Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC):

$0.12
Earnings Per Share

$17.23
Book Value Per Share
$15.07
Tangible Book Value Per Share(1)

10.27%
CET1 Ratio

27%
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) (“Banc of California”), the parent company of wholly-owned subsidiary Banc of California (the “Bank”), today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company recorded net earnings available to common and equivalent stockholders of $20.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024. This compares to net earnings available to common and equivalent stockholders of $20.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024.

Second quarter highlights include:

  • Average noninterest-bearing deposits higher by $196.5 million, or 3%, in the second quarter.
  • Net interest margin of 2.80%, an increase of 14 basis points from 2.66% in the first quarter.
  • Average total cost of deposits decreased by 6 basis points to 2.60% for the second quarter compared to 2.66% in the first quarter and average total cost of funds decreased by 7 basis points to 2.95% for the second quarter compared to 3.02% in the first quarter.
  • High liquidity levels, with available on-balance sheet liquidity and unused borrowing capacity of $16.9 billion at June 30, 2024, which was 2.5 times greater than uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.
  • Transferred $1.95 billion of CIVIC business-purpose residential loans with a fair value of $1.91 billion to held for sale at June 30, 2024. Sale closed on July 18, 2024, resulting in immediate increases in liquidity and capital ratios.
  • Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.37% of total assets at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.44% at March 31, 2024, primarily due to the loans transferred to held for sale.
  • Strong capital ratios well above the regulatory thresholds for "well capitalized" banks at June 30, 2024, including an estimated 16.57% Total risk-based capital ratio, 12.62% Tier 1 capital ratio, 10.27% CET1 capital ratio, and 9.51% Tier 1 leverage ratio.
  • Book value per share increased to $17.23 and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $15.07.
  • Successful core systems conversion completed on July 21, 2024.

(1)

Non-GAAP measure; refer to section 'Non-GAAP Measures'

Subsequent to quarter-end, Banc of California closed on the sale of $1.95 billion of CIVIC loans which had been moved to held for sale during the second quarter. The loan sale generated net proceeds of $1.91 billion and is expected to increase our CET 1 capital ratio by more than 30 basis points. We intend to use the proceeds primarily to pay down higher-cost brokered deposits and borrowings.

Jared Wolff, President & CEO of Banc of California, commented, “During the second quarter, we continued to make solid progress executing on our plan, strengthening our franchise, and improving our core earnings power. We further reduced our cost of funds, expanded the net interest margin, and grew average noninterest-bearing deposits in a rate environment that has remained challenging. We are on track with respect to controllable cost savings and are focused on building a valuable franchise for the long term with an enviable deposit base and core franchise.”

Mr. Wolff continued, “This is a transformational year for our company and we will remain focused on optimizing our business to drive long-term sustainable growth and profitability. Our recently completed sale of $1.95 billion of CIVIC loans positively impacts our capital and liquidity ratios, which we will leverage to further reposition our balance sheet and optimize core earnings power. We are well-positioned to continue improving profitability through net interest margin expansion and our expense reduction initiatives. I am thrilled about the opportunities ahead of us to leverage our strong market position and deliver our exceptional customer experience and unique platform to our expanded customer base.”

Mr. Wolff added, “Thanks to the tireless efforts and dedication of our team, we successfully completed our core system conversion this past weekend. We are now operating on a single system across our entire platform and we are now able to serve our clients in all our markets as the combined Banc of California.”

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

 

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

Summary Income Statement

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

(In thousands)

Total interest income

$

462,589

 

$

478,704

 

$

539,888

 

$

941,293

 

$

1,057,676

 

Total interest expense

 

233,101

 

 

249,602

 

 

353,812

 

 

482,703

 

 

592,328

 

Net interest income

 

229,488

 

 

229,102

 

 

186,076

 

 

458,590

 

 

465,348

 

Provision for credit losses

 

11,000

 

 

10,000

 

 

2,000

 

 

21,000

 

 

5,000

 

Gain (loss) on sale of loans

 

1,135

 

 

(448

)

 

(158,881

)

 

687

 

 

(155,919

)

Other noninterest income

 

28,657

 

 

34,264

 

 

30,799

 

 

62,921

 

 

64,228

 

Total noninterest income (loss)

 

29,792

 

 

33,816

 

 

(128,082

)

 

63,608

 

 

(91,691

)

Total revenue

 

259,280

 

 

262,918

 

 

57,994

 

 

522,198

 

 

373,657

 

Goodwill impairment

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

1,376,736

 

Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs

 

(12,650

)

 

-

 

 

12,394

 

 

(12,650

)

 

20,908

 

Other noninterest expense

 

216,293

 

 

210,518

 

 

308,043

 

 

426,811

 

 

495,796

 

Total noninterest expense

 

203,643

 

 

210,518

 

 

320,437

 

 

414,161

 

 

1,893,440

 

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

 

44,637

 

 

42,400

 

 

(264,443

)

 

87,037

 

 

(1,524,783

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

14,304

 

 

11,548

 

 

(67,029

)

 

25,852

 

 

(131,945

)

Net earnings (loss)

 

30,333

 

 

30,852

 

 

(197,414

)

 

61,185

 

 

(1,392,838

)

Preferred stock dividends

 

9,947

 

 

9,947

 

 

9,947

 

 

19,894

 

 

19,894

 

Net earnings (loss) available to common and equivalent stockholders

$

20,386

 

$

20,905

 

$

(207,361

)

$

41,291

 

$

(1,412,732

)

Net Interest Income

Q2-2024 vs Q1-2024

Net interest income increased by $0.4 million to $229.5 million for the second quarter from $229.1 million for the first quarter due to lower interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities, offset partially by lower interest income on interest-earning assets.

Average interest-earning assets decreased by $1.7 billion to $32.9 billion for the second quarter due to lower cash balances which were used to pay down deposits and borrowings. The net interest margin increased by 14 basis points to 2.80% for the second quarter compared to 2.66% for the first quarter due to the average yield on interest-earning assets increasing by 9 basis points, while the average total cost of funds decreased by 7 basis points, which was positively impacted by an increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits.

The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 9 basis points to 5.65% for the second quarter from 5.56% in the first quarter due mainly to the increase in the average yield on loans and leases.

The average yield on loans and leases increased by 10 basis points to 6.18% for the second quarter from 6.08% for the first quarter as a result of new originations being at rates higher than the existing portfolio and the change in the mix of loan product balances.

The average total cost of funds decreased by 7 basis points to 2.95% for the second quarter from 3.02% in the first quarter due mainly to decreases in interest-bearing deposits combined with an increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 1 basis point to 3.93% for the second quarter from 3.92% in the first quarter. The average total cost of deposits decreased by 6 basis points to 2.60% for the second quarter compared to 2.66% in the first quarter. Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $196.6 million for the second quarter compared to the first quarter and average total deposits decreased by $655.5 million.

YTD June 30, 2024 vs YTD June 30, 2023

Net interest income decreased by $6.8 million to $458.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $465.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 due to lower interest income on lower interest-earning assets and higher interest expense on deposits, offset partially by lower interest expense on borrowings.

Average interest-earning assets decreased by $6.5 billion to $33.8 billion for the first six months of 2024 due to sales of non-core loan portfolios in the second quarter of 2023 offset partially by the fourth quarter of 2023 acquisition of legacy Banc of California loans, fourth quarter of 2023 securities sales, and lower cash balances which were used to pay down higher-cost borrowings. The net interest margin increased by 39 basis points to 2.73% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 2.34% for the same period in 2023 due to the average yield on interest-earning assets increasing by 29 basis points, while the average total cost of funds decreased by 8 basis points.

The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 29 basis points to 5.60% for the first six months of 2024 from 5.31% for the same period in 2023 due mainly to the change in the interest-earning asset mix. This was driven by the increase in the balance of average loans and leases as a percentage of average interest-earning assets to 75% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 69% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, the decrease in the balance of average investment securities as a percentage of average interest-earning assets to 14% for the first six months of 2024 from 18% for comparable period in 2023, and the decrease in the balance of average deposits in financial institutions as a percentage of average interest-earning assets to 11% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 13% for the same period in 2023.

The average yield on loans and leases increased by 2 basis points to 6.13% for the first six months of 2024 from 6.11% for the same period in 2023 as a result of changes in portfolio mix and higher net accretion of loan discounts/premiums.

The average total cost of funds decreased by 8 basis points to 2.99% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 3.07% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 due mainly to changes in the total funds mix. This was driven by the increase in the balance of lower cost average total deposits as a percentage of average total funds to 90% for the first six months of 2024 from 76% for the comparable period in 2023, and the decrease in the balance of higher cost average borrowings as a percentage of average total funds to 8% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 22% for the same period in 2023. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 6 basis points to 3.93% for the first six months of 2024 from 3.87% for the comparable period in 2023. The average total cost of deposits increased by 36 basis points to 2.63% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 2.27% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Average noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by $305.9 million for the first six months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 and average total deposits decreased by $545.6 million.

Provision For Credit Losses

Q2-2024 vs Q1-2024

The provision for credit losses was $11.0 million for the second quarter compared to $10.0 million for the first quarter. The $11.0 million second quarter provision was driven by higher net charge-offs and higher qualitative reserves for office loans and other concentrations of credit, offset partially by the reserves released for the CIVIC loans transferred to held for sale. The $10.0 million first quarter provision was driven by an increase in qualitative reserves related to loans secured by office properties and an increase in quantitative reserves due to an increase in nonaccrual and classified loans and leases.

YTD June 30, 2024 vs YTD June 30, 2023

The provision for credit losses increased by $16.0 million to $21.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $5.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The higher provision in the 2024 period was generally due to higher net charge-offs and higher qualitative reserves, offset partially by the reserves released for the CIVIC loans transferred to held for sale.

Noninterest Income

Q2-2024 vs Q1-2024

Noninterest income decreased by $4.0 million to $29.8 million for the second quarter due mainly to a decrease of $2.9 million in other income (negative fair value mark on credit-linked notes) and a decrease of $1.9 million in dividends and gains on equity investments (negative fair value mark on Small Business Investment Company (“SBIC”) investments partially offset by higher income distributions from SBIC investments), offset partially by an increase of $1.6 million in gain on sale of loans.

YTD June 30, 2024 vs YTD June 30, 2023

Noninterest income increased by $155.3 million to $63.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 due almost entirely to a decrease in the loss on sale of loans and leases of $156.6 million. The Company sold $529.6 million of loans for a net gain of $0.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 and $5.4 billion of loans for a net loss of $155.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Noninterest Expense

Q2-2024 vs Q1-2024

Noninterest expense decreased by $6.9 million to $203.6 million for the second quarter due mainly to decreases of $12.7 million in acquisition, integration and reorganization costs and $6.3 million in compensation expense, offset partially by increases of $6.0 million in insurance and assessments expense and $5.1 million in other expense. The decrease in acquisition, integration and reorganization costs was due to actual amounts for certain expenses being lower than the estimated amounts accrued at merger close. The decrease in compensation expense was mostly due to a lower headcount. The increase in insurance and assessments expense was due to higher assessment rates for both the regular FDIC assessment and the special assessment. The increase in other expense was mostly due to a repurchase reserve recorded for standard representations and warranties associated with the CIVIC loan sale.

YTD June 30, 2024 vs YTD June 30, 2023

Noninterest expense decreased by $1.5 billion to $414.2 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 due mainly to a $1.4 billion goodwill impairment recorded in the same period in 2023.

Income Taxes

Q2-2024 vs Q1-2024

Income tax expense of $14.3 million was recorded for the second quarter resulting in an effective tax rate of 32.0% compared to tax expense of $11.5 million for the first quarter and an effective tax rate of 27.2%. The increase is due primarily to an increase in disallowed executive compensation expense and a higher shortfall on equity compensation expense from second quarter restricted stock vesting.

YTD June 30, 2024 vs YTD June 30, 2023

Income tax expense of $25.9 million was recorded for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 resulting in an effective tax rate of 29.7% compared to a benefit of $131.9 million for the same period in 2023 and an effective tax rate of 8.7%. Excluding goodwill impairment, the effective tax rate for the six-month period in 2023 was 22.7%. The increase is primarily due to a higher shortfall on equity compensation expense from restricted stock vesting in the second quarter of 2024.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

June 30,

 

Increase (Decrease)

Selected Balance Sheet Items

2024

 

2024

 

2023

 

QoQ

 

YoY

(In thousands)

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,698,810

 

$

3,085,228

 

$

6,698,147

 

$

(386,418

)

$

(3,999,337

)

Securities available-for-sale

 

2,244,031

 

 

2,286,682

 

 

4,708,519

 

 

(42,651

)

 

(2,464,488

)

Securities held-to-maturity

 

2,296,708

 

 

2,291,984

 

 

2,278,202

 

 

4,724

 

 

18,506

 

Loans held for sale

 

1,935,455

 

 

80,752

 

 

478,146

 

 

1,854,703

 

 

1,457,309

 

Loan and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees

 

23,228,909

 

 

25,473,022

 

 

22,258,210

 

 

(2,244,113

)

 

970,699

 

Total assets

 

35,243,839

 

 

36,073,516

 

 

38,337,250

 

 

(829,677

)

 

(3,093,411

)

 
Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

7,825,007

 

$

7,833,608

 

$

6,055,358

 

$

(8,601

)

$

1,769,649

 

Total deposits

 

28,804,450

 

 

28,892,407

 

 

27,897,083

 

 

(87,957

)

 

907,367

 

Borrowings

 

1,440,875

 

 

2,139,498

 

 

6,357,338

 

 

(698,623

)

 

(4,916,463

)

Total liabilities

 

31,835,991

 

 

32,679,366

 

 

35,804,055

 

 

(843,375

)

 

(3,968,064

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

3,407,848

 

 

3,394,150

 

 

2,533,195

 

 

13,698

 

 

874,653

 

Securities

The balance of securities held-to-maturity (“HTM”) remained consistent through the second quarter and totaled $2.3 billion at June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, HTM securities had aggregate unrealized net after-tax losses in AOCI of $169.8 million remaining from the balance established at the time of transfer on June 1, 2022.

Securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) decreased by $42.7 million during the second quarter to $2.2 billion at June 30, 2024. AFS securities had aggregate unrealized net after-tax losses in AOCI of $264.8 million. These AFS unrealized net losses related primarily to changes in overall interest rates and spreads and the resulting impact on valuations.

Loans and Leases

The following table sets forth the composition, by loan category, of our loan and lease portfolio held for investment, net of deferred fees, as of the dates indicated:

Composition of Loans and Leases

June 30,
2024

 

March 31,
2024

 

December 31,
2023

 

September 30,
2023

 

June 30,
2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Real estate mortgage:
Commercial

$

4,722,585

 

$

4,896,544

 

$

5,026,497

 

$

3,526,308

 

$

3,610,320

 

Multi-family

 

5,984,930

 

 

6,121,472

 

 

6,025,179

 

 

5,279,659

 

 

5,304,544

 

Other residential

 

2,866,085

 

 

4,949,383

 

 

5,060,309

 

 

5,228,524

 

 

5,373,178

 

Total real estate mortgage

 

13,573,600

 

 

15,967,399

 

 

16,111,985

 

 

14,034,491

 

 

14,288,042

 

Real estate construction and land:
Commercial

 

784,166

 

 

775,021

 

 

759,585

 

 

465,266

 

 

415,997

 

Residential

 

2,573,431

 

 

2,470,333

 

 

2,399,684

 

 

2,272,271

 

 

2,049,526

 

Total real estate construction and land

 

3,357,597

 

 

3,245,354

 

 

3,159,269

 

 

2,737,537

 

 

2,465,523

 

Total real estate

 

16,931,197

 

 

19,212,753

 

 

19,271,254

 

 

16,772,028

 

 

16,753,565

 

Commercial:
Asset-based

 

1,968,713

 

 

2,061,016

 

 

2,189,085

 

 

2,287,893

 

 

2,357,098

 

Venture capital

 

1,456,122

 

 

1,513,641

 

 

1,446,362

 

 

1,464,160

 

 

1,723,476

 

Other commercial

 

2,446,974

 

 

2,245,910

 

 

2,129,860

 

 

1,002,377

 

 

1,014,212

 

Total commercial

 

5,871,809

 

 

5,820,567

 

 

5,765,307

 

 

4,754,430

 

 

5,094,786

 

Consumer

 

425,903

 

 

439,702

 

 

453,126

 

 

394,488

 

 

409,859

 

Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees

$

23,228,909

 

$

25,473,022

 

$

25,489,687

 

$

21,920,946

 

$

22,258,210

 

 
Total unfunded loan commitments

$

5,256,473

 

$

5,482,672

 

$

5,578,907

 

$

5,289,221

 

$

5,845,375

 

 
 
Composition as % of Total Loans and Leases

June 30,
2024

 

March 31,
2024

 

December 31,
2023

 

September 30,
2023

 

June 30,
2023

Real estate mortgage:
Commercial

 

20

%

 

19

%

 

20

%

 

16

%

 

16

%

Multi-family

 

26

%

 

24

%

 

23

%

 

24

%

 

24

%

Other residential

 

12

%

 

19

%

 

20

%

 

24

%

 

24

%

Total real estate mortgage

 

58

%

 

62

%

 

63

%

 

64

%

 

64

%

Real estate construction and land:
Commercial

 

4

%

 

3

%

 

3

%

 

2

%

 

2

%

Residential

 

11

%

 

10

%

 

9

%

 

10

%

 

9

%

Total real estate construction and land

 

15

%

 

13

%

 

12

%

 

12

%

 

11

%

Total real estate

 

73

%

 

75

%

 

75

%

 

76

%

 

75

%

Commercial:
Asset-based

 

8

%

 

8

%

 

9

%

 

10

%

 

11

%

Venture capital

 

6

%

 

6

%

 

6

%

 

7

%

 

8

%

Other commercial

 

11

%

 

9

%

 

8

%

 

5

%

 

4

%

Total commercial

 

25

%

 

23

%

 

23

%

 

22

%

 

23

%

Consumer

 

2

%

 

2

%

 

2

%

 

2

%

 

2

%

Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, decreased by $2.2 billion in the second quarter and totaled $23.2 billion at June 30, 2024. The decrease in loans and leases held for investment was primarily due to $1.9 billion of CIVIC loans transferred to held for sale in the second quarter. Loan fundings were $382.5 million in the second quarter at a weighted-average interest rate of 7.80%.

Deposits and Client Investment Funds

The following table sets forth the composition of our deposits at the dates indicated:

Composition of Deposits

June 30,
2024

 

March 31,
2024

 

December 31,
2023

 

September 30,
2023

 

June 30,
2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Noninterest-bearing checking

$

7,825,007

 

$

7,833,608

 

$

7,774,254

 

$

5,579,033

 

$

6,055,358

 

Interest-bearing:
Checking

 

7,309,833

 

 

7,836,097

 

 

7,808,764

 

 

7,038,808

 

 

7,112,807

 

Money market

 

4,837,025

 

 

5,020,110

 

 

6,187,889

 

 

5,424,347

 

 

5,678,323

 

Savings

 

2,040,461

 

 

2,016,398

 

 

1,997,989

 

 

1,441,700

 

 

897,277

 

Time deposits:
Non-brokered

 

2,758,067

 

 

2,761,836

 

 

3,139,270

 

 

3,038,005

 

 

2,725,265

 

Brokered

 

4,034,057

 

 

3,424,358

 

 

3,493,603

 

 

4,076,788

 

 

5,428,053

 

Total time deposits

 

6,792,124

 

 

6,186,194

 

 

6,632,873

 

 

7,114,793

 

 

8,153,318

 

Total interest-bearing

 

20,979,443

 

 

21,058,799

 

 

22,627,515

 

 

21,019,648

 

 

21,841,725

 

Total deposits

$

28,804,450

 

$

28,892,407

 

$

30,401,769

 

$

26,598,681

 

$

27,897,083

 

 
 
Composition as % of Total Deposits

June 30,
2024

 

March 31,
2024

 

December 31,
2023

 

September 30,
2023

 

June 30,
2023

 
Noninterest-bearing checking

 

27

%

 

27

%

 

26

%

 

21

%

 

22

%

Interest-bearing:
Checking

 

25

%

 

27

%

 

26

%

 

27

%

 

26

%

Money market

 

17

%

 

17

%

 

20

%

 

20

%

 

20

%

Savings

 

7

%

 

7

%

 

6

%

 

5

%

 

3

%

Time deposits:
Non-brokered

 

10

%

 

10

%

 

10

%

 

12

%

 

10

%

Brokered

 

14

%

 

12

%

 

12

%

 

15

%

 

19

%

Total time deposits

 

24

%

 

22

%

 

22

%

 

27

%

 

29

%

Total interest-bearing

 

73

%

 

73

%

 

74

%

 

79

%

 

78

%

Total deposits

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

Total deposits decreased by $88 million during the second quarter to $28.8 billion at June 30, 2024, due primarily to decreases of $526 million in interest checking accounts and $183 million in money market accounts, partially offset by an increase of $610 million in brokered time deposits.

Average noninterest-bearing checking totaled $7.88 billion and represented 27% of total average deposits in the second quarter, compared to 26% in the first quarter.

Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits of $6.8 billion represented 24% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, compared to uninsured and uncollateralized deposits of $7.1 billion or 24% of total deposits at March 31, 2024.

In addition to deposit products, we also offer alternative, non-depository corporate treasury solutions for select clients to invest excess liquidity. These alternative options include investments managed by BofCal Asset Management Inc. (“BAM”), our registered investment advisor subsidiary, and third-party sweep products. Total off-balance sheet client investment funds were $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2024, of which $0.7 billion was managed by BAM.

Borrowings

Borrowings decreased by approximately $700 million from $2.1 billion at March 31, 2024, to $1.4 billion at June 30, 2024 due primarily to the $1.0 billion paydown of the Bank Term Funding Program balance, offset partially by an increase of $300 million in long-term FHLB borrowings.

Equity

During the second quarter, total stockholders’ equity increased by $13.7 million to $3.4 billion and tangible common equity(1) increased by $4.7 million to $2.5 billion at June 30, 2024. The increase in total stockholders’ equity for the second quarter resulted primarily from net earnings in the second quarter, offset partially by dividends declared and paid.

At June 30, 2024, book value per common share increased to $17.23 compared to $17.13 at March 31, 2024, and tangible book value per common share(1) increased to $15.07 compared to $15.03 at March 31, 2024.

(1)

Non-GAAP measures; refer to section 'Non-GAAP Measures'

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

Capital ratios remain strong with total risk-based capital at 16.57% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.51% at June 30, 2024.

The following table sets forth our regulatory capital ratios as of the dates indicated:

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

Capital Ratios

2024 (1)

 

2024

 

2023

 

2023

 

2023

 
Banc of California, Inc.
Total risk-based capital ratio

16.57

%

16.40

%

16.43

%

17.83

%

17.61

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.62

%

12.38

%

12.44

%

13.84

%

13.70

%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

10.27

%

10.09

%

10.14

%

11.23

%

11.16

%

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

9.51

%

9.12

%

9.00

%

8.65

%

7.76

%

 
Banc of California
Total risk-based capital ratio

16.19

%

15.88

%

15.75

%

16.37

%

16.07

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

13.77

%

13.34

%

13.27

%

13.72

%

13.48

%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

13.77

%

13.34

%

13.27

%

13.72

%

13.48

%

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

10.38

%

9.84

%

9.62

%

8.57

%

7.62

%

____________________

(1)

Capital information for June 30, 2024 is preliminary.

At June 30, 2024, immediately available cash and cash equivalents were $2.5 billion, a decrease of $0.4 billion from March 31, 2024. Combined with total available borrowing capacity of $12.3 billion and unpledged AFS securities of $2.1 billion, total available liquidity was $16.9 billion at the end of the second quarter.

CREDIT QUALITY

 
Asset Quality Information and Ratios

June 30,
2024

 

March 31,
2024

 

December 31,
2023

 

September 30,
2023

 

June 30,
2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Delinquent loans and leases held for investment:
30 to 89 days delinquent

$

27,962

 

$

178,421

 

$

113,307

 

$

49,970

 

$

57,428

 

90+ days delinquent

 

55,792

 

 

57,573

 

 

30,881

 

 

77,327

 

 

62,322

 

Total delinquent loans and leases

$

83,754

 

$

235,994

 

$

144,188

 

$

127,297

 

$

119,750

 

 
Total delinquent loans and leases to loans and leases held for investment

 

0.36

%

 

0.93

%

 

0.57

%

 

0.58

%

 

0.54

%

 
Nonperforming assets, excluding loans held for sale:
Nonaccrual loans and leases

$

117,070

 

$

145,785

 

$

62,527

 

$

125,396

 

$

104,886

 

90+ days delinquent loans and still accruing

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

11,750

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Total nonperforming loans and leases ("NPLs")

 

117,070

 

 

145,785

 

 

74,277

 

 

125,396

 

 

104,886

 

Foreclosed assets, net

 

13,302

 

 

12,488

 

 

7,394

 

 

6,829

 

 

8,426

 

Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")

$

130,372

 

$

158,273

 

$

81,671

 

$

132,225

 

$

113,312

 

 
Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

247,762

 

$

291,503

 

$

281,687

 

$

222,297

 

$

219,234

 

Allowance for loan and lease losses to NPLs

 

211.64

%

 

199.95

%

 

379.24

%

 

177.28

%

 

209.02

%

NPLs to loans and leases held for investment

 

0.50

%

 

0.57

%

 

0.29

%

 

0.57

%

 

0.47

%

NPAs to total assets

 

0.37

%

 

0.44

%

 

0.21

%

 

0.36

%

 

0.30

%

At June 30, 2024, total delinquent loans and leases were $83.8 million, compared to $236.0 million at March 31, 2024. The $152.2 million decrease in total delinquent loans was due in part to the CIVIC loans transferred to held for sale and included decreases in the 30 to 89 days delinquent category of $69.0 million in commercial real estate mortgage loans, $55.0 million in other residential loans, $11.7 million in asset-based loans, and $8.8 million in multi-family loans. In the 90 or more days delinquent category, there was a $20.3 million decrease in other residential loans that was more than offset by a $21.6 million increase in commercial real estate loans. Total delinquent loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases decreased to 0.36% at June 30, 2024, as compared to 0.93% at March 31, 2024.

At June 30, 2024, nonperforming assets were $130.4 million, or 0.37% of total assets, compared to $158.3 million, or 0.44% of total assets, as of March 31, 2024. At June 30, 2024, nonperforming assets included $13.3 million of other real estate owned, consisting entirely of single-family residences.

At June 30, 2024, nonperforming loans were $117.1 million, compared to $145.8 million at March 31, 2024. During the second quarter, nonperforming loans decreased by $28.7 million due to borrowers that became current of $1.3 million, payoffs and paydowns of $24.1 million, net charge-offs of $12.2 million, and transfers to held for sale of $19.5 million, offset partially by additions of $28.3 million.

Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment decreased to 0.50% at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.57% at March 31, 2024.

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - LOANS

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans

2024

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL"):
Balance at beginning of period

$

291,503

 

$

281,687

 

$

210,055

 

$

281,687

 

$

200,732

 

Charge-offs

 

(58,070

)

 

(5,014

)

 

(31,708

)

 

(63,084

)

 

(42,105

)

Recoveries

 

2,329

 

 

3,830

 

 

887

 

 

6,159

 

 

2,107

 

Net charge-offs

 

(55,741

)

 

(1,184

)

 

(30,821

)

 

(56,925

)

 

(39,998

)

Provision for loan losses

 

12,000

 

 

11,000

 

 

40,000

 

 

23,000

 

 

58,500

 

Balance at end of period

$

247,762

 

$

291,503

 

$

219,234

 

$

247,762

 

$

219,234

 

 
Reserve for unfunded loan commitments ("RUC"):
Balance at beginning of period

$

28,571

 

$

29,571

 

$

75,571

 

$

29,571

 

$

91,071

 

(Negative provision) provision for credit losses

 

(1,000

)

 

(1,000

)

 

(38,000

)

 

(2,000

)

 

(53,500

)

Balance at end of period

$

27,571

 

$

28,571

 

$

37,571

 

$

27,571

 

$

37,571

 

 
Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") - Loans:
Balance at beginning of period

$

320,074

 

$

311,258

 

$

285,626

 

$

311,258

 

$

291,803

 

Charge-offs

 

(58,070

)

 

(5,014

)

 

(31,708

)

 

(63,084

)

 

(42,105

)

Recoveries

 

2,329

 

 

3,830

 

 

887

 

 

6,159

 

 

2,107

 

Net charge-offs

 

(55,741

)

 

(1,184

)

 

(30,821

)

 

(56,925

)

 

(39,998

)

Provision for credit losses

 

11,000

 

 

10,000

 

 

2,000

 

 

21,000

 

 

5,000

 

Balance at end of period

$

275,333

 

$

320,074

 

$

256,805

 

$

275,333

 

$

256,805

 

 
ALLL to loans and leases held for investment

 

1.07

%

 

1.14

%

 

0.98

%

 

1.07

%

 

0.98

%

ACL to loans and leases held for investment

 

1.19

%

 

1.26

%

 

1.15

%

 

1.19

%

 

1.15

%

ACL to NPLs

 

235.19

%

 

219.55

%

 

244.84

%

 

235.19

%

 

244.84

%

ACL to NPAs

 

211.19

%

 

202.23

%

 

226.64

%

 

211.19

%

 

226.64

%

Annualized net charge-offs to average loans and leases

 

0.89

%

 

0.02

%

 

0.46

%

 

0.45

%

 

0.29

%

The allowance for credit losses, which includes the reserve for unfunded loan commitments, totaled $275.3 million, or 1.19% of total loans and leases, at June 30, 2024, compared to $320.1 million, or 1.26% of total loans and leases, at March 31, 2024. The $44.7 million decrease in the allowance was due to net charge-offs of $55.7 million, offset partially by the $11.0 million provision. The total net charge-offs of $55.7 million included $28.7 million of CIVIC charge-offs as a result of the related $1.9 billion CIVIC loans reclassified to held for sale. The ACL coverage of nonperforming loans was 235% at June 30, 2024 compared to 220% at March 31, 2024.

Net charge-offs were 0.89% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the second quarter, compared to 0.02% for the first quarter. The increase in net charge-offs in the second quarter was attributable primarily to $28.7 million of CIVIC charge-offs and two large charge-offs of commercial real estate loans secured by office properties.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Interested parties are welcome to attend the conference call by dialing (888) 317-6003 and referencing event code 3283432. A live audio webcast will also be available and the webcast link will be posted on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.bancofcal.com/investor. The slide presentation for the call will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations website prior to the call. A replay of the call will be made available approximately one hour after the call has ended on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.bancofcal.com/investor or by dialing (877) 344-7529 and referencing event code 1656401.

About Banc of California, Inc.

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is a bank holding company with over $35 billion in assets and the parent company of Banc of California. Banc of California is one of the nation’s premier relationship-based business banks, providing banking and treasury management services to small-, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. Banc of California is the third largest bank headquartered in California and offers a broad range of loan and deposit products and services through more than 90 full-service branches throughout California and in Denver, Colorado, and Durham, North Carolina, as well as through regional offices nationwide. The bank also provides full-stack payment processing solutions through its subsidiary, Deepstack Technologies, and serves the Community Association Management industry nationwide with its technology-forward platform, SmartStreet™. The bank is committed to its local communities by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support, affordable housing, and more. For more information, please visit us at www.bancofcal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “Safe-Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding the performance of our business, liquidity and capital ratios and other non-historical statements. Words or phrases such as “believe,” “will,” “should,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” “strategy,” or similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors, including those set forth from time to time in the documents filed or furnished by Banc of California, Inc. (the “Company”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made, except as required by law.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or projected include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, including the impact of supply chain disruptions, and the risk of recession or an economic downturn; (ii) changes in the interest rate environment, including the recent and potential future changes in the FRB benchmark rate, which could adversely affect our revenue and expenses, the value of assets and obligations, the realization of deferred tax assets, the availability and cost of capital and liquidity, and the impacts of continuing inflation; (iii) the credit risks of lending activities, which may be affected by deterioration in real estate markets and the financial condition of borrowers, and the operational risk of lending activities, including the effectiveness of our underwriting practices and the risk of fraud, any of which may lead to increased loan delinquencies, losses, and non-performing assets, and may result in our allowance for credit losses not being adequate; (iv) fluctuations in the demand for loans, and fluctuations in commercial and residential real estate values in our market area; (v) the quality and composition of our securities portfolio; (vi) our ability to develop and maintain a strong core deposit base, including among our venture banking clients, or other low cost funding sources necessary to fund our activities particularly in a rising or high interest rate environment; (vii) the rapid withdrawal of a significant amount of demand deposits over a short period of time; (viii) the costs and effects of litigation; (ix) risks related to the Company’s acquisitions, including disruption to current plans and operations; difficulties in customer and employee retention; fees, expenses and charges related to these transactions being significantly higher than anticipated; and our inability to achieve expected revenues, cost savings, synergies, and other benefits; and in the case of our recent acquisition of PacWest Bancorp (“PacWest”), reputational risk, regulatory risk and potential adverse reactions of the Company's or PacWest's customers, suppliers, vendors, employees or other business partners; (x) results of examinations by regulatory authorities of the Company and the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, limit our business activities, restrict our ability to invest in certain assets, refrain from issuing an approval or non-objection to certain capital or other actions, increase our allowance for credit losses, result in write-downs of asset values, restrict our ability or that of our bank subsidiary to pay dividends, or impose fines, penalties or sanctions; (xi) legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business, including changes in tax laws and policies, accounting policies and practices, privacy laws, and regulatory capital or other rules; (xii) the risk that our enterprise risk management framework may not be effective in mitigating risk and reducing the potential for losses; (xiii) errors in estimates of the fair values of certain of our assets and liabilities, which may result in significant changes in valuation; (xiv) failures or security breaches with respect to the network, applications, vendors and computer systems on which we depend, including due to cybersecurity threats; (xv) our ability to attract and retain key members of our senior management team; (xvi) the effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, and other external events on our business; (xvii) the impact of bank failures or other adverse developments at other banks on general depositor and investor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks; (xviii) the possibility that our recorded goodwill could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on our earnings and capital; (xix) our existing indebtedness, together with any future incurrence of additional indebtedness, could adversely affect our ability to raise additional capital and to meet our debt obligations; (xx) the risk that we may incur significant losses on future asset sales; and (xxi) other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services and the other risks described in this press release and from time to time in other documents that we file with or furnish to the SEC.

BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (UNAUDITED)
 

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

(Dollars in thousands)

ASSETS:
Cash and due from banks

$

203,467

 

$

199,922

 

$

202,427

 

$

182,261

 

$

208,300

 

Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions

 

2,495,343

 

 

2,885,306

 

 

5,175,149

 

 

5,887,406

 

 

6,489,847

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

2,698,810

 

 

3,085,228

 

 

5,377,576

 

 

6,069,667

 

 

6,698,147

 

 
Securities available-for-sale

 

2,244,031

 

 

2,286,682

 

 

2,346,864

 

 

4,487,172

 

 

4,708,519

 

Securities held-to-maturity

 

2,296,708

 

 

2,291,984

 

 

2,287,291

 

 

2,282,586

 

 

2,278,202

 

FRB and FHLB stock

 

132,380

 

 

129,314

 

 

126,346

 

 

17,250

 

 

17,250

 

Total investment securities

 

4,673,119

 

 

4,707,980

 

 

4,760,501

 

 

6,787,008

 

 

7,003,971

 

 
Loans held for sale

 

1,935,455

 

 

80,752

 

 

122,757

 

 

188,866

 

 

478,146

 

 
Gross loans and leases held for investment

 

23,255,297

 

 

25,517,028

 

 

25,534,730

 

 

21,969,789

 

 

22,311,292

 

Deferred fees, net

 

(26,388

)

 

(44,006

)

 

(45,043

)

 

(48,843

)

 

(53,082

)

Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees

 

23,228,909

 

 

25,473,022

 

 

25,489,687

 

 

21,920,946

 

 

22,258,210

 

Allowance for loan and lease losses

 

(247,762

)

 

(291,503

)

 

(281,687

)

 

(222,297

)

 

(219,234

)

Total loans and leases held for investment, net

 

22,981,147

 

 

25,181,519

 

 

25,208,000

 

 

21,698,649

 

 

22,038,976

 

 
Equipment leased to others under operating leases

 

335,968

 

 

339,925

 

 

344,325

 

 

352,330

 

 

380,022

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

145,734

 

 

144,912

 

 

146,798

 

 

50,236

 

 

57,078

 

Bank owned life insurance

 

341,779

 

 

341,806

 

 

339,643

 

 

207,946

 

 

206,812

 

Goodwill

 

215,925

 

 

198,627

 

 

198,627

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Intangible assets, net

 

148,894

 

 

157,226

 

 

165,477

 

 

24,192

 

 

26,581

 

Deferred tax asset, net

 

738,534

 

 

741,158

 

 

739,111

 

 

506,248

 

 

426,304

 

Other assets

 

1,028,474

 

 

1,094,383

 

 

1,131,249

 

 

992,691

 

 

1,021,213

 

Total assets

$

35,243,839

 

$

36,073,516

 

$

38,534,064

 

$

36,877,833

 

$

38,337,250

 

 
LIABILITIES:
Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

7,825,007

 

$

7,833,608

 

$

7,774,254

 

$

5,579,033

 

$

6,055,358

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

20,979,443

 

 

21,058,799

 

 

22,627,515

 

 

21,019,648

 

 

21,841,725

 

Total deposits

 

28,804,450

 

 

28,892,407

 

 

30,401,769

 

 

26,598,681

 

 

27,897,083

 

Borrowings

 

1,440,875

 

 

2,139,498

 

 

2,911,322

 

 

6,294,525

 

 

6,357,338

 

Subordinated debt

 

939,287

 

 

937,717

 

 

936,599

 

 

870,896

 

 

870,378

 

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

 

651,379

 

 

709,744

 

 

893,609

 

 

714,454

 

 

679,256

 

Total liabilities

 

31,835,991

 

 

32,679,366

 

 

35,143,299

 

 

34,478,556

 

 

35,804,055

 

 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred stock

 

498,516

 

 

498,516

 

 

498,516

 

 

498,516

 

 

498,516

 

Common stock

 

1,583

 

 

1,583

 

 

1,577

 

 

1,231

 

 

1,233

 

Class B non-voting common stock

 

5

 

 

5

 

 

5

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Non-voting common stock equivalents

 

101

 

 

101

 

 

108

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Additional paid-in-capital

 

3,813,312

 

 

3,827,777

 

 

3,840,974

 

 

2,798,611

 

 

2,799,357

 

Retained (deficit) earnings

 

(477,010

)

 

(497,396

)

 

(518,301

)

 

(25,399

)

 

7,892

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

 

(428,659

)

 

(436,436

)

 

(432,114

)

 

(873,682

)

 

(773,803

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

3,407,848

 

 

3,394,150

 

 

3,390,765

 

 

2,399,277

 

 

2,533,195

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

35,243,839

 

$

36,073,516

 

$

38,534,064

 

$

36,877,833

 

$

38,337,250

 

 
Common shares outstanding (1)

 

168,875,712

 

 

169,013,629

 

 

168,959,063

 

 

78,806,969

 

 

78,939,024

 

____________________

(1)

Common shares outstanding include non-voting common equivalents that are participating securities.

 
BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

2024

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Interest income:
Loans and leases

$

388,853

 

$

385,465

 

$

408,972

 

$

774,318

 

$

839,657

 

Investment securities

 

33,836

 

 

34,303

 

 

44,153

 

 

68,139

 

 

88,390

 

Deposits in financial institutions

 

39,900

 

 

58,936

 

 

86,763

 

 

98,836

 

 

129,629

 

Total interest income

 

462,589

 

 

478,704

 

 

539,888

 

 

941,293

 

 

1,057,676

 

Interest expense:
Deposits

 

186,106

 

 

194,807

 

 

178,789

 

 

380,913

 

 

334,681

 

Borrowings

 

30,311

 

 

38,124

 

 

160,914

 

 

68,435

 

 

230,036

 

Subordinated debt

 

16,684

 

 

16,671

 

 

14,109

 

 

33,355

 

 

27,611

 

Total interest expense

 

233,101

 

 

249,602

 

 

353,812

 

 

482,703

 

 

592,328

 

Net interest income

 

229,488

 

 

229,102

 

 

186,076

 

 

458,590

 

 

465,348

 

Provision for credit losses

 

11,000

 

 

10,000

 

 

2,000

 

 

21,000

 

 

5,000

 

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

218,488

 

 

219,102

 

 

184,076

 

 

437,590

 

 

460,348

 

Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts

 

4,540

 

 

4,705

 

 

4,315

 

 

9,245

 

 

7,888

 

Other commissions and fees

 

8,629

 

 

8,142

 

 

11,241

 

 

16,771

 

 

21,585

 

Leased equipment income

 

11,487

 

 

11,716

 

 

22,387

 

 

23,203

 

 

36,244

 

Gain (loss) on sale of loans and leases

 

1,135

 

 

(448

)

 

(158,881

)

 

687

 

 

(155,919

)

Dividends and gains on equity investments

 

1,166

 

 

3,068

 

 

2,658

 

 

4,234

 

 

3,756

 

Warrant (loss) income

 

(324

)

 

178

 

 

(124

)

 

(146

)

 

(457

)

LOCOM HFS adjustment

 

(38

)

 

330

 

 

(11,943

)

 

292

 

 

(11,943

)

Other income

 

3,197

 

 

6,125

 

 

2,265

 

 

9,322

 

 

7,155

 

Total noninterest income (loss)

 

29,792

 

 

33,816

 

 

(128,082

)

 

63,608

 

 

(91,691

)

Noninterest expense:
Compensation

 

85,914

 

 

92,236

 

 

82,881

 

 

178,150

 

 

171,357

 

Occupancy

 

17,455

 

 

17,968

 

 

15,383

 

 

35,423

 

 

30,450

 

Information technology and data processing

 

15,459

 

 

15,418

 

 

12,887

 

 

30,877

 

 

25,866

 

Other professional services

 

5,183

 

 

5,075

 

 

9,973

 

 

10,258

 

 

16,046

 

Insurance and assessments

 

26,431

 

 

20,461

 

 

25,635

 

 

46,892

 

 

37,352

 

Intangible asset amortization

 

8,484

 

 

8,404

 

 

2,389

 

 

16,888

 

 

4,800

 

Leased equipment depreciation

 

7,511

 

 

7,520

 

 

9,088

 

 

15,031

 

 

18,463

 

Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs

 

(12,650

)

 

-

 

 

12,394

 

 

(12,650

)

 

20,908

 

Customer related expense

 

32,405

 

 

30,919

 

 

27,302

 

 

63,324

 

 

51,307

 

Loan expense

 

4,332

 

 

4,491

 

 

5,245

 

 

8,823

 

 

11,769

 

Goodwill impairment

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

1,376,736

 

Other expense

 

13,119

 

 

8,026

 

 

117,260

 

 

21,145

 

 

128,386

 

Total noninterest expense

 

203,643

 

 

210,518

 

 

320,437

 

 

414,161

 

 

1,893,440

 

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

 

44,637

 

 

42,400

 

 

(264,443

)

 

87,037

 

 

(1,524,783

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

14,304

 

 

11,548

 

 

(67,029

)

 

25,852

 

 

(131,945

)

Net earnings (loss)

 

30,333

 

 

30,852

 

 

(197,414

)

 

61,185

 

 

(1,392,838

)

Preferred stock dividends

 

9,947

 

 

9,947

 

 

9,947

 

 

19,894

 

 

19,894

 

Net earnings (loss) available to common and equivalent stockholders

$

20,386

 

$

20,905

 

$

(207,361

)

$

41,291

 

$

(1,412,732

)

 
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1)

$

0.12

 

$

0.12

 

$

(2.67

)

$

0.25

 

$

(18.21

)

Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding (1)

 

168,432

 

 

168,143

 

 

77,682

 

 

168,287

 

 

77,576

 

____________________

(1)

Common shares include non-voting common equivalents that are participating securities.

 
BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(UNAUDITED)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

Profitability and Other Ratios

2024

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Return on average assets (1)

0.34

%

0.33

%

(1.84

)%

0.34

%

(6.55

)%

Return on average equity (1)

3.59

%

3.66

%

(29.12

)%

3.63

%

(83.71

)%

Return on average tangible common equity (1)(2)

4.14

%

4.30

%

(37.62

)%

4.21

%

(11.00

)%

Dividend payout ratio (3)

83.33

%

83.33

%

(0.37

)%

80.00

%

(1.43

)%

Average yield on loans and leases (1)

6.18

%

6.08

%

6.08

%

6.13

%

6.11

%

Average yield on interest-earning assets (1)

5.65

%

5.56

%

5.28

%

5.60

%

5.31

%

Average cost of interest-bearing deposits (1)

3.58

%

3.60

%

3.35

%

3.59

%

3.13

%

Average total cost of deposits (1)

2.60

%

2.66

%

2.62

%

2.63

%

2.27

%

Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities (1)

3.93

%

3.92

%

4.21

%

3.93

%

3.87

%

Average total cost of funds (1)

2.95

%

3.02

%

3.58

%

2.99

%

3.07

%

Net interest spread

1.72

%

1.64

%

1.07

%

1.67

%

1.44

%

Net interest margin (1)

2.80

%

2.66

%

1.82

%

2.73

%

2.34

%

Noninterest income to total revenue (4)

11.49

%

12.86

%

(220.85

)%

12.18

%

(24.54

)%

Noninterest expense to average total assets (1)

2.29

%

2.26

%

2.99

%

2.27

%

8.90

%

Loans to deposits ratio

87.36

%

88.44

%

81.50

%

87.36

%

81.50

%

Average loans and leases to average deposits

87.95

%

86.65

%

98.56

%

87.29

%

93.65

%

Average investment securities to average total assets

13.00

%

12.58

%

16.69

%

12.78

%

16.75

%

Average stockholders' equity to average total assets

9.48

%

9.03

%

6.32

%

9.25

%

7.82

%

____________________

(1)

Annualized.

(2)

Non-GAAP measure.

(3)

Ratio calculated by dividing dividends declared per common and equivalent share by basic earnings per common and equivalent share.

(4)

Total revenue equals the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

 
BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCE, AVERAGE YIELD EARNED, AND AVERAGE COST PAID
(UNAUDITED)
 

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

 

March 31, 2024

 

June 30, 2023

 

 

Interest

 

Average

 

 

 

Interest

 

Average

 

 

 

Interest

 

Average

Average

 

Income/

 

Yield/

 

Average

 

Income/

 

Yield/

 

Average

 

Income/

 

Yield/

Balance

 

Expense

 

Cost

 

Balance

 

Expense

 

Cost

 

Balance

 

Expense

 

Cost

(Dollars in thousands)

Assets:
Loans and leases (1)

$

25,325,578

$

388,853

6.18

%

$

25,518,590

$

385,465

6.08

%

$

26,992,283

$

408,972

6.08

%

Investment securities

 

4,658,690

 

33,836

2.92

%

 

4,721,556

 

34,303

2.92

%

 

7,183,986

 

44,153

2.47

%

Deposits in financial institutions

 

2,960,292

 

39,900

5.42

%

 

4,374,968

 

58,936

5.42

%

 

6,835,075

 

86,763

5.09

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

32,944,560

 

462,589

5.65

%

 

34,615,114

 

478,704

5.56

%

 

41,011,344

 

539,888

5.28

%

Other assets

 

2,889,907

 

2,925,593

 

2,028,985

Total assets

$

35,834,467

$

37,540,707

$

43,040,329

 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest checking

$

7,673,902

 

61,076

3.20

%

$

7,883,177

 

61,549

3.14

%

$

6,601,034

 

46,798

2.84

%

Money market

 

4,962,567

 

32,776

2.66

%

 

5,737,837

 

41,351

2.90

%

 

6,590,615

 

47,008

2.86

%

Savings

 

2,002,670

 

16,996

3.41

%

 

2,036,129

 

18,030

3.56

%

 

733,818

 

3,678

2.01

%

Time

 

6,274,242

 

75,258

4.82

%

 

6,108,321

 

73,877

4.86

%

 

7,492,094

 

81,305

4.35

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

20,913,381

 

186,106

3.58

%

 

21,765,464

 

194,807

3.60

%

 

21,417,561

 

178,789

3.35

%

Borrowings

 

2,013,600

 

30,311

6.05

%

 

2,892,406

 

38,124

5.30

%

 

11,439,742

 

160,914

5.64

%

Subordinated debt

 

938,367

 

16,684

7.15

%

 

937,005

 

16,671

7.16

%

 

869,419

 

14,109

6.51

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

23,865,348

 

233,101

3.93

%

 

25,594,875

 

249,602

3.92

%

 

33,726,722

 

353,812

4.21

%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

 

7,881,620

 

7,685,027

 

5,968,625

Other liabilities

 

692,149

 

870,273

 

625,610

Total liabilities

 

32,439,117

 

34,150,175

 

40,320,957

Stockholders' equity

 

3,395,350

 

3,390,532

 

2,719,372

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

35,834,467

$

37,540,707

$

43,040,329

Net interest income

$

229,488

$

229,102

$

186,076

Net interest spread

1.72

%

1.64

%

1.07

%

Net interest margin

2.80

%

2.66

%

1.82

%

 
Total deposits (2)

$

28,795,001

$

186,106

2.60

%

$

29,450,491

$

194,807

2.66

%

$

27,386,186

$

178,789

2.62

%

Total funds (3)

$

31,746,968

$

233,101

2.95

%

$

33,279,902

$

249,602

3.02

%

$

39,695,347

$

353,812

3.58

%

(1)

Includes net loan discount accretion of $21.8 million and $22.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 and net loan premium amortization of $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

(2)

Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on total deposits divided by average total deposits.

(3)

Total funds is the sum of total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funds.

 

BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCE, AVERAGE YIELD EARNED, AND AVERAGE COST PAID

(UNAUDITED)

 

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

 

June 30, 2023

 

 

Interest

 

Average

 

 

 

Interest

 

Average

Average

 

Income/

 

Yield/

 

Average

 

Income/

 

Yield/

Balance

 

Expense

 

Cost

 

Balance

 

Expense

 

Cost

(Dollars in thousands)

Assets:
Loans and leases (1)(2)(3)

$

25,422,084

$

774,318

6.13

%

$

27,783,379

$

842,001

6.11

%

Investment securities

 

4,690,123

 

68,139

2.92

%

 

7,187,654

 

88,390

2.48

%

Deposits in financial institutions

 

3,667,630

 

98,836

5.42

%

 

5,267,361

 

129,629

4.96

%

Total interest-earning assets (1)

 

33,779,837

 

941,293

5.60

%

 

40,238,394

 

1,060,020

5.31

%

Other assets

 

2,907,750

 

 

 

2,666,878

 

 

Total assets

$

36,687,587

 

 

$

42,905,272

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest checking

$

7,778,540

 

122,625

3.17

%

$

6,843,720

 

102,755

3.03

%

Money market

 

5,350,202

 

74,127

2.79

%

 

7,754,868

 

103,232

2.68

%

Savings

 

2,019,399

 

35,026

3.49

%

 

665,929

 

4,277

1.30

%

Time

 

6,191,281

 

149,135

4.84

%

 

6,314,566

 

124,417

3.97

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

21,339,422

 

380,913

3.59

%

 

21,579,083

 

334,681

3.13

%

Borrowings

 

2,453,003

 

68,435

5.61

%

 

8,381,575

 

230,036

5.53

%

Subordinated debt

 

937,686

 

33,355

7.15

%

 

868,533

 

27,611

6.41

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

24,730,111

 

482,703

3.93

%

 

30,829,191

 

592,328

3.87

%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

 

7,783,324

 

 

 

8,089,248

 

 

Other liabilities

 

781,211

 

 

 

631,338

 

 

Total liabilities

 

33,294,646

 

 

 

39,549,777

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

3,392,941

 

 

 

3,355,495

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

36,687,587

 

 

$

42,905,272

 

 

Net interest income (1)

 

$

458,590

 

 

$

467,692

 

Net interest spread (1)

 

 

1.67

%

 

 

1.44

%

Net interest margin (1)

 

 

2.73

%

 

 

2.34

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total deposits (4)

$

29,122,746

$

380,913

2.63

%

$

29,668,331

$

334,681

2.27

%

Total funds (5)

$

32,513,435

$

482,703

2.99

%

$

38,918,439

$

592,328

3.07

%

(1)

Tax equivalent.

(2)

Includes net loan discount accretion of $44.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and net loan premium amortization of $4.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

(3)

Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $0.0 million and $2.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 related to tax-exempt income on loans.

 

The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(4)

Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

 

The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on total deposits divided by average total deposits.

(5)

Total funds is the sum of total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

 

The cost of total funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funds.

BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

We refer to certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in this press release, including: tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, and return on average tangible common equity constitute supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are used by management in its analysis of the Company's performance.

Tangible assets is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from total assets. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting preferred stock, as applicable, from tangible equity. Return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing net earnings available to common stockholders, after adjustment for amortization of intangible assets and goodwill impairment, by average tangible common equity. Banking regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders' equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution.

Management believes the presentation of these financial measures adjusting the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results and operating performance of the Company. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.

BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
 
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share

June 30,
2024

 

March 31,
2024

 

December 31,
2023

 

September 30,
2023

 

June 30,
2023

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Stockholders' equity

$

3,407,848

 

$

3,394,150

 

$

3,390,765

 

$

2,399,277

 

$

2,533,195

 

Less: Preferred stock

 

498,516

 

 

498,516

 

 

498,516

 

 

498,516

 

 

498,516

 

Total common equity

 

2,909,332

 

 

2,895,634

 

 

2,892,249

 

 

1,900,761

 

 

2,034,679

 

Less: Goodwill and Intangible assets

 

364,819

 

 

355,853

 

 

364,104

 

 

24,192

 

 

26,581

 

Tangible common equity

$

2,544,513

 

$

2,539,781

 

$

2,528,145

 

$

1,876,569

 

$

2,008,098

 

 
Total assets

$

35,243,839

 

$

36,073,516

 

$

38,534,064

 

$

36,877,833

 

$

38,337,250

 

Less: Goodwill and Intangible assets

 

364,819

 

 

355,853

 

 

364,104

 

 

24,192

 

 

26,581

 

Tangible assets

$

34,879,020

 

$

35,717,663

 

$

38,169,960

 

$

36,853,641

 

$

38,310,669

 

 
Total stockholders' equity to total assets

 

9.67

%

 

9.41

%

 

8.80

%

 

6.51

%

 

6.61

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

 

7.30

%

 

7.11

%

 

6.62

%

 

5.09

%

 

5.24

%

Book value per common share (1)

$

17.23

 

$

17.13

 

$

17.12

 

$

24.12

 

$

25.78

 

Tangible book value per common share (2)

$

15.07

 

$

15.03

 

$

14.96

 

$

23.81

 

$

25.44

 

Common shares outstanding (3)

 

168,875,712

 

 

169,013,629

 

 

168,959,063

 

 

78,806,969

 

 

78,939,024

 

____________________

(1)

Total common equity divided by common shares outstanding.

(2)

Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.

(3)

Common shares outstanding include non-voting common equivalents that are participating securities.

 
BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

Return on Average Tangible

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

Common Equity ("ROATCE")

2024

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Net earnings (loss)

$

30,333

 

$

30,852

 

$

(197,414

)

$