Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRG   IT0005428195

BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA

(CRG)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  01:53 2022-09-16 am EDT
0.7950 EUR    0.00%
06:54aBanca Carige S P A Cassa Di Risparmio Di Genova E Imperia : SottotitoloAffide acquires the loans against pledge business of Banca Carige and BML
PU
09/27Banca Carige S P A Cassa Di Risparmio Di Genova E Imperia : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting
PU
09/20Banca Carige S P A Cassa Di Risparmio Di Genova E Imperia : Sottotitolo Delisting of CARIGE shares - Home Member State confirmation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : SottotitoloAffide acquires the loans against pledge business of Banca Carige and BML

09/30/2022 | 06:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AFFIDE ACQUIRES THE LOANS AGAINST PLEDGE BUSINESS

OF BANCA CARIGE AND BANCA DEL MONTE DI LUCCA

The value of the transaction amounts to EUR 8.75 mln

after the transaction, Affide will reach a total of 41 branches

throughout the country and a staff of 258 employees

Genoa/Lucca, 30 September 2022 - Banca Carige S.p.A. ("Carige") and Banca del Monte di Lucca S.p.A. ("BML") inform that the disposal to Affide (Custodia Valore - Credito su Pegno S.p.A., Dorotheum Group) of the respective branches of business operating in the loans against pledge business was concluded today. The transaction, approved by the Competent Authorities, will be effective as of 1 October 2022.

The overall consideration received by Carige and BML for the transaction amounts to EUR 8.75 mln, corresponding to a gross capital gain of approximately EUR 8.0

mln.

This transaction sets out the transfer to the new ownership of 4 branches, together with the customer portfolio and 15 employees operating in loans against pledge. With this transaction Affide strengthens its presence in Italy: the company will now have 41 branches operating throughout the country and an overall staff of 258 employees.

For Carige and BML, this represents the closing of a transaction in line with the strategy of focus on core business.

For Banca Carige, PwC Business Services S.r.l. acted as financial advisor, whereas the law firm Gianni & Origoni acted as legal advisor.

For Affide, the Law Firm Greenberg Traurig Santa Martia acted as legal advisor, while its financial advisor KPMG Corporate Finance, a division of KPGM Advisory S.p.A., prepared the fairness opinion concerning the branches of business being acquired.

AFFIDE

Affide is among the biggest companies operating in the loans against pledge business in Italy and in Europe. With a staff of 258 employees and over 330,000 customers, it is operating throughout Italy with 41 branches and over 150 resources dedicated to the care of customers.

Part of the Dorotheum Group, Affide is also one of the biggest operators in Italy in the field of Auctions of precious objects with about 250 auctions and 35,000 jewels sold every year, for a total of about 17 thousand buyers.

UTOPIA - Communications and media relations Affide Jacopo Bernardini - Massimiliano Mellone - Valentina Ricci Tel. +39 320 0489602 - +39 345 6745686 - +39 328 0552297 affide@utopialab.it

INVESTOR RELATIONS & RESEARCH

COMMUNICATIONS

tel. +39 010 579 4877

tel. +39 010 579 3380

investor.relations@carige.it

relazioni.esterne@carige.it

2

Disclaimer

Banca Carige S.p.A. Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 10:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA
06:54aBanca Carige S P A Cassa Di Risparmi : SottotitoloAffide acquires the loans against pledge..
PU
09/27Banca Carige S P A Cassa Di Risparmi : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting
PU
09/20Banca Carige S P A Cassa Di Risparmi : Sottotitolo Delisting of CARIGE shares - Home Membe..
PU
09/20Banca Carige Delisted From Euronext Milan After Acquisition By BPER
MT
09/20Banca Carige S P A Cassa Di Risparmi : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting
PU
09/17Banca Carige S P A Cassa Di Risparmi : SottotitoloMalacalza Investimenti S.r.l. percaution..
PU
09/16Sottotitoloamendments And Additions : excerpt
PU
09/16Banca Carige S P A Cassa Di Risparmi : SottotitoloAmendments and additions to the Notice o..
PU
08/26Banca Carige S P A Cassa Di Risparmi : Sottotitolo Notice of publication of the informatio..
PU
08/26Sottotitolonotice Of Call : Special Savings Shareholders' Meeting - September 27, 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA
More recommendations
Chart BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA
Duration : Period :
Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Managers and Directors
Matteo Bigarelli Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio Massimo Genovese Chief Financial Officer
Gianni Franco Papa Chairman
Sabrina Bruno Independent Director
Paola Demartini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA5.86%591
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.80%312 252
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.16%246 360
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.64%203 533
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.59%153 619
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 490