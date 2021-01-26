Log in
Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : Notice of publication of document

01/26/2021 | 10:10am EST
PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF DOCUMENT PUBLICATION

Genoa, 20 January 2021 - Banca CARIGE S.p.A. informs that, pursuant to applicable regulations in force, it has today published the Board of Directors' Report concerning the items on the Agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened for 22 February 2021.

The document is made available at the Bank's registered office, on the Bank's corporate website www.gruppocarige.it(under Governance/Shareholders' Meetings), on the authorised storage portal eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and through all other means allowed by applicable regulations in force.

INVESTOR RELATIONS & RESEARCH

COMMUNICATIONS

tel. +39 010 579 4877

tel. +39 010 579 3380

investor.relations@carige.it

relazioni.esterne@carige.it

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banca Carige S.p.A. published this content on 20 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 15:09:09 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 -115 M -140 M -140 M
Net income 2020 -803 M -976 M -976 M
Net Debt 2020 8 083 M 9 826 M 9 826 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,30x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 134 M 1 375 M 1 379 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -80,2x
Nbr of Employees 3 714
Free-Float -
Chart BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA
Duration : Period :
Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francesco Guido Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio Massimo Genovese Chief Financial Officer
Sabrina Bruno Independent Director
Paola Demartini Independent Director
Leopoldo Scarpa Director
