Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : SottotitoloAffide acquires the loans against pledge business of Banca Carige and BML

AFFIDE ACQUIRES THE LOANS AGAINST PLEDGE BUSINESS
OF BANCA CARIGE AND BANCA DEL MONTE DI LUCCA
The value of the transaction amounts to EUR 8.75 mln
after the transaction, Affide will reach a total of 41 branches
throughout the country and a staff of 258 employees
Genoa/Lucca, 30 September 2022 - Banca Carige S.p.A. ("Carige") and Banca del Monte di Lucca S.p.A. ("BML") inform that the disposal to Affide (Custodia Valore - Credito su Pegno S.p.A., Dorotheum Group) of the respective branches of business operating in the loans against pledge business was concluded today. The transaction, approved by the Competent Authorities, will be effective as of 1 October 2022.
The overall consideration received by Carige and BML for the transaction amounts to EUR 8.75 mln, corresponding to a gross capital gain of approximately EUR 8.0
mln.
This transaction sets out the transfer to the new ownership of 4 branches, together with the customer portfolio and 15 employees operating in loans against pledge. With this transaction Affide strengthens its presence in Italy: the company will now have 41 branches operating throughout the country and an overall staff of 258 employees.
For Carige and BML, this represents the closing of a transaction in line with the strategy of focus on core business.
For Banca Carige, PwC Business Services S.r.l. acted as financial advisor, whereas the law firm Gianni & Origoni acted as legal advisor.
For Affide, the Law Firm Greenberg Traurig Santa Martia acted as legal advisor, while its financial advisor KPMG Corporate Finance, a division of KPGM Advisory S.p.A., prepared the fairness opinion concerning the branches of business being acquired.
AFFIDE
Affide is among the biggest companies operating in the loans against pledge business in Italy and in Europe. With a staff of 258 employees and over 330,000 customers, it is operating throughout Italy with 41 branches and over 150 resources dedicated to the care of customers.
Part of the Dorotheum Group, Affide is also one of the biggest operators in Italy in the field of Auctions of precious objects with about 250 auctions and 35,000 jewels sold every year, for a total of about 17 thousand buyers.
UTOPIA - Communications and media relations Affide Jacopo Bernardini - Massimiliano Mellone - Valentina Ricci Tel. +39 320 0489602 - +39 345 6745686 - +39 328 0552297 affide@utopialab.it
|
INVESTOR RELATIONS & RESEARCH
|
COMMUNICATIONS
|
tel. +39 010 579 4877
|
tel. +39 010 579 3380
|
investor.relations@carige.it
|
relazioni.esterne@carige.it
2