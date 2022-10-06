Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : SottotitoloChallenge of resolutions adopted by the Shareholders' Meeting of 15/6/2022 - Rejected the claim of Malacalza Investimenti S.r.l.

CHALLENGE OF RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF

15/06/2022

REJECTED THE CLAIM OF MALACALZA INVESTIMENTI S.R.L.

Genoa, 6 October 2022 - Banca CARIGE S.p.A. informs that, with an order notified today, the Court of Genoa has rejected the claim made by Malacalza Investimenti S.r.l. against the order in favour of the Bank, issued on 16 August 2022, as part of the proceeding on the suspension of the execution of the resolutions taken by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 15 June 2022, concerning the appointment of the Board of Directors and the settlement waiver of the pending liability action against former Directors.

The Bank welcomes the issuance of the aforementioned order.