  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRG   IT0005428195

BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA

(CRG)
2022-08-01
0.7980 EUR   -0.25%
12:55pBANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA : SottotitoloCommunications concerning the half-year results
PU
07/28BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA : SottotitoloDBRS updates Carige's ratings
PU
07/28BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA : SottotitoloOrdinary Shareholders' Meeting 28 July 2022
PU
Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : SottotitoloCommunications concerning the half-year results

08/01/2022 | 12:55pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

BANCA CARIGE: COMMUNICATIONS CONCERNING

THE HALF-YEAR RESULTS

Genoa, 01 August 2022 - Banca Carige S.p.A. ("Carige") reminds that, as a consequence of the decree of 25 July 2022, with which the Court of Genoa ordered the suspension of the execution of the resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting of 15 June 2022 appointing the Board of Directors (reference should be made to the press release of 26 July 2022, available in the "Investor Relations" section www.gruppocarige.it), in compliance with the above- mentioned provision (whose immediate revocation is expected for the hearing scheduled for 9 August 2022), on 2 August 2022 Carige will not proceed with the approval of the consolidated half-year Report as at 30 June 2022, as initially foreseen by the financial calendar submitted to Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and to the market.

It should also be noted that, on 4 August 2022, BPER Banca is expected to: (i) approve the Consolidated Financial Report as at 30 June 2022 of the BPER Group (which Carige is part of), in which individual capital data developed at a managerial level by Carige following the indications of the applicable accounting principles and in line with the condition of belonging mentioned above - submitted to the Parent Company in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations - is expected to be included; as well as (ii) publish the associated press release, which will be made available on Carige's corporate website under the "Investor Relations" section.

INVESTOR RELATIONS & RESEARCH

COMMUNICATIONS

tel. +39 010 579 4877

tel. +39 010 579 3380

investor.relations@carige.it

relazioni.esterne@carige.it

Disclaimer

Banca Carige S.p.A. Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 16:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
