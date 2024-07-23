Investor Presentation
Second Quarter 2024 Results
California's premier commercial bank with a national reach
and select specialty business lines
California Focused
National Presence & Specialty Businesses
Fresno
Tulare
THE
Monterey
Kings
3rd
San Luis
LARGEST BANK
HEADQUARTERED IN
Obispo
Kern
CALIFORNIA1
Santa
Barbara
Ventura
Los
San
Angeles
Bernardino
HQ (Los Angeles)
Branches
Top 5 California Counties
Orange
Riverside
County
Rank(2)
Dep. ($bn)
Orange
1
$13.1
San
Los Angeles
11.1
3
Diego
San Diego
1
1.9
San Bernardino
2
0.8
Riverside
3
0.8
❖Fund Finance
❖Mortgage Warehouse Lending
❖HOA
❖Payments Solutions
❖Lender & Specialty Finance
❖SBA
❖Media & Entertainment
❖Technology & Life Sciences
Boston
New York
Menlo Park
Chicago
Chevy Chase
Denver
Santa Barbara
Los Angeles
Durham
Orange County
San Diego
Phoenix
Atlanta
Austin
Specialty Bank Office
Community Banking Branches
- Ranked by assets.
- Ranked by banks headquartered in California by deposit market share. Source: S&P Capital IQ.
Second Quarter 2024 Earnings | 3
Key Investor Takeaways
Solid progress in 2Q as we head towards sustainable growth and profitability
- 2024 is a transformational year for our company as we take targeted actions to strengthen and optimize our balance sheet
- We improved our core fundamentals, despite a challenging economic and rate environment
- NIM expansion of 14bps to 2.80%
- Average NIB balances up 3% QoQ
- Total expenses decreased partially driven by a reduction in compensation from lower headcount
- On July 18 we completed the sale of $1.95B CIVIC loans
- Sale will positively impact capital, liquidity and NIM
- The liquidity and capital created will be used to reposition the balance sheet to optimize core earnings power in 2H24
- Profitability expected to improve as we progress through the year due to core earnings drivers; well positioned to take advantage of a lower rate environment
Improving core earnings power
Continued
restructuring to optimize balance sheet
Disciplined expense
management
Strengthened balance
sheet in uncertain
economic environment
Strong execution on merger integration
- Improvement in core results with NIM expanding to 2.80% driven by lower funding costs and higher loan yields. Average NIB balances up 3% QoQ
- NII was slightly higher this quarter despite our deliberate decision to shrink balance sheet as we paid down most of BTFP
- Continued efforts to restructure balance sheet and improve profitability, including sale of $1.95B CIVIC loan portfolio
- Will continue to execute on additional strategic opportunities to further optimize the balance sheet
- Expect operating expenses to decline in 2H24 as cost synergies continue
- 2Q24 expenses included non-recurring reversal of merger expense accrual and elevated FDIC and customer related expenses
- Repositioning balance sheet to lower funding costs, including $1B paydown of BTFP in 2Q
- Balance sheet well-positioned for declining rate environment
- Heightened monitoring for stress in credit portfolio; maintaining strong reserve levels
- After quarter-end, core systems conversions and integration successfully completed, enabling new product and digital capabilities for clients
- Conducted extensive training and communication campaigns to ensure a seamless transition for our clients
Second Quarter 2024 Earnings | 4
We are transforming the combined franchise to drive long-term growth
and shareholder value
Current state
Repositioning for success
- Reposition to right-size balance sheet and optimize yields
- Optimize deposit mix and reduce cost of funds
- Leverage CIVIC sale to improve earnings power and profitability
- Consider further strategic options
- Achieve cost targets
- Ensure strong credit quality
- Heightened monitoring for stress in portfolios
- Maintain strong reserve levels
Near-term focus
Generating profitable growth
- Expand and deepen customer relationships
- Drive relationship-based deposit and loan growth
- Optimize deposit mix with strong focus on NIB growth
- Repricing of maturing / prepaying loan book to current market rates
- Maintain expense and credit discipline
Future state
Top-tier target performance
- Consistent high-quality earnings performance versus peers
- Robust liquidity and strong capital levels
- Financial performance targets:
- ROAA ~1.1%+
- ROTCE ~13%+
Second Quarter 2024 Earnings | 5
2Q24 Financial
Growth in pre-taxpre-provision earnings power driven by continued balance sheet repositioning and merger synergies
Highlights
- Continued increase in PTPP(1) due to NIM expansion and compensation expense savings
- NIM expansion of 14 bps driven by lower deposit costs, reduced reliance on wholesale funding and improved loan yields
- $1.95B UPB of CIVIC loans moved to held-for-sale ("HFS")
- Loans / deposits ratio improved to 87.4% from 88.4%
- Average NIB deposits increased from 26.1% to 27.4% of average deposits
- Nonperforming credit metrics improvement driven by reclassification of CIVIC loans to HFS
Operating
Results
Balance
Sheet Results
Increasing
Capital
Strong Credit
Reserves
2Q24
1Q24
PTPP(1)
$55.6mm
$52.4mm
EPS
$0.12
$0.12
ROAA
0.34%
0.33%
ROATCE(1)
4.1%
4.3%
NIM
2.80%
2.66%
Cash / assets
7.7%
8.6%
Loans / deposits
87.4%
88.4%
Deposits / total funding
95.2%
93.1%
Avg. NIB deposits / avg. deposits
27.4%
26.1%
CET 1 capital ratio
10.3%
10.1%
Total risk-based capital ratio
16.6%
16.4%
BVPS
$17.23
$17.13
TBVPS(1)
$15.07
$15.03
ACL/NPLs
235%
220%
NPA ratio
0.37%
0.44%
1. Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure; see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" slides at end of presentation.
Second Quarter 2024 Earnings | 6
2Q24 Earnings Results
- Net interest income of $229.5mm increased slightly QoQ:
- Interest income declined due to smaller balance sheet
- Interest expense declined due to $1.0B repayment of BTFP and due to higher average NIB deposits
- Noninterest income declined due to negative fair value marks on credit-linked notes and SBIC equity investments
- Total expenses included multiple non- recurring or elevated items (see appendix)
- QoQ decline partially driven by decline in compensation expense
- Elevated tax rate of 32% mostly related to non-recurring equity compensation expense adjustment
($ in millions)
Total interest income
Total interest expense
Net interest income
Noninterest income
Gain (loss) on sale of securities and loans
Total noninterest income
Total revenue
Noninterest expense
Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs
Total noninterest expense
Pre-taxpre-provision income (loss)
(1)
Provision for credit losses
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
Income tax expense (benefit)
Net earnings (loss)
Preferred stock dividends
Net earnings (loss) available to common
and equivalent stockholders
Key Income Statement Metrics
EPS
(2)
ROAA
ROATCE
(1,3)
Net interest margin
2Q24
$
462.6
$
233.1
229.5
28.7
1.1
29.8
259.3
216.3
(12.7)
203.6
55.6
11.0
44.6
14.3
$
30.3
$
9.9
$
20.4
$
$
0.12
$
0.34%
4.14%
2.80%
1Q24
4Q23
478.7
$
467.2
249.6 316.2
- 151.1
- 45.5
(0.4) (445.9)
- (400.4)
- (249.4)
- 251.8
- 111.8
- 363.6
- (613.0)
10.047.0
42.4 (660.0)
- (177.0)
- $ (483.0)
9.9
9.9
20.9
$
(492.9)
0.12
$
(4.55)
0.33%
-5.09%
4.30%
-87.95%
2.66%
1.69%
Cost of funds
-7 bps
3.02% 2.95%
1Q24 2Q24
Cost of deposits
-6 bps
2.66% 2.60%
1Q24 2Q24
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
-2 bps
3.60% 3.58%
1Q24 2Q24
- Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure; see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" slides at end of presentation.
- Return on average assets ("ROAA") calculated as follows: annualized net earnings (loss) divided by average assets.
- Return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE") calculation as follows: annualized adjusted net earnings (loss) available to common and equivalent stockholders for ROATCE divided by average tangible common equity.
Second Quarter 2024 Earnings | 7
Balance Sheet
Repositioning
Continues
Highlights
- Balance sheet reduction due to use of excess liquidity to pay down high-cost wholesale funding
- $1.95B UPB of CIVIC loans reclassified to HFS at June 30th in anticipation of the July 18th sale
- Deposit mix shift in favor of noninterest-bearing deposits
- Decrease in borrowings largely driven by repayment of $1.0B of BTFP
Increased balance sheet efficiency with improved deposit mix and lower wholesale funding
($ in millions)
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,699
$
3,085
$
5,378
Investment securities
4,673
4,708
4,761
Loans held for sale
1,935
81
123
Loans and leases HFI, net of deferred fees
23,229
25,473
25,490
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(248)
(292)
(282)
Goodwill and intangibles
365
356
364
Deferred tax asset, net
739
741
739
Other assets
1,852
1,921
1,962
Total assets
$
35,244
$
36,074
$
38,534
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
7,825
$
7,834
$
7,774
Interest-bearing deposits
20,979
21,059
22,628
Total deposits
28,804
28,892
30,402
Borrowings
1,441
2,139
2,911
Subordinated debt
939
938
937
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
651
710
894
Total liabilities
31,836
32,679
35,143
Total stockholders' equity
3,408
3,394
3,391
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
35,244
$
36,074
$
38,534
Key Balance Sheet Metrics
TCE ratio(1)
7.3%
7.1%
6.6%
CET 1 ratio
10.3%
10.1%
10.1%
Cash / assets
7.7%
8.6%
14.0%
Securities / assets
13.3%
13.1%
12.4%
Cash + securities / assets
20.9%
21.6%
26.3%
Loans / deposits
87.4%
88.4%
84.2%
Noninterest-bearing deposits / deposits
27.2%
27.1%
25.6%
Deposits / total funding
95.2%
93.1%
91.3%
Wholesale funding / assets(2)
15.5%
15.4%
16.6%
ACL ratio
1.19%
1.26%
1.22%
- Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure; see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" slides at end of presentation.
- Wholesale funding defined as borrowings plus brokered time deposits.
Second Quarter 2024 Earnings | 8
Management
Outlook
- Continue executing on plan to lower cost of funds and expand net interest margin
- Laser focused on controllable levers, including prudent expense and credit discipline
- 2024 outlook assumes one rate cut through the remainder of the year
- Continue to evaluate additional opportunities to optimize the balance sheet
2024 outlook focused on improving core earnings drivers and strengthening balance sheet
4Q24 outlook
Key assumptions
❖ NIM of 2.90% to 3.00%
❖ Balance sheet repositioning, higher average NIB
Net interest
❖ Cost of funds expected to
deposits and other actions driving lower interest
expense
margin
decline 20bps to 25bps
❖ Assumes one 25 bps rate cut in mid-November
❖ 4Q24 NIE expected at
❖ Expect cost savings in 2H24 driven primarily by
Noninterest
~$195mm-$200mm
merger related synergies and other cost initiatives in
expense
addition to lower regulatory assessments
❖ Wholesale funding ratio 10-12%
Balance sheet ❖ Loan / deposits 85%-90%
metrics
❖ NIB / deposits 28%-29%
- Balance sheet size may vary based on execution of opportunities to further optimize balance sheet
- Liquidity generated from CIVIC sale used primarily to pay down wholesale funding sources
Second Quarter 2024 Earnings | 9
Interest Rate
Sensitivity
- Rate-sensitiveearning assets: 40%(1)
- $10.1 billion of loans are variable or reprice / mature within one year
- Over 99% of adjustable-rate loans with floors are eligible to reprice within one year
- Rate-sensitiveliabilities: 76%(1)
- $14.2 billion of interest-bearing deposits, excluding CDs
- $6.6 billion of CDs that mature or reprice within one year
- $2.0 billion of borrowings and other(2) that mature or reprice within one year
Well-positioned for declining rate environment
Rate-Sensitive Liabilities
Rate-Sensitive Earning Assets
2Q24
Interest-Bearing Deposits
2Q24
Borrowings
9.0%
6.3%
Other
2.4%
14.1%
91.3%
Loans HFI + Leases
76.9%
Investment Securities
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Loans Years to Maturity/Repricing
Loan Composition
2Q24
Variable Rate
3 - 5 Years
2Q24
1 Year
>5 Years
2 Years
24.5%
30.0%
32.8%
33.3%
24.7%
6.7%
Variable Rate
5.8%
Fixed
42.2%
Hybrid
1. Rate sensitive defined as assets or liabilities that are variable rate or repricing/maturing within one year.
Second Quarter 2024 Earnings | 10
2. Other includes TruPS.
