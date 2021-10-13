Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : Boston Consulting Group appointed advisor for further core business development

BOSTON CONSULTING GROUP APPOINTED ADVISOR

FOR FURTHER CORE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Genoa, 13 October 2021 - In its meeting today, the Board of Directors of Banca Carige appointed Boston Consulting Group as advisor to assist the Bank in exploring further development opportunities of its core business, which may also be relevant towards the pursuit of the business combination.

The latter is confirmed as the Bank's target, whether it is carried out by the end of this year, therefore benefitting of the current tax incentives (DTAs), or in the event of its realisation on a future date.