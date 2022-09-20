Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : Sottotitolo Delisting of CARIGE shares - Home Member State confirmation

DELISTING OF CARIGE SHARES

HOME MEMBER STATE CONFIRMATION

Genoa, 20 September 2022 - BANCA CARIGE S.p.A. ("Carige") reminds that, as indicated in the press releases issued by the Parent Company BPER Banca S.p.A. on 9 September and on 12 September 2022, pursuant to art. 2.5.1 of the Rules of the Market, Borsa Italiana has resolved to delist the ordinary and savings shares of Banca Carige S.p.A. from Euronext Milan as of today.

Following this delisting, Banca Carige S.p.A. informs that it has confirmed Italy as Home Member State, pursuant to art. 2(1)(i)(ii) of Directive 2004/109/EC and related implementing regulations, for the purposes set out by these regulations.