Investor Presentation

Second Quarter 2024 Results

California's premier commercial bank with a national reach

and select specialty business lines

California Focused

National Presence & Specialty Businesses

Fresno

Tulare

THE

Monterey

Kings

3rd

San Luis

LARGEST BANK

HEADQUARTERED IN

Obispo

Kern

CALIFORNIA1

Santa

Barbara

Ventura

Los

San

Angeles

Bernardino

HQ (Los Angeles)

Branches

Top 5 California Counties

Orange

Riverside

County

Rank(2)

Dep. ($bn)

Orange

1

$13.1

San

Los Angeles

11.1

3

Diego

San Diego

1

1.9

San Bernardino

2

0.8

Riverside

3

0.8

Fund Finance

Mortgage Warehouse Lending

HOA

Payments Solutions

Lender & Specialty Finance

SBA

Media & Entertainment

Technology & Life Sciences

Boston

New York

Menlo Park

Chicago

Chevy Chase

Denver

Santa Barbara

Los Angeles

Durham

Orange County

San Diego

Phoenix

Atlanta

Austin

Specialty Bank Office

Community Banking Branches

  1. Ranked by assets.
  2. Ranked by banks headquartered in California by deposit market share. Source: S&P Capital IQ.

Key Investor Takeaways

Solid progress in 2Q as we head towards sustainable growth and profitability

  • 2024 is a transformational year for our company as we take targeted actions to strengthen and optimize our balance sheet
  • We improved our core fundamentals, despite a challenging economic and rate environment
    • NIM expansion of 14bps to 2.80%
    • Average NIB balances up 3% QoQ
    • Total expenses decreased partially driven by a reduction in compensation from lower headcount
  • On July 18 we completed the sale of $1.95B CIVIC loans
    • Sale will positively impact capital, liquidity and NIM
    • The liquidity and capital created will be used to reposition the balance sheet to optimize core earnings power in 2H24
  • Profitability expected to improve as we progress through the year due to core earnings drivers; well positioned to take advantage of a lower rate environment

Improving core earnings power

Continued

restructuring to optimize balance sheet

Disciplined expense

management

Strengthened balance

sheet in uncertain

economic environment

Strong execution on merger integration

  • Improvement in core results with NIM expanding to 2.80% driven by lower funding costs and higher loan yields. Average NIB balances up 3% QoQ
  • NII was slightly higher this quarter despite our deliberate decision to shrink balance sheet as we paid down most of BTFP
  • Continued efforts to restructure balance sheet and improve profitability, including sale of $1.95B CIVIC loan portfolio
  • Will continue to execute on additional strategic opportunities to further optimize the balance sheet
  • Expect operating expenses to decline in 2H24 as cost synergies continue
  • 2Q24 expenses included non-recurring reversal of merger expense accrual and elevated FDIC and customer related expenses
  • Repositioning balance sheet to lower funding costs, including $1B paydown of BTFP in 2Q
  • Balance sheet well-positioned for declining rate environment
  • Heightened monitoring for stress in credit portfolio; maintaining strong reserve levels
  • After quarter-end, core systems conversions and integration successfully completed, enabling new product and digital capabilities for clients
  • Conducted extensive training and communication campaigns to ensure a seamless transition for our clients

We are transforming the combined franchise to drive long-term growth

and shareholder value

Current state

Repositioning for success

  • Reposition to right-size balance sheet and optimize yields
    • Optimize deposit mix and reduce cost of funds
    • Leverage CIVIC sale to improve earnings power and profitability
    • Consider further strategic options
  • Achieve cost targets
  • Ensure strong credit quality
    • Heightened monitoring for stress in portfolios
    • Maintain strong reserve levels

Near-term focus

Generating profitable growth

  • Expand and deepen customer relationships
  • Drive relationship-based deposit and loan growth
  • Optimize deposit mix with strong focus on NIB growth
  • Repricing of maturing / prepaying loan book to current market rates
  • Maintain expense and credit discipline

Future state

Top-tier target performance

  • Consistent high-quality earnings performance versus peers
  • Robust liquidity and strong capital levels
  • Financial performance targets:
    • ROAA ~1.1%+
    • ROTCE ~13%+

2Q24 Financial

Growth in pre-taxpre-provision earnings power driven by continued balance sheet repositioning and merger synergies

Highlights

  • Continued increase in PTPP(1) due to NIM expansion and compensation expense savings
  • NIM expansion of 14 bps driven by lower deposit costs, reduced reliance on wholesale funding and improved loan yields
  • $1.95B UPB of CIVIC loans moved to held-for-sale ("HFS")
  • Loans / deposits ratio improved to 87.4% from 88.4%
  • Average NIB deposits increased from 26.1% to 27.4% of average deposits
  • Nonperforming credit metrics improvement driven by reclassification of CIVIC loans to HFS

Operating

Results

Balance

Sheet Results

Increasing

Capital

Strong Credit

Reserves

2Q24

1Q24

PTPP(1)

$55.6mm

$52.4mm

EPS

$0.12

$0.12

ROAA

0.34%

0.33%

ROATCE(1)

4.1%

4.3%

NIM

2.80%

2.66%

Cash / assets

7.7%

8.6%

Loans / deposits

87.4%

88.4%

Deposits / total funding

95.2%

93.1%

Avg. NIB deposits / avg. deposits

27.4%

26.1%

CET 1 capital ratio

10.3%

10.1%

Total risk-based capital ratio

16.6%

16.4%

BVPS

$17.23

$17.13

TBVPS(1)

$15.07

$15.03

ACL/NPLs

235%

220%

NPA ratio

0.37%

0.44%

1. Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure; see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" slides at end of presentation.

2Q24 Earnings Results

  • Net interest income of $229.5mm increased slightly QoQ:
    • Interest income declined due to smaller balance sheet
    • Interest expense declined due to $1.0B repayment of BTFP and due to higher average NIB deposits
  • Noninterest income declined due to negative fair value marks on credit-linked notes and SBIC equity investments
  • Total expenses included multiple non- recurring or elevated items (see appendix)
    • QoQ decline partially driven by decline in compensation expense
  • Elevated tax rate of 32% mostly related to non-recurring equity compensation expense adjustment

($ in millions)

Total interest income

Total interest expense

Net interest income

Noninterest income

Gain (loss) on sale of securities and loans

Total noninterest income

Total revenue

Noninterest expense

Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs

Total noninterest expense

Pre-taxpre-provision income (loss)

(1)

Provision for credit losses

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

Income tax expense (benefit)

Net earnings (loss)

Preferred stock dividends

Net earnings (loss) available to common

and equivalent stockholders

Key Income Statement Metrics

EPS

(2)

ROAA

ROATCE

(1,3)

Net interest margin

2Q24

$

462.6

$

233.1

229.5

28.7

1.1

29.8

259.3

216.3

(12.7)

203.6

55.6

11.0

44.6

14.3

$

30.3

$

9.9

$

20.4

$

$

0.12

$

0.34%

4.14%

2.80%

1Q24

4Q23

478.7

$

467.2

249.6 316.2

  1. 151.1
  1. 45.5

(0.4) (445.9)

  1. (400.4)
  2. (249.4)
  1. 251.8
  1. 111.8
  1. 363.6
  1. (613.0)

10.047.0

42.4 (660.0)

  1. (177.0)
  1. $ (483.0)

9.9

9.9

20.9

$

(492.9)

0.12

$

(4.55)

0.33%

-5.09%

4.30%

-87.95%

2.66%

1.69%

Cost of funds

-7 bps

3.02% 2.95%

1Q24 2Q24

Cost of deposits

-6 bps

2.66% 2.60%

1Q24 2Q24

Cost of interest-bearing deposits

-2 bps

3.60% 3.58%

1Q24 2Q24

  1. Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure; see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" slides at end of presentation.
  2. Return on average assets ("ROAA") calculated as follows: annualized net earnings (loss) divided by average assets.
  3. Return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE") calculation as follows: annualized adjusted net earnings (loss) available to common and equivalent stockholders for ROATCE divided by average tangible common equity.

Balance Sheet

Repositioning

Continues

Highlights

  • Balance sheet reduction due to use of excess liquidity to pay down high-cost wholesale funding
  • $1.95B UPB of CIVIC loans reclassified to HFS at June 30th in anticipation of the July 18th sale
  • Deposit mix shift in favor of noninterest-bearing deposits
  • Decrease in borrowings largely driven by repayment of $1.0B of BTFP

Increased balance sheet efficiency with improved deposit mix and lower wholesale funding

($ in millions)

2Q24

1Q24

4Q23

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,699

$

3,085

$

5,378

Investment securities

4,673

4,708

4,761

Loans held for sale

1,935

81

123

Loans and leases HFI, net of deferred fees

23,229

25,473

25,490

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(248)

(292)

(282)

Goodwill and intangibles

365

356

364

Deferred tax asset, net

739

741

739

Other assets

1,852

1,921

1,962

Total assets

$

35,244

$

36,074

$

38,534

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

7,825

$

7,834

$

7,774

Interest-bearing deposits

20,979

21,059

22,628

Total deposits

28,804

28,892

30,402

Borrowings

1,441

2,139

2,911

Subordinated debt

939

938

937

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

651

710

894

Total liabilities

31,836

32,679

35,143

Total stockholders' equity

3,408

3,394

3,391

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

35,244

$

36,074

$

38,534

Key Balance Sheet Metrics

TCE ratio(1)

7.3%

7.1%

6.6%

CET 1 ratio

10.3%

10.1%

10.1%

Cash / assets

7.7%

8.6%

14.0%

Securities / assets

13.3%

13.1%

12.4%

Cash + securities / assets

20.9%

21.6%

26.3%

Loans / deposits

87.4%

88.4%

84.2%

Noninterest-bearing deposits / deposits

27.2%

27.1%

25.6%

Deposits / total funding

95.2%

93.1%

91.3%

Wholesale funding / assets(2)

15.5%

15.4%

16.6%

ACL ratio

1.19%

1.26%

1.22%

  1. Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure; see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" slides at end of presentation.
  2. Wholesale funding defined as borrowings plus brokered time deposits.

Management

Outlook

  • Continue executing on plan to lower cost of funds and expand net interest margin
  • Laser focused on controllable levers, including prudent expense and credit discipline
  • 2024 outlook assumes one rate cut through the remainder of the year
  • Continue to evaluate additional opportunities to optimize the balance sheet

2024 outlook focused on improving core earnings drivers and strengthening balance sheet

4Q24 outlook

Key assumptions

NIM of 2.90% to 3.00%

Balance sheet repositioning, higher average NIB

Net interest

Cost of funds expected to

deposits and other actions driving lower interest

expense

margin

decline 20bps to 25bps

Assumes one 25 bps rate cut in mid-November

4Q24 NIE expected at

Expect cost savings in 2H24 driven primarily by

Noninterest

~$195mm-$200mm

merger related synergies and other cost initiatives in

expense

addition to lower regulatory assessments

Wholesale funding ratio 10-12%

Balance sheet Loan / deposits 85%-90%

metrics

NIB / deposits 28%-29%

  • Balance sheet size may vary based on execution of opportunities to further optimize balance sheet
  • Liquidity generated from CIVIC sale used primarily to pay down wholesale funding sources

Interest Rate

Sensitivity

  • Rate-sensitiveearning assets: 40%(1)
    • $10.1 billion of loans are variable or reprice / mature within one year
    • Over 99% of adjustable-rate loans with floors are eligible to reprice within one year
  • Rate-sensitiveliabilities: 76%(1)
    • $14.2 billion of interest-bearing deposits, excluding CDs
    • $6.6 billion of CDs that mature or reprice within one year
    • $2.0 billion of borrowings and other(2) that mature or reprice within one year

Well-positioned for declining rate environment

Rate-Sensitive Liabilities

Rate-Sensitive Earning Assets

2Q24

Interest-Bearing Deposits

2Q24

Borrowings

9.0%

6.3%

Other

2.4%

14.1%

91.3%

Loans HFI + Leases

76.9%

Investment Securities

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Loans Years to Maturity/Repricing

Loan Composition

2Q24

Variable Rate

3 - 5 Years

2Q24

1 Year

>5 Years

2 Years

24.5%

30.0%

32.8%

33.3%

24.7%

6.7%

Variable Rate

5.8%

Fixed

42.2%

Hybrid

1. Rate sensitive defined as assets or liabilities that are variable rate or repricing/maturing within one year.

2. Other includes TruPS.

