  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRG   IT0005428195

BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA

(CRG)
2022-07-28
0.8020 EUR   +0.12%
BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA : SottotitoloDBRS updates Carige's ratings
PU
12:07pBANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA : SottotitoloOrdinary Shareholders' Meeting 28 July 2022
PU
12:42aFitch Lifts BPER Banca's Outlook To Positive On Expected Improvement In Core Banking Operations
MT
Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : SottotitoloDBRS updates Carige's ratings

07/28/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

DBRS UPDATES BANCA CARIGE'S RATINGS

Genoa, 28 July 2022 - Banca Carige (hereinafter also "the Bank") informs that, today, DBRS Morningstar updated the Bank's ratings, aligning them with the ratings of the Parent Company BPER Banca and, therefore, concluding the "review with positive implications" that was initiated on 22 February 2022.

Following the assignment of BPER Banca's credit rating, the Long Term Issuer Rating has been upgraded from BBB to B low (+7 notches) and the Long-Term Bank Deposit Rating has been upgraded from BBB high to B (+7 notches). The trend for all ratings is "stable".

The action of the Ratings Agency reflects the positive impact that derived from the business combination transaction concluded in June 2022, with BPER Banca becoming Banca Carige's new controlling shareholder.

DBRS Morningstar's press release is available on the website of the Ratings Agency.

INVESTOR RELATIONS & RESEARCH

COMMUNICATIONS

tel. +39 010 579 4877

tel. +39 010 579 3380

investor.relations@carige.it

relazioni.esterne@carige.it

Disclaimer

Banca Carige S.p.A. Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 16:46:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
