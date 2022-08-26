Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : Sottotitolo Notice of publication of the information document concerning the most significant transaction with related parties

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF THE INFORMATION DOCUMENT

CONCERNING THE MOST SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTION

WITH RELATED PARTIES

Genoa, 26 August 2022 - Banca CARIGE S.p.A. informs that it has today made available to the public the information document on the most significant transaction with related parties - prepared pursuant to art. 5 of the Regulation approved by Consob with Resolution no. 17221 of 12 March 2010, as later amended and supplemented - concerning the merger by absorption of Banca Carige S.p.A. and Banca del Monte di Lucca S.p.A. into BPER Banca S.p.A.

The information document is available at the Bank's registered office, on the Bank's corporate website www.gruppocarige.it(under Governance/Merger of Carige into Bper), on the authorised storage portal eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and through all other means allowed by applicable regulations in force.