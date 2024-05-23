Banc of California is dedicated to serving entrepreneurs as they grow their companies

Banc of California, a wholly owned subsidiary of Banc of California Inc. (NYSE: BANC), announced today the launch of Build@Banc, a service dedicated to providing tailored banking solutions to seed and early-stage innovative startups. The Build@Banc team also provides guidance and resources to help founders choose the right banking solutions and offers introductions to its well-established network of investors and advisers.

“We want companies to start with us, stay with us and grow with us — from inception to IPO and beyond,” said Sean Lynden, President of the Venture Banking Group at Banc of California. “We are committed to being a reliable and dedicated partner for founders that can tailor high-touch banking solutions as they scale their companies.”

Banc of California is a tech-forward bank with products and services that make banking easy for entrepreneurs. In addition to deposit accounts, loans and lines of credit, the bank offers innovative payment processing solutions through Deepstack Technologies and an easy-to-use digital banking platform, as well as mobile wallets, virtual cards and a perks program.

Based in Los Angeles, Banc of California is the third-largest bank by assets headquartered in California and is one of the nation’s premier relationship-focused business banks. The bank has been committed to the innovation economy and venture-backed companies since 2005. Its Venture Banking Group offers a broad range of venture debt, treasury and cash management solutions to entrepreneurs and their private equity and venture capital investors nationwide.

About Banc of California, Inc.

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is a bank holding company with over $36 billion in assets and the parent company of Banc of California. Banc of California is one of the nation’s premier relationship-based business banks, providing banking and treasury management services to small-, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. Banc of California is the third largest bank headquartered in California and offers a broad range of loan and deposit products and services through more than 90 full-service branches throughout California and in Denver, Colorado, and Durham, North Carolina, as well as through regional offices nationwide. The bank also provides full-stack payment processing solutions through its subsidiary, Deepstack Technologies, and serves the Community Association Management industry nationwide with its technology-forward platform, SmartStreet™. The bank is committed to its local communities by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support, affordable housing, and more. For more information, please visit us at www.bancofcal.com.

