Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : SottotitoloPlan for merger by absorption of Banca Carige and BML into BPER Banca - Start of sell-out procedure

Right to Sell pursuant to article 2505-bis, paragraph 1, of the Italian Civil Code

Although the companies involved in the Merger have not availed themselves of the procedural simplifications provided for by Article 2505-bis, paragraph 1, of the Italian Civil Code, holders (other than BPER) of Carige's ordinary shares and savings shares will be granted, pursuant to said provision and subject to the completion of the Merger, the right to have the Merging Company purchase all or part of the Carige shares they hold for a consideration determined in accordance with the criteria provided for withdrawal (the "Right of Sale"). The amount of such consideration will be set in accordance with the criteria set forth in Article 2437-ter of the Italian Civil Code and shall be disclosed according to the procedures and by the deadlines set forth by the law and regulations in force.

The Right to Sell shall not be granted to holders of ordinary shares of CARIGE if, as a result of the SellOut Procedure (as defined below), BPER - including by way of any purchases made on the market - comes to hold at least 95% of the ordinary share capital of CARIGE. In this case, the prerequisites will in fact be met for BPER to exercise its purchase right pursuant to Article 111 of Legislative Decree No. 58/98 (the "Consolidated Law on Finance") for the same consideration as was paid under the mandatory tender offer, namely Euro 0.80 for each ordinary share of CARIGE ("squeeze out").

Right of withdrawal

Holders of Carige savings shares shall be entitled to the right of withdrawal (i) pursuant to the provisions of article 2437, paragraph 1, letter g), of the Italian Civil Code by reason of the different rights inherent in BPER ordinary shares as compared to the rights inherent in Carige savings shares, or (ii) pursuant to the provisions of Article 2437-quinquies of the Italian Civil Code, given that BPER privileged shares will not be traded on any regulated market.

The settlement value for each Carige savings share withdrawn will be set in compliance with the criteria set forth in Article 2437-ter of the Italian Civil Code and disclosed according to the procedures and by the deadlines set out by the law and regulations in force.

The effectiveness of any withdrawal exercised by Carige's savings shareholders, as well as payment of the settlement value of the savings shares withdrawn, are conditional upon the Merger becoming effective. Therefore, the settlement value will be paid to the beneficiaries entitled thereto after the Merger becomes effective for statutory purposes, in any case within the time period provided for by Article 2437- quater of the Italian Civil Code.

Holders of Carige ordinary shares will not be entitled to any right of withdrawal since BPER's newly issued ordinary shares granted in exchange to Carige's ordinary shareholders will be listed on Euronext Milan and will confer the same equity and administrative rights as those of Carige's ordinary shares outstanding.

Holders of BML shares will have no right of withdrawal, since none of the cases provided for in Article 2437 et seq. of the Civil Code apply.

ECB authorisations

The Merger is subject to obtaining the required authorisations, including (i) authorisation pursuant to Articles 4 and 9 of Regulation (EU) No. 1024/1013 and Article 57 of Legislative Decree No. 385/93 (the "Consolidated Law on Banking") and its implementing provisions, as the Merger Plan cannot be entered in the Companies' Register without such authorisation; (ii) authorisation pursuant to Article 56 of the Consolidated Law on Banking and its implementing provisions in relation to the amendments to the Articles of Association resulting from the Merger, and (iii) authorisation pursuant to Article 26, paragraph 3 and Article 28 of Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 and related implementing provisions, for classification of the newly issued ordinary shares resulting from the capital increase as CET1 instruments.