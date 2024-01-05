Official BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC. press release

Banc of California, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: BANC) today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 on Thursday, January 25, 2024. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) on the same day.

Interested parties are welcome to attend the conference call by dialing (888) 317-6003 and referencing event code 4864870. A live audio webcast will also be available on the Webcasts page of the Company’s investor relations website. The slide presentation for the call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website prior to the call. An audio archive of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website within 24 hours after the end of the call.

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Banc of California (the “bank”). Banc of California is one of the nation’s premier relationship-based business banks focused on providing banking and treasury management services to small-, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. Banc of California offers a broad range of loan and deposit products and services through more than 70 full-service branches throughout California and in Denver, Colorado, and Durham, North Carolina, as well as full-stack payment processing solutions through its subsidiary, Deepstack Technologies. Banc of California also serves the Community Association Management industry nationwide with its technology-forward platform SmartStreet™. The bank is committed to its local communities by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support, affordable housing, and more. For more information, please visit us at www.bancofcal.com.

