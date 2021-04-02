Log in
BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.

BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.

(BANC)
Banc of California : Announces Schedule of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/02/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) today announced it will release 2021 first quarter financial results on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter earnings at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) on the same day.

Interested parties are welcome to attend the conference call by dialing (888) 317-6003 and referencing event code 3056351. A live audio webcast will also be available on the Webcasts page of the Company’s investor relations website. The slide presentation for the call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website prior to the call. An audio archive of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website within 24 hours after the end of the call.

About Banc of California, Inc.

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is a bank holding company with approximately $7.9 billion in assets and one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Banc of California, N.A. (the “Bank”). The Bank has 36 offices including 29 full-service branches located throughout Southern California. Through our dedicated professionals, we provide customized and innovative banking and lending solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals throughout California. We help to improve the communities where we live and work by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support and affordable housing. With a commitment to service and to building enduring relationships, we provide a higher standard of banking. We look forward to helping you achieve your goals. For more information, please visit us at www.bancofcal.com


© Business Wire 2021
