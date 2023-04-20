Advanced search
BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.

(BANC)
04:00:02 2023-04-19 pm EDT
12.17 USD   +4.37%
07:05aBanc Of California : First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
07:05aBanc Of California : First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
06:27aBanc of California's Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Fall
Banc of California : First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

04/20/2023 | 07:05am EDT
www.bancofcal.com

Investor Presentation

2023 First Quarter Earnings

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this report and in documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases "believe," "will," "should," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "plans," "strategy," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "Safe- Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors, including those set forth from time to time in the documents filed or furnished by Banc of California, Inc. ("BANC," the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made, except as required by law.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or projected include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, including the impact of supply chain disruptions, and the risk of recession or an economic downturn; (ii) changes in the interest rate environment, including the recent and anticipated increases in the FRB benchmark rate, which could adversely affect our revenue and expenses, the value of assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity, the impacts of continuing inflation; (iii) the credit risks of lending activities, which may be affected by deterioration in real estate markets and the financial condition of borrowers, and the operational risk of lending activities, including the effectiveness of our underwriting practices and the risk of fraud, any of which may lead to increased loan delinquencies, losses, and nonperforming assets, and may result in our allowance for credit losses not being adequate; (iv) fluctuations in the demand for loans, and fluctuations in commercial and residential real estate values in our market area; (v) the quality and composition of our securities portfolio; (vi) our ability to develop and maintain a strong core deposit base or other low cost funding sources necessary to fund our activities particularly in a rising or high interest rate environment; (vii) the rapid withdrawal of a significant amount of demand deposits over a short period of time; (viii) the costs and effects of litigation; (ix) risks related to the Company's acquisitions, including disruption to current plans and operations; difficulties in customer and employee retention; fees, expenses and charges related to these transactions being significantly higher than anticipated; and our inability to achieve expected revenues, cost savings, synergies, and other benefits; and in the case of our recent acquisition of Deepstack Technologies, LLC (Deepstack), reputational risk, regulatory risk and potential adverse reactions of the Company's or Deepstack's customers, suppliers, vendors, employees or other business partners; (x) results of examinations by regulatory authorities of the Company and the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, limit our business activities, restrict our ability to invest in certain assets, refrain from issuing an approval or non-objection to certain capital or other actions, increase our allowance for credit losses, result in write-downs of asset values, restrict our ability or that of our bank subsidiary to pay dividends, or impose fines, penalties or sanctions; (xi) legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business, including changes in tax laws and policies, accounting policies and practices, privacy laws, and regulatory capital or other rules; (xii) the risk that our enterprise risk management framework may not be effective in mitigating risk and reducing the potential for losses; (xiii) errors in estimates of the fair values of certain of our assets and liabilities, which may result in significant changes in valuation; (xiv) failures or security breaches with respect to the network, applications, vendors and computer systems on which we depend, including due to cybersecurity threats; (xv) our ability to attract and retain key members of our senior management team; (xvi) the effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, and other external events on our business; (xvii) the impact of bank failures or other adverse developments at other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks; (xviii) the possibility that our recorded goodwill could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on our earnings and capital; and (xiv) other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services and the other risks described in this press release and from time to time in other documents that we file with or furnish to the SEC.

FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

($ in Thousands Except Per Share Data)

1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

Net interest income

$

73,053

$

80,217

$

76,441

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

$

2,000

-

$

(31,542)

Net income

$

20,278

$

21,519

$

48,512

Net income available to common stockholders

$

20,278

$

21,519

$

43,345

Earnings per diluted common share

$

0.34

$

0.36

$

0.69

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders(1)

$

21,685

$

26,764

$

47,117

Adjusted earnings per diluted common share(1)

$

0.37

$

0.45

$

0.75

Pre-taxpre-provision (PTPP) income(1)

$

29,673

$

30,587

$

35,755

Adjusted PTPP income(1)

$

31,671

$

38,034

$

35,791

Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.88%

0.92%

2.09%

Adjusted ROAA(1)

0.94%

1.15%

2.10%

PTPP ROAA(1)

1.29%

1.31%

1.54%

Adjusted PTPP ROAA(1)

1.38%

1.63%

1.55%

Average assets

$

9,317,209

$

9,257,311

$

9,392,305

Net interest margin

3.41%

3.69%

3.51%

Allowance for credit losses coverage ratio

1.27%

1.28%

1.32%

NIE / Average assets(1)

2.23%

2.07%

2.01%

Adjusted NIE / Average assets(1)

2.14%

2.08%

2.01%

Common equity tier 1(2)

11.66%

11.80%

11.40%

Tangible common equity per share(1)

$

14.26

$

14.19

$

14.05

Average Noninterest-bearing deposits as % of average deposits

38.3%

40.6%

37.8%

(1) Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure; see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" slides at end of presentation

(2) 1Q23 capital ratios are preliminary

STRONG DEPOSIT BASE, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL

1Q23 Summary

Business model built for all cycles, with a focus on high-touch commercial relationships and

value-added services and solutions to drive noninterest-bearing deposit growth

• Average noninterest-bearing (NIB) deposit ratio at 38% of total deposits and 36% at quarter-end

Valuable Deposit

• 7% annualized new commercial NIB account growth with a robust pipeline of new clients

Franchise

• Total net core deposit flows were positive $90 million in the second half of March(1)

High Liquidity Levels and Low Unrealized Losses

  • Total available liquidity of $4.0 billion, including $1.0 billion of cash, which was 2.2x uninsured and uncollateralized deposits
  • Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were 27% of total deposits
  • Low unrealized losses of $47 million on AFS securities of $958 million

• Total Risk-Based Capital ratio of 14.1%, CET1 ratio of 11.7% and Leverage ratio of 9.7%

Strong Capital Base(2)

• Repurchased $10 million of the current $35 million buyback authorization through April 12

• Increased the dividend 67% to $0.10 per share

• KBRA confirmed all ratings and stable outlook on March 20

Resilient Earnings Power

• Adjusted ROAA of 94 bps and adjusted EPS of $0.37(3)

• Continued growth in Tangible Book Value Per Share(3) to $14.26

• Delinquencies down 25 bps or 20% to 1.03%

Healthy Asset Quality

• Classified asset ratio down 33 bps or 20% to 1.34%

• ACL coverage ratio remained relatively flat at 1.27%

(1)

Excludes brokered deposits

(2) 1Q23 capital ratios are preliminary

(3)

Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure; see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" slides at end of presentation

DEPOSIT ENGINE CONSISTENTLY GENERATES

NEW LOW-COST COMMERCIAL DEPOSIT RELATIONSHIPS

Continued growth in number of commercial deposit accounts and new relationships

14,541

14,580

14,835

4Q21

14,244

14,292

14,300

Includes PMB

Acquisition

11,270

11,444

11,644

10,945

$2,570

$2,516

$2,506

$2,431

$2,455

9,920

$2,235

$1,598

$1,783

$1,443

$2,263

$2,165

$2,155

$2,157

$1,229

$2,193

$1,953

$890

$1,262

$1,394

$1,595

$1,009

$802

$87

$220

$181

$204

$188

$238

$307

$350

$351

$298

$282

2019Y

2020Y

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

($ in millions)

NIB Business Deposits Accounts

NIB Business Deposits

NIB Retail Deposits

NIB commercial deposits comprise 87% of total NIB deposits(1)

(1) Excludes Warehouse Deposits

Disclaimer

Banc of California Inc. published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
