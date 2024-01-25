Nyse Other stock markets Market Closed - 04:00:02 2024-01-24 pm EST 5-day change 1st Jan Change 13.19 USD +1.85% +7.06% -1.79% Dec. 12 Codorus Valley to merge with Orrstown Financial in all-stock deal RE Dec. 11 RBB Bancorp Names Lynn Hopkins as Interim CFO MT Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Funds and ETFs Banc of California, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Following Completion of Transformational Merger with PacWest Bancorp January 25, 2024 at 06:03 am EST Share Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC): $38.5B

Total Assets $17.12

Book Value Per Share

$14.96

Tangible Book Value

Per Share(1) 10.12%

CET1 Ratio 26%

Noninterest-Bearing

Deposits Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) (“Banc of California”), parent of wholly-owned subsidiary Banc of California (the “Bank”), today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. On November 30, 2023, Banc of California and PacWest Bancorp closed their transformational merger, creating California’s premier business bank. As of December 31, 2023, Banc of California had total assets of $38.5 billion. “Following the merger with PacWest, we have created California’s premier relationship-focused business bank.” – Jared Wolff, President & CEO Fourth quarter highlights include: As a result of the impact of the merger and the balance sheet repositioning, total assets of $38.5 billion increased $1.7 billion and total loans increased $3.6 billion, or 16% from the prior quarter, resulting in a year-end loans to deposits ratio of 84%.

total assets of $38.5 billion increased $1.7 billion and total loans increased $3.6 billion, or 16% from the prior quarter, resulting in a year-end loans to deposits ratio of 84%. Total deposits of $30.4 billion increased $3.8 billion, an increase of 14% from the prior quarter, and noninterest-bearing deposits of $7.8 billion increased $2.2 billion, or 39% from the prior quarter. Borrowings decreased $3.4 billion, or 54% from the prior quarter.

from the prior quarter, and noninterest-bearing deposits of $7.8 billion increased $2.2 billion, or 39% from the prior quarter. Borrowings decreased $3.4 billion, or 54% from the prior quarter. Completed asset sales of $6.1 billion and completed paydown of $8.6 billion high-cost funding related to the balance sheet repositioning, which improved the mix of earning assets and reduced higher cost funding. Wholesale fundings as a percentage of total assets down to 17%, compared to 28% in the prior quarter.

which improved the mix of earning assets and reduced higher cost funding. Wholesale fundings as a percentage of total assets down to 17%, compared to 28% in the prior quarter. Improved overall deposit mix, with the period-end noninterest-bearing deposit percentage increasing from 21% of total deposits at the prior quarter-end to 26% at year-end and brokered time deposits decreasing from 15% of total deposits at the prior quarter-end to 12% at year-end.

with the period-end noninterest-bearing deposit percentage increasing from 21% of total deposits at the prior quarter-end to 26% at year-end and brokered time deposits decreasing from 15% of total deposits at the prior quarter-end to 12% at year-end. Significant decrease in unrealized losses on securities, with unrealized losses in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) of $434 million at year-end compared to $879 million at the prior quarter-end, resulting from security sales and decreased market forward rates in the fourth quarter.

with unrealized losses in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) of $434 million at year-end compared to $879 million at the prior quarter-end, resulting from security sales and decreased market forward rates in the fourth quarter. High liquidity levels , with immediately available on-balance sheet liquidity and unused borrowing capacity of $17.2 billion, which was 2.5 times greater than uninsured and uncollateralized deposits. Cash as a percentage of total assets was 14%, down from 17% in the prior quarter.

, with immediately available on-balance sheet liquidity and unused borrowing capacity of $17.2 billion, which was 2.5 times greater than uninsured and uncollateralized deposits. Cash as a percentage of total assets was 14%, down from 17% in the prior quarter. Strong capital ratios well above the regulatory thresholds for "well capitalized" banks, including an estimated 16.40% Total risk-based capital ratio, 12.42% Tier 1 capital ratio, 10.12% CET1 capital ratio and 9.00% Tier 1 leverage ratio.

well above the regulatory thresholds for "well capitalized" banks, including an estimated 16.40% Total risk-based capital ratio, 12.42% Tier 1 capital ratio, 10.12% CET1 capital ratio and 9.00% Tier 1 leverage ratio. Allowance for credit losses of 1.22%, up from 1.15% at the prior quarter-end after a provision for credit losses of $47.0 million, which includes a $22.2 million initial provision related to non-purchased credit deteriorated (“non-PCD”) loan balances.

up from 1.15% at the prior quarter-end after a provision for credit losses of $47.0 million, which includes a $22.2 million initial provision related to non-purchased credit deteriorated (“non-PCD”) loan balances. Strong credit quality, with year-end nonperforming loans to total loans at 0.29%, down from 0.57% at the prior quarter-end.

with year-end nonperforming loans to total loans at 0.29%, down from 0.57% at the prior quarter-end. Increased stockholders’ equity as a result of the merger, with total stockholders’ equity increasing by $1.0 billion in the fourth quarter resulting in book value per share of $17.12 and tangible book value per share(1) of $14.96. (1) Non-GAAP measure; refer to section 'Non-GAAP Measures' Jared Wolff, President & CEO of Banc of California, commented, “Since closing our transformational merger with PacWest Bancorp on November 30, 2023, we have made excellent progress on the integration and the balance sheet repositioning actions that we indicated at the time of the merger announcement. As a result, we have created the well capitalized, highly-liquid financial institution we envisioned, with significant earnings potential and a strong position in key California markets.” Mr. Wolff continued, “As we move through 2024, we will realize more of the benefits of our balance sheet repositioning, which will positively impact our net interest margin, as well as steadily reduce our noninterest expense as we complete the system conversion in the second quarter of 2024 and consolidate some of our branches that are in close proximity to each other. While we will remain conservative in our new loan production until economic conditions improve, we are already seeing the positive benefits of being a larger, stronger financial institution on our business development efforts. Given the strength of our franchise and the superior level of service, solutions and expertise that we can provide, we believe we have great opportunities to consistently add attractive client relationships that provide both operating deposit accounts and high quality loans, particularly given the significant changes we have seen over the past two years in the California banking landscape with many competitors exiting or significantly pulling back from the market. We believe we are well-positioned to deliver strong financial performance for our shareholders in 2024, as well as capitalize on the strong market position we have created in California to greatly enhance the value of our franchise in the coming years.” Presentation of Results – PacWest Bancorp Merger On November 30, 2023, PacWest Bancorp merged with and into Banc of California (the “Merger”), with Banc of California continuing as the surviving legal corporation and Banc of California concurrently closed a $400 million equity capital raise. The Merger was accounted for as a reverse merger using the acquisition method of accounting, therefore, PacWest Bancorp was deemed the acquirer for financial reporting purposes, even though Banc of California was the legal acquirer. The Merger was an all-stock transaction and has been accounted for as a business combination. Banc of California’s financial results for all periods ended prior to November 30, 2023 reflect PacWest Bancorp results only on a standalone basis. In addition, Banc of California’s reported financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 reflect PacWest Bancorp financial results only on a standalone basis until the closing of the Merger on November 30, 2023, and results of the combined company for the month of December 2023. The number of shares issued and outstanding, earnings per share, and all references to share quantities or metrics of Banc of California have been retrospectively restated to reflect the equivalent number of shares issued in the Merger as the Merger was accounted for as a reverse merger. Under the reverse merger method of accounting, the assets and liabilities of legacy Banc of California as of November 30, 2023 were recorded at their respective estimated fair values. The Company recorded a net loss of $492.9 million, or a loss of $4.55 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. This compares to a net loss of $33.3 million, or a loss of $0.42 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 included pre-tax amounts of $442.4 million of losses on security sales relating to our previously announced balance sheet repositioning strategy, merger costs of $111.8 million, an FDIC special assessment of $32.7 million, and an initial credit provision on acquired loans of $22.2 million, in each case in connection with our merger with PacWest Bancorp. The fourth quarter also included borrowing facility and termination fees of $19.5 million, additional expenses related to the HOA business of $16.8 million, and various nonrecurring expenses of approximately $8.7 million. INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, Summary Income Statement 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands) Total interest income $ 467,240 $ 446,084 $ 473,023 $ 1,971,000 $ 1,556,489 Total interest expense 316,189 315,355 150,084 1,223,872 265,727 Net interest income 151,051 130,729 322,939 747,128 1,290,762 Provision for credit losses 47,000 - 10,000 52,000 24,500 (Loss) gain on sale of loans (3,526 ) (1,901 ) 388 (161,346 ) 518 Loss on sale of securities (442,413 ) - (49,302 ) (442,413 ) (50,321 ) Other noninterest income 45,537 45,709 29,958 155,474 124,630 Total noninterest (loss) income (400,402 ) 43,808 (18,956 ) (448,285 ) 74,827 Total revenue (249,351 ) 174,537 303,983 298,843 1,365,589 Goodwill impairment - - 29,000 1,376,736 29,000 Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs 111,800 9,925 5,703 142,633 5,703 Other noninterest expense 251,838 191,178 192,129 938,812 738,818 Total noninterest expense 363,638 201,103 226,832 2,458,181 773,521 (Loss) earnings before income taxes (659,989 ) (26,566 ) 67,151 (2,211,338 ) 567,568 Income tax (benefit) expense (177,034 ) (3,222 ) 17,642 (312,201 ) 143,955 Net (loss) earnings (482,955 ) (23,344 ) 49,509 (1,899,137 ) 423,613 Preferred stock dividends 9,947 9,947 9,947 39,788 19,339 Net (loss) earnings available to common and equivalent stockholders $ (492,902 ) $ (33,291 ) $ 39,562 $ (1,938,925 ) $ 404,274 Net Interest Income Q4-2023 vs Q3-2023 Net interest income increased by $20.3 million, or 15.5%, to $151.1 million for the fourth quarter due primarily to a change in the interest-earning asset mix combined with net interest margin expansion. Average interest-earning assets of $35.4 billion decreased by $0.4 billion from the prior quarter due to the sales of loans and securities, partially offset by acquired legacy Banc of California interest-earning assets. The net interest margin increased by 24 basis points to 1.69% for the fourth quarter as the yield on average interest-earning assets increased by 29 basis points, while the cost of average total funds increased by 7 basis points. The net interest margin for the month of December 2023 was 2.15% and the estimated spot net interest margin at December 31, 2023 was 2.75%. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased by 29 basis points to 5.23% for the fourth quarter from 4.94% in the third quarter due mainly to the change in the interest-earning asset mix driven by the increase in the balance of average loans and leases as a percentage of average interest-earning assets from 62% to 67%, the decrease in the balance of average investment securities as a percentage of average interest-earning assets from 19% to 17%, and the balance of average deposits in financial institutions as a percentage of average interest-earning assets from 19% to 16%. The yield on average loans and leases increased by 28 basis points to 5.82% during the fourth quarter as a result of higher discount accretion income and changes in portfolio mix from loan sales and acquired loans and leases. The cost of average total funds increased by 7 basis points to 3.68% for the fourth quarter from 3.61% in the third quarter due mainly to higher market interest rates on borrowings. The cost of average total deposits decreased by 4 basis points to 2.94% for the fourth quarter compared to 2.98% in the third quarter. The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased by 17 basis points to 4.51% for the fourth quarter from 4.34% in the third quarter. Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $0.5 billion for the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter and average total deposits increased by $0.6 billion. The estimated spot rates, or exit run-rates, at December 31, 2023 were 6.18% for loans and leases and 5.63% for interest-earning assets. The spot rates at December 31, 2023 were 2.69% for total deposits and 2.99% for the total cost of funds. Full Year 2023 vs Full Year 2022 Net interest income decreased by $543.6 million, or 42.1%, to $747.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 from the same period in 2022, due primarily to higher funding costs from higher market interest rates, changes in the balance sheet mix, and the enhanced liquidity management strategies in the first half of 2023 due to the operating environment. The net interest margin decreased by 151 basis points to 1.98% as the cost of average total funds increased by 260 basis points, while the yield on average interest-earning assets increased by 101 basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased by 101 basis points to 5.21% for the year ended December 31, 2023 from 4.20% for the same period in 2022 due mainly to higher market interest rates, partially offset by the changes in the mix of average interest-earning assets. The yield on average loans and leases increased by 85 basis points to 5.92% for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the year ended December 31, 2022. The yield on average investment securities increased by 20 basis points to 2.56% for the same period. Average loans and leases represented 67% of average interest-earnings assets for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to 70% for the year ended December 31, 2022. Average loans and leases decreased by $714.1 million due mainly to loan sales during the year to increase liquidity to fund potential deposit outflows. The cost of average total funds increased by 260 basis points to 3.34% for the year ended December 31, 2023 from 0.74% for the year ended December 31, 2022 due mainly to higher market interest rates and changes in the balance sheet mix. The cost of average total deposits increased by 202 basis points to 2.61% for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased by 296 basis points to 4.14% for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to 1.18% for the same period in 2022 driven primarily by a 249 basis point increase in the cost of average interest-bearing deposits to 3.46% from 0.97% for the same period in 2022. The increase in the cost of these funding sources was due mainly to the impact of higher market interest rates. Average noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by $6.5 billion for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 and average total deposits decreased by $5.6 billion. Average noninterest-bearing deposits represented 25% of total average deposits for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to 40% for the same period in 2022. Provision For Credit Losses Q4-2023 vs Q3-2023 The provision for credit losses was $47.0 million for the fourth quarter and included an initial provision of $22.2 million for acquired legacy Banc of California non-PCD loans. Outside this initial provision, the quarter’s expense was driven by $13.2 million of net charge-offs and a need for increased quantitative reserves resulting from revising the economic forecast to reflect a 60% probability weighting on recessionary scenarios and updating expected prepayment speeds based on a high interest rate environment. There was no provision for credit losses for the third quarter which included an $8.0 million provision for loan losses related to higher qualitative reserves on office loans, offset by an $8.0 million reversal of the provision for credit losses related to lower unfunded loan commitments. Full Year 2023 vs Full Year 2022 During the year ended December 31, 2023, the provision for credit losses was $52.0 million and included a $113.5 million provision for loan losses, offset partially by a $61.5 million reversal of the provision for credit losses related to lower unfunded loan commitments. The provision for loan losses included an initial provision of $22.2 million for acquired legacy Banc of California non-PCD loans. The provision for credit losses was $23.0 million during the year ended December 31, 2022, and included a $5.0 million provision for loan losses and an $18.0 million provision related to higher unfunded loan commitments. Noninterest Income Q4-2023 vs Q3-2023 Noninterest income decreased by $444.2 million to a loss of $400.4 million for the fourth quarter due almost entirely to an increase in the loss on sale of securities of $442.4 million. As part of our balance sheet repositioning strategy, we sold $2.7 billion of legacy PacWest available-for-sale securities in the fourth quarter resulting in losses of $442.4 million. Additionally, we sold $0.8 billion of legacy Banc of California available-for-sale securities in December 2023 resulting in no gain or loss as these securities were marked to fair value at the close of the merger. Full Year 2023 vs Full Year 2022 Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 decreased by $523.1 million to a loss of $448.3 million compared to the same period in 2022 due mainly to a $392.1 million increase in the loss on the sale of securities and a $161.9 million increase in the loss on the sale of loans, offset partially by higher dividends and gains from equity investments, higher leased equipment income, and higher other income primarily from legal settlements totaling $22.1 million. Noninterest Expense Q4-2023 vs Q3-2023 Noninterest expense increased by $162.5 million to $363.6 million for the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter. The increase was due mainly to acquisition, integration and reorganization costs of $111.8 million related to our merger with PacWest, an increase in insurance and assessments expense of $21.7 million, which includes $32.7 million for the FDIC special assessment, an increase of $18.9 million in customer related expense, and higher compensation expense of $17.7 million. Full Year 2023 vs Full Year 2022 Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased by $1.7 billion to $2.5 billion compared to the same period in 2022. The increase was due mainly to higher (i) goodwill impairment of $1.3 billion, (ii) acquisition, integration and reorganization costs of $136.9 million, (iii) regulatory assessments of $110.2 million due to the special FDIC assessment and the generally-applicable FDIC increased assessment rates in 2023, (iv) customer related expense of $68.8 million, and (v) other expense of $96.8 million, including $106.8 million of unfunded commitments fair value loss adjustments, offset partially by lower compensation expense of $74.5 million. Income Taxes Q4-2023 vs Q3-2023 An income tax benefit of $177.0 million was recorded for the fourth quarter resulting in an effective tax rate of 26.8% compared to a benefit of $3.2 million for the third quarter and an effective tax rate of 12.1%. Full Year 2023 vs Full Year 2022 Income tax benefit totaled $312.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, representing an effective tax rate of 14.1%, compared to tax expense of $144.0 million and an effective tax rate of 25.4% for the year ended December 31, 2022. The lower effective tax rate in 2023 was primarily due to the effect of the non-deductible goodwill impairment. BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS December 31, September 30, December 31, Increase (Decrease) Selected Balance Sheet Items 2023 2023 2022 CQ vs PQ CQ vs PYQ (In thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,377,576 $ 6,069,667 $ 2,240,222 $ (692,091 ) $ 3,137,354 Securities available-for-sale 2,346,864 4,487,172 4,843,487 (2,140,308 ) (2,496,623 ) Securities held-to-maturity 2,287,291 2,282,586 2,269,135 4,705 18,156 Loan held for investment, net of deferred fees 25,489,687 21,920,946 28,609,129 3,568,741 (3,119,442 ) Total assets 38,534,064 36,877,833 41,228,936 1,656,231 (2,694,872 ) Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 7,774,254 $ 5,579,033 $ 11,212,357 $ 2,195,221 $ (3,438,103 ) Total deposits 30,401,769 26,598,681 33,936,334 3,803,088 (3,534,565 ) Borrowings 2,911,322 6,294,525 1,764,030 (3,383,203 ) 1,147,292 Total liabilities 35,143,299 34,478,556 37,278,405 664,743 (2,135,106 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,390,765 2,399,277 3,950,531 991,488 (559,766 ) Securities The balance of securities held-to-maturity (“HTM”) remained consistent through the fourth quarter and totaled $2.3 billion at December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2023, HTM securities had aggregate unrealized net after-tax losses in AOCI of $181.4 million remaining from the balance established at the time of transfer on June 1, 2022. These HTM unrealized losses are related to changes in overall interest rates. Securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) decreased by $2.1 billion during the fourth quarter to $2.3 billion at December 31, 2023, due primarily to legacy PacWest securities sales of $2.7 billion, offset partially by a reduction in the unrealized net pre-tax losses. The decrease in unrealized net losses was due to the impact of lower market interest rate forward curves. AFS securities had aggregate unrealized net after-tax losses in AOCI of $252.2 million. These AFS unrealized net losses related primarily to changes in overall interest rates and spreads and the resulting impact on valuations. Loans The following table sets forth the composition, by loan category, of our loan portfolio as of the dates indicated: December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Composition of Loans and Leases 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Real estate mortgage: Commercial $ 5,026,497 $ 3,526,308 $ 3,610,320 $ 3,808,751 $ 3,846,831 Multi-family 6,025,179 5,279,659 5,304,544 5,523,320 5,607,865 Other residential 5,060,309 5,228,524 5,373,178 6,075,540 6,275,628 Total real estate mortgage 16,111,985 14,034,491 14,288,042 15,407,611 15,730,324 Real estate construction and land: Commercial 759,585 465,266 415,997 910,327 898,592 Residential 2,399,684 2,272,271 2,049,526 3,698,113 3,253,580 Total real estate construction and land 3,159,269 2,737,537 2,465,523 4,608,440 4,152,172 Total real estate 19,271,254 16,772,028 16,753,565 20,016,051 19,882,496 Commercial: Asset-based 2,189,085 2,287,893 2,357,098 2,068,327 5,140,209 Venture capital 1,446,362 1,464,160 1,723,476 2,058,237 2,033,302 Other commercial 2,129,860 1,002,377 1,014,212 1,102,543 1,108,451 Total commercial 5,765,307 4,754,430 5,094,786 5,229,107 8,281,962 Consumer 453,126 394,488 409,859 427,223 444,671 Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees $ 25,489,687 $ 21,920,946 $ 22,258,210 $ 25,672,381 $ 28,609,129 Total unfunded loan commitments $ 5,578,907 $ 5,289,221 $ 5,845,375 $ 9,776,789 $ 11,110,264 Composition as % of Total December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Loans and Leases 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Real estate mortgage: Commercial 20 % 16 % 16 % 15 % 13 % Multi-family 23 % 24 % 24 % 21 % 20 % Other residential 20 % 24 % 24 % 24 % 22 % Total real estate mortgage 63 % 64 % 64 % 60 % 55 % Real estate construction and land: Commercial 3 % 2 % 2 % 4 % 3 % Residential 9 % 10 % 9 % 14 % 11 % Total real estate construction and land 12 % 12 % 11 % 18 % 14 % Total real estate 75 % 76 % 75 % 78 % 69 % Commercial: Asset-based 9 % 10 % 11 % 8 % 18 % Venture capital 6 % 7 % 8 % 8 % 7 % Other commercial 8 % 5 % 4 % 4 % 4 % Total commercial 23 % 22 % 23 % 20 % 29 % Consumer 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Total loans and leases ended the fourth quarter of 2023 at $25.5 billion, up $3.6 billion from $21.9 billion at September 30, 2023, due primarily to the addition of $6.1 billion of legacy Banc of California loans at fair value, partially offset by sales of legacy Banc of California loans totaling $2.2 billion in December as part of the balance sheet repositioning. The loan sales consisted of $1.5 billion of single-family loans and $0.7 billion of multi-family loans. Loan fundings were $212.2 million in the fourth quarter at a weighted-average rate of 7.37%. Deposits and Client Investment Funds The following table sets forth the composition of our deposits at the dates indicated: December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Composition of Deposits 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest-bearing checking $ 7,774,254 $ 5,579,033 $ 6,055,358 $ 7,030,759 $ 11,212,357 Interest-bearing: Checking 7,808,764 7,038,808 7,112,807 5,360,622 7,938,911 Money market 6,187,889 5,424,347 5,678,323 8,195,670 9,469,586 Savings 1,997,989 1,441,700 897,277 671,918 577,637 Certificates of deposit: Non-brokered 3,139,270 3,038,005 2,725,265 2,502,914 2,434,414 Brokered 3,493,603 4,076,788 5,428,053 4,425,678 2,303,429 Total certificates of deposit 6,632,873 7,114,793 8,153,318 6,928,592 4,737,843 Total interest-bearing 22,627,515 21,019,648 21,841,725 21,156,802 22,723,977 Total deposits $ 30,401,769 $ 26,598,681 $ 27,897,083 $ 28,187,561 $ 33,936,334 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Composition as % of Total Deposits 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Noninterest-bearing checking 26 % 21 % 22 % 25 % 33 % Interest-bearing: Checking 26 % 27 % 26 % 19 % 23 % Money market 20 % 20 % 20 % 29 % 28 % Savings 6 % 5 % 3 % 2 % 2 % Certificates of deposit: Non-brokered 10 % 12 % 10 % 9 % 7 % Brokered 12 % 15 % 19 % 16 % 7 % Total certificates of deposit 22 % 27 % 29 % 25 % 14 % Total interest-bearing 74 % 79 % 78 % 75 % 67 % Total deposits 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Total deposits increased by $3.8 billion during the fourth quarter of 2023 to $30.4 billion at December 31, 2023, due primarily to balances acquired in the merger, partially offset by a decrease in brokered deposits. Noninterest-bearing checking totaled $7.77 billion and represented 26% of total deposits at December 31, 2023, compared to $5.58 billion, or 21% of total deposits, at September 30, 2023. Period-end noninterest-bearing deposit balance and percentage both increased in the quarter primarily due to balances acquired in the merger. Insured deposits of $23.1 billion represented 76% of total deposits at December 31, 2023, compared to insured deposits of $21.6 billion or 81% of total deposits at September 30, 2023. In addition to deposit products, we also offer alternative, non-depository corporate treasury solutions for select clients to invest excess liquidity. These alternative options include investments managed by BofCal Asset Management Inc. (“BAM”), our registered investment advisor subsidiary, and third-party sweep products. Total off-balance sheet client investment funds were $0.7 billion as of September 30, 2023 and decreased to $0.6 billion at December 31, 2023, of which $0.2 billion was managed by BAM. Borrowings Borrowings decreased by $3.4 billion from $6.3 billion at September 30, 2023, to $2.9 billion at year-end as proceeds from asset sales were used to pay down the Bank Term Funding Program balance by $2.3 billion and pay off a $1.3 billion repurchase agreement. We chose to carry higher on-balance sheet liquidity while we executed the balance sheet repositioning and have the ability to strategically pay down or pay off the $2.6 billion remaining Bank Term Funding Program balance at our discretion. Equity During the fourth quarter, total stockholders’ equity increased by $1.0 billion to $3.4 billion and tangible common equity(1) increased by $651.6 million to $2.5 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in total stockholders’ equity for the fourth quarter resulted from Banc of California shares issued in exchange for PacWest Bancorp shares as Merger consideration and shares issued in connection with the $400 million capital raise and lower accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by the net loss in the fourth quarter and by dividends declared and paid. At December 31, 2023, book value per common share decreased to $17.12, compared to $24.12 at September 30, 2023, which was retrospectively restated under the reverse merger method of accounting. The linked-quarter change in book value per share reflects Banc of California shares issued as Merger consideration in exchange for PacWest Bancorp shares and in connection with the $400 million capital raise, the net loss in the fourth quarter and lower accumulated other comprehensive loss. Tangible book value per common share(1) decreased to $14.96, compared to $23.81 restated at September 30, 2023, mainly as a result of Banc of California shares issued in exchange for PacWest Bancorp shares as Merger consideration and shares issued in connection with the $400 million capital raise combined with $199 million of goodwill and $145 million of core deposit intangible assets added through the merger. (1) Non-GAAP measures; refer to section 'Non-GAAP Measures' CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY Capital ratios remain strong with total risk-based capital at 16.40% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.00% at December 31, 2023. The following table sets forth our regulatory capital ratios as of the dates indicated: December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Capital Ratios 2023 (1) 2023 2023 2023 2022 Banc of California, Inc. Total risk-based capital ratio 16.40 % 17.83 % 17.61 % 14.21 % 13.61 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.42 % 13.84 % 13.70 % 11.15 % 10.61 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.12 % 11.23 % 11.16 % 9.21 % 8.70 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.00 % 8.65 % 7.76 % 8.33 % 8.61 % Banc of California Total risk-based capital ratio 15.73 % 16.37 % 16.07 % 12.94 % 12.34 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.24 % 13.72 % 13.48 % 10.89 % 10.32 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.24 % 13.72 % 13.48 % 10.89 % 10.32 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.62 % 8.57 % 7.62 % 8.14 % 8.39 % (1) Capital information for December 31, 2023 is preliminary. At December 31, 2023, immediately available cash and cash equivalents were $5.2 billion, a decrease of $0.7 billion from September 30, 2023. Combined with total available borrowing capacity of $12.0 billion, total liquid assets and unused borrowing capacity of $17.2 billion was 2.5 times greater than total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits of $6.9 billion. CREDIT QUALITY December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Asset Quality Information and Ratios 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Delinquent loans and leases held for investment: 30 to 89 days delinquent $ 113,307 $ 49,970 $ 57,428 $ 144,431 $ 105,845 90+ days delinquent 30,882 77,327 62,322 49,936 70,922 Total delinquent loans and leases $ 144,189 $ 127,297 $ 119,750 $ 194,367 $ 176,767 Total delinquent loans and leases to loans and leases held for investment 0.57 % 0.58 % 0.54 % 0.76 % 0.62 % Nonperforming assets, excluding loans held for sale: Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 62,527 $ 125,396 $ 104,886 $ 87,124 $ 103,778 90+ days delinquent loans and still accruing 11,750 - - - - Total nonperforming loans and leases ("NPLs") 74,277 125,396 104,886 87,124 103,778 Foreclosed assets, net 7,394 6,829 8,426 2,135 5,022 Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $ 81,671 $ 132,225 $ 113,312 $ 89,259 $ 108,800 Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 281,687 $ 222,297 $ 219,234 $ 210,055 $ 200,732 Allowance for loan and lease losses to NPLs 379.24 % 177.28 % 209.02 % 241.10 % 193.42 % NPLs to loans and leases held for investment 0.29 % 0.57 % 0.47 % 0.34 % 0.36 % NPAs to total assets 0.21 % 0.36 % 0.30 % 0.20 % 0.26 % At December 31, 2023, total delinquent loans and leases were $144.2 million, compared to $127.3 million at September 30, 2023. The increase was due mostly to delinquent Civic loans and leases acquired from legacy Banc of California. Total delinquent loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases declined to 0.57% at December 31, 2023, as compared to 0.58% at September 30, 2023. At December 31, 2023, nonperforming loans were $74.3 million, and included $31.0 million of other residential loans (mostly Civic), $27.4 million of CRE loans, $14.0 million of commercial and industrial loans, $1.0 million of multi-family loans and $0.8 million of consumer loans. During the fourth quarter, nonperforming loans decreased by $51.1 million due to transfers to held for sale of $44.0 million, payoffs and paydowns of $26.6 million, net charge-offs of $7.9 million, and borrowers that became current of $2.0 million, offset partially by additions (including acquired loans) of $29.5 million. Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases declined to 0.29% at December 31, 2023 compared to 0.57% at September 30, 2023. At December 31, 2023, nonperforming assets included $7.4 million of other real estate owned, consisting entirely of single-family residences. ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - LOANS Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL"): Balance at beginning of period $ 222,297 $ 219,234 $ 189,327 $ 200,732 $ 200,564 Initial ALLL on acquired PCD loans 25,623 - - 25,623 - Charge-offs (14,628 ) (6,695 ) (3,352 ) (63,428 ) (14,037 ) Recoveries 1,395 1,758 757 5,260 9,205 Net charge-offs (13,233 ) (4,937 ) (2,595 ) (58,168 ) (4,832 ) Provision for loan losses 47,000 (1) 8,000 14,000 113,500 5,000 Balance at end of period $ 281,687 $ 222,297 $ 200,732 $ 281,687 $ 200,732 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments ("RUC"): Balance at beginning of period $ 29,571 $ 37,571 $ 95,071 $ 91,071 $ 73,071 (Negative provision) provision for credit losses - (8,000 ) (4,000 ) (61,500 ) 18,000 Balance at end of period $ 29,571 $ 29,571 $ 91,071 $ 29,571 $ 91,071 Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") - Loans: Balance at beginning of period $ 251,868 $ 256,805 $ 284,398 $ 291,803 $ 273,635 Initial ALLL on acquired PCD loans 25,623 - - 25,623 - Charge-offs (14,628 ) (6,695 ) (3,352 ) (63,428 ) (14,037 ) Recoveries 1,395 1,758 757 5,260 9,205 Net charge-offs (13,233 ) (4,937 ) (2,595 ) (58,168 ) (4,832 ) Provision for credit losses 47,000 (1) - 10,000 52,000 23,000 Balance at end of period $ 311,258 $ 251,868 $ 291,803 $ 311,258 $ 291,803 ALLL to loans and leases held for investment 1.11 % 1.01 % 0.70 % 1.11 % 0.70 % ACL to loans and leases held for investment 1.22 % 1.15 % 1.02 % 1.22 % 1.02 % ACL to NPLs 419.05 % 200.86 % 281.18 % 419.05 % 281.18 % ACL to NPAs 381.11 % 190.48 % 268.20 % 381.11 % 268.20 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.22 % 0.09 % 0.04 % 0.23 % 0.02 % (1) Includes $22.2 million initial provision related to non-PCD loans acquired during the period. The allowance for credit losses, which includes the reserve for unfunded loan commitments, totaled $311.3 million, or 1.22% of total loans and leases, at December 31, 2023, compared to $251.9 million, or 1.15% of total loans and leases, at September 30, 2023. The $59.4 million increase in the allowance includes the addition of $25.6 million related to legacy Banc of California PCD loans booked at the Merger’s close and did not affect the income statement. The ACL provision for the fourth quarter was $47.0 million, which includes an initial provision of $22.2 million for acquired legacy Banc of California non-PCD loans. Outside this initial provision, the quarter’s expense was driven by $13.2 million of net charge-offs and a need for increased quantitative reserves resulting from revising the economic forecast to reflect a 60% probability weighting on recessionary scenarios and updating expected prepayment speeds based on a high interest rate environment. The ACL coverage of nonperforming loans was 419% at December 31, 2023 compared to 201% at September 30, 2023. Net charge-offs were 0.22% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 0.09% for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2023 was due primarily to $5.3 million of charge-offs related to the transfer of Civic loans to held for sale. At December 31, 2023, nonperforming assets were $81.7 million, or 0.21% of total assets, compared to $132.2 million, or 0.36% of total assets, as of September 30, 2023. Conference Call The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 financial results at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) on Thursday, January 25, 2023. Interested parties are welcome to attend the conference call by dialing (888) 317-6003 and referencing event code 4864870. A live audio webcast will also be available and the webcast link will be posted on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.bancofcal.com/investor. The slide presentation for the call will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations website prior to the call. A replay of the call will be made available approximately one hour after the call has ended on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.bancofcal.com/investor or by dialing (877) 344-7529 and referencing event code 7597241. About Banc of California, Inc. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Banc of California (the “bank”). Banc of California is one of the nation’s premier relationship-based business banks focused on providing banking and treasury management services to small-, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. Banc of California offers a broad range of loan and deposit products and services through more than 90 full-service branches throughout California and in Denver, Colorado, and Durham, North Carolina, as well as full-stack payment processing solutions through its subsidiary, Deepstack Technologies. Banc of California also serves the Community Association Management industry nationwide with its technology-forward platform SmartStreet™. The bank is committed to its local communities by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support, affordable housing, and more. For more information, please visit us at www.bancofcal.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “Safe-Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (UNAUDITED) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 (In thousands) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 202,427 $ 182,261 $ 208,300 $ 218,830 $ 212,273 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 5,175,149 5,887,406 6,489,847 6,461,306 2,027,949 Total cash and cash equivalents 5,377,576 6,069,667 6,698,147 6,680,136 2,240,222 Securities available-for-sale 2,346,864 4,487,172 4,708,519 4,848,607 4,843,487 Securities held-to-maturity 2,287,291 2,282,586 2,278,202 2,273,650 2,269,135 FRB and FHLB stock 126,346 17,250 17,250 147,150 34,290 Total investment securities 4,760,501 6,787,008 7,003,971 7,269,407 7,146,912 Loans held for sale 122,757 188,866 478,146 2,796,208 65,076 Gross loans and leases held for investment 25,534,730 21,969,789 22,311,292 25,770,912 28,726,016 Deferred fees, net (45,043 ) (48,843 ) (53,082 ) (98,531 ) (116,887 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees 25,489,687 21,920,946 22,258,210 25,672,381 28,609,129 Allowance for loan and lease losses (281,687 ) (222,297 ) (219,234 ) (210,055 ) (200,732 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net 25,208,000 21,698,649 22,038,976 25,462,326 28,408,397 Equipment leased to others under operating leases 344,325 352,330 380,022 399,972 404,245 Premises and equipment, net 146,798 50,236 57,078 60,358 54,315 Foreclosed assets, net 7,394 6,829 8,426 2,135 5,022 Goodwill 198,627 - - - 1,376,736 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 165,477 24,192 26,581 28,970 31,381 Deferred tax asset, net 739,111 506,248 426,304 342,557 281,848 Other assets 1,463,498 1,193,808 1,219,599 1,260,912 1,214,782 Total assets $ 38,534,064 $ 36,877,833 $ 38,337,250 $ 44,302,981 $ 41,228,936 LIABILITIES: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 7,774,254 $ 5,579,033 $ 6,055,358 $ 7,030,759 $ 11,212,357 Interest-bearing deposits 22,627,515 21,019,648 21,841,725 21,156,802 22,723,977 Total deposits 30,401,769 26,598,681 27,897,083 28,187,561 33,936,334 Borrowings 2,911,322 6,294,525 6,357,338 11,881,712 1,764,030 Subordinated debt 936,599 870,896 870,378 868,815 867,087 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 893,609 714,454 679,256 593,416 710,954 Total liabilities $ 35,143,299 $ 34,478,556 $ 35,804,055 $ 41,531,504 $ 37,278,405 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock $ 498,516 $ 498,516 $ 498,516 $ 498,516 $ 498,516 Voting and non-voting common stock (1) 1,690 1,231 1,233 1,232 1,230 Additional paid-in-capital 3,840,974 2,798,611 2,799,357 2,792,536 2,821,064 Retained earnings (518,301 ) (25,399 ) 7,892 215,253 1,420,624 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (432,114 ) (873,682 ) (773,803 ) (736,060 ) (790,903 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 3,390,765 $ 2,399,277 $ 2,533,195 $ 2,771,477 $ 3,950,531 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 38,534,064 $ 36,877,833 $ 38,337,250 $ 44,302,981 $ 41,228,936 Common shares outstanding 168,951,632 78,806,969 78,939,024 78,988,424 78,973,869 (1) Includes non-voting common equivalents of $108. BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income: Loans and leases $ 346,308 $ 310,392 $ 404,985 $ 1,496,357 $ 1,312,580 Investment securities 41,280 45,326 50,292 174,996 209,751 Deposits in financial institutions 79,652 90,366 17,746 299,647 34,158 Total interest income 467,240 446,084 473,023 1,971,000 1,556,489 Interest expense: Deposits 207,760 205,982 117,591 748,423 200,449 Borrowings 92,474 94,234 19,962 416,744 25,645 Subordinated debt 15,955 15,139 12,531 58,705 39,633 Total interest expense 316,189 315,355 150,084 1,223,872 265,727 Net interest income 151,051 130,729 322,939 747,128 1,290,762 Provision for credit losses 47,000 - 10,000 52,000 24,500 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 104,051 130,729 312,939 695,128 1,266,262 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 4,562 4,018 3,178 16,468 13,991 Other commissions and fees 8,860 7,641 11,208 38,086 43,635 Leased equipment income 12,369 14,554 12,322 63,167 50,586 (Loss) gain on sale of loans and leases (3,526 ) (1,901 ) 388 (161,346 ) 518 Loss on sale of securities (442,413 ) - (49,302 ) (442,413 ) (50,321 ) Dividends and gains (losses) on equity investments 8,138 3,837 661 15,731 (3,389 ) Warrant (loss) income (173 ) (88 ) (46 ) (718 ) 2,490 LOCOM HFS adjustment 3,175 307 - (8,461 ) - Other income 8,606 15,440 2,635 31,201 17,317 Total noninterest (loss) income (400,402 ) 43,808 (18,956 ) (448,285 ) 74,827 Noninterest expense: Compensation 89,354 71,642 106,124 332,353 406,839 Occupancy 15,925 15,293 14,922 61,668 60,964 Data processing 11,247 11,104 9,722 44,252 38,177 Other professional services 2,980 5,597 6,924 24,623 30,278 Insurance and assessments 60,016 38,298 7,205 135,666 25,486 Intangible asset amortization 4,230 2,389 2,629 11,419 13,576 Leased equipment depreciation 7,447 8,333 8,627 34,243 35,658 Foreclosed assets expense (income), net 1,764 (609 ) (108 ) 1,520 (3,737 ) Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs 111,800 9,925 5,703 142,633 5,703 Customer related expense 45,826 26,971 18,197 124,104 55,273 Loan expense 4,446 4,243 6,150 20,458 24,572 Goodwill impairment - - 29,000 1,376,736 29,000 Other expense 8,603 7,917 11,737 148,506 51,732 Total noninterest expense 363,638 201,103 226,832 2,458,181 773,521 (Loss) earnings before income taxes (659,989 ) (26,566 ) 67,151 (2,211,338 ) 567,568 Income tax (benefit) expense (177,034 ) (3,222 ) 17,642 (312,201 ) 143,955 Net (loss) earnings (482,955 ) (23,344 ) 49,509 (1,899,137 ) 423,613 Preferred stock dividends 9,947 9,947 9,947 39,788 19,339 Net (loss) earnings available to common and equivalent stockholders $ (492,902 ) $ (33,291 ) $ 39,562 $ (1,938,925 ) $ 404,274 Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per common share (1) $ (4.55 ) $ (0.42 ) $ 0.50 $ (22.71 ) $ 5.14 Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding (1) 108,290 77,881 77,390 85,394 77,271 (1) Common shares include non-voting common equivalents that are participating securities. BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, Profitability and Other Ratios 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Return on average assets ("ROAA")(1) (5.09 )% (0.24 )% 0.48 % (4.71 )% 1.05 % Pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment ROAA (1)(2) (6.46 )% (0.28 )% 1.02 % (1.94 )% 1.53 % Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment ROAA (1)(2) (0.70 )% (0.33 )% 1.55 % 0.14 % 1.67 % Return on average equity (1) (68.49 )% (3.73 )% 5.04 % (63.42 )% 10.99 % Return on average tangible common equity (1)(2) (87.95 )% (6.33 )% 12.71 % (30.66 )% 20.52 % Dividend payout ratio (3) (2.42 )% (2.38 )% 50.00 % (1.67 )% 19.46 % Yield on average loans and leases (1) 5.82 % 5.54 % 5.73 % 5.92 % 5.07 % Cost of average interest-bearing deposits (1) 3.80 % 3.78 % 2.14 % 3.46 % 0.97 % Cost of average total deposits (1) 2.94 % 2.98 % 1.37 % 2.61 % 0.59 % Net interest spread 0.72 % 0.60 % 2.53 % 1.07 % 3.02 % Net interest margin (1) 1.69 % 1.45 % 3.41 % 1.98 % 3.49 % Noninterest income to total revenue (4) 160.58 % 25.10 % (6.24 )% (150.01 )% 5.48 % Adjusted noninterest income to adjusted total revenue (2)(4) 18.56 % 18.31 % 8.59 % 16.07 % 8.84 % Noninterest expense to average total assets (1) 3.83 % 2.11 % 2.19 % 6.10 % 1.91 % Adjusted noninterest expense to average total assets (1)(2) 2.65 % 2.01 % 1.85 % 2.06 % 1.83 % Efficiency ratio (2)(5) 127.34 % 108.51 % 53.67 % 124.91 % 51.48 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)(6) 114.89 % 118.35 % 53.67 % 88.34 % 51.48 % Average loans and leases to average deposits 84.34 % 81.03 % 82.71 % 88.32 % 76.08 % Average investment securities to average total assets 16.01 % 18.30 % 19.01 % 16.94 % 22.53 % Average stockholders' equity to average total assets 7.43 % 6.56 % 9.47 % 7.43 % 9.52 % (1) Annualized. (2) Non-GAAP measure. (3) Ratio calculated by dividing dividends declared per common share by basic earnings per common share. (4)Total revenue equals the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (5) Ratio calculated by dividing noninterest expense (less intangible asset amortization, foreclosed assets expense, goodwill impairment, and acquisition, integration and reorganization costs) by total revenue (less gain on sale of securities). (6) Ratio calculated by dividing adjusted noninterest expense by adjusted total revenue. BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC. AVERAGE BALANCE, AVERAGE YIELD EARNED, AND AVERAGE COST PAID (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Cost Balance Expense Cost Balance Expense Cost (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Loans and leases (1)(2)(3) $ 23,608,246 $ 346,308 5.82 % $ 22,226,390 $ 310,392 5.54 % $ 28,192,953 $ 407,135 5.73 % Investment securities (3) 6,024,737 41,280 2.72 % 6,919,948 45,326 2.60 % 7,824,915 50,697 2.57 % Deposits in financial institutions 5,791,739 79,652 5.46 % 6,645,335 90,366 5.40 % 1,881,950 17,746 3.74 % Total interest-earning assets (1) 35,424,722 467,240 5.23 % 35,791,673 446,084 4.94 % 37,899,818 475,578 4.98 % Other assets 2,215,665 2,016,085 3,252,145 Total assets $ 37,640,387 $ 37,807,758 $ 41,151,963 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest checking $ 7,296,234 60,743 3.30 % $ 6,983,013 57,237 3.25 % $ 7,146,333 41,427 2.30 % Money market 5,758,074 44,279 3.05 % 5,662,980 42,516 2.98 % 10,088,641 51,687 2.03 % Savings 1,696,222 16,446 3.85 % 1,163,827 10,255 3.50 % 616,298 66 0.04 % Time 6,915,504 86,292 4.95 % 7,801,880 95,974 4.88 % 3,909,130 24,411 2.48 % Total interest-bearing deposits 21,666,034 207,760 3.80 % 21,611,700 205,982 3.78 % 21,760,402 117,591 2.14 % Borrowings 5,229,425 92,474 7.02 % 6,325,537 94,234 5.91 % 1,675,738 19,962 4.73 % Subordinated debt 894,219 15,955 7.08 % 870,968 15,139 6.90 % 864,581 12,531 5.75 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 27,789,678 316,189 4.51 % 28,808,205 315,355 4.34 % 24,300,721 150,084 2.45 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 6,326,511 5,817,488 12,325,902 Other liabilities 726,414 701,355 626,540 Total liabilities 34,842,603 35,327,048 37,253,163 Stockholders' equity 2,797,784 2,480,710 3,898,800 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 37,640,387 $ 37,807,758 $ 41,151,963 Net interest income (1) $ 151,051 $ 130,729 $ 325,494 Net interest spread (1) 0.72 % 0.60 % 2.53 % Net interest margin (1) 1.69 % 1.45 % 3.41 % Total deposits (4) $ 27,992,545 $ 207,760 2.94 % $ 27,429,188 $ 205,982 2.98 % $ 34,086,304 $ 117,591 1.37 % Total funds (5) $ 34,116,189 $ 316,189 3.68 % $ 34,625,693 $ 315,355 3.61 % $ 36,626,623 $ 150,084 1.63 % (1) Tax equivalent. (2) Includes net loan discount accretion of $15.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and net loan premium amortization of $1.7 million and $2.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. (3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $0.0 million, $0.0 million, and $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022 related to tax-exempt income on loans. Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $0.0 million, $0.0 million, and $0.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022 related to tax-exempt income on investment securities. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (4) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on total deposits divided by average total deposits. (5) Total funds is the sum of total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funds. BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC. AVERAGE BALANCE, AVERAGE YIELD EARNED, AND AVERAGE COST PAID (UNAUDITED) Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Cost Balance Expense Cost (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Loans and leases (1)(2)(3) $ 25,330,351 $ 1,498,701 5.92 % $ 26,044,463 $ 1,320,449 5.07 % Investment securities (3) 6,827,059 174,996 2.56 % 9,120,717 215,624 2.36 % Deposits in financial institutions 5,746,858 299,647 5.21 % 2,185,585 34,158 1.56 % Total interest-earning assets (1) 37,904,268 1,973,344 5.21 % 37,350,765 1,570,231 4.20 % Other assets 2,389,112 3,130,816 Total assets $ 40,293,380 $ 40,481,581 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest checking 6,992,888 220,735 3.16 % 6,851,831 66,494 0.97 % Money market 6,724,296 190,027 2.83 % 10,601,028 95,376 0.90 % Savings 1,051,117 30,978 2.95 % 639,720 188 0.03 % Time 6,840,920 306,683 4.48 % 2,540,426 38,391 1.51 % Total interest-bearing deposits 21,609,221 748,423 3.46 % 20,633,005 200,449 0.97 % Borrowings 7,068,826 416,744 5.90 % 961,601 25,645 2.67 % Subordinated debt 875,621 58,705 6.70 % 863,883 39,633 4.59 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 29,553,668 1,223,872 4.14 % 22,458,489 265,727 1.18 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 7,072,334 13,601,766 Other liabilities 672,949 568,293 Total liabilities 37,298,952 36,628,548 Stockholders' equity 2,994,428 3,853,033 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 40,298,380 $ 40,481,581 Net interest income (1) $ 749,472 $ 1,304,504 Net interest spread (1) 1.07 % 3.02 % Net interest margin (1) 1.98 % 3.49 % Total deposits (4) $ 28,681,555 $ 748,423 2.61 % $ 34,234,771 $ 200,449 0.59 % Total funds (5) $ 36,626,002 $ 1,223,872 3.34 % $ 36,060,255 $ 265,727 0.74 % (1) Tax equivalent. (2) Includes net loan discount accretion of $9.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 and net loan premium amortization of $17.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. (3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $2.3 million and $7.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 related to tax-exempt income on loans. Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $0.0 million and $5.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 related to tax-exempt income on investment securities. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (4) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on total deposits divided by average total deposits. (5) Total funds is the sum of total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funds. BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC. NON-GAAP MEASURES Under Item 10(e) of SEC Regulation S-K, public companies disclosing financial measures in filings with the SEC that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP must also disclose, along with each non-GAAP financial measure, certain additional information, including a presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as a statement of the reasons why the company's management believes that presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors regarding the company's financial condition and results of operations and, to the extent material, a statement of the additional purposes, if any, for which the company's management uses the non-GAAP financial measure. Tangible assets, tangible equity, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted noninterest income, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted noninterest income to adjusted total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense to average total assets, pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment (“PTPP”) income, adjusted PTPP income, PTPP return on average assets (“ROAA”), adjusted PTPP ROAA, efficiency ratio, and adjusted efficiency ratio constitute supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are used by management in its analysis of the Company's performance. Tangible assets and tangible equity are calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from total assets and total stockholders’ equity. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting preferred stock, as applicable, from tangible equity. Return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing net earnings available to common stockholders, after adjustment for amortization of intangible assets and goodwill impairment, by average tangible common equity. Banking regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders' equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution. PTPP income is calculated by adding net interest income and noninterest income (total revenue), subtracting noninterest expense, and adding goodwill impairment. Adjusted PTPP income is calculated by adding net interest income and adjusted noninterest income (adjusted total revenue) and subtracting adjusted noninterest expense. PTPP ROAA is calculated by dividing annualized PTPP income by average assets. Adjusted PTPP ROAA is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted PTPP income by average assets. Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense (less intangible asset amortization, net foreclosed assets expense, goodwill impairment, and acquisition, integration and reorganization costs) by total revenue. Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted noninterest expense by adjusted total revenue. Management believes the presentation of these financial measures adjusting the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results and operating performance of the Company. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures with financial measures defined by GAAP. BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC. NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Book Value Per Common Share 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Stockholders' equity $ 3,390,765 $ 2,399,277 $ 2,533,195 $ 2,771,477 $ 3,950,531 Less: Preferred stock 498,516 498,516 498,516 498,516 498,516 Total common equity 2,892,249 1,900,761 2,034,679 2,272,961 3,452,015 Less: Intangible assets 364,104 24,192 26,581 28,970 1,408,117 Tangible common equity $ 2,528,145 $ 1,876,569 $ 2,008,098 $ 2,243,991 $ 2,043,898 Total assets $ 38,534,064 $ 36,877,833 $ 38,337,250 $ 44,302,981 $ 41,228,936 Less: Intangible assets 364,104 24,192 26,581 28,970 1,408,117 Tangible assets $ 38,169,960 $ 36,853,641 $ 38,310,669 $ 44,274,011 $ 39,820,819 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 8.80 % 6.51 % 6.61 % 6.26 % 9.58 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.62 % 5.09 % 5.24 % 5.07 % 5.13 % Book value per common share (1)(4) $ 17.12 $ 24.12 $ 25.78 $ 28.78 $ 43.71 Tangible book value per common share (2)(4) $ 14.96 $ 23.81 $ 25.44 $ 28.41 $ 25.88 Common shares outstanding (3)(4) 168,951,632 78,806,969 78,939,024 78,988,424