Banas Finance Limited is an India-based non-deposit taking non-banking financial company (NBFC) which is engaged in the business of finance and share trading activity. The Company operates through the Lending and Securities Trading segment. The Company's object is to purchase, leasing, factoring, financing of hire-purchase, lease of all kinds of plants and machineries, motor vehicles, motorboats, trawlers, launches, ships, vessels, helicopters, aircrafts, automobiles, computers, or any other equipment.