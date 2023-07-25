Banc of California, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Banc of California, National Association (the Bank). The Bank offers a variety of financial services to meet the banking and financial needs of the communities it serves. The Bank has 34 offices including 28 full-service branches located throughout Southern California. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. The Bank offers loans, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, multifamily, small business administration (SBA), construction, single-family residential mortgage and other consumer loans. The Company provides customized banking and lending solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals throughout California, and full stack payment processing solutions through its subsidiary, Deepstack Technologies, LLC.

Sector Banks