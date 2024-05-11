Banas Finance Limited has received resignation letter dated May 10, 2024 from Ms. Babita Amit Mehta as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from May 10, 2024 from the close of business hours on account of personal reason and other professional commitments.
Banas Finance Limited
Equities
BANASFN6
INE521L01030
Investment Banking & Brokerage Services
|Mar. 06
|Banas Finance Limited Announces Cessation of Anant Chourasia as Non Executive Non Independent Director
|CI
|Jan. 31
|Banas Finance Appoints CEO
|MT
