  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Banaras Beads Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    526849   INE655B01011

BANARAS BEADS LIMITED

(526849)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Banaras Beads : Price movement

03/15/2022 | 12:30am EDT
REF.: BBL/SECT/

March 15, 2022

To,

The National Stock Exchange Of (I) Ltd.,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Plot No.C/1, G-Block,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 051

Sub.: Clarification on price movement of shares.

Ref.: Your e-mail dt. 14.03.2022.

Dear Sir/ Madam,

In respect of your e-mail dt. 14.03.2022 concerning with price movement of shares of the company, relevant clarification had been submitted by company on 04.01.2022. We hereby further clarify that-

  1. The company has already submitted quarterly results for quarter ended 31.12.2021 at your portal towards as approved by board in its meeting to be held on 20.01.2022.
  2. Further the promoters/ promoter groups/directors have no direct or indirect relation in respect of movement of shares prices.
  3. That the promoters/ promoter groups/ directors have neither purchased nor sold their any single share since long back.
  4. The board had decreed interim dividend @ 20% on equity share capital i.e. Rs.2.00 per share in its meeting held on 28.10.2021 and the said dividend were paid to all concerned shareholders.
  5. That the board had discussed regarding expansion of business in its meeting held on 20.01.2022 in "Logistic Park/ Warehouse" sector and company is getting its related all relevant information / ways and means, risk, future prospects etc of said business. But no final decision taken by board in this regard. This fact was also updated at your portal on 21.01.2022 under regulation 30 of LODR.
  6. Besides above no other information available with us presently.

This is for information and necessary action.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For BANARAS BEADS LIMITED

(R.K. Singh)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Banaras Beads Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 04:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 205 M 2,68 M 2,68 M
Net income 2021 23,9 M 0,31 M 0,31 M
Net cash 2021 53,6 M 0,70 M 0,70 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 635 M 8,31 M 8,31 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 257
Free-Float 20,7%
Chart BANARAS BEADS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Banaras Beads Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Siddharth Gupta Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Vinay Kumar Piyush Chief Financial Officer
Ashok Kumar Gupta Chairman & Managing Director
Umesh Mishra Manager-Information Technology
Ramesh Kumar Singh Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANARAS BEADS LIMITED24.71%9
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-19.46%67 496
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED6.56%19 087
PANDORA A/S-30.02%7 924
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.-11.87%3 307
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.-2.81%3 032