dichroic, hand painted, silver foil, Kashmiri beads and shapes.