    CRG   IT0005428195

BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA

(CRG)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-08-26 am EDT
0.8000 EUR    0.00%
01:11pBANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA : Sottotitolo Notice of publication of the information document concerning the most significant transaction with related parties
PU
12:11pBANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA : SottotitoloNotice of publication of document
PU
12:11pSOTTOTITOLONOTICE OF CALL : excerpt
PU
Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : Sottotitolo Notice of publication of the information document concerning the most significant transaction with related parties

08/26/2022 | 01:11pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF THE INFORMATION DOCUMENT

CONCERNING THE MOST SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTION

WITH RELATED PARTIES

Genoa, 26 August 2022 - Banca CARIGE S.p.A. informs that it has today made available to the public the information document on the most significant transaction with related parties - prepared pursuant to art. 5 of the Regulation approved by Consob with Resolution no. 17221 of 12 March 2010, as later amended and supplemented - concerning the merger by absorption of Banca Carige S.p.A. and Banca del Monte di Lucca S.p.A. into BPER Banca S.p.A.

The information document is available at the Bank's registered office, on the Bank's corporate website www.gruppocarige.it(under Governance/Merger of Carige into Bper), on the authorised storage portal eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and through all other means allowed by applicable regulations in force.

INVESTOR RELATIONS & RESEARCH

COMMUNICATIONS

tel. +39 010 579 4877

tel. +39 010 579 3380

investor.relations@carige.it

relazioni.esterne@carige.it

Disclaimer

Banca Carige S.p.A. Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 17:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
