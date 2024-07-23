Second Quarter 2024 Results
Press Release
Banc of California, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Company Release - 7/23/2024
$0.12
Earnings Per Share
$17.23
Book Value Per Share
$15.07
Tangible Book Value
Per Share(1)
10.27%
CET1 Ratio
27%
Noninterest-Bearing
Deposits
LOS ANGELES, Calif.--(BUSINESSWIRE)--Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) ("Banc of California"), the parent company of wholly-owned subsidiary Banc of California (the "Bank"), today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company recorded net earnings available to common and equivalent stockholders of $20.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024. This compares to net earnings available to common and equivalent stockholders of $20.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024.
Second quarter highlights include:
- Average noninterest-bearing deposits higher by $196.5 million, or 3%, in the second quarter.
- Net interest margin of 2.80%, an increase of 14 basis points from 2.66% in the first quarter.
- Average total cost of deposits decreased by 6 basis points to 2.60% for the second quarter compared to 2.66% in the first quarter and average total cost of funds decreased by 7 basis points to 2.95% for the second quarter compared to 3.02% in the first quarter.
- High liquidity levels, with available on-balance sheet liquidity and unused borrowing capacity of $16.9 billion at June 30, 2024, which was 2.5 times greater than uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.
- Transferred $1.95 billion of CIVIC business-purpose residential loans with a fair value of $1.91 billion to held for sale at June 30, 2024. Sale closed on July 18, 2024, resulting in immediate increases in liquidity and capital ratios.
- Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.37% of total assets at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.44% at March 31, 2024, primarily due to the loans transferred to held for sale.
- Strong capital ratios well above the regulatory thresholds for "well capitalized" banks at June 30, 2024, including an estimated 16.57% Total risk-based capital ratio, 12.62% Tier 1 capital ratio, 10.27% CET1 capital ratio, and 9.51% Tier 1 leverage ratio.
- Book value per share increased to $17.23 and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $15.07.
- Successful core systems conversion completed on July 21, 2024.
- Non-GAAPmeasure; refer to section 'Non-GAAP Measures'
1
Subsequent to quarter-end, Banc of California closed on the sale of $1.95 billion of CIVIC loans which had been moved to held for sale during the second quarter. The loan sale generated net proceeds of $1.91 billion and is expected to increase our CET 1 capital ratio by more than 30 basis points. We intend to use the proceeds primarily to pay down higher-cost brokered deposits and borrowings.
Jared Wolff, President & CEO of Banc of California, commented, "During the second quarter, we continued to make solid progress executing on our plan, strengthening our franchise, and improving our core earnings power. We further reduced our cost of funds, expanded the net interest margin, and grew average noninterest-bearing deposits in a rate environment that has remained challenging. We are on track with respect to controllable cost savings and are focused on building a valuable franchise for the long term with an enviable deposit base and core franchise."
Mr. Wolff continued, "This is a transformational year for our company and we will remain focused on optimizing our business to drive long-term sustainable growth and profitability. Our recently completed sale of $1.95 billion of CIVIC loans positively impacts our capital and liquidity ratios, which we will leverage to further reposition our balance sheet and optimize core earnings power. We are well-positioned to continue improving profitability through net interest margin expansion and our expense reduction initiatives. I am thrilled about the opportunities ahead of us to leverage our strong market position and deliver our exceptional customer experience and unique platform to our expanded customer base."
Mr. Wolff added, "Thanks to the tireless efforts and dedication of our team, we successfully completed our core system conversion this past weekend. We are now operating on a single system across our entire platform and we are now able to serve our clients in all our markets as the combined Banc of California."
2
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
Summary Income Statement
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Total interest income
(In thousands)
$
462,589
$
478,704
$
539,888
$
941,293
$
1,057,676
Total interest expense
233,101
249,602
353,812
482,703
592,328
Net interest income
229,488
229,102
186,076
458,590
465,348
Provision for credit losses
11,000
10,000
2,000
21,000
5,000
Gain (loss) on sale of loans
1,135
(448)
(158,881)
687
(155,919)
Other noninterest income
28,657
34,264
30,799
62,921
64,228
Total noninterest income (loss)
29,792
33,816
(128,082)
63,608
(91,691)
Total revenue
259,280
262,918
57,994
522,198
373,657
Goodwill impairment
-
-
-
-
1,376,736
Acquisition, integration and
reorganization costs
(12,650)
-
12,394
(12,650)
20,908
Other noninterest expense
216,293
210,518
308,043
426,811
495,796
Total noninterest expense
203,643
210,518
320,437
414,161
1,893,440
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
44,637
42,400
(264,443)
87,037
(1,524,783)
Income tax expense (benefit)
14,304
11,548
(67,029)
25,852
(131,945)
Net earnings (loss)
30,333
30,852
(197,414)
61,185
(1,392,838)
Preferred stock dividends
9,947
9,947
9,947
19,894
19,894
Net earnings (loss) available to
$
20,386
$
20,905
$
(207,361)
$
41,291
$
(1,412,732)
common and equivalent stockholders
Net Interest Income
Q2-2024 vs Q1-2024
Net interest income increased by $0.4 million to $229.5 million for the second quarter from $229.1 million for the first quarter due to lower interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities, offset partially by lower interest income on interest-earning assets.
Average interest-earning assets decreased by $1.7 billion to $32.9 billion for the second quarter due to lower cash balances which were used to pay down deposits and borrowings. The net interest margin increased by 14 basis points to 2.80% for the second quarter compared to 2.66% for the first quarter due to the average yield on interest-earningassets increasing by 9 basis points, while the average total cost of funds decreased by 7 basis points, which was positively impacted by an increase in average noninterest-bearingdeposits.
The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 9 basis points to 5.65% for the second quarter from 5.56% in the first quarter due mainly to the increase in the average yield on loans and leases.
The average yield on loans and leases increased by 10 basis points to 6.18% for the second quarter from 6.08% for the first quarter as a result of new originations being at rates higher than the existing portfolio and the change in the mix of loan product balances.
3
The average total cost of funds decreased by 7 basis points to 2.95% for the second quarter from 3.02% in the first quarter due mainly to decreases in interest-bearing deposits combined with an increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 1 basis point to 3.93% for the second quarter from 3.92% in the first quarter. The average total cost of deposits decreased by 6 basis points to 2.60% for the second quarter compared to 2.66% in the first quarter. Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $196.6 million for the second quarter compared to the first quarter and average total deposits decreased by $655.5 million.
YTD June 30, 2024 vs YTD June 30, 2023
Net interest income decreased by $6.8 million to $458.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $465.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 due to lower interest income on lower interest- earning assets and higher interest expense on deposits, offset partially by lower interest expense on borrowings.
Average interest-earningassets decreased by $6.5 billion to $33.8 billion for the first six months of 2024 due to sales of non-coreloan portfolios in the second quarter of 2023 offset partially by the fourth quarter of 2023 acquisition of legacy Banc of California loans, fourth quarter of 2023 securities sales, and lower cash balances which were used to pay down higher-costborrowings. The net interest margin increased by 39 basis points to 2.73% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 2.34% for the same period in 2023 due to the average yield on interest-earning assets increasing by 29 basis points, while the average total cost of funds decreased by 8 basis points.
The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 29 basis points to 5.60% for the first six months of 2024 from 5.31% for the same period in 2023 due mainly to the change in the interest-earning asset mix. This was driven by the increase in the balance of average loans and leases as a percentage of average interest-earning assets to 75% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 69% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, the decrease in the balance of average investment securities as a percentage of average interest-earning assets to 14% for the first six months of 2024 from 18% for comparable period in 2023, and the decrease in the balance of average deposits in financial institutions as a percentage of average interest- earning assets to 11% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 13% for the same period in 2023.
The average yield on loans and leases increased by 2 basis points to 6.13% for the first six months of 2024 from 6.11% for the same period in 2023 as a result of changes in portfolio mix and higher net accretion of loan discounts/premiums.
The average total cost of funds decreased by 8 basis points to 2.99% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 3.07% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 due mainly to changes in the total funds mix. This was driven by the increase in the balance of lower cost average total deposits as a percentage of average total funds to 90% for the first six months of 2024 from 76% for the comparable period in 2023, and the decrease in the balance of higher cost average borrowings as a percentage of average total funds to 8% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 22% for the same period in 2023. The average cost of interest- bearing liabilities increased by 6 basis points to 3.93% for the first six months of 2024 from 3.87% for the comparable period in 2023. The average total cost of deposits increased by 36 basis points to 2.63% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 2.27% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Average noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by $305.9 million for the first six months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 and average total deposits decreased by $545.6 million.
4
Provision For Credit Losses
Q2-2024 vs Q1-2024
The provision for credit losses was $11.0 million for the second quarter compared to $10.0 million for the first quarter. The $11.0 million second quarter provision was driven by higher net charge-offs and higher qualitative reserves for office loans and other concentrations of credit, offset partially by the reserves released for the CIVIC loans transferred to held for sale. The $10.0 million first quarter provision was driven by an increase in qualitative reserves related to loans secured by office properties and an increase in quantitative reserves due to an increase in nonaccrual and classified loans and leases.
YTD June 30, 2024 vs YTD June 30, 2023
The provision for credit losses increased by $16.0 million to $21.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $5.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The higher provision in the 2024 period was generally due to higher net charge-offsand higher qualitative reserves, offset partially by the reserves released for the CIVIC loans transferred to held for sale.
Noninterest Income
Q2-2024 vs Q1-2024
Noninterest income decreased by $4.0 million to $29.8 million for the second quarter due mainly to a decrease of $2.9 million in other income (negative fair value mark on credit-linked notes) and a decrease of $1.9 million in dividends and gains on equity investments (negative fair value mark on Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") investments partially offset by higher income distributions from SBIC investments), offset partially by an increase of $1.6 million in gain on sale of loans.
YTD June 30, 2024 vs YTD June 30, 2023
Noninterest income increased by $155.3 million to $63.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 due almost entirely to a decrease in the loss on sale of loans and leases of $156.6 million. The Company sold $529.6 million of loans for a net gain of $0.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 and $5.4 billion of loans for a net loss of $155.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023.
Noninterest Expense
Q2-2024 vs Q1-2024
Noninterest expense decreased by $6.9 million to $203.6 million for the second quarter due mainly to decreases of $12.7 million in acquisition, integration and reorganization costs and $6.3 million in compensation expense, offset partially by increases of $6.0 million in insurance and assessments expense and $5.1 million in other expense. The decrease in acquisition, integration and reorganization costs was due to actual amounts for certain expenses being lower than the estimated amounts accrued at merger close. The decrease in compensation expense was mostly due to a lower headcount. The increase in insurance and assessments expense was due to higher assessment rates for both the regular FDIC assessment and the special assessment. The increase in other expense was mostly due to a repurchase reserve recorded for standard representations and warranties associated with the CIVIC loan sale.
5
YTD June 30, 2024 vs YTD June 30, 2023
Noninterest expense decreased by $1.5 billion to $414.2 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 due mainly to a $1.4 billion goodwill impairment recorded in the same period in 2023.
Income Taxes
Q2-2024 vs Q1-2024
Income tax expense of $14.3 million was recorded for the second quarter resulting in an effective tax rate of 32.0% compared to tax expense of $11.5 million for the first quarter and an effective tax rate of 27.2%. The increase is due primarily to an increase in disallowed executive compensation expense and a higher shortfall on equity compensation expense from second quarter restricted stock vesting.
YTD June 30, 2024 vs YTD June 30, 2023
Income tax expense of $25.9 million was recorded for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 resulting in an effective tax rate of 29.7% compared to a benefit of $131.9 million for the same period in 2023 and an effective tax rate of 8.7%. Excluding goodwill impairment, the effective tax rate for the six-month period in 2023 was 22.7%. The increase is primarily due to a higher shortfall on equity compensation expense from restricted stock vesting in the second quarter of 2024.
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Increase (Decrease)
Selected Balance Sheet Items
2024
2024
2023
QoQ
YoY
(In thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,698,810
$
3,085,228
$
6,698,147
$
(386,418)
$
(3,999,337)
Securities available-for-sale
2,244,031
2,286,682
4,708,519
(42,651)
(2,464,488)
Securities held-to-maturity
2,296,708
2,291,984
2,278,202
4,724
18,506
Loans held for sale
1,935,455
80,752
478,146
1,854,703
1,457,309
Loan and leases held for investment,
net of deferred fees
23,228,909
25,473,022
22,258,210
(2,244,113)
970,699
Total assets
35,243,839
36,073,516
38,337,250
(829,677)
(3,093,411)
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
7,825,007
$
7,833,608
$
6,055,358
$
(8,601)
$
1,769,649
Total deposits
28,804,450
28,892,407
27,897,083
(87,957)
907,367
Borrowings
1,440,875
2,139,498
6,357,338
(698,623)
(4,916,463)
Total liabilities
31,835,991
32,679,366
35,804,055
(843,375)
(3,968,064)
Total stockholders' equity
3,407,848
3,394,150
2,533,195
13,698
874,653
Securities
The balance of securities held-to-maturity ("HTM") remained consistent through the second quarter and totaled $2.3 billion at June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, HTM securities had aggregate unrealized net after-tax losses in AOCI of $169.8 million remaining from the balance established at the time of transfer on June 1, 2022.
Securities available-for-sale ("AFS") decreased by $42.7 million during the second quarter to $2.2 billion at June 30, 2024. AFS securities had aggregate unrealized net after-tax losses in AOCI of $264.8 million. These AFS unrealized net losses related primarily to changes in overall interest rates and spreads and the resulting impact on valuations.
6
Loans and Leases
The following table sets forth the composition, by loan category, of our loan and lease portfolio held for investment, net of deferred fees, as of the dates indicated:
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Composition of Loans and Leases
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Real estate mortgage:
Commercial
$
4,722,585
$
4,896,544
$
5,026,497
$
3,526,308
$
3,610,320
Multi-family
5,984,930
6,121,472
6,025,179
5,279,659
5,304,544
Other residential
2,866,085
4,949,383
5,060,309
5,228,524
5,373,178
Total real estate mortgage
13,573,600
15,967,399
16,111,985
14,034,491
14,288,042
Real estate construction and land:
Commercial
784,166
775,021
759,585
465,266
415,997
Residential
2,573,431
2,470,333
2,399,684
2,272,271
2,049,526
Total real estate construction
and land
3,357,597
3,245,354
3,159,269
2,737,537
2,465,523
Total real estate
16,931,197
19,212,753
19,271,254
16,772,028
16,753,565
Commercial:
Asset-based
1,968,713
2,061,016
2,189,085
2,287,893
2,357,098
Venture capital
1,456,122
1,513,641
1,446,362
1,464,160
1,723,476
Other commercial
2,446,974
2,245,910
2,129,860
1,002,377
1,014,212
Total commercial
5,871,809
5,820,567
5,765,307
4,754,430
5,094,786
Consumer
425,903
439,702
453,126
394,488
409,859
Total loans and leases held for
investment, net of deferred fees
$
23,228,909
$
25,473,022
$
25,489,687
$
21,920,946
$
22,258,210
Total unfunded loan commitments
$
5,256,473
$
5,482,672
$
5,578,907
$
5,289,221
$
5,845,375
Composition as % of Total
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Loans and Leases
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Real estate mortgage:
Commercial
20%
19%
20%
16%
16%
Multi-family
26%
24%
23%
24%
24%
Other residential
12%
19%
20%
24%
24%
Total real estate mortgage
58%
62%
63%
64%
64%
Real estate construction and land:
Commercial
4%
3%
3%
2%
2%
Residential
11%
10%
9%
10%
9%
Total real estate construction
and land
15%
13%
12%
12%
11%
Total real estate
73%
75%
75%
76%
75%
Commercial:
Asset-based
8%
8%
9%
10%
11%
Venture capital
6%
6%
6%
7%
8%
Other commercial
11%
9%
8%
5%
4%
Total commercial
25%
23%
23%
22%
23%
Consumer
2%
2%
2%
2%
2%
Total loans and leases held for
investment, net of deferred fees
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
7
Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, decreased by $2.2 billion in the second quarter and totaled $23.2 billion at June 30, 2024. The decrease in loans and leases held for investment was primarily due to $1.9 billion of CIVIC loans transferred to held for sale in the second quarter. Loan fundings were $382.5 million in the second quarter at a weighted-average interest rate of 7.80%.
Deposits and Client Investment Funds
The following table sets forth the composition of our deposits at the dates indicated:
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Composition of Deposits
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Noninterest-bearing checking
$
7,825,007
$
7,833,608
$
7,774,254
$
5,579,033
$
6,055,358
Interest-bearing:
Checking
7,309,833
7,836,097
7,808,764
7,038,808
7,112,807
Money market
4,837,025
5,020,110
6,187,889
5,424,347
5,678,323
Savings
2,040,461
2,016,398
1,997,989
1,441,700
897,277
Time deposits:
Non-brokered
2,758,067
2,761,836
3,139,270
3,038,005
2,725,265
Brokered
4,034,057
3,424,358
3,493,603
4,076,788
5,428,053
Total time deposits
6,792,124
6,186,194
6,632,873
7,114,793
8,153,318
Total interest-bearing
20,979,443
21,058,799
22,627,515
21,019,648
21,841,725
Total deposits
$
28,804,450
$
28,892,407
$
30,401,769
$
26,598,681
$
27,897,083
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Composition as % of Total Deposits
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Noninterest-bearing checking
27%
27%
26%
21%
22%
Interest-bearing:
Checking
25%
27%
26%
27%
26%
Money market
17%
17%
20%
20%
20%
Savings
7%
7%
6%
5%
3%
Time deposits:
Non-brokered
10%
10%
10%
12%
10%
Brokered
14%
12%
12%
15%
19%
Total time deposits
24%
22%
22%
27%
29%
Total interest-bearing
73%
73%
74%
79%
78%
Total deposits
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Total deposits decreased by $88 million during the second quarter to $28.8 billion at June 30, 2024, due primarily to decreases of $526 million in interest checking accounts and $183 million in money market accounts, partially offset by an increase of $610 million in brokered time deposits.
Average noninterest-bearing checking totaled $7.88 billion and represented 27% of total average deposits in the second quarter, compared to 26% in the first quarter.
Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits of $6.8 billion represented 24% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, compared to uninsured and uncollateralized deposits of $7.1 billion or 24% of total deposits at March 31, 2024.
8
In addition to deposit products, we also offer alternative, non-depository corporate treasury solutions for select clients to invest excess liquidity. These alternative options include investments managed by BofCal Asset Management Inc. ("BAM"), our registered investment advisor subsidiary, and third-party sweep products. Total off-balance sheet client investment funds were $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2024, of which $0.7 billion was managed by BAM.
Borrowings
Borrowings decreased by approximately $700 million from $2.1 billion at March 31, 2024, to $1.4 billion at June 30, 2024 due primarily to the $1.0 billion paydown of the Bank Term Funding Program balance, offset partially by an increase of $300 million in long-term FHLB borrowings.
Equity
During the second quarter, total stockholders' equity increased by $13.7 million to $3.4 billion and tangible common equity(1) increased by $4.7 million to $2.5 billion at June 30, 2024. The increase in total stockholders' equity for the second quarter resulted primarily from net earnings in the second quarter, offset partially by dividends declared and paid.
At June 30, 2024, book value per common share increased to $17.23 compared to $17.13 at March 31, 2024, and tangible book value per common share(1) increased to $15.07 compared to $15.03 at March 31, 2024.
- Non-GAAPmeasures; refer to section 'Non-GAAP Measures'
9
CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY
Capital ratios remain strong with total risk-based capital at 16.57% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.51% at June 30, 2024.
The following table sets forth our regulatory capital ratios as of the dates indicated:
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Capital Ratios
2024 (1)
2024
2023
2023
2023
Banc of California, Inc.
Total risk-based capital ratio
16.57%
16.40%
16.43%
17.83%
17.61%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.62%
12.38%
12.44%
13.84%
13.70%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
10.27%
10.09%
10.14%
11.23%
11.16%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
9.51%
9.12%
9.00%
8.65%
7.76%
Banc of California
Total risk-based capital ratio
16.19%
15.88%
15.75%
16.37%
16.07%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
13.77%
13.34%
13.27%
13.72%
13.48%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
13.77%
13.34%
13.27%
13.72%
13.48%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
10.38%
9.84%
9.62%
8.57%
7.62%
(1) Capital information for June 30, 2024 is preliminary.
At June 30, 2024, immediately available cash and cash equivalents were $2.5 billion, a decrease of $0.4 billion from March 31, 2024. Combined with total available borrowing capacity of $12.3 billion and unpledged AFS securities of $2.1 billion, total available liquidity was $16.9 billion at the end of the second quarter.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Banc of California Inc. published this content on 23 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2024 10:02:07 UTC.