Banc of California : Names Alex Kweskin Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) (the “Company”), the holding company for Banc of California, N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced the appointment of Alex Kweskin as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of the Company and the Bank, effective Monday, May 3, 2021. Mr. Kweskin will be based in Santa Ana and report to Jared Wolff, President and CEO.

Mr. Kweskin joins the Company from MUFG Union Bank, N.A., a division of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG), with assets of $132 billion, where he has worked since 2011. Since 2014, Mr. Kweskin has served as Managing Director, and Head of Human Resources for Union Bank. He also held previous human resources roles at Wells Fargo Capital Finance, California National Bank and The California Endowment. Mr. Kweskin holds a B.A. in Communication from Purdue University.

“We are excited to have Alex join our executive leadership team,” said Jared Wolff, President & CEO of Banc of California. “Alex is a proven leader who will help Banc of California continue to build a culture of excellence with our engaged, diverse and high-performing talent. Alex’s deep experience in banking and human resources, along with his extensive knowledge of the Southern California banking landscape, will help us recruit, develop and retain our most important asset, our people.”

“Banc of California is one of the most dynamic companies in Southern California and I am thrilled to join its leadership team,” said Alex Kweskin. “I look forward to working with all my new and talented colleagues at Banc of California to ensure the bank remains a great place to work, and continues its efforts to build a franchise that delivers for employees, clients, communities and shareholders.”

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is a bank holding company with approximately $7.9 billion in assets and one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Banc of California, N.A. (the “Bank”). The Bank has 36 offices including 29 full-service branches located throughout Southern California. Through our dedicated professionals, we provide customized and innovative banking and lending solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals throughout California. We help to improve the communities where we live and work by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support and affordable housing. With a commitment to service and to building enduring relationships, we provide a higher standard of banking. We look forward to helping you achieve your goals. For more information, please visit us at www.bancofcal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210415005976/en/