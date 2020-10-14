Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : CO-OPTATION OF BOARD MEMBER

CO-OPTATION OF BOARD MEMBER

Genoa, 14 October 2020 - At its meeting today, chaired by Vincenzo Calandra Buonaura, Banca Carige's Board of Directors -on a proposal from the Nomination, Governance and Sustainability Committee- has resolved to co-opt Paolo Ravà to serve as a member of the Bank's Board of Directors pursuant to art. 2386 of the Italian Civil Code, following the resignation of the Board's Deputy Chairman, Angelo Barbarulo, in June 2020.

Paolo Ravà does not hold executive positions and has declared that he meets the independence requirements pursuant to Banca Carige's Articles of Association, the Corporate Governance Code for Listed Companies and Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, and that he holds 3,084,994 shares of the Bank at the time of appointment.

Paolo Ravà's curriculum vitae is available for consultation on the Bank's corporate website www.gruppocarige.it, in the section 'Governance'.

The Board of Directors has also appointed Paolo Ravà to serve as a member of the Risk Committee. Following his appointment, the composition of the Risk Committee is as follows: Miro Fiordi (Chair), Paola Demartini, Paolo Ravà and Leopoldo Scarpa.