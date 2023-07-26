Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as investors digested the implications of a proposed buyout of a troubled bank in California.

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking exchange-traded fund, a basket of mid-sized lenders, rose by almost 5% after analysts said the deal for Banc of California to buy PacWest was a "net positive," and would alleviate concerns about the sector's stability. PacWest shares rallied, recouping some of the initial losses incurred because of fears that the Banc of California buyout would amount to a fire sale.

British billionaire Joe Lewis surrendered to U.S. authorities and pleaded not guilty to insider-trading charges for allegedly sharing confidential information about companies in which he invested with personal assistants, romantic partners and his pilots. Mr. Lewis's family owns London Premiere League club Tottenham Hotspur.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-26-23 1757ET