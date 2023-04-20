Banc of California : First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
When used in this report and in documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases "believe," "will," "should," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "plans," "strategy," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "Safe- Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors, including those set forth from time to time in the documents filed or furnished by Banc of California, Inc. ("BANC," the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made, except as required by law.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or projected include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, including the impact of supply chain disruptions, and the risk of recession or an economic downturn; (ii) changes in the interest rate environment, including the recent and anticipated increases in the FRB benchmark rate, which could adversely affect our revenue and expenses, the value of assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity, the impacts of continuing inflation; (iii) the credit risks of lending activities, which may be affected by deterioration in real estate markets and the financial condition of borrowers, and the operational risk of lending activities, including the effectiveness of our underwriting practices and the risk of fraud, any of which may lead to increased loan delinquencies, losses, and nonperforming assets, and may result in our allowance for credit losses not being adequate; (iv) fluctuations in the demand for loans, and fluctuations in commercial and residential real estate values in our market area; (v) the quality and composition of our securities portfolio; (vi) our ability to develop and maintain a strong core deposit base or other low cost funding sources necessary to fund our activities particularly in a rising or high interest rate environment; (vii) the rapid withdrawal of a significant amount of demand deposits over a short period of time; (viii) the costs and effects of litigation; (ix) risks related to the Company's acquisitions, including disruption to current plans and operations; difficulties in customer and employee retention; fees, expenses and charges related to these transactions being significantly higher than anticipated; and our inability to achieve expected revenues, cost savings, synergies, and other benefits; and in the case of our recent acquisition of Deepstack Technologies, LLC (Deepstack), reputational risk, regulatory risk and potential adverse reactions of the Company's or Deepstack's customers, suppliers, vendors, employees or other business partners; (x) results of examinations by regulatory authorities of the Company and the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, limit our business activities, restrict our ability to invest in certain assets, refrain from issuing an approval or non-objection to certain capital or other actions, increase our allowance for credit losses, result in write-downs of asset values, restrict our ability or that of our bank subsidiary to pay dividends, or impose fines, penalties or sanctions; (xi) legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business, including changes in tax laws and policies, accounting policies and practices, privacy laws, and regulatory capital or other rules; (xii) the risk that our enterprise risk management framework may not be effective in mitigating risk and reducing the potential for losses; (xiii) errors in estimates of the fair values of certain of our assets and liabilities, which may result in significant changes in valuation; (xiv) failures or security breaches with respect to the network, applications, vendors and computer systems on which we depend, including due to cybersecurity threats; (xv) our ability to attract and retain key members of our senior management team; (xvi) the effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, and other external events on our business; (xvii) the impact of bank failures or other adverse developments at other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks; (xviii) the possibility that our recorded goodwill could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on our earnings and capital; and (xiv) other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services and the other risks described in this press release and from time to time in other documents that we file with or furnish to the SEC.
FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS
($ in Thousands Except Per Share Data)
1Q23
4Q22
1Q22
Net interest income
$
73,053
$
80,217
$
76,441
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
$
2,000
-
$
(31,542)
Net income
$
20,278
$
21,519
$
48,512
Net income available to common stockholders
$
20,278
$
21,519
$
43,345
Earnings per diluted common share
$
0.34
$
0.36
$
0.69
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders(1)
$
21,685
$
26,764
$
47,117
Adjusted earnings per diluted common share(1)
$
0.37
$
0.45
$
0.75
Pre-taxpre-provision (PTPP) income(1)
$
29,673
$
30,587
$
35,755
Adjusted PTPP income(1)
$
31,671
$
38,034
$
35,791
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.88%
0.92%
2.09%
Adjusted ROAA(1)
0.94%
1.15%
2.10%
PTPP ROAA(1)
1.29%
1.31%
1.54%
Adjusted PTPP ROAA(1)
1.38%
1.63%
1.55%
Average assets
$
9,317,209
$
9,257,311
$
9,392,305
Net interest margin
3.41%
3.69%
3.51%
Allowance for credit losses coverage ratio
1.27%
1.28%
1.32%
NIE / Average assets(1)
2.23%
2.07%
2.01%
Adjusted NIE / Average assets(1)
2.14%
2.08%
2.01%
Common equity tier 1(2)
11.66%
11.80%
11.40%
Tangible common equity per share(1)
$
14.26
$
14.19
$
14.05
Average Noninterest-bearing deposits as % of average deposits
38.3%
40.6%
37.8%
(1) Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure; see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" slides at end of presentation
(2) 1Q23 capital ratios are preliminary
STRONG DEPOSIT BASE, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL
1Q23 Summary
Business model built for all cycles, with a focus on high-touch commercial relationships and
value-added services and solutions to drive noninterest-bearing deposit growth
• Average noninterest-bearing (NIB) deposit ratio at 38% of total deposits and 36% at quarter-end
Valuable Deposit
• 7% annualized new commercial NIB account growth with a robust pipeline of new clients
Franchise
• Total net core deposit flows were positive $90 million in the second half of March(1)
High Liquidity Levels and Low Unrealized Losses
Total available liquidity of $4.0 billion, including $1.0 billion of cash, which was 2.2x uninsured and uncollateralized deposits
Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were 27% of total deposits
Low unrealized losses of $47 million on AFS securities of $958 million
• Total Risk-Based Capital ratio of 14.1%, CET1 ratio of 11.7% and Leverage ratio of 9.7%
Strong Capital Base(2)
• Repurchased $10 million of the current $35 million buyback authorization through April 12
• Increased the dividend 67% to $0.10 per share
• KBRA confirmed all ratings and stable outlook on March 20
Resilient Earnings Power
• Adjusted ROAA of 94 bps and adjusted EPS of $0.37(3)
• Continued growth in Tangible Book Value Per Share(3) to $14.26
• Delinquencies down 25 bps or 20% to 1.03%
Healthy Asset Quality
• Classified asset ratio down 33 bps or 20% to 1.34%
• ACL coverage ratio remained relatively flat at 1.27%
(1)
Excludes brokered deposits
(2) 1Q23 capital ratios are preliminary
(3)
Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure; see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" slides at end of presentation
DEPOSIT ENGINE CONSISTENTLY GENERATES
NEW LOW-COST COMMERCIAL DEPOSIT RELATIONSHIPS
Continued growth in number of commercial deposit accounts and new relationships
14,541
14,580
14,835
4Q21
14,244
14,292
14,300
Includes PMB
Acquisition
11,270
11,444
11,644
10,945
$2,570
$2,516
$2,506
$2,431
$2,455
9,920
$2,235
$1,598
$1,783
$1,443
$2,263
$2,165
$2,155
$2,157
$1,229
$2,193
$1,953
$890
$1,262
$1,394
$1,595
$1,009
$802
$87
$220
$181
$204
$188
$238
$307
$350
$351
$298
$282
2019Y
2020Y
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
($ in millions)
NIB Business Deposits Accounts
NIB Business Deposits
NIB Retail Deposits
NIB commercial deposits comprise 87% of total NIB deposits(1)
