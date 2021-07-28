Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Banc of California, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BANC   US05990K1060

BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.

(BANC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banc of California : Names Diana Hanson Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer (Form 8-K)

07/28/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Banc of California Names Diana Hanson Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer
Company Release - 7/28/2021
SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) (the 'Company'), the holding company for Banc of California, N.A. (the 'Bank'), today announced the appointment of Diana Hanson as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of the Company and the Bank, effective Monday, August 16, 2021. Ms. Hanson succeeds Mike Smith who resigned from the Company effective August 6, 2021. She will be based in Santa Ana and report to Lynn Hopkins, Executive Vice President and CFO.

'We are excited to welcome Diana to Banc of California,' said Ms. Hopkins. 'Diana is a very talented leader and well-respected finance professional in the community banking industry in Southern California. Having worked together for many years at other institutions, I am confident she will be a valuable resource to our team and will do an outstanding job of leading our finance team.'

Ms. Hopkins added, 'I am very grateful to Mike Smith for his leadership and contributions to the Company. On behalf of the entire bank and leadership team, we wish him tremendous success in his new endeavor.'

Ms. Hanson has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services and community banking industry. She joins the Bank most recently from First Choice Bancorp, where she served as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer since 2019. Prior to that, Ms. Hanson was employed by Pacific Western Bank, the subsidiary bank of PacWest Bancorp, in a number of finance and accounting leadership roles, including Senior Vice President, Director of Accounting Policy and Senior Vice President, Division Controller and SOX Manager. Earlier in her career, Ms. Hanson held positions at Community Bancorp and Community Bank of Nevada, a subsidiary of Community Bancorp; Bank of Nevada, a subsidiary of Western Alliance Bancorporation; and Bank of America. She began her career as an auditor with Deloitte & Touche in Chicago, Illinois. Ms. Hanson holds a B.S. in Accounting from Babson College and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).

About Banc of California, Inc.
Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is a bank holding company with approximately $8.0 billion in assets and one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Banc of California, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank has 36 offices including 30 full-service branches located throughout Southern California. Through our dedicated professionals, we provide customized and innovative banking and lending solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals throughout California. We help to improve the communities where we live and work, by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support and affordable housing. With a commitment to service and to building enduring relationships, we provide a higher standard of banking. We look forward to helping you achieve your goals. For more information, please visit us at www.bancofcal.com.

Contacts
Media/Investor Relations Inquiries:
Banc of California, Inc.
(855) 361-2262
Jared Wolff, (949) 385-8700
Lynn Hopkins, (949) 265-6599

Disclaimer

Banc of California Inc. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 21:25:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
05:27pBANC OF CALIFORNIA : Names Diana Hanson Senior Vice President and Chief Accounti..
PU
04:59pBANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
04:52pBANC OF CALIFORNIA : Names Diana Hanson Senior Vice President and Chief Accounti..
BU
07/23BANC OF CALIFORNIA : Raymond James Upgrades Banc of California to Outperform Fro..
MT
07/22BANC OF CALIFORNIA : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)
PU
07/22BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regula..
AQ
07/22Banc of California, Inc. Announces Net Charge-Offs for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
07/22BANC OF CALIFORNIA : Posts Higher Q2 Profit, while Revenue Slides
MT
07/22BANC OF CALIFORNIA : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/22BANC OF CALIFORNIA : Earnings Flash (BANC) BANC OF CALIFORNIA Reports Q2 EPS $0...
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 280 M - -
Net income 2021 47,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 1,38%
Capitalization 884 M 884 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 611
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Banc of California, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 17,41 $
Average target price 21,61 $
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jared Michael Wolff President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lynn M. Hopkins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert D. Sznewajs Chairman
Ken Plummer Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jonah F. Schnel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.18.35%884
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.34%452 563
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.31%322 342
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.53%240 922
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY49.57%185 435
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.5.05%180 662