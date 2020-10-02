Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Banc of California, Inc.    BANC

BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.

(BANC)
Banc of California : Announces Schedule of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/02/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) today announced it will release 2020 third quarter financial results on Thursday, October 22, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter earnings at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) on the same day.

Interested parties are welcome to attend the conference call by dialing (888) 317-6003 and referencing event code 8723927. A live audio webcast will also be available on the Webcasts page of the Company’s investor relations website. The slide presentation for the call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website prior to the call. An audio archive of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website within 24 hours after the end of the call.

About Banc of California, Inc.

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is a bank holding company with approximately $7.8 billion in assets and one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Banc of California, N.A. (the “Bank”). The Bank has 39 offices including 31 full-service branches located throughout Southern California. Through our dedicated professionals, we provide customized and innovative banking and lending solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals throughout California. We help to improve the communities where we live and work, by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support and affordable housing. With a commitment to service and build enduring relationships, we provide a higher standard of banking. We look forward to helping you achieve your goals. For more information, please visit us at www.bancofcal.com.


© Business Wire 2020
