Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : SottotitoloAffide acquires the loans against pledge business of Banca Carige and BML

AFFIDE ACQUIRES THE LOANS AGAINST PLEDGE BUSINESS

OF BANCA CARIGE AND BANCA DEL MONTE DI LUCCA

The value of the transaction amounts to EUR 8.75 mln

after the transaction, Affide will reach a total of 41 branches

throughout the country and a staff of 258 employees

Genoa/Lucca, 30 September 2022 - Banca Carige S.p.A. ("Carige") and Banca del Monte di Lucca S.p.A. ("BML") inform that the disposal to Affide (Custodia Valore - Credito su Pegno S.p.A., Dorotheum Group) of the respective branches of business operating in the loans against pledge business was concluded today. The transaction, approved by the Competent Authorities, will be effective as of 1 October 2022.

The overall consideration received by Carige and BML for the transaction amounts to EUR 8.75 mln, corresponding to a gross capital gain of approximately EUR 8.0

mln.

This transaction sets out the transfer to the new ownership of 4 branches, together with the customer portfolio and 15 employees operating in loans against pledge. With this transaction Affide strengthens its presence in Italy: the company will now have 41 branches operating throughout the country and an overall staff of 258 employees.

For Carige and BML, this represents the closing of a transaction in line with the strategy of focus on core business.

For Banca Carige, PwC Business Services S.r.l. acted as financial advisor, whereas the law firm Gianni & Origoni acted as legal advisor.