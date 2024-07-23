Second Quarter 2024 Results Press Release Banc of California, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Company Release - 7/23/2024 $0.12 Earnings Per Share $17.23 Book Value Per Share $15.07 Tangible Book Value Per Share(1) 10.27% CET1 Ratio 27% Noninterest-Bearing Deposits LOS ANGELES, Calif.--(BUSINESSWIRE)--Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) ("Banc of California"), the parent company of wholly-owned subsidiary Banc of California (the "Bank"), today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company recorded net earnings available to common and equivalent stockholders of $20.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024. This compares to net earnings available to common and equivalent stockholders of $20.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024. Second quarter highlights include: Average noninterest-bearing deposits higher by $196.5 million , or 3%, in the second quarter.

Net interest margin of 2.80%, an increase of 14 basis points from 2.66% in the first quarter.

Average total cost of deposits decreased by 6 basis points to 2.60% for the second quarter compared to 2.66% in the first quarter and average total cost of funds decreased by 7 basis points to 2.95% for the second quarter compared to 3.02% in the first quarter.

High liquidity levels, with available on-balance sheet liquidity and unused borrowing capacity of $16.9 billion at June 30, 2024, which was 2.5 times greater than uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.

Transferred $1.95 billion of CIVIC business-purpose residential loans with a fair value of $1.91 billion to held for sale at June 30, 2024. Sale closed on July 18, 2024, resulting in immediate increases in liquidity and capital ratios.

Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.37% of total assets at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.44% at March 31, 2024, primarily due to the loans transferred to held for sale.

Strong capital ratios well above the regulatory thresholds for "well capitalized" banks at June 30, 2024, including an estimated 16.57% Total risk-based capital ratio, 12.62% Tier 1 capital ratio, 10.27% CET1 capital ratio, and 9.51% Tier 1 leverage ratio.

Book value per share increased to $17.23 and tangible book value per share (1) increased to $15.07.

Successful core systems conversion completed on July 21, 2024.

Non-GAAP measure; refer to section 'Non-GAAP Measures'

1

Subsequent to quarter-end, Banc of California closed on the sale of $1.95 billion of CIVIC loans which had been moved to held for sale during the second quarter. The loan sale generated net proceeds of $1.91 billion and is expected to increase our CET 1 capital ratio by more than 30 basis points. We intend to use the proceeds primarily to pay down higher-cost brokered deposits and borrowings. Jared Wolff, President & CEO of Banc of California, commented, "During the second quarter, we continued to make solid progress executing on our plan, strengthening our franchise, and improving our core earnings power. We further reduced our cost of funds, expanded the net interest margin, and grew average noninterest-bearing deposits in a rate environment that has remained challenging. We are on track with respect to controllable cost savings and are focused on building a valuable franchise for the long term with an enviable deposit base and core franchise." Mr. Wolff continued, "This is a transformational year for our company and we will remain focused on optimizing our business to drive long-term sustainable growth and profitability. Our recently completed sale of $1.95 billion of CIVIC loans positively impacts our capital and liquidity ratios, which we will leverage to further reposition our balance sheet and optimize core earnings power. We are well-positioned to continue improving profitability through net interest margin expansion and our expense reduction initiatives. I am thrilled about the opportunities ahead of us to leverage our strong market position and deliver our exceptional customer experience and unique platform to our expanded customer base." Mr. Wolff added, "Thanks to the tireless efforts and dedication of our team, we successfully completed our core system conversion this past weekend. We are now operating on a single system across our entire platform and we are now able to serve our clients in all our markets as the combined Banc of California." 2

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, Summary Income Statement 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total interest income (In thousands) $ 462,589 $ 478,704 $ 539,888 $ 941,293 $ 1,057,676 Total interest expense 233,101 249,602 353,812 482,703 592,328 Net interest income 229,488 229,102 186,076 458,590 465,348 Provision for credit losses 11,000 10,000 2,000 21,000 5,000 Gain (loss) on sale of loans 1,135 (448) (158,881) 687 (155,919) Other noninterest income 28,657 34,264 30,799 62,921 64,228 Total noninterest income (loss) 29,792 33,816 (128,082) 63,608 (91,691) Total revenue 259,280 262,918 57,994 522,198 373,657 Goodwill impairment - - - - 1,376,736 Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs (12,650) - 12,394 (12,650) 20,908 Other noninterest expense 216,293 210,518 308,043 426,811 495,796 Total noninterest expense 203,643 210,518 320,437 414,161 1,893,440 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 44,637 42,400 (264,443) 87,037 (1,524,783) Income tax expense (benefit) 14,304 11,548 (67,029) 25,852 (131,945) Net earnings (loss) 30,333 30,852 (197,414) 61,185 (1,392,838) Preferred stock dividends 9,947 9,947 9,947 19,894 19,894 Net earnings (loss) available to $ 20,386 $ 20,905 $ (207,361) $ 41,291 $ (1,412,732) common and equivalent stockholders Net Interest Income Q2-2024 vs Q1-2024 Net interest income increased by $0.4 million to $229.5 million for the second quarter from $229.1 million for the first quarter due to lower interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities, offset partially by lower interest income on interest-earning assets. Average interest-earning assets decreased by $1.7 billion to $32.9 billion for the second quarter due to lower cash balances which were used to pay down deposits and borrowings. The net interest margin increased by 14 basis points to 2.80% for the second quarter compared to 2.66% for the first quarter due to the average yield on interest-earningassets increasing by 9 basis points, while the average total cost of funds decreased by 7 basis points, which was positively impacted by an increase in average noninterest-bearingdeposits. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 9 basis points to 5.65% for the second quarter from 5.56% in the first quarter due mainly to the increase in the average yield on loans and leases. The average yield on loans and leases increased by 10 basis points to 6.18% for the second quarter from 6.08% for the first quarter as a result of new originations being at rates higher than the existing portfolio and the change in the mix of loan product balances. 3

The average total cost of funds decreased by 7 basis points to 2.95% for the second quarter from 3.02% in the first quarter due mainly to decreases in interest-bearing deposits combined with an increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 1 basis point to 3.93% for the second quarter from 3.92% in the first quarter. The average total cost of deposits decreased by 6 basis points to 2.60% for the second quarter compared to 2.66% in the first quarter. Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $196.6 million for the second quarter compared to the first quarter and average total deposits decreased by $655.5 million. YTD June 30, 2024 vs YTD June 30, 2023 Net interest income decreased by $6.8 million to $458.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $465.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 due to lower interest income on lower interest- earning assets and higher interest expense on deposits, offset partially by lower interest expense on borrowings. Average interest-earningassets decreased by $6.5 billion to $33.8 billion for the first six months of 2024 due to sales of non-coreloan portfolios in the second quarter of 2023 offset partially by the fourth quarter of 2023 acquisition of legacy Banc of California loans, fourth quarter of 2023 securities sales, and lower cash balances which were used to pay down higher-costborrowings. The net interest margin increased by 39 basis points to 2.73% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 2.34% for the same period in 2023 due to the average yield on interest-earning assets increasing by 29 basis points, while the average total cost of funds decreased by 8 basis points. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 29 basis points to 5.60% for the first six months of 2024 from 5.31% for the same period in 2023 due mainly to the change in the interest-earning asset mix. This was driven by the increase in the balance of average loans and leases as a percentage of average interest-earning assets to 75% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 69% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, the decrease in the balance of average investment securities as a percentage of average interest-earning assets to 14% for the first six months of 2024 from 18% for comparable period in 2023, and the decrease in the balance of average deposits in financial institutions as a percentage of average interest- earning assets to 11% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 13% for the same period in 2023. The average yield on loans and leases increased by 2 basis points to 6.13% for the first six months of 2024 from 6.11% for the same period in 2023 as a result of changes in portfolio mix and higher net accretion of loan discounts/premiums. The average total cost of funds decreased by 8 basis points to 2.99% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 3.07% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 due mainly to changes in the total funds mix. This was driven by the increase in the balance of lower cost average total deposits as a percentage of average total funds to 90% for the first six months of 2024 from 76% for the comparable period in 2023, and the decrease in the balance of higher cost average borrowings as a percentage of average total funds to 8% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 22% for the same period in 2023. The average cost of interest- bearing liabilities increased by 6 basis points to 3.93% for the first six months of 2024 from 3.87% for the comparable period in 2023. The average total cost of deposits increased by 36 basis points to 2.63% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 2.27% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Average noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by $305.9 million for the first six months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 and average total deposits decreased by $545.6 million. 4

Provision For Credit Losses Q2-2024 vs Q1-2024 The provision for credit losses was $11.0 million for the second quarter compared to $10.0 million for the first quarter. The $11.0 million second quarter provision was driven by higher net charge-offs and higher qualitative reserves for office loans and other concentrations of credit, offset partially by the reserves released for the CIVIC loans transferred to held for sale. The $10.0 million first quarter provision was driven by an increase in qualitative reserves related to loans secured by office properties and an increase in quantitative reserves due to an increase in nonaccrual and classified loans and leases. YTD June 30, 2024 vs YTD June 30, 2023 The provision for credit losses increased by $16.0 million to $21.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $5.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The higher provision in the 2024 period was generally due to higher net charge-offsand higher qualitative reserves, offset partially by the reserves released for the CIVIC loans transferred to held for sale. Noninterest Income Q2-2024 vs Q1-2024 Noninterest income decreased by $4.0 million to $29.8 million for the second quarter due mainly to a decrease of $2.9 million in other income (negative fair value mark on credit-linked notes) and a decrease of $1.9 million in dividends and gains on equity investments (negative fair value mark on Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") investments partially offset by higher income distributions from SBIC investments), offset partially by an increase of $1.6 million in gain on sale of loans. YTD June 30, 2024 vs YTD June 30, 2023 Noninterest income increased by $155.3 million to $63.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 due almost entirely to a decrease in the loss on sale of loans and leases of $156.6 million. The Company sold $529.6 million of loans for a net gain of $0.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 and $5.4 billion of loans for a net loss of $155.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023. Noninterest Expense Q2-2024 vs Q1-2024 Noninterest expense decreased by $6.9 million to $203.6 million for the second quarter due mainly to decreases of $12.7 million in acquisition, integration and reorganization costs and $6.3 million in compensation expense, offset partially by increases of $6.0 million in insurance and assessments expense and $5.1 million in other expense. The decrease in acquisition, integration and reorganization costs was due to actual amounts for certain expenses being lower than the estimated amounts accrued at merger close. The decrease in compensation expense was mostly due to a lower headcount. The increase in insurance and assessments expense was due to higher assessment rates for both the regular FDIC assessment and the special assessment. The increase in other expense was mostly due to a repurchase reserve recorded for standard representations and warranties associated with the CIVIC loan sale. 5

YTD June 30, 2024 vs YTD June 30, 2023 Noninterest expense decreased by $1.5 billion to $414.2 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 due mainly to a $1.4 billion goodwill impairment recorded in the same period in 2023. Income Taxes Q2-2024 vs Q1-2024 Income tax expense of $14.3 million was recorded for the second quarter resulting in an effective tax rate of 32.0% compared to tax expense of $11.5 million for the first quarter and an effective tax rate of 27.2%. The increase is due primarily to an increase in disallowed executive compensation expense and a higher shortfall on equity compensation expense from second quarter restricted stock vesting. YTD June 30, 2024 vs YTD June 30, 2023 Income tax expense of $25.9 million was recorded for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 resulting in an effective tax rate of 29.7% compared to a benefit of $131.9 million for the same period in 2023 and an effective tax rate of 8.7%. Excluding goodwill impairment, the effective tax rate for the six-month period in 2023 was 22.7%. The increase is primarily due to a higher shortfall on equity compensation expense from restricted stock vesting in the second quarter of 2024. BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS June 30, March 31, June 30, Increase (Decrease) Selected Balance Sheet Items 2024 2024 2023 QoQ YoY (In thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,698,810 $ 3,085,228 $ 6,698,147 $ (386,418) $ (3,999,337) Securities available-for-sale 2,244,031 2,286,682 4,708,519 (42,651) (2,464,488) Securities held-to-maturity 2,296,708 2,291,984 2,278,202 4,724 18,506 Loans held for sale 1,935,455 80,752 478,146 1,854,703 1,457,309 Loan and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees 23,228,909 25,473,022 22,258,210 (2,244,113) 970,699 Total assets 35,243,839 36,073,516 38,337,250 (829,677) (3,093,411) Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 7,825,007 $ 7,833,608 $ 6,055,358 $ (8,601) $ 1,769,649 Total deposits 28,804,450 28,892,407 27,897,083 (87,957) 907,367 Borrowings 1,440,875 2,139,498 6,357,338 (698,623) (4,916,463) Total liabilities 31,835,991 32,679,366 35,804,055 (843,375) (3,968,064) Total stockholders' equity 3,407,848 3,394,150 2,533,195 13,698 874,653 Securities The balance of securities held-to-maturity ("HTM") remained consistent through the second quarter and totaled $2.3 billion at June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, HTM securities had aggregate unrealized net after-tax losses in AOCI of $169.8 million remaining from the balance established at the time of transfer on June 1, 2022. Securities available-for-sale ("AFS") decreased by $42.7 million during the second quarter to $2.2 billion at June 30, 2024. AFS securities had aggregate unrealized net after-tax losses in AOCI of $264.8 million. These AFS unrealized net losses related primarily to changes in overall interest rates and spreads and the resulting impact on valuations. 6

Loans and Leases The following table sets forth the composition, by loan category, of our loan and lease portfolio held for investment, net of deferred fees, as of the dates indicated: June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Composition of Loans and Leases 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Real estate mortgage: Commercial $ 4,722,585 $ 4,896,544 $ 5,026,497 $ 3,526,308 $ 3,610,320 Multi-family 5,984,930 6,121,472 6,025,179 5,279,659 5,304,544 Other residential 2,866,085 4,949,383 5,060,309 5,228,524 5,373,178 Total real estate mortgage 13,573,600 15,967,399 16,111,985 14,034,491 14,288,042 Real estate construction and land: Commercial 784,166 775,021 759,585 465,266 415,997 Residential 2,573,431 2,470,333 2,399,684 2,272,271 2,049,526 Total real estate construction and land 3,357,597 3,245,354 3,159,269 2,737,537 2,465,523 Total real estate 16,931,197 19,212,753 19,271,254 16,772,028 16,753,565 Commercial: Asset-based 1,968,713 2,061,016 2,189,085 2,287,893 2,357,098 Venture capital 1,456,122 1,513,641 1,446,362 1,464,160 1,723,476 Other commercial 2,446,974 2,245,910 2,129,860 1,002,377 1,014,212 Total commercial 5,871,809 5,820,567 5,765,307 4,754,430 5,094,786 Consumer 425,903 439,702 453,126 394,488 409,859 Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees $ 23,228,909 $ 25,473,022 $ 25,489,687 $ 21,920,946 $ 22,258,210 Total unfunded loan commitments $ 5,256,473 $ 5,482,672 $ 5,578,907 $ 5,289,221 $ 5,845,375 Composition as % of Total June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Loans and Leases 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Real estate mortgage: Commercial 20% 19% 20% 16% 16% Multi-family 26% 24% 23% 24% 24% Other residential 12% 19% 20% 24% 24% Total real estate mortgage 58% 62% 63% 64% 64% Real estate construction and land: Commercial 4% 3% 3% 2% 2% Residential 11% 10% 9% 10% 9% Total real estate construction and land 15% 13% 12% 12% 11% Total real estate 73% 75% 75% 76% 75% Commercial: Asset-based 8% 8% 9% 10% 11% Venture capital 6% 6% 6% 7% 8% Other commercial 11% 9% 8% 5% 4% Total commercial 25% 23% 23% 22% 23% Consumer 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 7

Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, decreased by $2.2 billion in the second quarter and totaled $23.2 billion at June 30, 2024. The decrease in loans and leases held for investment was primarily due to $1.9 billion of CIVIC loans transferred to held for sale in the second quarter. Loan fundings were $382.5 million in the second quarter at a weighted-average interest rate of 7.80%. Deposits and Client Investment Funds The following table sets forth the composition of our deposits at the dates indicated: June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Composition of Deposits 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest-bearing checking $ 7,825,007 $ 7,833,608 $ 7,774,254 $ 5,579,033 $ 6,055,358 Interest-bearing: Checking 7,309,833 7,836,097 7,808,764 7,038,808 7,112,807 Money market 4,837,025 5,020,110 6,187,889 5,424,347 5,678,323 Savings 2,040,461 2,016,398 1,997,989 1,441,700 897,277 Time deposits: Non-brokered 2,758,067 2,761,836 3,139,270 3,038,005 2,725,265 Brokered 4,034,057 3,424,358 3,493,603 4,076,788 5,428,053 Total time deposits 6,792,124 6,186,194 6,632,873 7,114,793 8,153,318 Total interest-bearing 20,979,443 21,058,799 22,627,515 21,019,648 21,841,725 Total deposits $ 28,804,450 $ 28,892,407 $ 30,401,769 $ 26,598,681 $ 27,897,083 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Composition as % of Total Deposits 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Noninterest-bearing checking 27% 27% 26% 21% 22% Interest-bearing: Checking 25% 27% 26% 27% 26% Money market 17% 17% 20% 20% 20% Savings 7% 7% 6% 5% 3% Time deposits: Non-brokered 10% 10% 10% 12% 10% Brokered 14% 12% 12% 15% 19% Total time deposits 24% 22% 22% 27% 29% Total interest-bearing 73% 73% 74% 79% 78% Total deposits 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Total deposits decreased by $88 million during the second quarter to $28.8 billion at June 30, 2024, due primarily to decreases of $526 million in interest checking accounts and $183 million in money market accounts, partially offset by an increase of $610 million in brokered time deposits. Average noninterest-bearing checking totaled $7.88 billion and represented 27% of total average deposits in the second quarter, compared to 26% in the first quarter. Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits of $6.8 billion represented 24% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, compared to uninsured and uncollateralized deposits of $7.1 billion or 24% of total deposits at March 31, 2024. 8

In addition to deposit products, we also offer alternative, non-depository corporate treasury solutions for select clients to invest excess liquidity. These alternative options include investments managed by BofCal Asset Management Inc. ("BAM"), our registered investment advisor subsidiary, and third-party sweep products. Total off-balance sheet client investment funds were $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2024, of which $0.7 billion was managed by BAM. Borrowings Borrowings decreased by approximately $700 million from $2.1 billion at March 31, 2024, to $1.4 billion at June 30, 2024 due primarily to the $1.0 billion paydown of the Bank Term Funding Program balance, offset partially by an increase of $300 million in long-term FHLB borrowings. Equity During the second quarter, total stockholders' equity increased by $13.7 million to $3.4 billion and tangible common equity(1) increased by $2.5 billion at June 30, 2024. The increase in total stockholders' equity for the second quarter resulted primarily from net earnings in the second quarter, offset partially by dividends declared and paid. At June 30, 2024, book value per common share increased to $17.23 compared to $17.13 at March 31, 2024, and tangible book value per common share(1) increased to $15.07 compared to $15.03 at March 31, 2024. Non-GAAP measures; refer to section 'Non-GAAP Measures'