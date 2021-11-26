Log in
    CRG   IT0005428195

BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA

(CRG)
Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : The Court of Genoa rejects the lawsuit filed by Malacalza Investimenti and by other shareholders

11/26/2021 | 10:50am EST
PRESS RELEASE

THE COURT OF GENOA REJECTS

THE LAWSUIT FILED BY MALACALZA INVESTIMENTI

AND BY OTHER SHAREHOLDERS

Genoa, 26 November 2021 - Banca Carige informs that, with judgement notified today to the Bank, the Court of Genoa has rejected all the claims by the plaintiffs against the Bank, as part of the lawsuit filed by Malacalza Investimenti S.r.l. against the capital increase resolution adopted by the Shareholders' Meeting of 20/9/2019, together with the challenging of the same resolution brought against the Bank by other retail shareholders, as well as by the Common Representative of the Savings Shareholder, with a total rejection of the high claims for damages and with the sentence of the plaintiffs to the payment of legal costs.

It has thus established the validity and the full legitimacy of the capital increase resolution and of the Bank's actions.

The Court's judgement is an important element of clarity for the Group's future strategic and management commitments.

INVESTOR RELATIONS & RESEARCH

COMMUNICATIONS

tel. +39 010 579 4877

tel. +39 010 579 3380

investor.relations@carige.it

relazioni.esterne@carige.it

Disclaimer

Banca Carige S.p.A. Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 15:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
