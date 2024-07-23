Banc of California, Inc. is a bank holding company for its subsidiary, Banc of California (the Bank), a California state-chartered bank. The Bank provides a range of loan and deposit products and services through more than 90 full-service branches throughout California and in Denver, Colorado, and Durham, North Carolina, and full-stack payment processing solutions through its subsidiary, Deepstack Technologies, LLC. The Bank also serves the Community Association Management Industry nationwide with its technology-forward platform SmartStreet. The Bank is organized into four business groups: Community Banking, Specialty Banking, Deposit Services, and Payment Solutions. Specialty Banking is focused on serving clients in niche verticals by industry, including homeowner associations, venture banking, SBA lending, mortgage warehouse lending, media and entertainment and equipment finance. Deposit Services provide valuable services to clients in the Community and Specialty Banking groups.