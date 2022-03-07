Banc of California : Current Report (Form 8-K)





Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 04, 2022

BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.

Item 8.01. Other Events.





As previously reported, during the three months ended September 30, 2019, Banc of California, Inc. (the "Company") recorded a $35.1 million charge-off of a line of credit originated in November 2017 to a borrower purportedly the subject of a fraudulent scheme.





Subsequently, on October 22, 2019, in connection with this matter, Banc of California N.A. (the "Bank") filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California (Case CV '19 02031 GPC KSC) seeking to recover its losses and other monetary damages against Chicago Title Insurance Company ("CTIC") and Chicago Title Company ("CTC"), asserting claims under RICO, 18 U.S.C § 1962 and for RICO Conspiracy, Fraud, Aiding and Abetting Fraud, Negligent Misrepresentation, Breach of Fiduciary Duty and Negligence. On October 1, 2020, the case was re-filed in the Superior Court of the State of California, Court of San Diego (Case No. 37-2020-00034947), asserting claims for Fraud, Aiding and Abetting Fraud, Conspiracy to Defraud, Negligent Misrepresentation, Breach of Fiduciary Duty, Negligence, Money Had And Received, and Conversion.





Effective March 3, 2022, the Bank entered into a settlement agreement with CTC and CTIC pursuant to which CTC agreed to pay to the Bank $39.9 million, and the Bank agreed to release CTC and CTIC for any and all claims related to this matter. After attorneys' fees, the net amount payable to the Company will be approximately $31.3 million, or approximately $0.36 per share on an after tax basis, assuming a 27% effective tax rate.









BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.

March 7, 2022 /s/ Ido Dotan Ido Dotan Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

