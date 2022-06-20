Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRG   IT0005428195

BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA

(CRG)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-06-20 am EDT
0.7950 EUR   -0.13%
01:04pBANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA : Title mainNotice of publication of document
PU
01:04pTITLE MAINNOTICE OF CALL : excerpt
PU
06/17BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA : Title mainPress Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : Title mainNotice of publication of document

06/20/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

SAVINGS SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 20/07/2022

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENT

Genoa, 20 June 2022 - Banca CARIGE S.p.A. informs that, pursuant to the regulations in force, it has today published the report concerning the items on the Agenda of the Special Meeting of Savings Shareholders called for 20 July 2022, convened by the Common Representative of the Savings Shareholders.

The afore-mentioned document is made available at the Bank's registered office, on the Bank's corporate website www.gruppocarige.it(under Governance/Shareholders' Meetings), on the authorised storage portal eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and through all other means allowed by applicable regulations in force.

INVESTOR RELATIONS & RESEARCH

COMMUNICATIONS

tel. +39 010 579 4877

tel. +39 010 579 3380

investor.relations@carige.it

relazioni.esterne@carige.it

Disclaimer

Banca Carige S.p.A. Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 17:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA
01:04pBANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Title mainNotice of publication of document
PU
01:04pTITLE MAINNOTICE OF CALL : excerpt
PU
06/17BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Title mainPress Release
PU
06/15BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Title mainOrdinary Shareholders' Meeting of Banca C..
PU
06/03BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Title mainSigned the closing for the disposal of th..
PU
06/01BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Title main Resignation of all members of the Board ..
PU
05/31Italy plans six-month extension of tax breaks for corporate mergers - sources
RE
05/27BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Title mainResignation of Member of the Board of sta..
PU
05/25BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Title main2021 Report on Operations and Consolidate..
PU
05/20TITLE MAINNEW APPOINTMENT OF BANCA C : lists of candidates and proposals for resolution
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 603 M 16 326 M 16 326 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 606 M 638 M 634 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 3 275
Free-Float 101%
Chart BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA
Duration : Period :
Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,80 €
Average target price 0,39 €
Spread / Average Target -51,0%
Managers and Directors
Francesco Guido Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio Massimo Genovese Chief Financial Officer
Giuseppe Boccuzzi Chairman
Sabrina Bruno Independent Director
Paola Demartini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA5.99%634
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.62%331 975
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.25%257 176
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.27%240 425
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.04%177 336
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-18.19%150 611