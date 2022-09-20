Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRG   IT0005428195

BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA

(CRG)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  01:53 2022-09-16 am EDT
0.7950 EUR    0.00%
05:28aBanca Carige Delisted From Euronext Milan After Acquisition By BPER
MT
03:00aBANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting
PU
09/17BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA : SottotitoloMalacalza Investimenti S.r.l. percautionary appeal concerning tender offer on Carige shares rejected by the Court of Genoa
PU
Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : Sottotitolo Delisting of CARIGE shares - Home Member State confirmation

09/20/2022 | 10:20am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

DELISTING OF CARIGE SHARES

HOME MEMBER STATE CONFIRMATION

Genoa, 20 September 2022 - BANCA CARIGE S.p.A. ("Carige") reminds that, as indicated in the press releases issued by the Parent Company BPER Banca S.p.A. on 9 September and on 12 September 2022, pursuant to art. 2.5.1 of the Rules of the Market, Borsa Italiana has resolved to delist the ordinary and savings shares of Banca Carige S.p.A. from Euronext Milan as of today.

Following this delisting, Banca Carige S.p.A. informs that it has confirmed Italy as Home Member State, pursuant to art. 2(1)(i)(ii) of Directive 2004/109/EC and related implementing regulations, for the purposes set out by these regulations.

INVESTOR RELATIONS & RESEARCH

COMMUNICATIONS

tel. +39 010 579 4877

tel. +39 010 579 3380

investor.relations@carige.it

relazioni.esterne@carige.it

Disclaimer

Banca Carige S.p.A. Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 14:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
