Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : Notice of publication of documents

Genoa, 30 March 2022 - Banca CARIGE S.p.A. announces that, pursuant to regulations in force, it has today published the following documents:

a) Financial Report as at 31/12/2021, including the draft Financial Statements for 2021 for Banca CARIGE S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia and the consolidated Financial Statements for 2021 for the Banca CARIGE Group, the Reports on Operations, the Declarations pursuant to articles 154-bis of Legislative Decree No. 58/98 and 81-ter of CONSOB Regulation No. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as subsequently amended and supplemented, the Independent Auditors' and Board of Statutory Auditors' Reports;

b) 2021 Non-Financial Report for the Banca CARIGE Group pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 254/2016;

c) the Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure Report for 2021, pursuant to art. 123 bis of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998;

d) Third Pillar of Basel accord ("Pillar 3") by Credit Institutions pursuant to Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 as at 31 December 2021.

In accordance with Consob Communication DME/9081707 of 16 September 2009, it is noted that the Auditing Firm Deloitte & Touche S.p.A. has issued an unqualified audit report with no findings or issues raised for the consolidated and separate Financial Statements and has referred to the going concern considerations set forth in the Explanatory Notes.

Attached to the press release is the Independent Auditors' Report on the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2021, which was issued on 30 March 2022 and is inclusive of the foregoing 'emphasis of matter'.

The documentation under items a), b) and c) above is available at the Bank's registered office, on the Bank's corporate website www.gruppocarige.it (under Governance/Shareholders' Meetings and, as concerns the 2021 Non-Financial Report, under Sustainability in Italian only), on the authorised storage portal eMarket Storage(www.emarketstorage.com)and through all other means allowed by applicable regulations in force.

The documentation concerning the "Pillar 3" disclosure is available on the Bank's corporate website www.gruppocarige.it under Investor Relations.

