  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRG   IT0005428195

BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA

(CRG)
  Report
Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : Boston Consulting Group appointed advisor for further core business development

10/13/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

BOSTON CONSULTING GROUP APPOINTED ADVISOR

FOR FURTHER CORE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Genoa, 13 October 2021 - In its meeting today, the Board of Directors of Banca Carige appointed Boston Consulting Group as advisor to assist the Bank in exploring further development opportunities of its core business, which may also be relevant towards the pursuit of the business combination.

The latter is confirmed as the Bank's target, whether it is carried out by the end of this year, therefore benefitting of the current tax incentives (DTAs), or in the event of its realisation on a future date.

INVESTOR RELATIONS & RESEARCH

COMMUNICATIONS

tel. +39 010 579 4877

tel. +39 010 579 3380

investor.relations@carige.it

relazioni.esterne@carige.it

Disclaimer

Banca Carige S.p.A. Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 17:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 -107 M -123 M -123 M
Net income 2020 -803 M -929 M -929 M
Net Debt 2020 8 083 M 9 351 M 9 351 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,30x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 518 M 600 M 599 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -86,5x
Nbr of Employees 3 285
Free-Float 20,0%
Managers and Directors
Francesco Guido Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio Massimo Genovese Chief Financial Officer
Sabrina Bruno Independent Director
Paola Demartini Independent Director
Gaudiana Giusti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA0.00%598
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.14%494 121
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION43.65%366 385
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.12%247 333
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.80%207 117
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY54.57%191 564