Banc of California Reports $0.69 EPS for First Quarter 2022

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) today reported net income of $48.5 million and net income available to common stockholders of $43.3 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2022. This compares to net income of $5.8 million and net income available to common stockholders of $4.0 million, or $0.07 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. The first quarter of 2022 net income available to common stockholders included a $31.3 million pre-tax recovery from the settlement of a previously charged-off loan and a $3.7 million after-tax charge related to the redemption of Series E Preferred Stock. The fourth quarter of 2021 included $13.5 million of pre-tax merger costs and $11.3 million of provision for credit losses for the loans acquired in the Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMB) acquisition. First quarter highlights: Return on average assets of 2.09%, up from 0.24% in the prior quarter

Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets of 1.54%, up from 0.84% in the prior quarter

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets of 1.55%, up from 1.39% in the prior quarter

Net interest margin of 3.51%, an increase of 23 basis points from the prior quarter

Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 40% of total deposits at March 31, 2022, up from 28% a year earlier

Average cost of total deposits of 0.08%, a 3 basis point decrease from the prior quarter

Redemption of all Series E Preferred Stock for total consideration of $98.7 million

Repurchase of $4.3 million of common stock under a $75 million authorization announced on March 15, 2022

Allowance for credit losses at 1.32% of total loans and 181% of non-performing loans

Common Equity Tier 1 capital at 11.39% Jared Wolff, President & CEO of Banc of California, commented, “We had a terrific first quarter with strong financial performance across the board that demonstrated the momentum of our franchise: high quality loan growth; solid inflows of noninterest-bearing deposits; net interest margin expansion; higher levels of noninterest income; and strong asset quality. Our core earnings continue to grow via both our organic loan generation as well as the accretive benefits of the Pacific Mercantile Bancorp acquisition.” Mr. Wolff continued, “Since the start of the year, our loan pipeline has been steadily building and is now more than twice as large as it was at the beginning of the second quarter of 2021, with good contributions coming from all asset classes and markets. Given our strong loan pipeline, our asset sensitive position that will benefit from higher interest rates, and the operating leverage we are realizing as we grow our balance sheet, we see many catalysts for driving further growth in earnings and returns as we move through 2022.” Lynn Hopkins, Chief Financial Officer of Banc of California, said, “During the first quarter, we were able to successfully execute on a number of initiatives that positively impact shareholder value including recovering approximately $31 million from a previously charged-off loan, announcing a $75 million common stock repurchase program, and redeeming our Series E Preferred Stock which will add approximately $7 million annually to our net income available to common stockholders.” Income Statement Highlights Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 ($ in thousands) Total interest and dividend income $ 84,269 $ 81,573 $ 71,791 $ 69,677 $ 68,618 Total interest expense 7,828 8,534 8,815 9,830 10,702 Net interest income 76,441 73,039 62,976 59,847 57,916 Total noninterest income 5,910 4,860 5,519 4,170 4,381 Total revenue 82,351 77,899 68,495 64,017 62,297 Total noninterest expense 46,596 58,127 37,811 40,559 46,735 Pre-tax / pre-provision income(1) 35,755 19,772 30,684 23,458 15,562 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (31,542 ) 11,262 (1,147 ) (2,154 ) (1,107 ) Income tax expense 18,785 2,759 8,661 6,562 2,294 Net income $ 48,512 $ 5,751 $ 23,170 $ 19,050 $ 14,375 Net income available to common stockholders(2) $ 43,345 $ 4,024 $ 21,443 $ 17,323 $ 7,825 (1) Non-GAAP Measure (2) Balance represents the net income available to common stockholders after subtracting preferred stock dividends, income allocated to participating securities, participating securities dividends, and impact of preferred stock redemption from net income. Refer to the Statements of Operations for additional detail on these amounts. Net interest income Q1-2022 vs Q4-2021 Net interest income increased $3.4 million to $76.4 million for the first quarter due to higher yield on interest-earning assets and lower average balances and costs of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by lower average interest-earning assets. The net interest margin increased 23 basis points to 3.51% for the first quarter as the average earning-assets yield increased 21 basis points and the average cost of total funding decreased 2 basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 3.87% for the first quarter from 3.66% for the fourth quarter due to the mix of interest-earning assets and higher yields on loan and securities. Average loans increased by $315.4 million from ongoing loan growth and including the loans acquired in the PMB acquisition for a full quarter while other interest-earning assets decreased $328.4 million. The average yield on loans increased 6 basis points to 4.26% during the first quarter as a result of the portfolio mix. The loan yield includes the impact of prepayment penalty fees, the net reversal or recapture of nonaccrual loan interest, accelerated discount accretion on the early payoff of purchased loans, and accelerated fees from PPP loan forgiveness; these items increased the loan yield by 12 basis points in both the first quarter and prior quarter. The average cost of funds decreased 2 basis points to 0.39% for the first quarter from 0.41% for the fourth quarter. This decrease was driven by the lower average cost of interest-bearing liabilities due to an improved funding mix, including higher average noninterest-bearing deposits as a result of the PMB acquisition and growth from business development efforts. Average noninterest-bearing deposits represented 38% of total average deposits for the first quarter compared to 35% of total average deposits for the fourth quarter. Average noninterest-bearing deposits were $180.9 million higher in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter while average deposits were $81.0 million lower for the linked quarters. Average Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances and other borrowings increased $141.8 million due mostly to higher overnight borrowings. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 3 basis points to 0.58% for the first quarter from 0.61% for the fourth quarter due to the funding mix including the impact of including PMB's deposits for a full quarter. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits declined 5 basis points to 0.12% for the first quarter from 0.17% for the fourth quarter. The average cost of total deposits decreased 3 basis points to 0.08% for the first quarter. The spot rate of total deposits was 0.07% at the end of the first quarter. Provision for credit losses Q1-2022 vs Q4-2021 The provision for credit losses was a reversal of $31.5 million for the first quarter, compared to a charge of $11.3 million for the fourth quarter. The first quarter reversal of credit losses included $31.3 million related to a recovery from the settlement of a loan previously charged-off in 2019. The fourth quarter of 2021 provision charge was due primarily to the initial charge for the non-purchased credit deteriorated loans acquired in the PMB acquisition. Noninterest income Q1-2022 vs Q4-2021 Noninterest income increased $1.1 million to $5.9 million for the first quarter due mostly to higher customer service fees and all other income, offset by lower net gains on the sale of loans. The $397 thousand increase in customer service fees was due mostly to including PMB's operations for a full quarter. The $817 thousand increase in all other income was due mostly to a $771 thousand gain related to a sale-leaseback transaction. Noninterest expense Q1-2022 vs Q4-2021 Noninterest expense decreased $11.5 million to $46.6 million for the first quarter compared to the prior quarter. The decrease was due mostly to lower merger-related costs of $13.5 million, offset by higher net loss in alternative energy partnership investments of $1.4 million and an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $1.2 million. The increase in salaries and employee benefits is attributed to including PMB operations for a full quarter and higher taxes and benefits typical of the first quarter. Professional fees included net recoveries of indemnified legal expenses of $106 thousand in the first quarter compared to net expenses of $642 thousand during the fourth quarter. Total operating costs, defined as noninterest expense adjusted for certain expense items (refer to section Non-GAAP Measures), increased $1.3 million to $46.5 million for the first quarter compared to $45.2 million for the prior quarter. This increase is due mostly to higher salaries and benefits of $1.2 million and all other expense of $559 thousand as a result of including PMB's operations for a full quarter and higher payroll-related items typical of the first quarter. Income taxes Q1-2022 vs Q4-2021 Income tax expense totaled $18.8 million for the first quarter resulting in an effective tax rate of 27.9% compared to $2.8 million for the fourth quarter and an effective tax rate of 32.4%. The decrease in the effective tax rate during the first quarter was due mostly to the previous quarter including the impact of the PMB acquisition on our annual effective tax rate. The effective tax rate for 2022 is expected to be similar to the effective income tax rate for the first quarter. Balance Sheet At March 31, 2022, total assets were $9.58 billion, which represented a linked-quarter increase of $189.8 million. The following table shows selected balance sheet line items as of the dates indicated: Amount Change March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Q1-22 vs. Q4-21 Q1-22 vs. Q1-21 ($ in thousands) Securities held-to-maturity $ 329,381 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 329,381 $ 329,381 Securities available-for-sale $ 898,775 $ 1,315,703 $ 1,303,368 $ 1,353,154 $ 1,270,830 $ (416,928 ) $ (372,055 ) Loans held-for-investment $ 7,451,573 $ 7,251,480 $ 6,228,575 $ 5,985,477 $ 5,764,401 $ 200,093 $ 1,687,172 Total assets $ 9,583,540 $ 9,393,743 $ 8,278,741 $ 8,027,413 $ 7,933,459 $ 189,797 $ 1,650,081 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,958,632 $ 2,788,196 $ 2,107,709 $ 1,808,918 $ 1,700,343 $ 170,436 $ 1,258,289 Total deposits $ 7,479,701 $ 7,439,435 $ 6,543,225 $ 6,206,544 $ 6,142,042 $ 40,266 $ 1,337,659 Borrowings (1) $ 1,020,842 $ 775,445 $ 762,444 $ 871,973 $ 891,546 $ 245,397 $ 129,296 Total liabilities $ 8,604,531 $ 8,328,453 $ 7,433,938 $ 7,198,051 $ 7,128,766 $ 276,078 $ 1,475,765 Total equity $ 979,009 $ 1,065,290 $ 844,803 $ 829,362 $ 804,693 $ (86,281 ) $ 174,316 (1) Represents Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank, Other Borrowings and Long Term Debt, net. Investments Securities held-to-maturity totaled $329.4 million at March 31, 2022 and included $215.2 million in agency securities and $114.2 million in municipal securities. To position the balance sheet for rising interest rates, during the first quarter we transferred certain longer-duration fixed-rate mortgage-backed securities and municipal securities from the available-for-sale portfolio to the held-to-maturity portfolio. At the time of the transfer, the securities had an unrealized gross loss of $16.6 million. Securities available-for-sale decreased $416.9 million during the first quarter to $898.8 million at March 31, 2022, primarily due to transferring certain securities to the held-to-maturity portfolio, collateralized loan obligation (CLO) payoffs of $28.5 million, principal payments of $8.0 million, sales of $17.6 million and higher unrealized net losses of $38.1 million, offset by purchases of $5.0 million. The higher net unrealized losses were due mostly to the impact of increases in longer-term market interest rates on the value of each class of securities. As of March 31, 2022, the securities available-for-sale portfolio included $488.0 million of CLOs, $177.9 million of agency securities, $168.6 million of corporate debt securities, $50.5 million of residential collateralized mortgage obligations, and $13.8 million of SBA securities. The CLO portfolio, which is comprised only of AA and AAA rated securities, represented 40% of the total securities portfolio and the carrying value included an unrealized net loss of $4.8 million at March 31, 2022, compared to 39% of the total securities portfolio and an unrealized net loss of $2.3 million at December 31, 2021. Loans The following table sets forth the composition, by loan category, of our loan portfolio as of the dates indicated: March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 ($ in thousands) Composition of loans Commercial real estate $ 1,163,381 $ 1,311,105 $ 907,224 $ 871,790 $ 839,965 Multifamily 1,397,761 1,361,054 1,295,613 1,325,770 1,258,278 Construction 225,153 181,841 130,536 150,557 169,122 Commercial and industrial 1,224,908 1,066,497 773,681 725,596 760,150 Commercial and industrial - warehouse lending 1,574,549 1,602,487 1,522,945 1,345,314 1,118,175 SBA 133,116 205,548 181,582 253,924 338,903 Total commercial loans 5,718,868 5,728,532 4,811,581 4,672,951 4,484,593 Single-family residential mortgage 1,637,307 1,420,023 1,393,696 1,288,176 1,253,251 Other consumer 95,398 102,925 23,298 24,350 26,557 Total consumer loans 1,732,705 1,522,948 1,416,994 1,312,526 1,279,808 Total gross loans $ 7,451,573 $ 7,251,480 $ 6,228,575 $ 5,985,477 $ 5,764,401 Composition percentage of loans Commercial real estate 15.6 % 18.1 % 14.6 % 14.6 % 14.6 % Multifamily 18.8 % 18.8 % 20.7 % 22.2 % 21.8 % Construction 3.0 % 2.5 % 2.1 % 2.5 % 2.9 % Commercial and industrial 16.4 % 14.7 % 12.4 % 12.1 % 13.2 % Commercial and industrial - warehouse lending 21.1 % 22.1 % 24.5 % 22.5 % 19.4 % SBA 1.8 % 2.8 % 2.9 % 4.2 % 5.9 % Total commercial loans 76.7 % 79.0 % 77.2 % 78.1 % 77.8 % Single-family residential mortgage 22.0 % 19.6 % 22.4 % 21.5 % 21.7 % Other consumer 1.3 % 1.4 % 0.4 % 0.4 % 0.5 % Total consumer loans 23.3 % 21.0 % 22.8 % 21.9 % 22.2 % Total gross loans 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Loans increased $200.1 million during the first quarter of 2022 to $7.45 billion due to loan fundings of $968.0 million, including single-family residential purchases of $364.4 million. During the first quarter, $150.1 million of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans acquired in the PMB acquisition were moved to the other commercial and industrial category from the commercial real estate category. At March 31, 2022, SBA loans included $58.3 million of PPP loans, net of fees of $203 thousand, compared to $123.1 million, net of fees of $772 thousand at December 31, 2021. Total commercial loans, excluding PPP loans and warehouse lending, increased $83.0 million, or 8.3% on an annualized basis during the first quarter. Deposits The following table sets forth the composition of our deposits at the dates indicated: March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 ($ in thousands) Composition of deposits Noninterest-bearing checking $ 2,958,632 $ 2,788,196 $ 2,107,709 $ 1,808,918 $ 1,700,343 Interest-bearing checking 2,395,329 2,393,386 2,214,678 2,217,306 2,088,528 Savings and money market 1,605,088 1,751,135 1,661,013 1,593,724 1,684,703 Non-brokered certificates of deposit 520,652 506,718 559,825 586,596 668,468 Total deposits $ 7,479,701 $ 7,439,435 $ 6,543,225 $ 6,206,544 $ 6,142,042 Composition percentage of deposits Noninterest-bearing checking 39.6 % 37.5 % 32.2 % 29.1 % 27.7 % Interest-bearing checking 32.0 % 32.2 % 33.8 % 35.7 % 34.0 % Savings and money market 21.4 % 23.5 % 25.4 % 25.7 % 27.4 % Non-brokered certificates of deposit 7.0 % 6.8 % 8.6 % 9.5 % 10.9 % Total deposits 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Total deposits increased $40.3 million during the first quarter of 2022 to $7.48 billion at March 31, 2022, due mostly to higher noninterest-bearing checking balances of $170.4 million, offset by lower savings and money market balances of $146.0 million. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $2.96 billion and represented 40% of total deposits at March 31, 2022, compared to $2.79 billion, or 38% of total deposits, at December 31, 2021. Debt Advances from the FHLB increased $80.3 million during the first quarter to $556.4 million at March 31, 2022, due to higher overnight advances. At March 31, 2022, FHLB advances included $150.0 million of overnight borrowings and $411.0 million in term advances with a weighted average life of 3.7 years and weighted average interest rate of 2.53%. Other borrowings totaled $190.0 million at March 31, 2022, and related to unsecured overnight borrowings from various financial institutions through the American Financial Exchange platform and $20.0 million of advances under a line of credit. Equity During the first quarter total stockholders’ equity decreased by $86.3 million to $979.0 million primarily due to the $98.7 million redemption of Series E Preferred Stock, while total common stockholders equity increased by $8.7 million to $979.0 million and tangible common equity increased by $9.3 million to $878.9 million at March 31, 2022. The increase in total common stockholders’ equity for the first quarter included net income of $48.5 million and share-based award compensation of $1.3 million, offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive net loss of $26.9 million, dividends to common and preferred stockholders of $5.2 million, and the repurchase of common stock of $4.3 million. Book value per common share increased to $15.65 as of March 31, 2022, from $15.48 at December 31, 2021. Tangible book value per common share increased to $14.05 as of March 31, 2022, from $13.88 at December 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, common stock repurchased under the program authorized on March 15, 2022 totaled 215,550 shares at a weighted average price of $19.92. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $70.7 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization. Through April 19, 2022, repurchases of Company common stock total 1,018,962 shares at a weighted average price of $18.87 per share, or $19.2 million under the stock repurchase plan. Capital ratios remain strong with total risk-based capital at 13.81% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.70% at March 31, 2022. The interim capital relief related to the adoption of the current expected credit losses (CECL) accounting standard increased the Bank's leverage ratio by approximately 8 basis points at March 31, 2022. The following table sets forth our regulatory capital ratios as of the dates indicated: March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Capital Ratios(1) Banc of California, Inc. Total risk-based capital ratio 13.81 % 14.98 % 14.73 % 15.33 % 15.87 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.39 % 12.55 % 12.35 % 12.71 % 13.17 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.39 % 11.31 % 10.86 % 11.14 % 11.50 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.70 % 10.37 % 9.80 % 9.89 % 9.62 % Banc of California, NA Total risk-based capital ratio 15.66 % 15.71 % 16.31 % 17.25 % 17.82 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.54 % 14.60 % 15.22 % 16.09 % 16.57 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 14.54 % 14.60 % 15.22 % 16.09 % 16.57 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.38 % 12.06 % 12.08 % 12.52 % 12.13 % (1) March 31, 2022 capital ratios are preliminary. Credit Quality March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Asset quality information and ratios ($ in thousands) Delinquent loans held-for-investment 30 to 89 days delinquent $ 27,067 $ 40,142 $ 23,144 $ 16,983 $ 31,005 90+ days delinquent 33,930 32,609 21,979 17,998 30,292 Total delinquent loans $ 60,997 $ 72,751 $ 45,123 $ 34,981 $ 61,297 Total delinquent loans to total loans 0.82 % 1.00 % 0.72 % 0.58 % 1.06 % Non-performing assets, excluding loans held-for-sale Non-accrual loans $ 54,529 $ 52,558 $ 45,621 $ 51,299 $ 55,920 90+ days delinquent and still accruing loans — — — — — Non-performing loans 54,529 52,558 45,621 51,299 55,920 Other real estate owned — — — 3,253 — Non-performing assets $ 54,529 $ 52,558 $ 45,621 $ 54,552 $ 55,920 ALL to non-performing loans 170.97 % 176.16 % 161.16 % 147.93 % 141.90 % Non-performing loans to total loans held-for-investment 0.73 % 0.72 % 0.73 % 0.86 % 0.97 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.57 % 0.56 % 0.55 % 0.68 % 0.70 % Troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) Performing TDRs $ 14,850 $ 12,538 $ 5,835 $ 6,029 $ 6,347 Non-performing TDRs 15,059 4,146 2,366 3,120 4,130 Total TDRs $ 29,909 $ 16,684 $ 8,201 $ 9,149 $ 10,477 Total delinquent loans decreased $11.8 million in the first quarter to $61.0 million at March 31, 2022, due mostly to $33.0 million returning to current status and $8.3 million in other reductions including paydowns, partially offset by additions of $29.5 million. The additions included (i) $23.8 million in single-family residential mortgage loans and (ii) $3.9 million in commercial and industrial loans. At March 31, 2022, delinquent loans included (i) SFR loans of $30.4 million, (ii) SBA PPP loans of $4.4 million and other SBA loans of $10.6 million, of which $13.1 million are guaranteed, and (iii) other loans of $15.7 million. Non-performing loans increased $2.0 million to $54.5 million as of March 31, 2022, of which $19.5 million, or 36%, relates to loans in a current payment status. The first quarter increase was due mostly to additions of $9.4 million, offset by $1.0 million in loans returning to accrual status and $6.4 million in payoffs, paydowns, and charge-offs. At March 31, 2022, non-performing loans included (i) a $12.6 million commercial and industrial loan acquired in the PMB acquisition, (ii) SBA PPP loans of $4.4 million and other SBA loans totaling $11.0 million, of which $13.1 million is guaranteed, (iii) SFR loans totaling $10.3 million, and (iv) other commercial loans of $15.7 million. Non-performing TDRs increased by $10.9 million due mostly to modifying the $12.6 million non-performing commercial and industrial loan acquired in the PMB acquisition. Allowance for Credit Losses Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 ($ in thousands) Allowance for loan losses (ALL) Balance at beginning of period $ 92,584 $ 73,524 $ 75,885 $ 79,353 $ 81,030 Initial reserve for purchased credit-deteriorated loans(1) — 13,650 — — — Loans charged off (231 ) (8,108 ) (327 ) (886 ) (565 ) Recoveries 32,215 2,628 532 26 172 Net recoveries (charge-offs) 31,984 (5,480 ) 205 (860 ) (393 ) (Reversal of) provision for loan losses (31,342 ) 10,890 (2,566 ) (2,608 ) (1,284 ) Balance at end of period $ 93,226 $ 92,584 $ 73,524 $ 75,885 $ 79,353 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments Balance at beginning of period $ 5,605 $ 5,233 $ 3,814 $ 3,360 $ 3,183 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (200 ) 372 1,419 454 177 Balance at end of period 5,405 5,605 5,233 3,814 3,360 Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 98,631 $ 98,189 $ 78,757 $ 79,699 $ 82,713 ALL to total loans 1.25 % 1.28 % 1.18 % 1.27 % 1.38 % ACL to total loans 1.32 % 1.35 % 1.26 % 1.33 % 1.43 % ACL to total loans, excluding PPP loans 1.33 % 1.38 % 1.29 % 1.38 % 1.51 % ACL to NPLs 180.88 % 186.82 % 172.63 % 155.36 % 147.91 % Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans held-for-investment (1.79 ) % 0.32 % (0.01 ) % 0.06 % 0.03 % Reserve for loss on repurchased loans Balance at beginning of period $ 4,348 $ 5,023 $ 5,095 $ 5,383 $ 5,515 (Reversal of) provision for loan repurchases (471 ) (675 ) (42 ) (99 ) (132 ) Utilization of reserve for loan repurchases — — (30 ) (189 ) — Balance at end of period $ 3,877 $ 4,348 $ 5,023 $ 5,095 $ 5,383 (1) Represents the amounts, at acquisition date, of expected credit losses on PCD loans and expected recoveries of PCD loans charged-off prior to acquisition date that we have a contractual right to receive. The allowance for expected credit losses (ACL), which includes the reserve for unfunded loan commitments, totaled $98.6 million, or 1.32% of total loans, at March 31, 2022, compared to $98.2 million, or 1.35% of total loans, at December 31, 2021. The $442 thousand increase in the ACL was due primarily to: (i) higher specific reserves of $744 thousand and (ii) other net recoveries of $642 thousand, offset by (iii) a $944 thousand reduction in general reserves from changes in portfolio mix, improved macroeconomic variables (MEVs) used for model purposes, the general credit quality of the portfolio, and lower unfunded commitments, offset by overall loan growth. The $31.3 million recovery from the settlement of a loan previously charged-off in 2019 also resulted in a reversal of provision for credit losses and therefore had no net impact on the ACL. The ACL coverage of non-performing loans was 181% at March 31, 2022 compared to 187% at December 31, 2021. The ACL methodology uses a nationally recognized, third-party model that includes many assumptions based on historical and peer loss data, current loan portfolio risk profile including risk ratings, and economic forecasts including MEVs released by the model provider during March 2022. The published forecasts consider rising inflation, higher oil prices, ongoing supply chain issues and the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, among other factors, and while they reflect a less optimistic view of the economy as compared to the December 2021 forecasts, certain MEVs used in the model during the current quarter, such as California employment and the CRE price index, reflect improvements. Nonetheless, the ultimate pace of economic recovery remains uncertain and accordingly, the economic assumptions used in the model and the resulting ACL level and provision consider both the positive assumptions and potential uncertainties. Conference Call The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Interested parties are welcome to attend the conference call by dialing (888) 317-6003, and referencing event code 6630261. A live audio webcast will also be available and the webcast link will be posted on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.bancofcal.com/investor. The slide presentation for the call will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations website prior to the call. A replay of the call will be made available approximately one hour after the call has ended on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.bancofcal.com/investor or by dialing (877) 344-7529 and referencing event code 1181265. About Banc of California, Inc. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is a bank holding company with $9.6 billion in assets at March 31, 2022 and one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Banc of California, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank has 37 offices including 32 full-service branches located throughout Southern California. Through our dedicated professionals, we provide customized and innovative banking and lending solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals throughout California. We help to improve the communities where we live and work, by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support and affordable housing. With a commitment to service and to building enduring relationships, we provide a higher standard of banking. We look forward to helping you achieve your goals. For more information, please visit us at www.bancofcal.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “Safe-Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors, including those set forth from time to time in the documents filed or furnished by Banc of California, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In addition to those, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business, financial results and condition of Banc of California, Inc. and its subsidiaries may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond the control of Banc of California, Inc., including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on Banc of California, Inc. and its subsidiaries, their customers and third parties. Further, statements about the potential effects of the Pacific Mercantile Bancorp acquisition on the business, financial results and condition of Banc of California, Inc. and its subsidiaries may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond the control of Banc of California, Inc., including (i) the risk that the benefits from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Banc of California Inc. operates; (ii) the ability to promptly and effectively integrate the businesses of Banc of California, Inc. and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp; (iii) diversion of management time on integration-related issues; (iv) lower than expected revenues, credit quality deterioration or a reduction in real estate values or a reduction in net earnings; and (v) other risks that are described in Banc of California, Inc.’s public filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and Banc of California, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made. Banc of California, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 254,241 $ 228,123 $ 185,840 $ 163,332 $ 379,509 Securities held-to-maturity 329,381 — — — — Securities available-for-sale 898,775 1,315,703 1,303,368 1,353,154 1,270,830 Loans 7,451,573 7,251,480 6,228,575 5,985,477 5,764,401 Allowance for loan losses (93,226 ) (92,584 ) (73,524 ) (75,885 ) (79,353 ) Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock 51,456 44,632 44,604 44,569 44,964 Servicing rights, net 1,295 1,309 1,022 1,162 1,407 Other real estate owned, net — — — 3,253 — Premises and equipment, net 109,593 112,868 114,011 118,649 120,071 Alternative energy partnership investments, net 25,156 25,888 25,196 24,068 23,809 Goodwill 95,127 94,301 37,144 37,144 37,144 Other intangible assets, net 4,990 6,411 1,787 2,069 2,351 Deferred income tax, net 51,516 50,774 40,659 41,628 47,877 Income tax receivable 1,045 7,952 2,107 4,084 210 Bank owned life insurance investment 124,516 123,720 113,884 113,168 112,479 Operating lease right of use assets 34,189 35,442 29,054 20,364 22,069 Other assets 243,913 187,724 225,014 191,177 185,691 Total assets $ 9,583,540 $ 9,393,743 $ 8,278,741 $ 8,027,413 $ 7,933,459 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,958,632 $ 2,788,196 $ 2,107,709 $ 1,808,918 $ 1,700,343 Interest-bearing deposits 4,521,069 4,651,239 4,435,516 4,397,626 4,441,699 Total deposits 7,479,701 7,439,435 6,543,225 6,206,544 6,142,042 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 556,374 476,059 405,738 490,419 635,105 Other borrowings 190,000 25,000 100,000 125,000 — Long-term debt, net 274,468 274,386 256,706 256,554 256,441 Reserve for loss on repurchased loans 3,877 4,348 5,023 5,095 5,383 Operating lease liabilities 39,259 40,675 30,390 21,588 23,173 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 60,852 68,550 92,856 92,851 66,622 Total liabilities 8,604,531 8,328,453 7,433,938 7,198,051 7,128,766 Commitments and contingent liabilities Preferred stock — 94,956 94,956 94,956 94,956 Common stock 646 646 527 527 526 Common stock, class B non-voting non-convertible 5 5 5 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 855,198 854,873 631,512 630,654 629,844 Retained earnings 187,457 147,894 147,682 129,307 115,004 Treasury stock (45,125 ) (40,827 ) (40,827 ) (40,827 ) (40,827 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (19,172 ) 7,743 10,948 14,740 5,185 Total stockholders’ equity 979,009 1,065,290 844,803 829,362 804,693 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,583,540 $ 9,393,743 $ 8,278,741 $ 8,027,413 $ 7,933,459 Banc of California, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Interest and dividend income Loans, including fees $ 76,234 $ 73,605 $ 63,837 $ 61,900 $ 61,345 Securities 7,309 6,934 7,167 6,986 6,501 Other interest-earning assets 726 1,034 787 791 772 Total interest and dividend income 84,269 81,573 71,791 69,677 68,618 Interest expense Deposits 1,388 2,072 2,412 3,543 4,286 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,953 2,977 2,990 2,944 3,112 Other interest-bearing liabilities 3,487 3,485 3,413 3,343 3,304 Total interest expense 7,828 8,534 8,815 9,830 10,702 Net interest income 76,441 73,039 62,976 59,847 57,916 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (31,542 ) 11,262 (1,147 ) (2,154 ) (1,107 ) Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses 107,983 61,777 64,123 62,001 59,023 Noninterest income Customer service fees 2,434 2,037 1,900 1,990 1,758 Loan servicing income 212 119 170 38 268 Income from bank owned life insurance 796 794 715 690 672 Net loss on sale of securities available for sale 16 — — — — Net gain on sale of loans — 275 — — — All other income 2,452 1,635 2,734 1,452 1,683 Total noninterest income 5,910 4,860 5,519 4,170 4,381 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 28,987 27,811 24,786 25,042 25,719 Occupancy and equipment 7,855 7,855 7,124 7,277 7,196 Professional fees 2,907 3,921 892 1,749 4,022 Data processing 1,828 1,939 1,646 1,621 1,655 Regulatory assessments 775 1,040 812 769 774 (Reversal of) provision for loan repurchase reserves (471 ) (675 ) (42 ) (99 ) (132 ) Amortization of intangible assets 441 430 282 282 282 Merger-related costs — 13,469 1,000 700 700 All other expense 4,116 3,557 3,096 4,047 2,889 Total noninterest expense before loss (gain) in alternative energy partnership investments 46,438 59,347 39,596 41,388 43,105 Loss (gain) in alternative energy partnership investments 158 (1,220 ) (1,785 ) (829 ) 3,630 Total noninterest expense 46,596 58,127 37,811 40,559 46,735 Income before income taxes 67,297 8,510 31,831 25,612 16,669 Income tax expense 18,785 2,759 8,661 6,562 2,294 Net income 48,512 5,751 23,170 19,050 14,375 Preferred stock dividends 1,420 1,727 1,727 1,727 3,141 Income allocated to participating securities — — — — 62 Impact of preferred stock redemption 3,747 — — — 3,347 Net income available to common stockholders $ 43,345 $ 4,024 $ 21,443 $ 17,323 $ 7,825 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.07 $ 0.42 $ 0.34 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.07 $ 0.42 $ 0.34 $ 0.15 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 62,606,450 60,401,366 50,716,680 50,650,186 50,350,897 Diluted 62,906,003 60,690,046 50,909,317 50,892,202 50,750,522 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 Banc of California, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Profitability and other ratios of consolidated operations Return on average assets(1) 2.09 % 0.24 % 1.13 % 0.98 % 0.74 % Return on average equity(1) 18.74 % 2.20 % 10.84 % 9.38 % 6.56 % Return on average tangible common equity(1)(2) 20.29 % 2.04 % 12.04 % 10.34 % 4.77 % Pre-tax pre-provision income ROAA(1)(2) 1.54 % 0.84 % 1.50 % 1.20 % 0.80 % Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income ROAA(1)(2) 1.55 % 1.39 % 1.35 % 1.13 % 1.06 % Dividend payout ratio(3) 8.70 % 85.71 % 14.29 % 17.65 % 37.50 % Average loan yield 4.26 % 4.20 % 4.18 % 4.30 % 4.30 % Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.12 % 0.17 % 0.22 % 0.32 % 0.38 % Average cost of total deposits 0.08 % 0.11 % 0.15 % 0.23 % 0.28 % Net interest spread 3.29 % 3.05 % 3.06 % 3.04 % 2.95 % Net interest margin(1) 3.51 % 3.28 % 3.28 % 3.27 % 3.19 % Noninterest income to total revenue(4) 7.18 % 6.24 % 8.06 % 6.51 % 7.03 % Noninterest income to average total assets(1) 0.26 % 0.21 % 0.27 % 0.21 % 0.23 % Noninterest expense to average total assets(1) 2.01 % 2.47 % 1.84 % 2.08 % 2.41 % Adjusted noninterest expense to average total assets(1)(2) 2.01 % 1.92 % 1.99 % 2.15 % 2.15 % Efficiency ratio(2)(5) 56.58 % 74.62 % 55.20 % 63.36 % 75.02 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(2)(6) 56.52 % 58.07 % 59.49 % 65.56 % 66.91 % Average loans to average deposits 98.28 % 92.99 % 94.99 % 92.74 % 93.74 % Average securities to average total assets 13.76 % 13.83 % 16.55 % 16.71 % 15.73 % Average stockholders’ equity to average total assets 11.18 % 11.10 % 10.41 % 10.41 % 11.30 % (1) Ratio presented on an annualized basis. (2) Ratio determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). See Non-GAAP measures section for reconciliation of the calculation. (3) Ratio calculated by dividing dividends declared per common share by basic earnings (loss) per common share. (4) Total revenue is equal to the sum of net interest income before provision for (reversal of) credit losses and noninterest income. (5) Ratio calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income before provision for (reversal of) credit losses and noninterest income. (6) Ratio calculated by dividing adjusted noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income before provision for (reversal of) credit losses and adjusted noninterest income. Banc of California, Inc. Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Cost Paid (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Average Yield Average Yield Average Yield Balance Interest / Cost Balance Interest / Cost Balance Interest / Cost Interest-earning assets Commercial real estate, multifamily, and construction $ 2,850,811 $ 31,367 4.46 % $ 2,809,181 $ 32,184 4.55 % $ 2,379,962 $ 26,542 4.42 % Commercial and industrial and SBA 2,748,541 30,043 4.43 % 2,631,596 28,028 4.23 % 2,322,372 25,345 4.33 % SFR mortgage 1,562,478 13,273 3.45 % 1,418,057 11,884 3.32 % 1,331,876 11,683 3.48 % Other consumer 97,516 1,523 6.33 % 85,193 1,483 6.91 % 22,164 238 4.26 % Loans held-for-sale 3,428 28 3.31 % 3,309 26 3.12 % 2,956 29 3.89 % Gross loans and leases 7,262,774 76,234 4.26 % 6,947,336 73,605 4.20 % 6,059,330 63,837 4.18 % Securities 1,292,079 7,309 2.29 % 1,290,664 6,934 2.13 % 1,347,317 7,167 2.11 % Other interest-earning assets 265,339 726 1.11 % 593,739 1,034 0.69 % 222,274 787 1.40 % Total interest-earning assets 8,820,192 84,269 3.87 % 8,831,739 81,573 3.66 % 7,628,921 71,791 3.73 % Allowance for loan losses (92,618 ) (92,367 ) (76,028 ) BOLI and noninterest-earning assets 664,731 592,583 588,720 Total assets $ 9,392,305 $ 9,331,955 $ 8,141,613 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking $ 2,409,262 $ 641 0.11 % $ 2,461,397 $ 693 0.11 % $ 2,280,429 $ 632 0.11 % Savings and money market 1,673,244 510 0.12 % 1,780,483 1,078 0.24 % 1,583,791 1,350 0.34 % Certificates of deposit 508,244 237 0.19 % 610,766 301 0.20 % 571,822 430 0.30 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,590,750 1,388 0.12 % 4,852,646 2,072 0.17 % 4,436,042 2,412 0.22 % FHLB advances 459,749 2,953 2.60 % 407,122 2,977 2.90 % 435,984 2,990 2.72 % Other borrowings 116,495 55 0.19 % 27,300 7 0.10 % 126,352 34 0.11 % Long-term debt 274,417 3,432 5.07 % 270,879 3,478 5.09 % 256,634 3,379 5.22 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,441,411 7,828 0.58 % 5,557,947 8,534 0.61 % 5,255,012 8,815 0.67 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,795,633 2,614,712 1,939,912 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 105,349 123,514 98,748 Total liabilities 8,342,393 8,296,173 7,293,672 Total stockholders’ equity 1,049,912 1,035,782 847,941 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,392,305 $ 9,331,955 $ 8,141,613 Net interest income/spread $ 76,441 3.29 % $ 73,039 3.05 % $ 62,976 3.06 % Net interest margin 3.51 % 3.28 % 3.28 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 162 % 159 % 145 % Total deposits $ 7,386,383 $ 1,388 0.08 % $ 7,467,358 $ 2,072 0.11 % $ 6,375,954 $ 2,412 0.15 % Total funding (1) $ 8,237,044 $ 7,828 0.39 % $ 8,172,659 $ 8,534 0.41 % $ 7,194,924 $ 8,815 0.49 % (1) Total funding is the sum of interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding. Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Average Yield Average Yield Balance Interest / Cost Balance Interest / Cost Interest-earning assets Commercial real estate, multifamily, and construction $ 2,313,483 $ 27,222 4.72 % $ 2,322,509 $ 26,387 4.61 % Commercial and industrial and SBA 2,154,512 22,978 4.28 % 2,221,494 22,910 4.18 % SFR mortgage 1,277,552 11,410 3.58 % 1,210,105 11,747 3.94 % Other consumer 23,881 275 4.62 % 28,520 294 4.18 % Loans held-for-sale 1,987 15 3.03 % 1,413 7 2.01 % Gross loans and leases 5,771,415 61,900 4.30 % 5,784,041 61,345 4.30 % Securities 1,308,230 6,986 2.14 % 1,236,138 6,501 2.13 % Other interest-earning assets 258,915 791 1.23 % 336,443 772 0.93 % Total interest-earning assets 7,338,560 69,677 3.81 % 7,356,622 68,618 3.78 % Allowance for loan losses (79,103 ) (81,111 ) BOLI and noninterest-earning assets 567,549 585,441 Total assets $ 7,827,006 $ 7,860,952 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking $ 2,182,419 $ 679 0.12 % $ 2,140,314 $ 901 0.17 % Savings and money market 1,638,105 2,244 0.55 % 1,654,525 2,390 0.59 % Certificates of deposit 633,101 620 0.39 % 720,180 995 0.56 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,453,625 3,543 0.32 % 4,515,019 4,286 0.38 % FHLB advances 418,111 2,944 2.82 % 446,618 3,112 2.83 % Other borrowings 17,920 4 0.09 % 4,127 2 0.20 % Long-term debt 256,492 3,339 5.22 % 256,361 3,302 5.22 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,146,148 9,830 0.77 % 5,222,125 10,702 0.83 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,767,711 1,653,517 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 98,174 97,136 Total liabilities 7,012,033 6,972,778 Total stockholders’ equity 814,973 888,174 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,827,006 $ 7,860,952 Net interest income/spread $ 59,847 3.04 % $ 57,916 2.95 % Net interest margin 3.27 % 3.19 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 143 % 141 % Total deposits $ 6,221,336 $ 3,543 0.23 % $ 6,168,536 $ 4,286 0.28 % Total funding (1) $ 6,913,859 $ 9,830 0.57 % $ 6,875,642 $ 10,702 0.63 % (1) Total funding is the sum of interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding. Banc of California, Inc.

Consolidated Operations

Non-GAAP Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Under Item 10(e) of SEC Regulation S-K, public companies disclosing financial measures in filings with the SEC that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP must also disclose, along with each non-GAAP financial measure, certain additional information, including a presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as a statement of the reasons why the company's management believes that presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors regarding the company's financial condition and results of operations and, to the extent material, a statement of the additional purposes, if any, for which the company's management uses the non-GAAP financial measure. Tangible assets, tangible equity, tangible common equity, tangible equity to tangible assets, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common equity per share, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted noninterest expense to average total assets, pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) income (loss), adjusted PTPP income (loss), PTPP income (loss) ROAA, adjusted PTPP income (loss) ROAA, efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) and adjusted return on average assets (ROAA) constitute supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are used by management in its analysis of the Company's performance. Tangible assets and tangible equity are calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from total assets and total equity. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting preferred stock from tangible equity. Return on average tangible common equity is computed by dividing net income (loss) available to common stockholders, after adjustment for amortization of intangible assets, by average tangible common equity. Banking regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders' equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution. PTPP income is calculated by adding net interest income and noninterest income (total revenue) and subtracting noninterest expense. Adjusted PTPP income is calculated by adding total revenue and subtracting adjusted noninterest expense. PTPP income ROAA is computed by dividing annualized PTPP income by average assets. Adjusted PTPP income ROAA is computed by dividing annualized adjusted PTPP income by average assets. Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing noninterest expense by total revenue. Adjusted efficiency ratio is computed by dividing adjusted noninterest expense by total revenue. Adjusted net income (loss) is calculated by adjusting net income (loss) for tax-effected noninterest expense adjustments and the tax impact from the exercise of stock appreciation rights for the periods indicated. Adjusted ROAA is computed by dividing annualized adjusted net income by average assets. Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders is computed by removing the impact of preferred stock redemptions from adjusted net income (loss). Adjusted diluted earnings per share is computed by dividing adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Management believes the presentation of these financial measures adjusting the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results and operating performance of the Company. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures with financial measures defined by GAAP. Banc of California, Inc. Consolidated Operations Non-GAAP Measures, Continued (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Tangible common equity, and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio Total assets $ 9,583,540 $ 9,393,743 $ 8,278,741 $ 8,027,413 $ 7,933,459 Less goodwill (95,127 ) (94,301 ) (37,144 ) (37,144 ) (37,144 ) Less other intangible assets (4,990 ) (6,411 ) (1,787 ) (2,069 ) (2,351 ) Tangible assets(1) $ 9,483,423 $ 9,293,031 $ 8,239,810 $ 7,988,200 $ 7,893,964 Total stockholders' equity $ 979,009 $ 1,065,290 $ 844,803 $ 829,362 $ 804,693 Less preferred stock — (94,956 ) (94,956 ) (94,956 ) (94,956 ) Total common stockholders' equity $ 979,009 $ 970,334 $ 749,847 $ 734,406 $ 709,737 Total stockholders' equity $ 979,009 $ 1,065,290 $ 844,803 $ 829,362 $ 804,693 Less goodwill (95,127 ) (94,301 ) (37,144 ) (37,144 ) (37,144 ) Less other intangible assets (4,990 ) (6,411 ) (1,787 ) (2,069 ) (2,351 ) Tangible equity(1) 878,892 964,578 805,872 790,149 765,198 Less preferred stock — (94,956 ) (94,956 ) (94,956 ) (94,956 ) Tangible common equity(1) $ 878,892 $ 869,622 $ 710,916 $ 695,193 $ 670,242 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 10.22 % 11.34 % 10.20 % 10.33 % 10.14 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 9.27 % 10.38 % 9.78 % 9.89 % 9.69 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 9.27 % 9.36 % 8.63 % 8.70 % 8.49 % Common shares outstanding 62,077,312 62,188,206 50,321,096 50,313,228 50,150,447 Class B non-voting non-convertible common shares outstanding 477,321 477,321 477,321 477,321 477,321 Total common shares outstanding 62,554,633 62,665,527 50,798,417 50,790,549 50,627,768 Book value per common share $ 15.65 $ 15.48 $ 14.76 $ 14.46 $ 14.02 Tangible common equity per share(1) $ 14.05 $ 13.88 $ 13.99 $ 13.69 $ 13.24 (1) Non-GAAP measure. Banc of California, Inc. Consolidated Operations Non-GAAP Measures, Continued (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Return on tangible common equity Average total stockholders' equity $ 1,049,912 $ 1,035,782 $ 847,941 $ 814,973 $ 888,174 Less average preferred stock (75,965 ) (94,956 ) (94,956 ) (94,956 ) (164,895 ) Average common stockholders' equity 973,947 940,826 752,985 720,017 723,279 Less average goodwill (94,307 ) (86,911 ) (37,144 ) (37,144 ) (37,144 ) Less average other intangible assets (6,224 ) (4,994 ) (1,941 ) (2,224 ) (2,517 ) Average tangible common equity(1) $ 873,416 $ 848,921 $ 713,900 $ 680,649 $ 683,618 Net income available to common stockholders $ 43,345 $ 4,024 $ 21,443 $ 17,323 $ 7,825 Add amortization of intangible assets 441 430 282 282 282 Less tax effect on amortization of intangible assets(2) (93 ) (90 ) (59 ) (59 ) (59 ) Net income available to common stockholders after adjustments for intangible assets(1) $ 43,693 $ 4,364 $ 21,666 $ 17,546 $ 8,048 Return on average equity 18.74 % 2.20 % 10.84 % 9.38 % 6.56 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 20.29 % 2.04 % 12.04 % 10.34 % 4.77 % (1) Non-GAAP measure. (2) Adjustments shown net of a statutory Federal tax rate of 21%. Banc of California, Inc. Consolidated Operations Non-GAAP Measures, Continued (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Adjusted noninterest expense Total noninterest expense $ 46,596 $ 58,127 $ 37,811 $ 40,559 $ 46,735 Noninterest expense adjustments: Professional recoveries (fees) 106 (642 ) 2,152 1,284 (721 ) Merger-related costs — (13,469 ) (1,000 ) (700 ) (700 ) Noninterest expense adjustments before (loss) gain in alternative energy partnership investments 106 (14,111 ) 1,152 584 (1,421 ) (Loss) gain in alternative energy partnership investments (158 ) 1,220 1,785 829 (3,630 ) Total noninterest expense adjustments (52 ) (12,891 ) 2,937 1,413 (5,051 ) Adjusted noninterest expense(1) $ 46,544 $ 45,236 $ 40,748 $ 41,972 $ 41,684 Average assets $ 9,392,305 $ 9,331,955 $ 8,141,613 $ 7,827,006 $ 7,860,952 Noninterest expense to average total assets 2.01 % 2.47 % 1.84 % 2.08 % 2.41 % Adjusted noninterest expense to average total assets(1) 2.01 % 1.92 % 1.99 % 2.15 % 2.15 % (1) Non-GAAP measure. Banc of California, Inc. Consolidated Operations Non-GAAP Measures, Continued (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income Net interest income $ 76,441 $ 73,039 $ 62,976 $ 59,847 $ 57,916 Noninterest income 5,910 4,860 5,519 4,170 4,381 Total revenue 82,351 77,899 68,495 64,017 62,297 Noninterest expense 46,596 58,127 37,811 40,559 46,735 Pre-tax pre-provision income(1) $ 35,755 $ 19,772 $ 30,684 $ 23,458 $ 15,562 Total revenue $ 82,351 $ 77,899 $ 68,495 $ 64,017 $ 62,297 Noninterest expense 46,596 58,127 37,811 40,559 46,735 Total noninterest expense adjustments (52 ) (12,891 ) 2,937 1,413 (5,051 ) Adjusted noninterest expense(1) 46,544 45,236 40,748 41,972 41,684 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income(1) $ 35,807 $ 32,663 $ 27,747 $ 22,045 $ 20,613 Average assets $ 9,392,305 $ 9,331,955 $ 8,141,613 $ 7,827,006 $ 7,860,952 Pre-tax pre-provision income ROAA(1) 1.54 % 0.84 % 1.50 % 1.20 % 0.80 % Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income ROAA(1) 1.55 % 1.39 % 1.35 % 1.13 % 1.06 % Efficiency ratio(1) 56.58 % 74.62 % 55.20 % 63.36 % 75.02 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) 56.52 % 58.07 % 59.49 % 65.56 % 66.91 % (1) Non-GAAP measure. Banc of California, Inc. Consolidated Operations Non-GAAP Measures, Continued (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Adjusted net income Net income (1)(2) $ 48,512 $ 5,751 $ 23,170 $ 19,050 $ 14,375 Adjustments: Noninterest expense adjustments 52 12,891 (2,937 ) (1,413 ) 5,051 Tax impact of adjustments above(3) (15 ) (3,811 ) 868 418 (1,493 ) Tax impact from exercise of stock appreciation rights — — — — (2,093 ) Adjustments to net income 37 9,080 (2,069 ) (995 ) 1,465 Adjusted net income(4) $ 48,549 $ 14,831 $ 21,101 $ 18,055 $ 15,840 Average assets $ 9,392,305 $ 9,331,955 $ 8,141,613 $ 7,827,006 $ 7,860,952 ROAA 2.09 % 0.24 % 1.13 % 0.98 % 0.74 % Adjusted ROAA(4) 2.10 % 0.63 % 1.03 % 0.93 % 0.82 % Adjusted net income available to common stockholders Net income available to common stockholders $ 43,345 $ 4,024 $ 21,443 $ 17,323 $ 7,825 Adjustments to net income 37 9,080 (2,069 ) (995 ) 1,465 Adjustments for impact of preferred stock redemption 3,747 — — — 3,347 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders(4) $ 47,129 $ 13,104 $ 19,374 $ 16,328 $ 12,637 Average diluted common shares 62,906,003 60,690,046 50,909,317 50,892,202 50,750,522 Diluted EPS $ 0.69 $ 0.07 $ 0.42 $ 0.34 $ 0.15 Adjusted diluted EPS(4)(5) $ 0.75 $ 0.22 $ 0.38 $ 0.32 $ 0.25 (1) Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 includes a $31.3 million pre-tax reversal of credit losses due to the recovery from the settlement of a previously charged-off loan; there is no similar recovery in any of the other periods presented. The Bank previously recognized a $35.1 million charge-off for this loan during the third quarter of 2019. (2) Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 includes an $11.3 million pre-tax charge for the expected lifetime credit losses for non-purchased credit deteriorated loans acquired in the PMB Acquisition; there is no similar charge in any of the other periods presented. (3) Tax impact of adjustments shown at a statutory tax rate of 29.6%. (4) Non-GAAP measure. (5) Represents adjusted net income available to common stockholders divided by average diluted common shares. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220421005365/en/

