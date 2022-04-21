Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Banc of California, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BANC   US05990K1060

BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.

(BANC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/20 04:00:02 pm EDT
18.90 USD   -0.37%
06:05aEarnings Flash (BANC) BANC OF CALIFORNIA Reports Q1 Revenue $82.4M, vs. Street Est of $79.9M
MT
04/06Raymond James Downgrades Banc of California to Market Perform from Outperform
MT
04/01Banc of California Announces Schedule of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banc of California Reports $0.69 EPS for First Quarter 2022

04/21/2022 | 06:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) today reported net income of $48.5 million and net income available to common stockholders of $43.3 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2022. This compares to net income of $5.8 million and net income available to common stockholders of $4.0 million, or $0.07 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. The first quarter of 2022 net income available to common stockholders included a $31.3 million pre-tax recovery from the settlement of a previously charged-off loan and a $3.7 million after-tax charge related to the redemption of Series E Preferred Stock. The fourth quarter of 2021 included $13.5 million of pre-tax merger costs and $11.3 million of provision for credit losses for the loans acquired in the Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMB) acquisition.

First quarter highlights:

  • Return on average assets of 2.09%, up from 0.24% in the prior quarter
  • Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets of 1.54%, up from 0.84% in the prior quarter
  • Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets of 1.55%, up from 1.39% in the prior quarter
  • Net interest margin of 3.51%, an increase of 23 basis points from the prior quarter
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 40% of total deposits at March 31, 2022, up from 28% a year earlier
  • Average cost of total deposits of 0.08%, a 3 basis point decrease from the prior quarter
  • Redemption of all Series E Preferred Stock for total consideration of $98.7 million
  • Repurchase of $4.3 million of common stock under a $75 million authorization announced on March 15, 2022
  • Allowance for credit losses at 1.32% of total loans and 181% of non-performing loans
  • Common Equity Tier 1 capital at 11.39%

Jared Wolff, President & CEO of Banc of California, commented, “We had a terrific first quarter with strong financial performance across the board that demonstrated the momentum of our franchise: high quality loan growth; solid inflows of noninterest-bearing deposits; net interest margin expansion; higher levels of noninterest income; and strong asset quality. Our core earnings continue to grow via both our organic loan generation as well as the accretive benefits of the Pacific Mercantile Bancorp acquisition.”

Mr. Wolff continued, “Since the start of the year, our loan pipeline has been steadily building and is now more than twice as large as it was at the beginning of the second quarter of 2021, with good contributions coming from all asset classes and markets. Given our strong loan pipeline, our asset sensitive position that will benefit from higher interest rates, and the operating leverage we are realizing as we grow our balance sheet, we see many catalysts for driving further growth in earnings and returns as we move through 2022.”

Lynn Hopkins, Chief Financial Officer of Banc of California, said, “During the first quarter, we were able to successfully execute on a number of initiatives that positively impact shareholder value including recovering approximately $31 million from a previously charged-off loan, announcing a $75 million common stock repurchase program, and redeeming our Series E Preferred Stock which will add approximately $7 million annually to our net income available to common stockholders.”

Income Statement Highlights

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

March 31,
2021

 

($ in thousands)

Total interest and dividend income

$

84,269

 

 

$

81,573

 

$

71,791

 

 

$

69,677

 

 

$

68,618

 

Total interest expense

 

7,828

 

 

 

8,534

 

 

8,815

 

 

 

9,830

 

 

 

10,702

 

Net interest income

 

76,441

 

 

 

73,039

 

 

62,976

 

 

 

59,847

 

 

 

57,916

 

Total noninterest income

 

5,910

 

 

 

4,860

 

 

5,519

 

 

 

4,170

 

 

 

4,381

 

Total revenue

 

82,351

 

 

 

77,899

 

 

68,495

 

 

 

64,017

 

 

 

62,297

 

Total noninterest expense

 

46,596

 

 

 

58,127

 

 

37,811

 

 

 

40,559

 

 

 

46,735

 

Pre-tax / pre-provision income(1)

 

35,755

 

 

 

19,772

 

 

30,684

 

 

 

23,458

 

 

 

15,562

 

(Reversal of) provision for credit losses

 

(31,542

)

 

 

11,262

 

 

(1,147

)

 

 

(2,154

)

 

 

(1,107

)

Income tax expense

 

18,785

 

 

 

2,759

 

 

8,661

 

 

 

6,562

 

 

 

2,294

 

Net income

$

48,512

 

 

$

5,751

 

$

23,170

 

 

$

19,050

 

 

$

14,375

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income available to common stockholders(2)

$

43,345

 

 

$

4,024

 

$

21,443

 

 

$

17,323

 

 

$

7,825

 

(1)

Non-GAAP Measure

(2)

Balance represents the net income available to common stockholders after subtracting preferred stock dividends, income allocated to participating securities, participating securities dividends, and impact of preferred stock redemption from net income. Refer to the Statements of Operations for additional detail on these amounts.

Net interest income

Q1-2022 vs Q4-2021

Net interest income increased $3.4 million to $76.4 million for the first quarter due to higher yield on interest-earning assets and lower average balances and costs of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by lower average interest-earning assets.

The net interest margin increased 23 basis points to 3.51% for the first quarter as the average earning-assets yield increased 21 basis points and the average cost of total funding decreased 2 basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 3.87% for the first quarter from 3.66% for the fourth quarter due to the mix of interest-earning assets and higher yields on loan and securities. Average loans increased by $315.4 million from ongoing loan growth and including the loans acquired in the PMB acquisition for a full quarter while other interest-earning assets decreased $328.4 million. The average yield on loans increased 6 basis points to 4.26% during the first quarter as a result of the portfolio mix. The loan yield includes the impact of prepayment penalty fees, the net reversal or recapture of nonaccrual loan interest, accelerated discount accretion on the early payoff of purchased loans, and accelerated fees from PPP loan forgiveness; these items increased the loan yield by 12 basis points in both the first quarter and prior quarter.

The average cost of funds decreased 2 basis points to 0.39% for the first quarter from 0.41% for the fourth quarter. This decrease was driven by the lower average cost of interest-bearing liabilities due to an improved funding mix, including higher average noninterest-bearing deposits as a result of the PMB acquisition and growth from business development efforts. Average noninterest-bearing deposits represented 38% of total average deposits for the first quarter compared to 35% of total average deposits for the fourth quarter. Average noninterest-bearing deposits were $180.9 million higher in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter while average deposits were $81.0 million lower for the linked quarters. Average Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances and other borrowings increased $141.8 million due mostly to higher overnight borrowings. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 3 basis points to 0.58% for the first quarter from 0.61% for the fourth quarter due to the funding mix including the impact of including PMB's deposits for a full quarter. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits declined 5 basis points to 0.12% for the first quarter from 0.17% for the fourth quarter. The average cost of total deposits decreased 3 basis points to 0.08% for the first quarter. The spot rate of total deposits was 0.07% at the end of the first quarter.

Provision for credit losses

Q1-2022 vs Q4-2021

The provision for credit losses was a reversal of $31.5 million for the first quarter, compared to a charge of $11.3 million for the fourth quarter. The first quarter reversal of credit losses included $31.3 million related to a recovery from the settlement of a loan previously charged-off in 2019. The fourth quarter of 2021 provision charge was due primarily to the initial charge for the non-purchased credit deteriorated loans acquired in the PMB acquisition.

Noninterest income

Q1-2022 vs Q4-2021

Noninterest income increased $1.1 million to $5.9 million for the first quarter due mostly to higher customer service fees and all other income, offset by lower net gains on the sale of loans. The $397 thousand increase in customer service fees was due mostly to including PMB's operations for a full quarter. The $817 thousand increase in all other income was due mostly to a $771 thousand gain related to a sale-leaseback transaction.

Noninterest expense

Q1-2022 vs Q4-2021

Noninterest expense decreased $11.5 million to $46.6 million for the first quarter compared to the prior quarter. The decrease was due mostly to lower merger-related costs of $13.5 million, offset by higher net loss in alternative energy partnership investments of $1.4 million and an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $1.2 million. The increase in salaries and employee benefits is attributed to including PMB operations for a full quarter and higher taxes and benefits typical of the first quarter. Professional fees included net recoveries of indemnified legal expenses of $106 thousand in the first quarter compared to net expenses of $642 thousand during the fourth quarter.

Total operating costs, defined as noninterest expense adjusted for certain expense items (refer to section Non-GAAP Measures), increased $1.3 million to $46.5 million for the first quarter compared to $45.2 million for the prior quarter. This increase is due mostly to higher salaries and benefits of $1.2 million and all other expense of $559 thousand as a result of including PMB's operations for a full quarter and higher payroll-related items typical of the first quarter.

Income taxes

Q1-2022 vs Q4-2021

Income tax expense totaled $18.8 million for the first quarter resulting in an effective tax rate of 27.9% compared to $2.8 million for the fourth quarter and an effective tax rate of 32.4%. The decrease in the effective tax rate during the first quarter was due mostly to the previous quarter including the impact of the PMB acquisition on our annual effective tax rate. The effective tax rate for 2022 is expected to be similar to the effective income tax rate for the first quarter.

Balance Sheet

At March 31, 2022, total assets were $9.58 billion, which represented a linked-quarter increase of $189.8 million. The following table shows selected balance sheet line items as of the dates indicated:

 

 

 

Amount Change

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

March 31,
2021

 

Q1-22 vs. Q4-21

 

Q1-22 vs. Q1-21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

Securities held-to-maturity

$

329,381

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

329,381

 

 

$

329,381

 

Securities available-for-sale

$

898,775

 

$

1,315,703

 

$

1,303,368

 

$

1,353,154

 

$

1,270,830

 

$

(416,928

)

 

$

(372,055

)

Loans held-for-investment

$

7,451,573

 

$

7,251,480

 

$

6,228,575

 

$

5,985,477

 

$

5,764,401

 

$

200,093

 

 

$

1,687,172

 

Total assets

$

9,583,540

 

$

9,393,743

 

$

8,278,741

 

$

8,027,413

 

$

7,933,459

 

$

189,797

 

 

$

1,650,081

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

2,958,632

 

$

2,788,196

 

$

2,107,709

 

$

1,808,918

 

$

1,700,343

 

$

170,436

 

 

$

1,258,289

 

Total deposits

$

7,479,701

 

$

7,439,435

 

$

6,543,225

 

$

6,206,544

 

$

6,142,042

 

$

40,266

 

 

$

1,337,659

 

Borrowings (1)

$

1,020,842

 

$

775,445

 

$

762,444

 

$

871,973

 

$

891,546

 

$

245,397

 

 

$

129,296

 

Total liabilities

$

8,604,531

 

$

8,328,453

 

$

7,433,938

 

$

7,198,051

 

$

7,128,766

 

$

276,078

 

 

$

1,475,765

 

Total equity

$

979,009

 

$

1,065,290

 

$

844,803

 

$

829,362

 

$

804,693

 

$

(86,281

)

 

$

174,316

 

(1)

Represents Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank, Other Borrowings and Long Term Debt, net.

Investments

Securities held-to-maturity totaled $329.4 million at March 31, 2022 and included $215.2 million in agency securities and $114.2 million in municipal securities. To position the balance sheet for rising interest rates, during the first quarter we transferred certain longer-duration fixed-rate mortgage-backed securities and municipal securities from the available-for-sale portfolio to the held-to-maturity portfolio. At the time of the transfer, the securities had an unrealized gross loss of $16.6 million.

Securities available-for-sale decreased $416.9 million during the first quarter to $898.8 million at March 31, 2022, primarily due to transferring certain securities to the held-to-maturity portfolio, collateralized loan obligation (CLO) payoffs of $28.5 million, principal payments of $8.0 million, sales of $17.6 million and higher unrealized net losses of $38.1 million, offset by purchases of $5.0 million. The higher net unrealized losses were due mostly to the impact of increases in longer-term market interest rates on the value of each class of securities. As of March 31, 2022, the securities available-for-sale portfolio included $488.0 million of CLOs, $177.9 million of agency securities, $168.6 million of corporate debt securities, $50.5 million of residential collateralized mortgage obligations, and $13.8 million of SBA securities. The CLO portfolio, which is comprised only of AA and AAA rated securities, represented 40% of the total securities portfolio and the carrying value included an unrealized net loss of $4.8 million at March 31, 2022, compared to 39% of the total securities portfolio and an unrealized net loss of $2.3 million at December 31, 2021.

Loans

The following table sets forth the composition, by loan category, of our loan portfolio as of the dates indicated:

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

March 31,
2021

 

($ in thousands)

Composition of loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate

$

1,163,381

 

 

$

1,311,105

 

 

$

907,224

 

 

$

871,790

 

 

$

839,965

 

Multifamily

 

1,397,761

 

 

 

1,361,054

 

 

 

1,295,613

 

 

 

1,325,770

 

 

 

1,258,278

 

Construction

 

225,153

 

 

 

181,841

 

 

 

130,536

 

 

 

150,557

 

 

 

169,122

 

Commercial and industrial

 

1,224,908

 

 

 

1,066,497

 

 

 

773,681

 

 

 

725,596

 

 

 

760,150

 

Commercial and industrial - warehouse lending

 

1,574,549

 

 

 

1,602,487

 

 

 

1,522,945

 

 

 

1,345,314

 

 

 

1,118,175

 

SBA

 

133,116

 

 

 

205,548

 

 

 

181,582

 

 

 

253,924

 

 

 

338,903

 

Total commercial loans

 

5,718,868

 

 

 

5,728,532

 

 

 

4,811,581

 

 

 

4,672,951

 

 

 

4,484,593

 

Single-family residential mortgage

 

1,637,307

 

 

 

1,420,023

 

 

 

1,393,696

 

 

 

1,288,176

 

 

 

1,253,251

 

Other consumer

 

95,398

 

 

 

102,925

 

 

 

23,298

 

 

 

24,350

 

 

 

26,557

 

Total consumer loans

 

1,732,705

 

 

 

1,522,948

 

 

 

1,416,994

 

 

 

1,312,526

 

 

 

1,279,808

 

Total gross loans

$

7,451,573

 

 

$

7,251,480

 

 

$

6,228,575

 

 

$

5,985,477

 

 

$

5,764,401

 

Composition percentage of loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate

 

15.6

%

 

 

18.1

%

 

 

14.6

%

 

 

14.6

%

 

 

14.6

%

Multifamily

 

18.8

%

 

 

18.8

%

 

 

20.7

%

 

 

22.2

%

 

 

21.8

%

Construction

 

3.0

%

 

 

2.5

%

 

 

2.1

%

 

 

2.5

%

 

 

2.9

%

Commercial and industrial

 

16.4

%

 

 

14.7

%

 

 

12.4

%

 

 

12.1

%

 

 

13.2

%

Commercial and industrial - warehouse lending

 

21.1

%

 

 

22.1

%

 

 

24.5

%

 

 

22.5

%

 

 

19.4

%

SBA

 

1.8

%

 

 

2.8

%

 

 

2.9

%

 

 

4.2

%

 

 

5.9

%

Total commercial loans

 

76.7

%

 

 

79.0

%

 

 

77.2

%

 

 

78.1

%

 

 

77.8

%

Single-family residential mortgage

 

22.0

%

 

 

19.6

%

 

 

22.4

%

 

 

21.5

%

 

 

21.7

%

Other consumer

 

1.3

%

 

 

1.4

%

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

0.5

%

Total consumer loans

 

23.3

%

 

 

21.0

%

 

 

22.8

%

 

 

21.9

%

 

 

22.2

%

Total gross loans

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

Loans increased $200.1 million during the first quarter of 2022 to $7.45 billion due to loan fundings of $968.0 million, including single-family residential purchases of $364.4 million. During the first quarter, $150.1 million of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans acquired in the PMB acquisition were moved to the other commercial and industrial category from the commercial real estate category. At March 31, 2022, SBA loans included $58.3 million of PPP loans, net of fees of $203 thousand, compared to $123.1 million, net of fees of $772 thousand at December 31, 2021. Total commercial loans, excluding PPP loans and warehouse lending, increased $83.0 million, or 8.3% on an annualized basis during the first quarter.

Deposits

The following table sets forth the composition of our deposits at the dates indicated:

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

March 31,
2021

 

($ in thousands)

Composition of deposits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing checking

$

2,958,632

 

 

$

2,788,196

 

 

$

2,107,709

 

 

$

1,808,918

 

 

$

1,700,343

 

Interest-bearing checking

 

2,395,329

 

 

 

2,393,386

 

 

 

2,214,678

 

 

 

2,217,306

 

 

 

2,088,528

 

Savings and money market

 

1,605,088

 

 

 

1,751,135

 

 

 

1,661,013

 

 

 

1,593,724

 

 

 

1,684,703

 

Non-brokered certificates of deposit

 

520,652

 

 

 

506,718

 

 

 

559,825

 

 

 

586,596

 

 

 

668,468

 

Total deposits

$

7,479,701

 

 

$

7,439,435

 

 

$

6,543,225

 

 

$

6,206,544

 

 

$

6,142,042

 

Composition percentage of deposits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing checking

 

39.6

%

 

 

37.5

%

 

 

32.2

%

 

 

29.1

%

 

 

27.7

%

Interest-bearing checking

 

32.0

%

 

 

32.2

%

 

 

33.8

%

 

 

35.7

%

 

 

34.0

%

Savings and money market

 

21.4

%

 

 

23.5

%

 

 

25.4

%

 

 

25.7

%

 

 

27.4

%

Non-brokered certificates of deposit

 

7.0

%

 

 

6.8

%

 

 

8.6

%

 

 

9.5

%

 

 

10.9

%

Total deposits

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

Total deposits increased $40.3 million during the first quarter of 2022 to $7.48 billion at March 31, 2022, due mostly to higher noninterest-bearing checking balances of $170.4 million, offset by lower savings and money market balances of $146.0 million. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $2.96 billion and represented 40% of total deposits at March 31, 2022, compared to $2.79 billion, or 38% of total deposits, at December 31, 2021.

Debt

Advances from the FHLB increased $80.3 million during the first quarter to $556.4 million at March 31, 2022, due to higher overnight advances. At March 31, 2022, FHLB advances included $150.0 million of overnight borrowings and $411.0 million in term advances with a weighted average life of 3.7 years and weighted average interest rate of 2.53%. Other borrowings totaled $190.0 million at March 31, 2022, and related to unsecured overnight borrowings from various financial institutions through the American Financial Exchange platform and $20.0 million of advances under a line of credit.

Equity

During the first quarter total stockholders’ equity decreased by $86.3 million to $979.0 million primarily due to the $98.7 million redemption of Series E Preferred Stock, while total common stockholders equity increased by $8.7 million to $979.0 million and tangible common equity increased by $9.3 million to $878.9 million at March 31, 2022. The increase in total common stockholders’ equity for the first quarter included net income of $48.5 million and share-based award compensation of $1.3 million, offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive net loss of $26.9 million, dividends to common and preferred stockholders of $5.2 million, and the repurchase of common stock of $4.3 million. Book value per common share increased to $15.65 as of March 31, 2022, from $15.48 at December 31, 2021. Tangible book value per common share increased to $14.05 as of March 31, 2022, from $13.88 at December 31, 2021.

During the first quarter of 2022, common stock repurchased under the program authorized on March 15, 2022 totaled 215,550 shares at a weighted average price of $19.92. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $70.7 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization. Through April 19, 2022, repurchases of Company common stock total 1,018,962 shares at a weighted average price of $18.87 per share, or $19.2 million under the stock repurchase plan.

Capital ratios remain strong with total risk-based capital at 13.81% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.70% at March 31, 2022. The interim capital relief related to the adoption of the current expected credit losses (CECL) accounting standard increased the Bank's leverage ratio by approximately 8 basis points at March 31, 2022. The following table sets forth our regulatory capital ratios as of the dates indicated:

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

March 31,
2021

Capital Ratios(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Banc of California, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.81

%

 

14.98

%

 

14.73

%

 

15.33

%

 

15.87

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.39

%

 

12.55

%

 

12.35

%

 

12.71

%

 

13.17

%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.39

%

 

11.31

%

 

10.86

%

 

11.14

%

 

11.50

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.70

%

 

10.37

%

 

9.80

%

 

9.89

%

 

9.62

%

Banc of California, NA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total risk-based capital ratio

15.66

%

 

15.71

%

 

16.31

%

 

17.25

%

 

17.82

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

14.54

%

 

14.60

%

 

15.22

%

 

16.09

%

 

16.57

%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

14.54

%

 

14.60

%

 

15.22

%

 

16.09

%

 

16.57

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

12.38

%

 

12.06

%

 

12.08

%

 

12.52

%

 

12.13

%

(1)

March 31, 2022 capital ratios are preliminary.

Credit Quality

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

March 31,
2021

Asset quality information and ratios

($ in thousands)

Delinquent loans held-for-investment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

30 to 89 days delinquent

$

27,067

 

 

$

40,142

 

 

$

23,144

 

 

$

16,983

 

 

$

31,005

 

90+ days delinquent

 

33,930

 

 

 

32,609

 

 

 

21,979

 

 

 

17,998

 

 

 

30,292

 

Total delinquent loans

$

60,997

 

 

$

72,751

 

 

$

45,123

 

 

$

34,981

 

 

$

61,297

 

Total delinquent loans to total loans

 

0.82

%

 

 

1.00

%

 

 

0.72

%

 

 

0.58

%

 

 

1.06

%

Non-performing assets, excluding loans held-for-sale

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-accrual loans

$

54,529

 

 

$

52,558

 

 

$

45,621

 

 

$

51,299

 

 

$

55,920

 

90+ days delinquent and still accruing loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing loans

 

54,529

 

 

 

52,558

 

 

 

45,621

 

 

 

51,299

 

 

 

55,920

 

Other real estate owned

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,253

 

 

 

 

Non-performing assets

$

54,529

 

 

$

52,558

 

 

$

45,621

 

 

$

54,552

 

 

$

55,920

 

ALL to non-performing loans

 

170.97

%

 

 

176.16

%

 

 

161.16

%

 

 

147.93

%

 

 

141.90

%

Non-performing loans to total loans held-for-investment

 

0.73

%

 

 

0.72

%

 

 

0.73

%

 

 

0.86

%

 

 

0.97

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

 

0.57

%

 

 

0.56

%

 

 

0.55

%

 

 

0.68

%

 

 

0.70

%

Troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performing TDRs

$

14,850

 

 

$

12,538

 

 

$

5,835

 

 

$

6,029

 

 

$

6,347

 

Non-performing TDRs

 

15,059

 

 

 

4,146

 

 

 

2,366

 

 

 

3,120

 

 

 

4,130

 

Total TDRs

$

29,909

 

 

$

16,684

 

 

$

8,201

 

 

$

9,149

 

 

$

10,477

 

Total delinquent loans decreased $11.8 million in the first quarter to $61.0 million at March 31, 2022, due mostly to $33.0 million returning to current status and $8.3 million in other reductions including paydowns, partially offset by additions of $29.5 million. The additions included (i) $23.8 million in single-family residential mortgage loans and (ii) $3.9 million in commercial and industrial loans. At March 31, 2022, delinquent loans included (i) SFR loans of $30.4 million, (ii) SBA PPP loans of $4.4 million and other SBA loans of $10.6 million, of which $13.1 million are guaranteed, and (iii) other loans of $15.7 million.

Non-performing loans increased $2.0 million to $54.5 million as of March 31, 2022, of which $19.5 million, or 36%, relates to loans in a current payment status. The first quarter increase was due mostly to additions of $9.4 million, offset by $1.0 million in loans returning to accrual status and $6.4 million in payoffs, paydowns, and charge-offs. At March 31, 2022, non-performing loans included (i) a $12.6 million commercial and industrial loan acquired in the PMB acquisition, (ii) SBA PPP loans of $4.4 million and other SBA loans totaling $11.0 million, of which $13.1 million is guaranteed, (iii) SFR loans totaling $10.3 million, and (iv) other commercial loans of $15.7 million. Non-performing TDRs increased by $10.9 million due mostly to modifying the $12.6 million non-performing commercial and industrial loan acquired in the PMB acquisition.

Allowance for Credit Losses

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

March 31,
2021

 

($ in thousands)

Allowance for loan losses (ALL)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at beginning of period

$

92,584

 

 

$

73,524

 

 

$

75,885

 

 

$

79,353

 

 

$

81,030

 

Initial reserve for purchased credit-deteriorated loans(1)

 

 

 

 

13,650

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans charged off

 

(231

)

 

 

(8,108

)

 

 

(327

)

 

 

(886

)

 

 

(565

)

Recoveries

 

32,215

 

 

 

2,628

 

 

 

532

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

172

 

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

 

31,984

 

 

 

(5,480

)

 

 

205

 

 

 

(860

)

 

 

(393

)

(Reversal of) provision for loan losses

 

(31,342

)

 

 

10,890

 

 

 

(2,566

)

 

 

(2,608

)

 

 

(1,284

)

Balance at end of period

$

93,226

 

 

$

92,584

 

 

$

73,524

 

 

$

75,885

 

 

$

79,353

 

Reserve for unfunded loan commitments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at beginning of period

$

5,605

 

 

$

5,233

 

 

$

3,814

 

 

$

3,360

 

 

$

3,183

 

(Reversal of) provision for credit losses

 

(200

)

 

 

372

 

 

 

1,419

 

 

 

454

 

 

 

177

 

Balance at end of period

 

5,405

 

 

 

5,605

 

 

 

5,233

 

 

 

3,814

 

 

 

3,360

 

Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$

98,631

 

 

$

98,189

 

 

$

78,757

 

 

$

79,699

 

 

$

82,713

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ALL to total loans

 

1.25

%

 

 

1.28

%

 

 

1.18

%

 

 

1.27

%

 

 

1.38

%

ACL to total loans

 

1.32

%

 

 

1.35

%

 

 

1.26

%

 

 

1.33

%

 

 

1.43

%

ACL to total loans, excluding PPP loans

 

1.33

%

 

 

1.38

%

 

 

1.29

%

 

 

1.38

%

 

 

1.51

%

ACL to NPLs

 

180.88

%

 

 

186.82

%

 

 

172.63

%

 

 

155.36

%

 

 

147.91

%

Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans held-for-investment

 

(1.79

) %

 

 

0.32

%

 

 

(0.01

) %

 

 

0.06

%

 

 

0.03

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reserve for loss on repurchased loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at beginning of period

$

4,348

 

 

$

5,023

 

 

$

5,095

 

 

$

5,383

 

 

$

5,515

 

(Reversal of) provision for loan repurchases

 

(471

)

 

 

(675

)

 

 

(42

)

 

 

(99

)

 

 

(132

)

Utilization of reserve for loan repurchases

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(30

)

 

 

(189

)

 

 

 

Balance at end of period

$

3,877

 

 

$

4,348

 

 

$

5,023

 

 

$

5,095

 

 

$

5,383

 

(1)

Represents the amounts, at acquisition date, of expected credit losses on PCD loans and expected recoveries of PCD loans charged-off prior to acquisition date that we have a contractual right to receive.

The allowance for expected credit losses (ACL), which includes the reserve for unfunded loan commitments, totaled $98.6 million, or 1.32% of total loans, at March 31, 2022, compared to $98.2 million, or 1.35% of total loans, at December 31, 2021. The $442 thousand increase in the ACL was due primarily to: (i) higher specific reserves of $744 thousand and (ii) other net recoveries of $642 thousand, offset by (iii) a $944 thousand reduction in general reserves from changes in portfolio mix, improved macroeconomic variables (MEVs) used for model purposes, the general credit quality of the portfolio, and lower unfunded commitments, offset by overall loan growth. The $31.3 million recovery from the settlement of a loan previously charged-off in 2019 also resulted in a reversal of provision for credit losses and therefore had no net impact on the ACL. The ACL coverage of non-performing loans was 181% at March 31, 2022 compared to 187% at December 31, 2021.

The ACL methodology uses a nationally recognized, third-party model that includes many assumptions based on historical and peer loss data, current loan portfolio risk profile including risk ratings, and economic forecasts including MEVs released by the model provider during March 2022. The published forecasts consider rising inflation, higher oil prices, ongoing supply chain issues and the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, among other factors, and while they reflect a less optimistic view of the economy as compared to the December 2021 forecasts, certain MEVs used in the model during the current quarter, such as California employment and the CRE price index, reflect improvements. Nonetheless, the ultimate pace of economic recovery remains uncertain and accordingly, the economic assumptions used in the model and the resulting ACL level and provision consider both the positive assumptions and potential uncertainties.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Interested parties are welcome to attend the conference call by dialing (888) 317-6003, and referencing event code 6630261. A live audio webcast will also be available and the webcast link will be posted on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.bancofcal.com/investor. The slide presentation for the call will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations website prior to the call. A replay of the call will be made available approximately one hour after the call has ended on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.bancofcal.com/investor or by dialing (877) 344-7529 and referencing event code 1181265.

About Banc of California, Inc.

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is a bank holding company with $9.6 billion in assets at March 31, 2022 and one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Banc of California, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank has 37 offices including 32 full-service branches located throughout Southern California. Through our dedicated professionals, we provide customized and innovative banking and lending solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals throughout California. We help to improve the communities where we live and work, by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support and affordable housing. With a commitment to service and to building enduring relationships, we provide a higher standard of banking. We look forward to helping you achieve your goals. For more information, please visit us at www.bancofcal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “Safe-Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors, including those set forth from time to time in the documents filed or furnished by Banc of California, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In addition to those, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business, financial results and condition of Banc of California, Inc. and its subsidiaries may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond the control of Banc of California, Inc., including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on Banc of California, Inc. and its subsidiaries, their customers and third parties. Further, statements about the potential effects of the Pacific Mercantile Bancorp acquisition on the business, financial results and condition of Banc of California, Inc. and its subsidiaries may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond the control of Banc of California, Inc., including (i) the risk that the benefits from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Banc of California Inc. operates; (ii) the ability to promptly and effectively integrate the businesses of Banc of California, Inc. and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp; (iii) diversion of management time on integration-related issues; (iv) lower than expected revenues, credit quality deterioration or a reduction in real estate values or a reduction in net earnings; and (v) other risks that are described in Banc of California, Inc.’s public filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and Banc of California, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made.

Banc of California, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

March 31,
2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

254,241

 

 

$

228,123

 

 

$

185,840

 

 

$

163,332

 

 

$

379,509

 

Securities held-to-maturity

 

329,381

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities available-for-sale

 

898,775

 

 

 

1,315,703

 

 

 

1,303,368

 

 

 

1,353,154

 

 

 

1,270,830

 

Loans

 

7,451,573

 

 

 

7,251,480

 

 

 

6,228,575

 

 

 

5,985,477

 

 

 

5,764,401

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

(93,226

)

 

 

(92,584

)

 

 

(73,524

)

 

 

(75,885

)

 

 

(79,353

)

Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock

 

51,456

 

 

 

44,632

 

 

 

44,604

 

 

 

44,569

 

 

 

44,964

 

Servicing rights, net

 

1,295

 

 

 

1,309

 

 

 

1,022

 

 

 

1,162

 

 

 

1,407

 

Other real estate owned, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,253

 

 

 

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

109,593

 

 

 

112,868

 

 

 

114,011

 

 

 

118,649

 

 

 

120,071

 

Alternative energy partnership investments, net

 

25,156

 

 

 

25,888

 

 

 

25,196

 

 

 

24,068

 

 

 

23,809

 

Goodwill

 

95,127

 

 

 

94,301

 

 

 

37,144

 

 

 

37,144

 

 

 

37,144

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

4,990

 

 

 

6,411

 

 

 

1,787

 

 

 

2,069

 

 

 

2,351

 

Deferred income tax, net

 

51,516

 

 

 

50,774

 

 

 

40,659

 

 

 

41,628

 

 

 

47,877

 

Income tax receivable

 

1,045

 

 

 

7,952

 

 

 

2,107

 

 

 

4,084

 

 

 

210

 

Bank owned life insurance investment

 

124,516

 

 

 

123,720

 

 

 

113,884

 

 

 

113,168

 

 

 

112,479

 

Operating lease right of use assets

 

34,189

 

 

 

35,442

 

 

 

29,054

 

 

 

20,364

 

 

 

22,069

 

Other assets

 

243,913

 

 

 

187,724

 

 

 

225,014

 

 

 

191,177

 

 

 

185,691

 

Total assets

$

9,583,540

 

 

$

9,393,743

 

 

$

8,278,741

 

 

$

8,027,413

 

 

$

7,933,459

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

2,958,632

 

 

$

2,788,196

 

 

$

2,107,709

 

 

$

1,808,918

 

 

$

1,700,343

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

4,521,069

 

 

 

4,651,239

 

 

 

4,435,516

 

 

 

4,397,626

 

 

 

4,441,699

 

Total deposits

 

7,479,701

 

 

 

7,439,435

 

 

 

6,543,225

 

 

 

6,206,544

 

 

 

6,142,042

 

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

 

556,374

 

 

 

476,059

 

 

 

405,738

 

 

 

490,419

 

 

 

635,105

 

Other borrowings

 

190,000

 

 

 

25,000

 

 

 

100,000

 

 

 

125,000

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net

 

274,468

 

 

 

274,386

 

 

 

256,706

 

 

 

256,554

 

 

 

256,441

 

Reserve for loss on repurchased loans

 

3,877

 

 

 

4,348

 

 

 

5,023

 

 

 

5,095

 

 

 

5,383

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

39,259

 

 

 

40,675

 

 

 

30,390

 

 

 

21,588

 

 

 

23,173

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

60,852

 

 

 

68,550

 

 

 

92,856

 

 

 

92,851

 

 

 

66,622

 

Total liabilities

 

8,604,531

 

 

 

8,328,453

 

 

 

7,433,938

 

 

 

7,198,051

 

 

 

7,128,766

 

Commitments and contingent liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

94,956

 

 

 

94,956

 

 

 

94,956

 

 

 

94,956

 

Common stock

 

646

 

 

 

646

 

 

 

527

 

 

 

527

 

 

 

526

 

Common stock, class B non-voting non-convertible

 

5

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

5

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

855,198

 

 

 

854,873

 

 

 

631,512

 

 

 

630,654

 

 

 

629,844

 

Retained earnings

 

187,457

 

 

 

147,894

 

 

 

147,682

 

 

 

129,307

 

 

 

115,004

 

Treasury stock

 

(45,125

)

 

 

(40,827

)

 

 

(40,827

)

 

 

(40,827

)

 

 

(40,827

)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net

 

(19,172

)

 

 

7,743

 

 

 

10,948

 

 

 

14,740

 

 

 

5,185

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

979,009

 

 

 

1,065,290

 

 

 

844,803

 

 

 

829,362

 

 

 

804,693

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

9,583,540

 

 

$

9,393,743

 

 

$

8,278,741

 

 

$

8,027,413

 

 

$

7,933,459

 

Banc of California, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

March 31,
2021

Interest and dividend income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, including fees

$

76,234

 

 

$

73,605

 

 

$

63,837

 

 

$

61,900

 

 

$

61,345

 

Securities

 

7,309

 

 

 

6,934

 

 

 

7,167

 

 

 

6,986

 

 

 

6,501

 

Other interest-earning assets

 

726

 

 

 

1,034

 

 

 

787

 

 

 

791

 

 

 

772

 

Total interest and dividend income

 

84,269

 

 

 

81,573

 

 

 

71,791

 

 

 

69,677

 

 

 

68,618

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

1,388

 

 

 

2,072

 

 

 

2,412

 

 

 

3,543

 

 

 

4,286

 

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

 

2,953

 

 

 

2,977

 

 

 

2,990

 

 

 

2,944

 

 

 

3,112

 

Other interest-bearing liabilities

 

3,487

 

 

 

3,485

 

 

 

3,413

 

 

 

3,343

 

 

 

3,304

 

Total interest expense

 

7,828

 

 

 

8,534

 

 

 

8,815

 

 

 

9,830

 

 

 

10,702

 

Net interest income

 

76,441

 

 

 

73,039

 

 

 

62,976

 

 

 

59,847

 

 

 

57,916

 

(Reversal of) provision for credit losses

 

(31,542

)

 

 

11,262

 

 

 

(1,147

)

 

 

(2,154

)

 

 

(1,107

)

Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses

 

107,983

 

 

 

61,777

 

 

 

64,123

 

 

 

62,001

 

 

 

59,023

 

Noninterest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Customer service fees

 

2,434

 

 

 

2,037

 

 

 

1,900

 

 

 

1,990

 

 

 

1,758

 

Loan servicing income

 

212

 

 

 

119

 

 

 

170

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

268

 

Income from bank owned life insurance

 

796

 

 

 

794

 

 

 

715

 

 

 

690

 

 

 

672

 

Net loss on sale of securities available for sale

 

16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net gain on sale of loans

 

 

 

 

275

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

All other income

 

2,452

 

 

 

1,635

 

 

 

2,734

 

 

 

1,452

 

 

 

1,683

 

Total noninterest income

 

5,910

 

 

 

4,860

 

 

 

5,519

 

 

 

4,170

 

 

 

4,381

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

28,987

 

 

 

27,811

 

 

 

24,786

 

 

 

25,042

 

 

 

25,719

 

Occupancy and equipment

 

7,855

 

 

 

7,855

 

 

 

7,124

 

 

 

7,277

 

 

 

7,196

 

Professional fees

 

2,907

 

 

 

3,921

 

 

 

892

 

 

 

1,749

 

 

 

4,022

 

Data processing

 

1,828

 

 

 

1,939

 

 

 

1,646

 

 

 

1,621

 

 

 

1,655

 

Regulatory assessments

 

775

 

 

 

1,040

 

 

 

812

 

 

 

769

 

 

 

774

 

(Reversal of) provision for loan repurchase reserves

 

(471

)

 

 

(675

)

 

 

(42

)

 

 

(99

)

 

 

(132

)

Amortization of intangible assets

 

441

 

 

 

430

 

 

 

282

 

 

 

282

 

 

 

282

 

Merger-related costs

 

 

 

 

13,469

 

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

700

 

 

 

700

 

All other expense

 

4,116

 

 

 

3,557

 

 

 

3,096

 

 

 

4,047

 

 

 

2,889

 

Total noninterest expense before loss (gain) in alternative energy partnership investments

 

46,438

 

 

 

59,347

 

 

 

39,596

 

 

 

41,388

 

 

 

43,105

 

Loss (gain) in alternative energy partnership investments

 

158

 

 

 

(1,220

)

 

 

(1,785

)

 

 

(829

)

 

 

3,630

 

Total noninterest expense

 

46,596

 

 

 

58,127

 

 

 

37,811

 

 

 

40,559

 

 

 

46,735

 

Income before income taxes

 

67,297

 

 

 

8,510

 

 

 

31,831

 

 

 

25,612

 

 

 

16,669

 

Income tax expense

 

18,785

 

 

 

2,759

 

 

 

8,661

 

 

 

6,562

 

 

 

2,294

 

Net income

 

48,512

 

 

 

5,751

 

 

 

23,170

 

 

 

19,050

 

 

 

14,375

 

Preferred stock dividends

 

1,420

 

 

 

1,727

 

 

 

1,727

 

 

 

1,727

 

 

 

3,141

 

Income allocated to participating securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

62

 

Impact of preferred stock redemption

 

3,747

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,347

 

Net income available to common stockholders

$

43,345

 

 

$

4,024

 

 

$

21,443

 

 

$

17,323

 

 

$

7,825

 

Earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.69

 

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

0.42

 

 

$

0.34

 

 

$

0.16

 

Diluted

$

0.69

 

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

0.42

 

 

$

0.34

 

 

$

0.15

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

62,606,450

 

 

 

60,401,366

 

 

 

50,716,680

 

 

 

50,650,186

 

 

 

50,350,897

 

Diluted

 

62,906,003

 

 

 

60,690,046

 

 

 

50,909,317

 

 

 

50,892,202

 

 

 

50,750,522

 

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.06

 

Banc of California, Inc.

Selected Financial Data

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

March 31,
2021

Profitability and other ratios of consolidated operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets(1)

2.09

%

 

0.24

%

 

1.13

%

 

0.98

%

 

0.74

%

Return on average equity(1)

18.74

%

 

2.20

%

 

10.84

%

 

9.38

%

 

6.56

%

Return on average tangible common equity(1)(2)

20.29

%

 

2.04

%

 

12.04

%

 

10.34

%

 

4.77

%

Pre-tax pre-provision income ROAA(1)(2)

1.54

%

 

0.84

%

 

1.50

%

 

1.20

%

 

0.80

%

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income ROAA(1)(2)

1.55

%

 

1.39

%

 

1.35

%

 

1.13

%

 

1.06

%

Dividend payout ratio(3)

8.70

%

 

85.71

%

 

14.29

%

 

17.65

%

 

37.50

%

Average loan yield

4.26

%

 

4.20

%

 

4.18

%

 

4.30

%

 

4.30

%

Average cost of interest-bearing deposits

0.12

%

 

0.17

%

 

0.22

%

 

0.32

%

 

0.38

%

Average cost of total deposits

0.08

%

 

0.11

%

 

0.15

%

 

0.23

%

 

0.28

%

Net interest spread

3.29

%

 

3.05

%

 

3.06

%

 

3.04

%

 

2.95

%

Net interest margin(1)

3.51

%

 

3.28

%

 

3.28

%

 

3.27

%

 

3.19

%

Noninterest income to total revenue(4)

7.18

%

 

6.24

%

 

8.06

%

 

6.51

%

 

7.03

%

Noninterest income to average total assets(1)

0.26

%

 

0.21

%

 

0.27

%

 

0.21

%

 

0.23

%

Noninterest expense to average total assets(1)

2.01

%

 

2.47

%

 

1.84

%

 

2.08

%

 

2.41

%

Adjusted noninterest expense to average total assets(1)(2)

2.01

%

 

1.92

%

 

1.99

%

 

2.15

%

 

2.15

%

Efficiency ratio(2)(5)

56.58

%

 

74.62

%

 

55.20

%

 

63.36

%

 

75.02

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio(2)(6)

56.52

%

 

58.07

%

 

59.49

%

 

65.56

%

 

66.91

%

Average loans to average deposits

98.28

%

 

92.99

%

 

94.99

%

 

92.74

%

 

93.74

%

Average securities to average total assets

13.76

%

 

13.83

%

 

16.55

%

 

16.71

%

 

15.73

%

Average stockholders’ equity to average total assets

11.18

%

 

11.10

%

 

10.41

%

 

10.41

%

 

11.30

%

(1)

Ratio presented on an annualized basis.

(2)

Ratio determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). See Non-GAAP measures section for reconciliation of the calculation.

(3)

Ratio calculated by dividing dividends declared per common share by basic earnings (loss) per common share.

(4)

Total revenue is equal to the sum of net interest income before provision for (reversal of) credit losses and noninterest income.

(5)

Ratio calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income before provision for (reversal of) credit losses and noninterest income.

(6)

Ratio calculated by dividing adjusted noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income before provision for (reversal of) credit losses and adjusted noninterest income.

Banc of California, Inc.

Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Cost Paid

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

September 30, 2021

 

Average

 

 

 

Yield

 

Average

 

 

 

Yield

 

Average

 

 

 

Yield

 

Balance

 

Interest

 

/ Cost

 

Balance

 

Interest

 

/ Cost

 

Balance

 

Interest

 

/ Cost

Interest-earning assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate, multifamily, and construction

$

2,850,811

 

 

$

31,367

 

4.46

%

 

$

2,809,181

 

 

$

32,184

 

4.55

%

 

$

2,379,962

 

 

$

26,542

 

4.42

%

Commercial and industrial and SBA

 

2,748,541

 

 

 

30,043

 

4.43

%

 

 

2,631,596

 

 

 

28,028

 

4.23

%

 

 

2,322,372

 

 

 

25,345

 

4.33

%

SFR mortgage

 

1,562,478

 

 

 

13,273

 

3.45

%

 

 

1,418,057

 

 

 

11,884

 

3.32

%

 

 

1,331,876

 

 

 

11,683

 

3.48

%

Other consumer

 

97,516

 

 

 

1,523

 

6.33

%

 

 

85,193

 

 

 

1,483

 

6.91

%

 

 

22,164

 

 

 

238

 

4.26

%

Loans held-for-sale

 

3,428

 

 

 

28

 

3.31

%

 

 

3,309

 

 

 

26

 

3.12

%

 

 

2,956

 

 

 

29

 

3.89

%

Gross loans and leases

 

7,262,774

 

 

 

76,234

 

4.26

%

 

 

6,947,336

 

 

 

73,605

 

4.20

%

 

 

6,059,330

 

 

 

63,837

 

4.18

%

Securities

 

1,292,079

 

 

 

7,309

 

2.29

%

 

 

1,290,664

 

 

 

6,934

 

2.13

%

 

 

1,347,317

 

 

 

7,167

 

2.11

%

Other interest-earning assets

 

265,339

 

 

 

726

 

1.11

%

 

 

593,739

 

 

 

1,034

 

0.69

%

 

 

222,274

 

 

 

787

 

1.40

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

8,820,192

 

 

 

84,269

 

3.87

%

 

 

8,831,739

 

 

 

81,573

 

3.66

%

 

 

7,628,921

 

 

 

71,791

 

3.73

%

Allowance for loan losses

 

(92,618

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(92,367

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(76,028

)

 

 

 

 

BOLI and noninterest-earning assets

 

664,731

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

592,583

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

588,720

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

9,392,305

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

9,331,955

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

8,141,613

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing checking

$

2,409,262

 

 

$

641

 

0.11

%

 

$

2,461,397

 

 

$

693

 

0.11

%

 

$

2,280,429

 

 

$

632

 

0.11

%

Savings and money market

 

1,673,244

 

 

 

510

 

0.12

%

 

 

1,780,483

 

 

 

1,078

 

0.24

%

 

 

1,583,791

 

 

 

1,350

 

0.34

%

Certificates of deposit

 

508,244

 

 

 

237

 

0.19

%

 

 

610,766

 

 

 

301

 

0.20

%

 

 

571,822

 

 

 

430

 

0.30

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

4,590,750

 

 

 

1,388

 

0.12

%

 

 

4,852,646

 

 

 

2,072

 

0.17

%

 

 

4,436,042

 

 

 

2,412

 

0.22

%

FHLB advances

 

459,749

 

 

 

2,953

 

2.60

%

 

 

407,122

 

 

 

2,977

 

2.90

%

 

 

435,984

 

 

 

2,990

 

2.72

%

Other borrowings

 

116,495

 

 

 

55

 

0.19

%

 

 

27,300

 

 

 

7

 

0.10

%

 

 

126,352

 

 

 

34

 

0.11

%

Long-term debt

 

274,417

 

 

 

3,432

 

5.07

%

 

 

270,879

 

 

 

3,478

 

5.09

%

 

 

256,634

 

 

 

3,379

 

5.22

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

5,441,411

 

 

 

7,828

 

0.58

%

 

 

5,557,947

 

 

 

8,534

 

0.61

%

 

 

5,255,012

 

 

 

8,815

 

0.67

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

2,795,633

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,614,712

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,939,912

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

 

105,349

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

123,514

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

98,748

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

8,342,393

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,296,173

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,293,672

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

1,049,912

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,035,782

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

847,941

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

9,392,305

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

9,331,955

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

8,141,613

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income/spread

 

 

$

76,441

 

3.29

%

 

 

 

$

73,039

 

3.05

%

 

 

 

$

62,976

 

3.06

%

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

3.51

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.28

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.28

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

 

162

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

159

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

145

%

 

 

 

 

Total deposits

$

7,386,383

 

 

$

1,388

 

0.08

%

 

$

7,467,358

 

 

$

2,072

 

0.11

%

 

$

6,375,954

 

 

$

2,412

 

0.15

%

Total funding (1)

$

8,237,044

 

 

$

7,828

 

0.39

%

 

$

8,172,659

 

 

$

8,534

 

0.41

%

 

$

7,194,924

 

 

$

8,815

 

0.49

%

(1)

Total funding is the sum of interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.

 

Three Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

 

Average

 

 

 

Yield

 

Average

 

 

 

Yield

 

Balance

 

Interest

 

/ Cost

 

Balance

 

Interest

 

/ Cost

Interest-earning assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate, multifamily, and construction

$

2,313,483

 

 

$

27,222

 

4.72

%

 

$

2,322,509

 

 

$

26,387

 

4.61

%

Commercial and industrial and SBA

 

2,154,512

 

 

 

22,978

 

4.28

%

 

 

2,221,494

 

 

 

22,910

 

4.18

%

SFR mortgage

 

1,277,552

 

 

 

11,410

 

3.58

%

 

 

1,210,105

 

 

 

11,747

 

3.94

%

Other consumer

 

23,881

 

 

 

275

 

4.62

%

 

 

28,520

 

 

 

294

 

4.18

%

Loans held-for-sale

 

1,987

 

 

 

15

 

3.03

%

 

 

1,413

 

 

 

7

 

2.01

%

Gross loans and leases

 

5,771,415

 

 

 

61,900

 

4.30

%

 

 

5,784,041

 

 

 

61,345

 

4.30

%

Securities

 

1,308,230

 

 

 

6,986

 

2.14

%

 

 

1,236,138

 

 

 

6,501

 

2.13

%

Other interest-earning assets

 

258,915

 

 

 

791

 

1.23

%

 

 

336,443

 

 

 

772

 

0.93

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

7,338,560

 

 

 

69,677

 

3.81

%

 

 

7,356,622

 

 

 

68,618

 

3.78

%

Allowance for loan losses

 

(79,103

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(81,111

)

 

 

 

 

BOLI and noninterest-earning assets

 

567,549

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

585,441

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

7,827,006

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

7,860,952

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing checking

$

2,182,419

 

 

$

679

 

0.12

%

 

$

2,140,314

 

 

$

901

 

0.17

%

Savings and money market

 

1,638,105

 

 

 

2,244

 

0.55

%

 

 

1,654,525

 

 

 

2,390

 

0.59

%

Certificates of deposit

 

633,101

 

 

 

620

 

0.39

%

 

 

720,180

 

 

 

995

 

0.56

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

4,453,625

 

 

 

3,543

 

0.32

%

 

 

4,515,019

 

 

 

4,286

 

0.38

%

FHLB advances

 

418,111

 

 

 

2,944

 

2.82

%

 

 

446,618

 

 

 

3,112

 

2.83

%

Other borrowings

 

17,920

 

 

 

4

 

0.09

%

 

 

4,127

 

 

 

2

 

0.20

%

Long-term debt

 

256,492

 

 

 

3,339

 

5.22

%

 

 

256,361

 

 

 

3,302

 

5.22

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

5,146,148

 

 

 

9,830

 

0.77

%

 

 

5,222,125

 

 

 

10,702

 

0.83

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

1,767,711

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,653,517

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

 

98,174

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

97,136

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

7,012,033

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,972,778

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

814,973

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

888,174

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

7,827,006

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

7,860,952

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income/spread

 

 

$

59,847

 

3.04

%

 

 

 

$

57,916

 

2.95

%

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

3.27

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.19

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

 

143

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

141

%

 

 

 

 

Total deposits

$

6,221,336

 

 

$

3,543

 

0.23

%

 

$

6,168,536

 

 

$

4,286

 

0.28

%

Total funding (1)

$

6,913,859

 

 

$

9,830

 

0.57

%

 

$

6,875,642

 

 

$

10,702

 

0.63

%

(1)

Total funding is the sum of interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.

Banc of California, Inc.
Consolidated Operations
Non-GAAP Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

Under Item 10(e) of SEC Regulation S-K, public companies disclosing financial measures in filings with the SEC that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP must also disclose, along with each non-GAAP financial measure, certain additional information, including a presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as a statement of the reasons why the company's management believes that presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors regarding the company's financial condition and results of operations and, to the extent material, a statement of the additional purposes, if any, for which the company's management uses the non-GAAP financial measure.

Tangible assets, tangible equity, tangible common equity, tangible equity to tangible assets, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common equity per share, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted noninterest expense to average total assets, pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) income (loss), adjusted PTPP income (loss), PTPP income (loss) ROAA, adjusted PTPP income (loss) ROAA, efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) and adjusted return on average assets (ROAA) constitute supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are used by management in its analysis of the Company's performance.

Tangible assets and tangible equity are calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from total assets and total equity. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting preferred stock from tangible equity. Return on average tangible common equity is computed by dividing net income (loss) available to common stockholders, after adjustment for amortization of intangible assets, by average tangible common equity. Banking regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders' equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution.

PTPP income is calculated by adding net interest income and noninterest income (total revenue) and subtracting noninterest expense. Adjusted PTPP income is calculated by adding total revenue and subtracting adjusted noninterest expense. PTPP income ROAA is computed by dividing annualized PTPP income by average assets. Adjusted PTPP income ROAA is computed by dividing annualized adjusted PTPP income by average assets. Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing noninterest expense by total revenue. Adjusted efficiency ratio is computed by dividing adjusted noninterest expense by total revenue.

Adjusted net income (loss) is calculated by adjusting net income (loss) for tax-effected noninterest expense adjustments and the tax impact from the exercise of stock appreciation rights for the periods indicated. Adjusted ROAA is computed by dividing annualized adjusted net income by average assets. Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders is computed by removing the impact of preferred stock redemptions from adjusted net income (loss). Adjusted diluted earnings per share is computed by dividing adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

Management believes the presentation of these financial measures adjusting the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results and operating performance of the Company. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.

Banc of California, Inc.

Consolidated Operations

Non-GAAP Measures, Continued

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

March 31,
2021

Tangible common equity, and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

9,583,540

 

 

$

9,393,743

 

 

$

8,278,741

 

 

$

8,027,413

 

 

$

7,933,459

 

Less goodwill

 

(95,127

)

 

 

(94,301

)

 

 

(37,144

)

 

 

(37,144

)

 

 

(37,144

)

Less other intangible assets

 

(4,990

)

 

 

(6,411

)

 

 

(1,787

)

 

 

(2,069

)

 

 

(2,351

)

Tangible assets(1)

$

9,483,423

 

 

$

9,293,031

 

 

$

8,239,810

 

 

$

7,988,200

 

 

$

7,893,964

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

$

979,009

 

 

$

1,065,290

 

 

$

844,803

 

 

$

829,362

 

 

$

804,693

 

Less preferred stock

 

 

 

 

(94,956

)

 

 

(94,956

)

 

 

(94,956

)

 

 

(94,956

)

Total common stockholders' equity

$

979,009

 

 

$

970,334

 

 

$

749,847

 

 

$

734,406

 

 

$

709,737

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

$

979,009

 

 

$

1,065,290

 

 

$

844,803

 

 

$

829,362

 

 

$

804,693

 

Less goodwill

 

(95,127

)

 

 

(94,301

)

 

 

(37,144

)

 

 

(37,144

)

 

 

(37,144

)

Less other intangible assets

 

(4,990

)

 

 

(6,411

)

 

 

(1,787

)

 

 

(2,069

)

 

 

(2,351

)

Tangible equity(1)

 

878,892

 

 

 

964,578

 

 

 

805,872

 

 

 

790,149

 

 

 

765,198

 

Less preferred stock

 

 

 

 

(94,956

)

 

 

(94,956

)

 

 

(94,956

)

 

 

(94,956

)

Tangible common equity(1)

$

878,892

 

 

$

869,622

 

 

$

710,916

 

 

$

695,193

 

 

$

670,242

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity to total assets

 

10.22

%

 

 

11.34

%

 

 

10.20

%

 

 

10.33

%

 

 

10.14

%

Tangible equity to tangible assets(1)

 

9.27

%

 

 

10.38

%

 

 

9.78

%

 

 

9.89

%

 

 

9.69

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)

 

9.27

%

 

 

9.36

%

 

 

8.63

%

 

 

8.70

%

 

 

8.49

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares outstanding

 

62,077,312

 

 

 

62,188,206

 

 

 

50,321,096

 

 

 

50,313,228

 

 

 

50,150,447

 

Class B non-voting non-convertible common shares outstanding

 

477,321

 

 

 

477,321

 

 

 

477,321

 

 

 

477,321

 

 

 

477,321

 

Total common shares outstanding

 

62,554,633

 

 

 

62,665,527

 

 

 

50,798,417

 

 

 

50,790,549

 

 

 

50,627,768

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per common share

$

15.65

 

 

$

15.48

 

 

$

14.76

 

 

$

14.46

 

 

$

14.02

 

Tangible common equity per share(1)

$

14.05

 

 

$

13.88

 

 

$

13.99

 

 

$

13.69

 

 

$

13.24

 

(1)

Non-GAAP measure.

Banc of California, Inc.

Consolidated Operations

Non-GAAP Measures, Continued

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

March 31,
2021

Return on tangible common equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average total stockholders' equity

$

1,049,912

 

 

$

1,035,782

 

 

$

847,941

 

 

$

814,973

 

 

$

888,174

 

Less average preferred stock

 

(75,965

)

 

 

(94,956

)

 

 

(94,956

)

 

 

(94,956

)

 

 

(164,895

)

Average common stockholders' equity

 

973,947

 

 

 

940,826

 

 

 

752,985

 

 

 

720,017

 

 

 

723,279

 

Less average goodwill

 

(94,307

)

 

 

(86,911

)

 

 

(37,144

)

 

 

(37,144

)

 

 

(37,144

)

Less average other intangible assets

 

(6,224

)

 

 

(4,994

)

 

 

(1,941

)

 

 

(2,224

)

 

 

(2,517

)

Average tangible common equity(1)

$

873,416

 

 

$

848,921

 

 

$

713,900

 

 

$

680,649

 

 

$

683,618

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income available to common stockholders

$

43,345

 

 

$

4,024

 

 

$

21,443

 

 

$

17,323

 

 

$

7,825

 

Add amortization of intangible assets

 

441

 

 

 

430

 

 

 

282

 

 

 

282

 

 

 

282

 

Less tax effect on amortization of intangible assets(2)

 

(93

)

 

 

(90

)

 

 

(59

)

 

 

(59

)

 

 

(59

)

Net income available to common stockholders after adjustments for intangible assets(1)

$

43,693

 

 

$

4,364

 

 

$

21,666

 

 

$

17,546

 

 

$

8,048

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average equity

 

18.74

%

 

 

2.20

%

 

 

10.84

%

 

 

9.38

%

 

 

6.56

%

Return on average tangible common equity(1)

 

20.29

%

 

 

2.04

%

 

 

12.04

%

 

 

10.34

%

 

 

4.77

%

(1)

Non-GAAP measure.

(2)

Adjustments shown net of a statutory Federal tax rate of 21%.

Banc of California, Inc.

Consolidated Operations

Non-GAAP Measures, Continued

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

March 31,
2021

Adjusted noninterest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total noninterest expense

$

46,596

 

 

$

58,127

 

 

$

37,811

 

 

$

40,559

 

 

$

46,735

 

Noninterest expense adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Professional recoveries (fees)

 

106

 

 

 

(642

)

 

 

2,152

 

 

 

1,284

 

 

 

(721

)

Merger-related costs

 

 

 

 

(13,469

)

 

 

(1,000

)

 

 

(700

)

 

 

(700

)

Noninterest expense adjustments before (loss) gain in alternative energy partnership investments

 

106

 

 

 

(14,111

)

 

 

1,152

 

 

 

584

 

 

 

(1,421

)

(Loss) gain in alternative energy partnership investments

 

(158

)

 

 

1,220

 

 

 

1,785

 

 

 

829

 

 

 

(3,630

)

Total noninterest expense adjustments

 

(52

)

 

 

(12,891

)

 

 

2,937

 

 

 

1,413

 

 

 

(5,051

)

Adjusted noninterest expense(1)

$

46,544

 

 

$

45,236

 

 

$

40,748

 

 

$

41,972

 

 

$

41,684

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average assets

$

9,392,305

 

 

$

9,331,955

 

 

$

8,141,613

 

 

$

7,827,006

 

 

$

7,860,952

 

Noninterest expense to average total assets

 

2.01

%

 

 

2.47

%

 

 

1.84

%

 

 

2.08

%

 

 

2.41

%

Adjusted noninterest expense to average total assets(1)

 

2.01

%

 

 

1.92

%

 

 

1.99

%

 

 

2.15

%

 

 

2.15

%

(1)

Non-GAAP measure.

Banc of California, Inc.

Consolidated Operations

Non-GAAP Measures, Continued

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

March 31,
2021

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

76,441

 

 

$

73,039

 

 

$

62,976

 

 

$

59,847

 

 

$

57,916

 

Noninterest income

 

5,910

 

 

 

4,860

 

 

 

5,519

 

 

 

4,170

 

 

 

4,381

 

Total revenue

 

82,351

 

 

 

77,899

 

 

 

68,495

 

 

 

64,017

 

 

 

62,297

 

Noninterest expense

 

46,596

 

 

 

58,127

 

 

 

37,811

 

 

 

40,559

 

 

 

46,735

 

Pre-tax pre-provision income(1)

$

35,755

 

 

$

19,772

 

 

$

30,684

 

 

$

23,458

 

 

$

15,562

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenue

$

82,351

 

 

$

77,899

 

 

$

68,495

 

 

$

64,017

 

 

$

62,297

 

Noninterest expense

 

46,596

 

 

 

58,127

 

 

 

37,811

 

 

 

40,559

 

 

 

46,735

 

Total noninterest expense adjustments

 

(52

)

 

 

(12,891

)

 

 

2,937

 

 

 

1,413

 

 

 

(5,051

)

Adjusted noninterest expense(1)

 

46,544

 

 

 

45,236

 

 

 

40,748

 

 

 

41,972

 

 

 

41,684

 

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income(1)

$

35,807

 

 

$

32,663

 

 

$

27,747

 

 

$

22,045

 

 

$

20,613

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average assets

$

9,392,305

 

 

$

9,331,955

 

 

$

8,141,613

 

 

$

7,827,006

 

 

$

7,860,952

 

Pre-tax pre-provision income ROAA(1)

 

1.54

%

 

 

0.84

%

 

 

1.50

%

 

 

1.20

%

 

 

0.80

%

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income ROAA(1)

 

1.55

%

 

 

1.39

%

 

 

1.35

%

 

 

1.13

%

 

 

1.06

%

Efficiency ratio(1)

 

56.58

%

 

 

74.62

%

 

 

55.20

%

 

 

63.36

%

 

 

75.02

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)

 

56.52

%

 

 

58.07

%

 

 

59.49

%

 

 

65.56

%

 

 

66.91

%

(1)

Non-GAAP measure.

Banc of California, Inc.

Consolidated Operations

Non-GAAP Measures, Continued

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

March 31,
2021

Adjusted net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (1)(2)

$

48,512

 

 

$

5,751

 

 

$

23,170

 

 

$

19,050

 

 

$

14,375

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense adjustments

 

52

 

 

 

12,891

 

 

 

(2,937

)

 

 

(1,413

)

 

 

5,051

 

Tax impact of adjustments above(3)

 

(15

)

 

 

(3,811

)

 

 

868

 

 

 

418

 

 

 

(1,493

)

Tax impact from exercise of stock appreciation rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,093

)

Adjustments to net income

 

37

 

 

 

9,080

 

 

 

(2,069

)

 

 

(995

)

 

 

1,465

 

Adjusted net income(4)

$

48,549

 

 

$

14,831

 

 

$

21,101

 

 

$

18,055

 

 

$

15,840

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average assets

$

9,392,305

 

 

$

9,331,955

 

 

$

8,141,613

 

 

$

7,827,006

 

 

$

7,860,952

 

ROAA

 

2.09

%

 

 

0.24

%

 

 

1.13

%

 

 

0.98

%

 

 

0.74

%

Adjusted ROAA(4)

 

2.10

%

 

 

0.63

%

 

 

1.03

%

 

 

0.93

%

 

 

0.82

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income available to common stockholders

$

43,345

 

 

$

4,024

 

 

$

21,443

 

 

$

17,323

 

 

$

7,825

 

Adjustments to net income

 

37

 

 

 

9,080

 

 

 

(2,069

)

 

 

(995

)

 

 

1,465

 

Adjustments for impact of preferred stock redemption

 

3,747

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,347

 

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders(4)

$

47,129

 

 

$

13,104

 

 

$

19,374

 

 

$

16,328

 

 

$

12,637

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average diluted common shares

 

62,906,003

 

 

 

60,690,046

 

 

 

50,909,317

 

 

 

50,892,202

 

 

 

50,750,522

 

Diluted EPS

$

0.69

 

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

0.42

 

 

$

0.34

 

 

$

0.15

 

Adjusted diluted EPS(4)(5)

$

0.75

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.25

 

(1)

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 includes a $31.3 million pre-tax reversal of credit losses due to the recovery from the settlement of a previously charged-off loan; there is no similar recovery in any of the other periods presented. The Bank previously recognized a $35.1 million charge-off for this loan during the third quarter of 2019.

(2)

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 includes an $11.3 million pre-tax charge for the expected lifetime credit losses for non-purchased credit deteriorated loans acquired in the PMB Acquisition; there is no similar charge in any of the other periods presented.

(3)

Tax impact of adjustments shown at a statutory tax rate of 29.6%.

(4)

Non-GAAP measure.

(5)

Represents adjusted net income available to common stockholders divided by average diluted common shares.

 


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
06:05aEarnings Flash (BANC) BANC OF CALIFORNIA Reports Q1 Revenue $82.4M, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
04/06Raymond James Downgrades Banc of California to Market Perform from Outperform
MT
04/01Banc of California Announces Schedule of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Confer..
BU
03/15BANC OF CALIFORNIA : Announces $75 Million Stock Repurchase Program - Form 8-K
PU
03/15BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/15Banc of California, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $75 million worth of its share..
CI
03/15Banc of California Sets Up $75 Million Share Buyback Program
MT
03/15Banc of California Announces $75 Million Stock Repurchase Program
BU
03/15Banc of California, Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
03/14BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.