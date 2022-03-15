Banaras Beads : Price movement

REF.: BBL/SECT/ March 15, 2022 To, The National Stock Exchange Of (I) Ltd., Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No.C/1, G-Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051

Sub.: Clarification on price movement of shares.

Ref.: Your e-mail dt. 14.03.2022.

Dear Sir/ Madam,

In respect of your e-mail dt. 14.03.2022 concerning with price movement of shares of the company, relevant clarification had been submitted by company on 04.01.2022. We hereby further clarify that-

The company has already submitted quarterly results for quarter ended 31.12.2021 at your portal towards as approved by board in its meeting to be held on 20.01.2022. Further the promoters/ promoter groups/directors have no direct or indirect relation in respect of movement of shares prices. That the promoters/ promoter groups/ directors have neither purchased nor sold their any single share since long back. The board had decreed interim dividend @ 20% on equity share capital i.e. Rs.2.00 per share in its meeting held on 28.10.2021 and the said dividend were paid to all concerned shareholders. That the board had discussed regarding expansion of business in its meeting held on 20.01.2022 in "Logistic Park/ Warehouse " sector and company is getting its related all relevant information / ways and means, risk, future prospects etc of said business. But no final decision taken by board in this regard. This fact was also updated at your portal on 21.01.2022 under regulation 30 of LODR. Besides above no other information available with us presently.

This is for information and necessary action.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For BANARAS BEADS LIMITED

(R.K. Singh)

Company Secretary