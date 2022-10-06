Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRG   IT0005428195

BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA

(CRG)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  01:53 2022-09-16 am EDT
0.7950 EUR   -.--%
Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : SottotitoloChallenge of resolutions adopted by the Shareholders' Meeting of 15/6/2022 - Rejected the claim of Malacalza Investimenti S.r.l.

10/06/2022 | 11:42am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

CHALLENGE OF RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF

15/06/2022

REJECTED THE CLAIM OF MALACALZA INVESTIMENTI S.R.L.

Genoa, 6 October 2022 - Banca CARIGE S.p.A. informs that, with an order notified today, the Court of Genoa has rejected the claim made by Malacalza Investimenti S.r.l. against the order in favour of the Bank, issued on 16 August 2022, as part of the proceeding on the suspension of the execution of the resolutions taken by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 15 June 2022, concerning the appointment of the Board of Directors and the settlement waiver of the pending liability action against former Directors.

The Bank welcomes the issuance of the aforementioned order.

INVESTOR RELATIONS & RESEARCH

COMMUNICATIONS

tel. +39 010 579 4877

tel. +39 010 579 3380

investor.relations@carige.it

relazioni.esterne@carige.it

Disclaimer

Banca Carige S.p.A. Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 15:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
