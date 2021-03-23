Log in
Banc of California, Inc.

BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.

(BANC)
  Report
News 
Press Releases

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

03/23/2021 | 04:41pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC). Stockholders will receive 0.5 shares of Banc of California common stock for each share of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $235 million and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

If you are a stockholder of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/pmbc/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-pacific-mercantile-bancorp-301254306.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2021
