Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRG   IT0005428195

BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA

(CRG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : Notice of publication of documents

03/30/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTS

  • Financial Report as at 31/12/2021

  • 2021 Non-Financial Report for the Banca CARIGE Group

  • Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure Report for 2021

  • "Pillar 3" Disclosure as at 31/12/2021

Genoa, 30 March 2022 - Banca CARIGE S.p.A. announces that, pursuant to regulations in force, it has today published the following documents:

  • a) Financial Report as at 31/12/2021, including the draft Financial Statements for 2021 for Banca CARIGE S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia and the consolidated Financial Statements for 2021 for the Banca CARIGE Group, the Reports on Operations, the Declarations pursuant to articles 154-bis of Legislative Decree No. 58/98 and 81-ter of CONSOB Regulation No. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as subsequently amended and supplemented, the Independent Auditors' and Board of Statutory Auditors' Reports;

  • b) 2021 Non-Financial Report for the Banca CARIGE Group pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 254/2016;

  • c) the Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure Report for 2021, pursuant to art. 123 bis of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998;

  • d) Third Pillar of Basel accord ("Pillar 3") by Credit Institutions pursuant to Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 as at 31 December 2021.

In accordance with Consob Communication DME/9081707 of 16 September 2009, it is noted that the Auditing Firm Deloitte & Touche S.p.A. has issued an unqualified audit report with no findings or issues raised for the consolidated and separate Financial Statements and has referred to the going concern considerations set forth in the Explanatory Notes.

Attached to the press release is the Independent Auditors' Report on the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2021, which was issued on 30 March 2022 and is inclusive of the foregoing 'emphasis of matter'.

- o -

The documentation under items a), b) and c) above is available at the Bank's registered office, on the Bank's corporate website www.gruppocarige.it (under Governance/Shareholders' Meetings and, as concerns the 2021 Non-Financial Report, under Sustainability in Italian only), on the authorised storage portal eMarket Storage(www.emarketstorage.com)and through all other means allowed by applicable regulations in force.

The documentation concerning the "Pillar 3" disclosure is available on the Bank's corporate website www.gruppocarige.it under Investor Relations.

INVESTOR RELATIONS & RESEARCH

COMMUNICATIONS

tel. +39 010 579 4877 investor.relations@carige.ittel. +39 010 579 3380 relazioni.esterne@carige.it

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banca Carige S.p.A. Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 18:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA
02:15pBANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Notice of publication of documents
PU
03/28BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Notice of publication of document
PU
03/21NOTICE OF CALL (SPECIAL SAVINGS SHAR : excerpt
PU
03/21BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Special Savings Shareholders' Meeting - April 21, 2..
PU
03/21NOTICE OF CALL (ORDINARY AND EXTRAOR : excerpt
PU
03/21BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Notice of publication of documents
PU
03/21BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Notice to Savings Shareholders
PU
03/17BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting co..
PU
03/09BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Draft separate and consolidated financial statement..
PU
03/09Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia Reports Earnings Results f..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 343 M 383 M 383 M
Net income 2021 -92,7 M -103 M -103 M
Net Debt 2021 6 402 M 7 145 M 7 145 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 597 M 666 M 666 M
EV / Sales 2020 -86,5x
EV / Sales 2021 20,3x
Nbr of Employees 3 283
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA
Duration : Period :
Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Francesco Guido Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio Massimo Genovese Chief Financial Officer
Giuseppe Boccuzzi Chairman
Sabrina Bruno Independent Director
Paola Demartini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA4.46%662
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-11.04%416 878
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.36%350 337
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%252 334
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.54%196 162
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.48%186 007