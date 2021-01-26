Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : Notice of publication of document

NOTICE OF DOCUMENT PUBLICATION

Genoa, 20 January 2021 - Banca CARIGE S.p.A. informs that, pursuant to applicable regulations in force, it has today published the Board of Directors' Report concerning the items on the Agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened for 22 February 2021.

The document is made available at the Bank's registered office, on the Bank's corporate website www.gruppocarige.it(under Governance/Shareholders' Meetings), on the authorised storage portal eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and through all other means allowed by applicable regulations in force.