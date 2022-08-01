Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : SottotitoloCommunications concerning the half-year results

BANCA CARIGE: COMMUNICATIONS CONCERNING

THE HALF-YEAR RESULTS

Genoa, 01 August 2022 - Banca Carige S.p.A. ("Carige") reminds that, as a consequence of the decree of 25 July 2022, with which the Court of Genoa ordered the suspension of the execution of the resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting of 15 June 2022 appointing the Board of Directors (reference should be made to the press release of 26 July 2022, available in the "Investor Relations" section www.gruppocarige.it), in compliance with the above- mentioned provision (whose immediate revocation is expected for the hearing scheduled for 9 August 2022), on 2 August 2022 Carige will not proceed with the approval of the consolidated half-year Report as at 30 June 2022, as initially foreseen by the financial calendar submitted to Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and to the market.

It should also be noted that, on 4 August 2022, BPER Banca is expected to: (i) approve the Consolidated Financial Report as at 30 June 2022 of the BPER Group (which Carige is part of), in which individual capital data developed at a managerial level by Carige following the indications of the applicable accounting principles and in line with the condition of belonging mentioned above - submitted to the Parent Company in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations - is expected to be included; as well as (ii) publish the associated press release, which will be made available on Carige's corporate website under the "Investor Relations" section.