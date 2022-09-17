Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRG   IT0005428195

BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA

(CRG)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  01:53 2022-09-16 am EDT
0.7950 EUR    0.00%
08:40aBANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA : SottotitoloMalacalza Investimenti S.r.l. percautionary appeal concerning tender offer on Carige shares rejected by the Court of Genoa
PU
09/16SOTTOTITOLOAMENDMENTS AND ADDITIONS TO THE NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF SAVINGS SHAREHOLDERS : excerpt
PU
09/16BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA : SottotitoloAmendments and additions to the Notice of Special Meeting of Savings Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : SottotitoloMalacalza Investimenti S.r.l. percautionary appeal concerning tender offer on Carige shares rejected by the Court of Genoa

09/17/2022 | 08:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

MALACALZA INVESTIMENTI S.R.L. PERCAUTIONARY APPEAL CONCERNING TENDER OFFER ON CARIGE SHARES REJECTED BY THE COURT OF GENOA

Genova, 17 september 2022 - Banca Carige informs that, by decision dated 16 September 2022, notified to the Company today, the Court of Genoa rejected the precautionary appeal filed by Malacalza Investimenti S.r.l. ("Malacalza"), a minority shareholder of Banca Carige S.p.A. ("Carige"), with which Malacalza requested the Court of Genoa to inhibit BPER from exercising its right to purchase, pursuant to Art. 111 of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 (so-called"squeeze-out"), the remaining ordinary shares issued by Carige following the achievement of the threshold of 95% of Carige's ordinary share capital. The Court of Genoa also ordered Malacalza to pay judicial costs.

INVESTOR RELATIONS & RESEARCH

COMUNICAZIONE

tel. +39 010 579 4877

tel. +39 010 579 3380

investor.relations@carige.it

relazioni.esterne@carige.it

Disclaimer

Banca Carige S.p.A. Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia published this content on 17 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2022 12:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA
08:40aBANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : SottotitoloMalacalza Investimenti S.r.l. percaution..
PU
09/16SOTTOTITOLOAMENDMENTS AND ADDITIONS : excerpt
PU
09/16BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : SottotitoloAmendments and additions to the Notice o..
PU
08/26BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Sottotitolo Notice of publication of the informatio..
PU
08/26BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : SottotitoloNotice of publication of document
PU
08/26SOTTOTITOLONOTICE OF CALL : excerpt
PU
08/26SOTTOTITOLONOTICE OF CALL : Special Savings Shareholders' Meeting - September 27, 2022
PU
08/24Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia Reports Earnings Results f..
CI
08/24BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : SottotitoloNotice of publication of the consolidate..
PU
08/19BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : SottotitoloPlan for merger by absorption of Banca C..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 359 M 360 M 360 M
Net income 2021 -92,7 M -92,9 M -92,9 M
Net Debt 2021 6 587 M 6 602 M 6 602 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 605 M 606 M 606 M
EV / Sales 2020 25,1x
EV / Sales 2021 19,9x
Nbr of Employees 3 248
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA
Duration : Period :
Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Matteo Bigarelli Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio Massimo Genovese Chief Financial Officer
Gianni Franco Papa Chairman
Sabrina Bruno Independent Director
Paola Demartini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA5.86%606
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.06%343 346
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.31%274 162
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-12.05%210 942
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.42%166 667
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.33%150 913