Earnings Per Share $17.23

Book Value Per Share

$15.07

Tangible Book Value Per Share(1) 10.27%

CET1 Ratio 27%

Noninterest-Bearing Deposits Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) (“Banc of California”), the parent company of wholly-owned subsidiary Banc of California (the “Bank”), today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company recorded net earnings available to common and equivalent stockholders of $20.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024. This compares to net earnings available to common and equivalent stockholders of $20.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024. Second quarter highlights include: Average noninterest-bearing deposits higher by $196.5 million , or 3%, in the second quarter.

, or 3%, in the second quarter. Net interest margin of 2.80% , an increase of 14 basis points from 2.66% in the first quarter.

, an increase of 14 basis points from 2.66% in the first quarter. Average total cost of deposits decreased by 6 basis points to 2.60% for the second quarter compared to 2.66% in the first quarter and average total cost of funds decreased by 7 basis points to 2.95% for the second quarter compared to 3.02% in the first quarter.

to 2.60% for the second quarter compared to 2.66% in the first quarter and average total cost of funds decreased by 7 basis points to 2.95% for the second quarter compared to 3.02% in the first quarter. High liquidity levels , with available on-balance sheet liquidity and unused borrowing capacity of $16.9 billion at June 30, 2024, which was 2.5 times greater than uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.

, with available on-balance sheet liquidity and unused borrowing capacity of $16.9 billion at June 30, 2024, which was 2.5 times greater than uninsured and uncollateralized deposits. Transferred $1.95 billion of CIVIC business-purpose residential loans with a fair value of $1.91 billion to held for sale at June 30, 2024. Sale closed on July 18, 2024, resulting in immediate increases in liquidity and capital ratios.

of CIVIC business-purpose residential loans with a fair value of $1.91 billion to held for sale at June 30, 2024. Sale closed on July 18, 2024, resulting in immediate increases in liquidity and capital ratios. Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.37% of total assets at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.44% at March 31, 2024, primarily due to the loans transferred to held for sale.

at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.44% at March 31, 2024, primarily due to the loans transferred to held for sale. Strong capital ratios well above the regulatory thresholds for "well capitalized" banks at June 30, 2024, including an estimated 16.57% Total risk-based capital ratio, 12.62% Tier 1 capital ratio, 10.27% CET1 capital ratio, and 9.51% Tier 1 leverage ratio.

well above the regulatory thresholds for "well capitalized" banks at June 30, 2024, including an estimated 16.57% Total risk-based capital ratio, 12.62% Tier 1 capital ratio, 10.27% CET1 capital ratio, and 9.51% Tier 1 leverage ratio. Book value per share increased to $17.23 and tangible book value per share (1) increased to $15.07.

and tangible book value per share increased to $15.07. Successful core systems conversion completed on July 21, 2024. (1) Non-GAAP measure; refer to section 'Non-GAAP Measures' Subsequent to quarter-end, Banc of California closed on the sale of $1.95 billion of CIVIC loans which had been moved to held for sale during the second quarter. The loan sale generated net proceeds of $1.91 billion and is expected to increase our CET 1 capital ratio by more than 30 basis points. We intend to use the proceeds primarily to pay down higher-cost brokered deposits and borrowings. Jared Wolff, President & CEO of Banc of California, commented, “During the second quarter, we continued to make solid progress executing on our plan, strengthening our franchise, and improving our core earnings power. We further reduced our cost of funds, expanded the net interest margin, and grew average noninterest-bearing deposits in a rate environment that has remained challenging. We are on track with respect to controllable cost savings and are focused on building a valuable franchise for the long term with an enviable deposit base and core franchise.” Mr. Wolff continued, “This is a transformational year for our company and we will remain focused on optimizing our business to drive long-term sustainable growth and profitability. Our recently completed sale of $1.95 billion of CIVIC loans positively impacts our capital and liquidity ratios, which we will leverage to further reposition our balance sheet and optimize core earnings power. We are well-positioned to continue improving profitability through net interest margin expansion and our expense reduction initiatives. I am thrilled about the opportunities ahead of us to leverage our strong market position and deliver our exceptional customer experience and unique platform to our expanded customer base.” Mr. Wolff added, “Thanks to the tireless efforts and dedication of our team, we successfully completed our core system conversion this past weekend. We are now operating on a single system across our entire platform and we are now able to serve our clients in all our markets as the combined Banc of California.” INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, Summary Income Statement 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands) Total interest income $ 462,589 $ 478,704 $ 539,888 $ 941,293 $ 1,057,676 Total interest expense 233,101 249,602 353,812 482,703 592,328 Net interest income 229,488 229,102 186,076 458,590 465,348 Provision for credit losses 11,000 10,000 2,000 21,000 5,000 Gain (loss) on sale of loans 1,135 (448 ) (158,881 ) 687 (155,919 ) Other noninterest income 28,657 34,264 30,799 62,921 64,228 Total noninterest income (loss) 29,792 33,816 (128,082 ) 63,608 (91,691 ) Total revenue 259,280 262,918 57,994 522,198 373,657 Goodwill impairment - - - - 1,376,736 Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs (12,650 ) - 12,394 (12,650 ) 20,908 Other noninterest expense 216,293 210,518 308,043 426,811 495,796 Total noninterest expense 203,643 210,518 320,437 414,161 1,893,440 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 44,637 42,400 (264,443 ) 87,037 (1,524,783 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 14,304 11,548 (67,029 ) 25,852 (131,945 ) Net earnings (loss) 30,333 30,852 (197,414 ) 61,185 (1,392,838 ) Preferred stock dividends 9,947 9,947 9,947 19,894 19,894 Net earnings (loss) available to common and equivalent stockholders $ 20,386 $ 20,905 $ (207,361 ) $ 41,291 $ (1,412,732 ) Net Interest Income Q2-2024 vs Q1-2024 Net interest income increased by $0.4 million to $229.5 million for the second quarter from $229.1 million for the first quarter due to lower interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities, offset partially by lower interest income on interest-earning assets. Average interest-earning assets decreased by $1.7 billion to $32.9 billion for the second quarter due to lower cash balances which were used to pay down deposits and borrowings. The net interest margin increased by 14 basis points to 2.80% for the second quarter compared to 2.66% for the first quarter due to the average yield on interest-earning assets increasing by 9 basis points, while the average total cost of funds decreased by 7 basis points, which was positively impacted by an increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 9 basis points to 5.65% for the second quarter from 5.56% in the first quarter due mainly to the increase in the average yield on loans and leases. The average yield on loans and leases increased by 10 basis points to 6.18% for the second quarter from 6.08% for the first quarter as a result of new originations being at rates higher than the existing portfolio and the change in the mix of loan product balances. The average total cost of funds decreased by 7 basis points to 2.95% for the second quarter from 3.02% in the first quarter due mainly to decreases in interest-bearing deposits combined with an increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 1 basis point to 3.93% for the second quarter from 3.92% in the first quarter. The average total cost of deposits decreased by 6 basis points to 2.60% for the second quarter compared to 2.66% in the first quarter. Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $196.6 million for the second quarter compared to the first quarter and average total deposits decreased by $655.5 million. YTD June 30, 2024 vs YTD June 30, 2023 Net interest income decreased by $6.8 million to $458.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $465.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 due to lower interest income on lower interest-earning assets and higher interest expense on deposits, offset partially by lower interest expense on borrowings. Average interest-earning assets decreased by $6.5 billion to $33.8 billion for the first six months of 2024 due to sales of non-core loan portfolios in the second quarter of 2023 offset partially by the fourth quarter of 2023 acquisition of legacy Banc of California loans, fourth quarter of 2023 securities sales, and lower cash balances which were used to pay down higher-cost borrowings. The net interest margin increased by 39 basis points to 2.73% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 2.34% for the same period in 2023 due to the average yield on interest-earning assets increasing by 29 basis points, while the average total cost of funds decreased by 8 basis points. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 29 basis points to 5.60% for the first six months of 2024 from 5.31% for the same period in 2023 due mainly to the change in the interest-earning asset mix. This was driven by the increase in the balance of average loans and leases as a percentage of average interest-earning assets to 75% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 69% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, the decrease in the balance of average investment securities as a percentage of average interest-earning assets to 14% for the first six months of 2024 from 18% for comparable period in 2023, and the decrease in the balance of average deposits in financial institutions as a percentage of average interest-earning assets to 11% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 13% for the same period in 2023. The average yield on loans and leases increased by 2 basis points to 6.13% for the first six months of 2024 from 6.11% for the same period in 2023 as a result of changes in portfolio mix and higher net accretion of loan discounts/premiums. The average total cost of funds decreased by 8 basis points to 2.99% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 3.07% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 due mainly to changes in the total funds mix. This was driven by the increase in the balance of lower cost average total deposits as a percentage of average total funds to 90% for the first six months of 2024 from 76% for the comparable period in 2023, and the decrease in the balance of higher cost average borrowings as a percentage of average total funds to 8% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 22% for the same period in 2023. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 6 basis points to 3.93% for the first six months of 2024 from 3.87% for the comparable period in 2023. The average total cost of deposits increased by 36 basis points to 2.63% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 2.27% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Average noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by $305.9 million for the first six months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 and average total deposits decreased by $545.6 million. Provision For Credit Losses Q2-2024 vs Q1-2024 The provision for credit losses was $11.0 million for the second quarter compared to $10.0 million for the first quarter. The $11.0 million second quarter provision was driven by higher net charge-offs and higher qualitative reserves for office loans and other concentrations of credit, offset partially by the reserves released for the CIVIC loans transferred to held for sale. The $10.0 million first quarter provision was driven by an increase in qualitative reserves related to loans secured by office properties and an increase in quantitative reserves due to an increase in nonaccrual and classified loans and leases. YTD June 30, 2024 vs YTD June 30, 2023 The provision for credit losses increased by $16.0 million to $21.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $5.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The higher provision in the 2024 period was generally due to higher net charge-offs and higher qualitative reserves, offset partially by the reserves released for the CIVIC loans transferred to held for sale. Noninterest Income Q2-2024 vs Q1-2024 Noninterest income decreased by $4.0 million to $29.8 million for the second quarter due mainly to a decrease of $2.9 million in other income (negative fair value mark on credit-linked notes) and a decrease of $1.9 million in dividends and gains on equity investments (negative fair value mark on Small Business Investment Company (“SBIC”) investments partially offset by higher income distributions from SBIC investments), offset partially by an increase of $1.6 million in gain on sale of loans. YTD June 30, 2024 vs YTD June 30, 2023 Noninterest income increased by $155.3 million to $63.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 due almost entirely to a decrease in the loss on sale of loans and leases of $156.6 million. The Company sold $529.6 million of loans for a net gain of $0.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 and $5.4 billion of loans for a net loss of $155.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023. Noninterest Expense Q2-2024 vs Q1-2024 Noninterest expense decreased by $6.9 million to $203.6 million for the second quarter due mainly to decreases of $12.7 million in acquisition, integration and reorganization costs and $6.3 million in compensation expense, offset partially by increases of $6.0 million in insurance and assessments expense and $5.1 million in other expense. The decrease in acquisition, integration and reorganization costs was due to actual amounts for certain expenses being lower than the estimated amounts accrued at merger close. The decrease in compensation expense was mostly due to a lower headcount. The increase in insurance and assessments expense was due to higher assessment rates for both the regular FDIC assessment and the special assessment. The increase in other expense was mostly due to a repurchase reserve recorded for standard representations and warranties associated with the CIVIC loan sale. YTD June 30, 2024 vs YTD June 30, 2023 Noninterest expense decreased by $1.5 billion to $414.2 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 due mainly to a $1.4 billion goodwill impairment recorded in the same period in 2023. Income Taxes Q2-2024 vs Q1-2024 Income tax expense of $14.3 million was recorded for the second quarter resulting in an effective tax rate of 32.0% compared to tax expense of $11.5 million for the first quarter and an effective tax rate of 27.2%. The increase is due primarily to an increase in disallowed executive compensation expense and a higher shortfall on equity compensation expense from second quarter restricted stock vesting. YTD June 30, 2024 vs YTD June 30, 2023 Income tax expense of $25.9 million was recorded for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 resulting in an effective tax rate of 29.7% compared to a benefit of $131.9 million for the same period in 2023 and an effective tax rate of 8.7%. Excluding goodwill impairment, the effective tax rate for the six-month period in 2023 was 22.7%. The increase is primarily due to a higher shortfall on equity compensation expense from restricted stock vesting in the second quarter of 2024. BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS June 30, March 31, June 30, Increase (Decrease) Selected Balance Sheet Items 2024 2024 2023 QoQ YoY (In thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,698,810 $ 3,085,228 $ 6,698,147 $ (386,418 ) $ (3,999,337 ) Securities available-for-sale 2,244,031 2,286,682 4,708,519 (42,651 ) (2,464,488 ) Securities held-to-maturity 2,296,708 2,291,984 2,278,202 4,724 18,506 Loans held for sale 1,935,455 80,752 478,146 1,854,703 1,457,309 Loan and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees 23,228,909 25,473,022 22,258,210 (2,244,113 ) 970,699 Total assets 35,243,839 36,073,516 38,337,250 (829,677 ) (3,093,411 ) Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 7,825,007 $ 7,833,608 $ 6,055,358 $ (8,601 ) $ 1,769,649 Total deposits 28,804,450 28,892,407 27,897,083 (87,957 ) 907,367 Borrowings 1,440,875 2,139,498 6,357,338 (698,623 ) (4,916,463 ) Total liabilities 31,835,991 32,679,366 35,804,055 (843,375 ) (3,968,064 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,407,848 3,394,150 2,533,195 13,698 874,653 Securities The balance of securities held-to-maturity (“HTM”) remained consistent through the second quarter and totaled $2.3 billion at June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, HTM securities had aggregate unrealized net after-tax losses in AOCI of $169.8 million remaining from the balance established at the time of transfer on June 1, 2022. Securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) decreased by $42.7 million during the second quarter to $2.2 billion at June 30, 2024. AFS securities had aggregate unrealized net after-tax losses in AOCI of $264.8 million. These AFS unrealized net losses related primarily to changes in overall interest rates and spreads and the resulting impact on valuations. Loans and Leases The following table sets forth the composition, by loan category, of our loan and lease portfolio held for investment, net of deferred fees, as of the dates indicated: Composition of Loans and Leases June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 (Dollars in thousands) Real estate mortgage: Commercial $ 4,722,585 $ 4,896,544 $ 5,026,497 $ 3,526,308 $ 3,610,320 Multi-family 5,984,930 6,121,472 6,025,179 5,279,659 5,304,544 Other residential 2,866,085 4,949,383 5,060,309 5,228,524 5,373,178 Total real estate mortgage 13,573,600 15,967,399 16,111,985 14,034,491 14,288,042 Real estate construction and land: Commercial 784,166 775,021 759,585 465,266 415,997 Residential 2,573,431 2,470,333 2,399,684 2,272,271 2,049,526 Total real estate construction and land 3,357,597 3,245,354 3,159,269 2,737,537 2,465,523 Total real estate 16,931,197 19,212,753 19,271,254 16,772,028 16,753,565 Commercial: Asset-based 1,968,713 2,061,016 2,189,085 2,287,893 2,357,098 Venture capital 1,456,122 1,513,641 1,446,362 1,464,160 1,723,476 Other commercial 2,446,974 2,245,910 2,129,860 1,002,377 1,014,212 Total commercial 5,871,809 5,820,567 5,765,307 4,754,430 5,094,786 Consumer 425,903 439,702 453,126 394,488 409,859 Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees $ 23,228,909 $ 25,473,022 $ 25,489,687 $ 21,920,946 $ 22,258,210 Total unfunded loan commitments $ 5,256,473 $ 5,482,672 $ 5,578,907 $ 5,289,221 $ 5,845,375 Composition as % of Total Loans and Leases June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Real estate mortgage: Commercial 20 % 19 % 20 % 16 % 16 % Multi-family 26 % 24 % 23 % 24 % 24 % Other residential 12 % 19 % 20 % 24 % 24 % Total real estate mortgage 58 % 62 % 63 % 64 % 64 % Real estate construction and land: Commercial 4 % 3 % 3 % 2 % 2 % Residential 11 % 10 % 9 % 10 % 9 % Total real estate construction and land 15 % 13 % 12 % 12 % 11 % Total real estate 73 % 75 % 75 % 76 % 75 % Commercial: Asset-based 8 % 8 % 9 % 10 % 11 % Venture capital 6 % 6 % 6 % 7 % 8 % Other commercial 11 % 9 % 8 % 5 % 4 % Total commercial 25 % 23 % 23 % 22 % 23 % Consumer 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, decreased by $2.2 billion in the second quarter and totaled $23.2 billion at June 30, 2024. The decrease in loans and leases held for investment was primarily due to $1.9 billion of CIVIC loans transferred to held for sale in the second quarter. Loan fundings were $382.5 million in the second quarter at a weighted-average interest rate of 7.80%. Deposits and Client Investment Funds The following table sets forth the composition of our deposits at the dates indicated: Composition of Deposits June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest-bearing checking $ 7,825,007 $ 7,833,608 $ 7,774,254 $ 5,579,033 $ 6,055,358 Interest-bearing: Checking 7,309,833 7,836,097 7,808,764 7,038,808 7,112,807 Money market 4,837,025 5,020,110 6,187,889 5,424,347 5,678,323 Savings 2,040,461 2,016,398 1,997,989 1,441,700 897,277 Time deposits: Non-brokered 2,758,067 2,761,836 3,139,270 3,038,005 2,725,265 Brokered 4,034,057 3,424,358 3,493,603 4,076,788 5,428,053 Total time deposits 6,792,124 6,186,194 6,632,873 7,114,793 8,153,318 Total interest-bearing 20,979,443 21,058,799 22,627,515 21,019,648 21,841,725 Total deposits $ 28,804,450 $ 28,892,407 $ 30,401,769 $ 26,598,681 $ 27,897,083 Composition as % of Total Deposits June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Noninterest-bearing checking 27 % 27 % 26 % 21 % 22 % Interest-bearing: Checking 25 % 27 % 26 % 27 % 26 % Money market 17 % 17 % 20 % 20 % 20 % Savings 7 % 7 % 6 % 5 % 3 % Time deposits: Non-brokered 10 % 10 % 10 % 12 % 10 % Brokered 14 % 12 % 12 % 15 % 19 % Total time deposits 24 % 22 % 22 % 27 % 29 % Total interest-bearing 73 % 73 % 74 % 79 % 78 % Total deposits 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Total deposits decreased by $88 million during the second quarter to $28.8 billion at June 30, 2024, due primarily to decreases of $526 million in interest checking accounts and $183 million in money market accounts, partially offset by an increase of $610 million in brokered time deposits. Average noninterest-bearing checking totaled $7.88 billion and represented 27% of total average deposits in the second quarter, compared to 26% in the first quarter. Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits of $6.8 billion represented 24% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, compared to uninsured and uncollateralized deposits of $7.1 billion or 24% of total deposits at March 31, 2024. In addition to deposit products, we also offer alternative, non-depository corporate treasury solutions for select clients to invest excess liquidity. These alternative options include investments managed by BofCal Asset Management Inc. (“BAM”), our registered investment advisor subsidiary, and third-party sweep products. Total off-balance sheet client investment funds were $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2024, of which $0.7 billion was managed by BAM. Borrowings Borrowings decreased by approximately $700 million from $2.1 billion at March 31, 2024, to $1.4 billion at June 30, 2024 due primarily to the $1.0 billion paydown of the Bank Term Funding Program balance, offset partially by an increase of $300 million in long-term FHLB borrowings. Equity During the second quarter, total stockholders’ equity increased by $13.7 million to $3.4 billion and tangible common equity(1) increased by $4.7 million to $2.5 billion at June 30, 2024. The increase in total stockholders’ equity for the second quarter resulted primarily from net earnings in the second quarter, offset partially by dividends declared and paid. At June 30, 2024, book value per common share increased to $17.23 compared to $17.13 at March 31, 2024, and tangible book value per common share(1) increased to $15.07 compared to $15.03 at March 31, 2024. (1) Non-GAAP measures; refer to section 'Non-GAAP Measures' CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY Capital ratios remain strong with total risk-based capital at 16.57% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.51% at June 30, 2024. The following table sets forth our regulatory capital ratios as of the dates indicated: June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Capital Ratios 2024 (1) 2024 2023 2023 2023 Banc of California, Inc. Total risk-based capital ratio 16.57 % 16.40 % 16.43 % 17.83 % 17.61 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.62 % 12.38 % 12.44 % 13.84 % 13.70 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.27 % 10.09 % 10.14 % 11.23 % 11.16 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.51 % 9.12 % 9.00 % 8.65 % 7.76 % Banc of California Total risk-based capital ratio 16.19 % 15.88 % 15.75 % 16.37 % 16.07 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.77 % 13.34 % 13.27 % 13.72 % 13.48 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.77 % 13.34 % 13.27 % 13.72 % 13.48 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.38 % 9.84 % 9.62 % 8.57 % 7.62 % ____________________ (1) Capital information for June 30, 2024 is preliminary. At June 30, 2024, immediately available cash and cash equivalents were $2.5 billion, a decrease of $0.4 billion from March 31, 2024. Combined with total available borrowing capacity of $12.3 billion and unpledged AFS securities of $2.1 billion, total available liquidity was $16.9 billion at the end of the second quarter. CREDIT QUALITY Asset Quality Information and Ratios June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 (Dollars in thousands) Delinquent loans and leases held for investment: 30 to 89 days delinquent $ 27,962 $ 178,421 $ 113,307 $ 49,970 $ 57,428 90+ days delinquent 55,792 57,573 30,881 77,327 62,322 Total delinquent loans and leases $ 83,754 $ 235,994 $ 144,188 $ 127,297 $ 119,750 Total delinquent loans and leases to loans and leases held for investment 0.36 % 0.93 % 0.57 % 0.58 % 0.54 % Nonperforming assets, excluding loans held for sale: Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 117,070 $ 145,785 $ 62,527 $ 125,396 $ 104,886 90+ days delinquent loans and still accruing - - 11,750 - - Total nonperforming loans and leases ("NPLs") 117,070 145,785 74,277 125,396 104,886 Foreclosed assets, net 13,302 12,488 7,394 6,829 8,426 Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $ 130,372 $ 158,273 $ 81,671 $ 132,225 $ 113,312 Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 247,762 $ 291,503 $ 281,687 $ 222,297 $ 219,234 Allowance for loan and lease losses to NPLs 211.64 % 199.95 % 379.24 % 177.28 % 209.02 % NPLs to loans and leases held for investment 0.50 % 0.57 % 0.29 % 0.57 % 0.47 % NPAs to total assets 0.37 % 0.44 % 0.21 % 0.36 % 0.30 % At June 30, 2024, total delinquent loans and leases were $83.8 million, compared to $236.0 million at March 31, 2024. The $152.2 million decrease in total delinquent loans was due in part to the CIVIC loans transferred to held for sale and included decreases in the 30 to 89 days delinquent category of $69.0 million in commercial real estate mortgage loans, $55.0 million in other residential loans, $11.7 million in asset-based loans, and $8.8 million in multi-family loans. In the 90 or more days delinquent category, there was a $20.3 million decrease in other residential loans that was more than offset by a $21.6 million increase in commercial real estate loans. Total delinquent loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases decreased to 0.36% at June 30, 2024, as compared to 0.93% at March 31, 2024. At June 30, 2024, nonperforming assets were $130.4 million, or 0.37% of total assets, compared to $158.3 million, or 0.44% of total assets, as of March 31, 2024. At June 30, 2024, nonperforming assets included $13.3 million of other real estate owned, consisting entirely of single-family residences. At June 30, 2024, nonperforming loans were $117.1 million, compared to $145.8 million at March 31, 2024. During the second quarter, nonperforming loans decreased by $28.7 million due to borrowers that became current of $1.3 million, payoffs and paydowns of $24.1 million, net charge-offs of $12.2 million, and transfers to held for sale of $19.5 million, offset partially by additions of $28.3 million. Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment decreased to 0.50% at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.57% at March 31, 2024. ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - LOANS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL"): Balance at beginning of period $ 291,503 $ 281,687 $ 210,055 $ 281,687 $ 200,732 Charge-offs (58,070 ) (5,014 ) (31,708 ) (63,084 ) (42,105 ) Recoveries 2,329 3,830 887 6,159 2,107 Net charge-offs (55,741 ) (1,184 ) (30,821 ) (56,925 ) (39,998 ) Provision for loan losses 12,000 11,000 40,000 23,000 58,500 Balance at end of period $ 247,762 $ 291,503 $ 219,234 $ 247,762 $ 219,234 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments ("RUC"): Balance at beginning of period $ 28,571 $ 29,571 $ 75,571 $ 29,571 $ 91,071 (Negative provision) provision for credit losses (1,000 ) (1,000 ) (38,000 ) (2,000 ) (53,500 ) Balance at end of period $ 27,571 $ 28,571 $ 37,571 $ 27,571 $ 37,571 Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") - Loans: Balance at beginning of period $ 320,074 $ 311,258 $ 285,626 $ 311,258 $ 291,803 Charge-offs (58,070 ) (5,014 ) (31,708 ) (63,084 ) (42,105 ) Recoveries 2,329 3,830 887 6,159 2,107 Net charge-offs (55,741 ) (1,184 ) (30,821 ) (56,925 ) (39,998 ) Provision for credit losses 11,000 10,000 2,000 21,000 5,000 Balance at end of period $ 275,333 $ 320,074 $ 256,805 $ 275,333 $ 256,805 ALLL to loans and leases held for investment 1.07 % 1.14 % 0.98 % 1.07 % 0.98 % ACL to loans and leases held for investment 1.19 % 1.26 % 1.15 % 1.19 % 1.15 % ACL to NPLs 235.19 % 219.55 % 244.84 % 235.19 % 244.84 % ACL to NPAs 211.19 % 202.23 % 226.64 % 211.19 % 226.64 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.89 % 0.02 % 0.46 % 0.45 % 0.29 % The allowance for credit losses, which includes the reserve for unfunded loan commitments, totaled $275.3 million, or 1.19% of total loans and leases, at June 30, 2024, compared to $320.1 million, or 1.26% of total loans and leases, at March 31, 2024. The $44.7 million decrease in the allowance was due to net charge-offs of $55.7 million, offset partially by the $11.0 million provision. The total net charge-offs of $55.7 million included $28.7 million of CIVIC charge-offs as a result of the related $1.9 billion CIVIC loans reclassified to held for sale. The ACL coverage of nonperforming loans was 235% at June 30, 2024 compared to 220% at March 31, 2024. Net charge-offs were 0.89% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the second quarter, compared to 0.02% for the first quarter. The increase in net charge-offs in the second quarter was attributable primarily to $28.7 million of CIVIC charge-offs and two large charge-offs of commercial real estate loans secured by office properties. Conference Call The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Interested parties are welcome to attend the conference call by dialing (888) 317-6003 and referencing event code 3283432. A live audio webcast will also be available and the webcast link will be posted on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.bancofcal.com/investor. The slide presentation for the call will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations website prior to the call. A replay of the call will be made available approximately one hour after the call has ended on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.bancofcal.com/investor or by dialing (877) 344-7529 and referencing event code 1656401. About Banc of California, Inc. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is a bank holding company with over $35 billion in assets and the parent company of Banc of California. Banc of California is one of the nation’s premier relationship-based business banks, providing banking and treasury management services to small-, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. Banc of California is the third largest bank headquartered in California and offers a broad range of loan and deposit products and services through more than 90 full-service branches throughout California and in Denver, Colorado, and Durham, North Carolina, as well as through regional offices nationwide. The bank also provides full-stack payment processing solutions through its subsidiary, Deepstack Technologies, and serves the Community Association Management industry nationwide with its technology-forward platform, SmartStreet™. The bank is committed to its local communities by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support, affordable housing, and more. For more information, please visit us at www.bancofcal.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “Safe-Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding the performance of our business, liquidity and capital ratios and other non-historical statements. Words or phrases such as “believe,” “will,” “should,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” “strategy,” or similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors, including those set forth from time to time in the documents filed or furnished by Banc of California, Inc. (the “Company”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made, except as required by law. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or projected include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, including the impact of supply chain disruptions, and the risk of recession or an economic downturn; (ii) changes in the interest rate environment, including the recent and potential future changes in the FRB benchmark rate, which could adversely affect our revenue and expenses, the value of assets and obligations, the realization of deferred tax assets, the availability and cost of capital and liquidity, and the impacts of continuing inflation; (iii) the credit risks of lending activities, which may be affected by deterioration in real estate markets and the financial condition of borrowers, and the operational risk of lending activities, including the effectiveness of our underwriting practices and the risk of fraud, any of which may lead to increased loan delinquencies, losses, and non-performing assets, and may result in our allowance for credit losses not being adequate; (iv) fluctuations in the demand for loans, and fluctuations in commercial and residential real estate values in our market area; (v) the quality and composition of our securities portfolio; (vi) our ability to develop and maintain a strong core deposit base, including among our venture banking clients, or other low cost funding sources necessary to fund our activities particularly in a rising or high interest rate environment; (vii) the rapid withdrawal of a significant amount of demand deposits over a short period of time; (viii) the costs and effects of litigation; (ix) risks related to the Company’s acquisitions, including disruption to current plans and operations; difficulties in customer and employee retention; fees, expenses and charges related to these transactions being significantly higher than anticipated; and our inability to achieve expected revenues, cost savings, synergies, and other benefits; and in the case of our recent acquisition of PacWest Bancorp (“PacWest”), reputational risk, regulatory risk and potential adverse reactions of the Company's or PacWest's customers, suppliers, vendors, employees or other business partners; (x) results of examinations by regulatory authorities of the Company and the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, limit our business activities, restrict our ability to invest in certain assets, refrain from issuing an approval or non-objection to certain capital or other actions, increase our allowance for credit losses, result in write-downs of asset values, restrict our ability or that of our bank subsidiary to pay dividends, or impose fines, penalties or sanctions; (xi) legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business, including changes in tax laws and policies, accounting policies and practices, privacy laws, and regulatory capital or other rules; (xii) the risk that our enterprise risk management framework may not be effective in mitigating risk and reducing the potential for losses; (xiii) errors in estimates of the fair values of certain of our assets and liabilities, which may result in significant changes in valuation; (xiv) failures or security breaches with respect to the network, applications, vendors and computer systems on which we depend, including due to cybersecurity threats; (xv) our ability to attract and retain key members of our senior management team; (xvi) the effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, and other external events on our business; (xvii) the impact of bank failures or other adverse developments at other banks on general depositor and investor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks; (xviii) the possibility that our recorded goodwill could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on our earnings and capital; (xix) our existing indebtedness, together with any future incurrence of additional indebtedness, could adversely affect our ability to raise additional capital and to meet our debt obligations; (xx) the risk that we may incur significant losses on future asset sales; and (xxi) other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services and the other risks described in this press release and from time to time in other documents that we file with or furnish to the SEC. BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (UNAUDITED) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 203,467 $ 199,922 $ 202,427 $ 182,261 $ 208,300 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 2,495,343 2,885,306 5,175,149 5,887,406 6,489,847 Total cash and cash equivalents 2,698,810 3,085,228 5,377,576 6,069,667 6,698,147 Securities available-for-sale 2,244,031 2,286,682 2,346,864 4,487,172 4,708,519 Securities held-to-maturity 2,296,708 2,291,984 2,287,291 2,282,586 2,278,202 FRB and FHLB stock 132,380 129,314 126,346 17,250 17,250 Total investment securities 4,673,119 4,707,980 4,760,501 6,787,008 7,003,971 Loans held for sale 1,935,455 80,752 122,757 188,866 478,146 Gross loans and leases held for investment 23,255,297 25,517,028 25,534,730 21,969,789 22,311,292 Deferred fees, net (26,388 ) (44,006 ) (45,043 ) (48,843 ) (53,082 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees 23,228,909 25,473,022 25,489,687 21,920,946 22,258,210 Allowance for loan and lease losses (247,762 ) (291,503 ) (281,687 ) (222,297 ) (219,234 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net 22,981,147 25,181,519 25,208,000 21,698,649 22,038,976 Equipment leased to others under operating leases 335,968 339,925 344,325 352,330 380,022 Premises and equipment, net 145,734 144,912 146,798 50,236 57,078 Bank owned life insurance 341,779 341,806 339,643 207,946 206,812 Goodwill 215,925 198,627 198,627 - - Intangible assets, net 148,894 157,226 165,477 24,192 26,581 Deferred tax asset, net 738,534 741,158 739,111 506,248 426,304 Other assets 1,028,474 1,094,383 1,131,249 992,691 1,021,213 Total assets $ 35,243,839 $ 36,073,516 $ 38,534,064 $ 36,877,833 $ 38,337,250 LIABILITIES: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 7,825,007 $ 7,833,608 $ 7,774,254 $ 5,579,033 $ 6,055,358 Interest-bearing deposits 20,979,443 21,058,799 22,627,515 21,019,648 21,841,725 Total deposits 28,804,450 28,892,407 30,401,769 26,598,681 27,897,083 Borrowings 1,440,875 2,139,498 2,911,322 6,294,525 6,357,338 Subordinated debt 939,287 937,717 936,599 870,896 870,378 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 651,379 709,744 893,609 714,454 679,256 Total liabilities 31,835,991 32,679,366 35,143,299 34,478,556 35,804,055 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock 498,516 498,516 498,516 498,516 498,516 Common stock 1,583 1,583 1,577 1,231 1,233 Class B non-voting common stock 5 5 5 - - Non-voting common stock equivalents 101 101 108 - - Additional paid-in-capital 3,813,312 3,827,777 3,840,974 2,798,611 2,799,357 Retained (deficit) earnings (477,010 ) (497,396 ) (518,301 ) (25,399 ) 7,892 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (428,659 ) (436,436 ) (432,114 ) (873,682 ) (773,803 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,407,848 3,394,150 3,390,765 2,399,277 2,533,195 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 35,243,839 $ 36,073,516 $ 38,534,064 $ 36,877,833 $ 38,337,250 Common shares outstanding (1) 168,875,712 169,013,629 168,959,063 78,806,969 78,939,024 ____________________ (1) Common shares outstanding include non-voting common equivalents that are participating securities. BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income: Loans and leases $ 388,853 $ 385,465 $ 408,972 $ 774,318 $ 839,657 Investment securities 33,836 34,303 44,153 68,139 88,390 Deposits in financial institutions 39,900 58,936 86,763 98,836 129,629 Total interest income 462,589 478,704 539,888 941,293 1,057,676 Interest expense: Deposits 186,106 194,807 178,789 380,913 334,681 Borrowings 30,311 38,124 160,914 68,435 230,036 Subordinated debt 16,684 16,671 14,109 33,355 27,611 Total interest expense 233,101 249,602 353,812 482,703 592,328 Net interest income 229,488 229,102 186,076 458,590 465,348 Provision for credit losses 11,000 10,000 2,000 21,000 5,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 218,488 219,102 184,076 437,590 460,348 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 4,540 4,705 4,315 9,245 7,888 Other commissions and fees 8,629 8,142 11,241 16,771 21,585 Leased equipment income 11,487 11,716 22,387 23,203 36,244 Gain (loss) on sale of loans and leases 1,135 (448 ) (158,881 ) 687 (155,919 ) Dividends and gains on equity investments 1,166 3,068 2,658 4,234 3,756 Warrant (loss) income (324 ) 178 (124 ) (146 ) (457 ) LOCOM HFS adjustment (38 ) 330 (11,943 ) 292 (11,943 ) Other income 3,197 6,125 2,265 9,322 7,155 Total noninterest income (loss) 29,792 33,816 (128,082 ) 63,608 (91,691 ) Noninterest expense: Compensation 85,914 92,236 82,881 178,150 171,357 Occupancy 17,455 17,968 15,383 35,423 30,450 Information technology and data processing 15,459 15,418 12,887 30,877 25,866 Other professional services 5,183 5,075 9,973 10,258 16,046 Insurance and assessments 26,431 20,461 25,635 46,892 37,352 Intangible asset amortization 8,484 8,404 2,389 16,888 4,800 Leased equipment depreciation 7,511 7,520 9,088 15,031 18,463 Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs (12,650 ) - 12,394 (12,650 ) 20,908 Customer related expense 32,405 30,919 27,302 63,324 51,307 Loan expense 4,332 4,491 5,245 8,823 11,769 Goodwill impairment - - - - 1,376,736 Other expense 13,119 8,026 117,260 21,145 128,386 Total noninterest expense 203,643 210,518 320,437 414,161 1,893,440 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 44,637 42,400 (264,443 ) 87,037 (1,524,783 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 14,304 11,548 (67,029 ) 25,852 (131,945 ) Net earnings (loss) 30,333 30,852 (197,414 ) 61,185 (1,392,838 ) Preferred stock dividends 9,947 9,947 9,947 19,894 19,894 Net earnings (loss) available to common and equivalent stockholders $ 20,386 $ 20,905 $ (207,361 ) $ 41,291 $ (1,412,732 ) Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1) $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ (2.67 ) $ 0.25 $ (18.21 ) Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding (1) 168,432 168,143 77,682 168,287 77,576 ____________________ (1) Common shares include non-voting common equivalents that are participating securities. BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, Profitability and Other Ratios 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Return on average assets (1) 0.34 % 0.33 % (1.84 )% 0.34 % (6.55 )% Return on average equity (1) 3.59 % 3.66 % (29.12 )% 3.63 % (83.71 )% Return on average tangible common equity (1)(2) 4.14 % 4.30 % (37.62 )% 4.21 % (11.00 )% Dividend payout ratio (3) 83.33 % 83.33 % (0.37 )% 80.00 % (1.43 )% Average yield on loans and leases (1) 6.18 % 6.08 % 6.08 % 6.13 % 6.11 % Average yield on interest-earning assets (1) 5.65 % 5.56 % 5.28 % 5.60 % 5.31 % Average cost of interest-bearing deposits (1) 3.58 % 3.60 % 3.35 % 3.59 % 3.13 % Average total cost of deposits (1) 2.60 % 2.66 % 2.62 % 2.63 % 2.27 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities (1) 3.93 % 3.92 % 4.21 % 3.93 % 3.87 % Average total cost of funds (1) 2.95 % 3.02 % 3.58 % 2.99 % 3.07 % Net interest spread 1.72 % 1.64 % 1.07 % 1.67 % 1.44 % Net interest margin (1) 2.80 % 2.66 % 1.82 % 2.73 % 2.34 % Noninterest income to total revenue (4) 11.49 % 12.86 % (220.85 )% 12.18 % (24.54 )% Noninterest expense to average total assets (1) 2.29 % 2.26 % 2.99 % 2.27 % 8.90 % Loans to deposits ratio 87.36 % 88.44 % 81.50 % 87.36 % 81.50 % Average loans and leases to average deposits 87.95 % 86.65 % 98.56 % 87.29 % 93.65 % Average investment securities to average total assets 13.00 % 12.58 % 16.69 % 12.78 % 16.75 % Average stockholders' equity to average total assets 9.48 % 9.03 % 6.32 % 9.25 % 7.82 % ____________________ (1) Annualized. (2) Non-GAAP measure. (3) Ratio calculated by dividing dividends declared per common and equivalent share by basic earnings per common and equivalent share. (4) Total revenue equals the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC. AVERAGE BALANCE, AVERAGE YIELD EARNED, AND AVERAGE COST PAID (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Cost Balance Expense Cost Balance Expense Cost (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Loans and leases (1) $ 25,325,578 $ 388,853 6.18 % $ 25,518,590 $ 385,465 6.08 % $ 26,992,283 $ 408,972 6.08 % Investment securities 4,658,690 33,836 2.92 % 4,721,556 34,303 2.92 % 7,183,986 44,153 2.47 % Deposits in financial institutions 2,960,292 39,900 5.42 % 4,374,968 58,936 5.42 % 6,835,075 86,763 5.09 % Total interest-earning assets 32,944,560 462,589 5.65 % 34,615,114 478,704 5.56 % 41,011,344 539,888 5.28 % Other assets 2,889,907 2,925,593 2,028,985 Total assets $ 35,834,467 $ 37,540,707 $ 43,040,329 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest checking $ 7,673,902 61,076 3.20 % $ 7,883,177 61,549 3.14 % $ 6,601,034 46,798 2.84 % Money market 4,962,567 32,776 2.66 % 5,737,837 41,351 2.90 % 6,590,615 47,008 2.86 % Savings 2,002,670 16,996 3.41 % 2,036,129 18,030 3.56 % 733,818 3,678 2.01 % Time 6,274,242 75,258 4.82 % 6,108,321 73,877 4.86 % 7,492,094 81,305 4.35 % Total interest-bearing deposits 20,913,381 186,106 3.58 % 21,765,464 194,807 3.60 % 21,417,561 178,789 3.35 % Borrowings 2,013,600 30,311 6.05 % 2,892,406 38,124 5.30 % 11,439,742 160,914 5.64 % Subordinated debt 938,367 16,684 7.15 % 937,005 16,671 7.16 % 869,419 14,109 6.51 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 23,865,348 233,101 3.93 % 25,594,875 249,602 3.92 % 33,726,722 353,812 4.21 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 7,881,620 7,685,027 5,968,625 Other liabilities 692,149 870,273 625,610 Total liabilities 32,439,117 34,150,175 40,320,957 Stockholders' equity 3,395,350 3,390,532 2,719,372 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 35,834,467 $ 37,540,707 $ 43,040,329 Net interest income $ 229,488 $ 229,102 $ 186,076 Net interest spread 1.72 % 1.64 % 1.07 % Net interest margin 2.80 % 2.66 % 1.82 % Total deposits (2) $ 28,795,001 $ 186,106 2.60 % $ 29,450,491 $ 194,807 2.66 % $ 27,386,186 $ 178,789 2.62 % Total funds (3) $ 31,746,968 $ 233,101 2.95 % $ 33,279,902 $ 249,602 3.02 % $ 39,695,347 $ 353,812 3.58 % (1) Includes net loan discount accretion of $21.8 million and $22.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 and net loan premium amortization of $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. (2) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on total deposits divided by average total deposits. (3) Total funds is the sum of total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funds. BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC. AVERAGE BALANCE, AVERAGE YIELD EARNED, AND AVERAGE COST PAID (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Cost Balance Expense Cost (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Loans and leases (1)(2)(3) $ 25,422,084 $ 774,318 6.13 % $ 27,783,379 $ 842,001 6.11 % Investment securities 4,690,123 68,139 2.92 % 7,187,654 88,390 2.48 % Deposits in financial institutions 3,667,630 98,836 5.42 % 5,267,361 129,629 4.96 % Total interest-earning assets (1) 33,779,837 941,293 5.60 % 40,238,394 1,060,020 5.31 % Other assets 2,907,750 2,666,878 Total assets $ 36,687,587 $ 42,905,272 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest checking $ 7,778,540 122,625 3.17 % $ 6,843,720 102,755 3.03 % Money market 5,350,202 74,127 2.79 % 7,754,868 103,232 2.68 % Savings 2,019,399 35,026 3.49 % 665,929 4,277 1.30 % Time 6,191,281 149,135 4.84 % 6,314,566 124,417 3.97 % Total interest-bearing deposits 21,339,422 380,913 3.59 % 21,579,083 334,681 3.13 % Borrowings 2,453,003 68,435 5.61 % 8,381,575 230,036 5.53 % Subordinated debt 937,686 33,355 7.15 % 868,533 27,611 6.41 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 24,730,111 482,703 3.93 % 30,829,191 592,328 3.87 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 7,783,324 8,089,248 Other liabilities 781,211 631,338 Total liabilities 33,294,646 39,549,777 Stockholders' equity 3,392,941 3,355,495 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 36,687,587 $ 42,905,272 Net interest income (1) $ 458,590 $ 467,692 Net interest spread (1) 1.67 % 1.44 % Net interest margin (1) 2.73 % 2.34 % Total deposits (4) $ 29,122,746 $ 380,913 2.63 % $ 29,668,331 $ 334,681 2.27 % Total funds (5) $ 32,513,435 $ 482,703 2.99 % $ 38,918,439 $ 592,328 3.07 % (1) Tax equivalent. (2) Includes net loan discount accretion of $44.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and net loan premium amortization of $4.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. (3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $0.0 million and $2.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 related to tax-exempt income on loans. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (4) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on total deposits divided by average total deposits. (5) Total funds is the sum of total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funds. BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC. NON-GAAP MEASURES We refer to certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in this press release, including: tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, and return on average tangible common equity constitute supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are used by management in its analysis of the Company's performance. Tangible assets is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from total assets. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting preferred stock, as applicable, from tangible equity. Return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing net earnings available to common stockholders, after adjustment for amortization of intangible assets and goodwill impairment, by average tangible common equity. Banking regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders' equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution. Management believes the presentation of these financial measures adjusting the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results and operating performance of the Company. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures with financial measures defined by GAAP. BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC. NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Stockholders' equity $ 3,407,848 $ 3,394,150 $ 3,390,765 $ 2,399,277 $ 2,533,195 Less: Preferred stock 498,516 498,516 498,516 498,516 498,516 Total common equity 2,909,332 2,895,634 2,892,249 1,900,761 2,034,679 Less: Goodwill and Intangible assets 364,819 355,853 364,104 24,192 26,581 Tangible common equity $ 2,544,513 $ 2,539,781 $ 2,528,145 $ 1,876,569 $ 2,008,098 Total assets $ 35,243,839 $ 36,073,516 $ 38,534,064 $ 36,877,833 $ 38,337,250 Less: Goodwill and Intangible assets 364,819 355,853 364,104 24,192 26,581 Tangible assets $ 34,879,020 $ 35,717,663 $ 38,169,960 $ 36,853,641 $ 38,310,669 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 9.67 % 9.41 % 8.80 % 6.51 % 6.61 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.30 % 7.11 % 6.62 % 5.09 % 5.24 % Book value per common share (1) $ 17.23 $ 17.13 $ 17.12 $ 24.12 $ 25.78 Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 15.07 $ 15.03 $ 14.96 $ 23.81 $ 25.44 Common shares outstanding (3) 168,875,712 169,013,629 168,959,063 78,806,969 78,939,024 ____________________ (1) Total common equity divided by common shares outstanding. (2) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. (3) Common shares outstanding include non-voting common equivalents that are participating securities. BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC. NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Return on Average Tangible June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, Common Equity ("ROATCE") 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Net earnings (loss) $ 30,333 $ 30,852 $ (197,414 ) $