Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : SottotitoloDBRS updates Carige's ratings

DBRS UPDATES BANCA CARIGE'S RATINGS

Genoa, 28 July 2022 - Banca Carige (hereinafter also "the Bank") informs that, today, DBRS Morningstar updated the Bank's ratings, aligning them with the ratings of the Parent Company BPER Banca and, therefore, concluding the "review with positive implications" that was initiated on 22 February 2022.

Following the assignment of BPER Banca's credit rating, the Long Term Issuer Rating has been upgraded from BBB to B low (+7 notches) and the Long-Term Bank Deposit Rating has been upgraded from BBB high to B (+7 notches). The trend for all ratings is "stable".

The action of the Ratings Agency reflects the positive impact that derived from the business combination transaction concluded in June 2022, with BPER Banca becoming Banca Carige's new controlling shareholder.

DBRS Morningstar's press release is available on the website of the Ratings Agency.