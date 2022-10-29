Advanced search
    526849   INE655B01011

BANARAS BEADS LIMITED

(526849)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
83.00 INR   -1.78%
Banaras Beads : Newspaper Advertisements

10/29/2022 | 01:39am EDT
REF.: BBL/SECT/

October 29, 2022

To,

The BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange Of (I) Ltd.,

Department of Corporate Services,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Plot No.C/1, G-Block,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400001

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 051

Sub.: Published copy of Un-Audited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended on 30th September' 2022 in compliance of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Dear Sir,

Please find enclosed herewith published copy Un-Audited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended on 30th September' 2022 in compliance of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The said result was published in Financial Express (English) edition and in Aaj (Hindi) edition newspaper on 28.10.2022.

Kindly take the above documents on the records and acknowledge the receipt of the same.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For BANARAS BEADS LIMITED

(R.K. SINGH) COMPANY SECRETARY Encl. As above

Disclaimer

Banaras Beads Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2022 05:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
