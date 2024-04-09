Executives will lead nation’s premier relationship-based business bank in key markets of Los Angeles and Denver

Banc of California, a wholly owned subsidiary of Banc of California Inc. (NYSE: BANC), announced today that it has promoted several leaders in Community Banking, which provides in-market relationship lending and treasury management solutions through its network of branches and regional offices.

Chris Baron has been promoted to President, Community Banking, to oversee Banc of California’s five regions in California and Colorado, along with its national asset-based lending business finance team. Baron has more than two decades of commercial banking experience and previously served as President of the bank’s Los Angeles Region. He will succeed Chris Blake, who is remaining with the company during this strategically planned transition. Baron is based in Beverly Hills, California, and reports to Hamid Hussain, President of Banc of California. Baron also sits on the board of Good Shepherd Catholic School in Beverly Hills, where he is chair of the finance committee. In addition, he sits on the BANC Foundation board for Banc of California.

Brian Ishida has been promoted to President of the Los Angeles Region, succeeding Baron. He oversees commercial banking functions in Los Angeles County, including lending teams in downtown Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Century City, Encino, Warner Center, West Los Angeles and the South Bay. Previously, Ishida was Executive Vice President and Regional Manager for the bank, a role he held since 2017. He is based in downtown Los Angeles and reports to Baron.

In Denver, Chris Erickson has been named President of the Colorado Region, a newly created position, reporting to Baron. Prior to joining Banc of California through the merger with PacWest Bancorp, Erickson led the Commercial Real Estate Banking team in the Denver area for Pacific Western Bank, covering the greater Rocky Mountain region. Erickson is also active in the Denver community. He is on the board of Developmental Pathways, which supports individuals with disabilities and their families in Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas and Elbert counties.

“These key promotions will allow us to continue serving our clients at the highest level,” Hussain said. “Banc of California is known for its customized banking solutions and superior client service, and I’m certain that these leaders and their teams will continue to build upon our reputation for helping clients to reach their business and financial goals.”

Pictures of Baron, Ishida and Erickson are available here .

