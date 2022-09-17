Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : SottotitoloMalacalza Investimenti S.r.l. percautionary appeal concerning tender offer on Carige shares rejected by the Court of Genoa

MALACALZA INVESTIMENTI S.R.L. PERCAUTIONARY APPEAL CONCERNING TENDER OFFER ON CARIGE SHARES REJECTED BY THE COURT OF GENOA

Genova, 17 september 2022 - Banca Carige informs that, by decision dated 16 September 2022, notified to the Company today, the Court of Genoa rejected the precautionary appeal filed by Malacalza Investimenti S.r.l. ("Malacalza"), a minority shareholder of Banca Carige S.p.A. ("Carige"), with which Malacalza requested the Court of Genoa to inhibit BPER from exercising its right to purchase, pursuant to Art. 111 of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 (so-called"squeeze-out"), the remaining ordinary shares issued by Carige following the achievement of the threshold of 95% of Carige's ordinary share capital. The Court of Genoa also ordered Malacalza to pay judicial costs.