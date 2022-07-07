Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRG   IT0005428195

BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA

(CRG)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:24 2022-07-07 am EDT
0.7970 EUR   +0.38%
11:34aBANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA : SottotitoloCarige BoD approves Issuer's Statement pursuant to art. 103 TUF
PU
10:44aBANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA : SottotitoloNotice of publication of documents
PU
10:44aBANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA : Sottotitolo Notice of addition to the agenda of the Special Savings Shareholders' Meeting - July 20, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : SottotitoloCarige BoD approves Issuer's Statement pursuant to art. 103 TUF

07/07/2022 | 11:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

APPROVED THE ISSUER'S STATEMENT

ON THE TENDER OFFERS

LAUNCHED BY BPER BANCA

Genoa, 6 July 2022 - The Board of Directors of Banca Carige S.p.A. (the "Bank", "Banca Carige" or the "Issuer") approved the statement drafted pursuant to Article 103, paragraph 3 of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998, as subsequently amended and Article 39 of the Regulation implemented by Consob resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as subsequently amended (the "Issuer's Statement") containing the assessment of the Board of Directors on the mandatory totalitarian public tender offer launched by BPER Banca S.p.A. ("BPER Banca" or the "Offeror") pursuant to Articles 102 and 106, paragraph 1, of TUF on the Bank ordinary shares (the "Mandatory Tender Offer"), on the voluntary totalitarian public tender offer launched by the Offeror pursuant to Article 102 of TUF on the Bank savings shares (the "Voluntary Tender Offer" and, jointly with the Mandatory Tender Offer, the "Offers" and each of them the "Offer"), and the fairness of the respective considerations.

In order to publish the Issuer's Statement, the Board of Directors has, inter alia, examined and taken into account the offer document drafted by the Offeror on the Offers (the "Offer Document"), the opinion released by the Independent Directors on the Mandatory Tender Offer pursuant to Article 39-bis of the Issuers' Regulations (the "Independent Directors' Opinion"), the fairness opinion released by Lazard S.r.l, in its capacity as financial advisor appointed by

THIS DOCUMENT SHALL NOT BE DISCLOSED, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, WHOLLY OR PARTIALLY, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE IT WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAW.

the Independent Directors and aimed at their evaluations, on the fairness of the consideration for the Mandatory Tender Offer from a financial viewpoint, as well as the fairness opinion issued by Equita SIM S.p.A., in its capacity as financial advisor appointed by the Board of Directors, on the fairness of the consideration for the Offers, from a financial viewpoint (the "Financial Advisors' Fairness Opinion").

The Board of Directors, also according to the Opinion of the Independent Directors and the Fairness Opinion of the Financial Advisors, with the unanimous vote of the attendees, deemed the consideration of the Mandatory Tender Offer of EUR 0.80 per each Bank ordinary share and the consideration of the Voluntary Tender Offer amounting to EUR 25,000.00 per each Bank savings share.

For the complete explanation of the Board of Directors' observations, please refer to the Issuer's Statement annexed to the Offer Document, together with the Independent Directors' Opinion and the Fairness Opinions of the Financial Advisors that the Offeror will publish within the terms and procedures set forth by law.

These documents will also be available on Banca Carige website, Investor Relations/Tender Offer launched by BPER Banca on Carige shares (www.carige.it/investor-relations/opa).

INVESTOR RELATIONS & RESEARCH

COMMMUNICATIONS

tel. +39 010 579 4877

tel. +39 010 579 3380

investor.relations@carige.it

relazioni.esterne@carige.it

THIS DOCUMENT SHALL NOT BE DISCLOSED, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, WHOLLY OR PARTIALLY, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE IT WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAW.

Disclaimer

Banca Carige S.p.A. Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 15:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA
11:34aBANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : SottotitoloCarige BoD approves Issuer's Statement p..
PU
10:44aBANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : SottotitoloNotice of publication of documents
PU
10:44aBANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Sottotitolo Notice of addition to the agenda of the..
PU
06/29BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : SottotitoloNotice of publication of document
PU
06/29BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : SottotitoloNotice to Savings Shareholders
PU
06/29SOTTOTITOLONOTICE OF CALL : excerpt
PU
06/28BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : SottotitoloNotice of Ordinary Shareholders' meeting..
PU
06/23BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : SottotitoloUpdate for the financial calendar for 20..
PU
06/20BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Title mainNotice of publication of document
PU
06/20TITLE MAINNOTICE OF CALL : excerpt
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 603 M 15 884 M 15 884 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 604 M 615 M 615 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 3 275
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA
Duration : Period :
Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,79 €
Average target price 0,39 €
Spread / Average Target -50,9%
Managers and Directors
Matteo Bigarelli Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio Massimo Genovese Chief Financial Officer
Gianni Franco Papa Chairman
Sabrina Bruno Independent Director
Paola Demartini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA5.73%615
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.88%328 627
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.78%249 602
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.41%239 136
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.89%167 712
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-18.29%151 799