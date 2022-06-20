Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : Title mainNotice of publication of document

SAVINGS SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 20/07/2022

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENT

Genoa, 20 June 2022 - Banca CARIGE S.p.A. informs that, pursuant to the regulations in force, it has today published the report concerning the items on the Agenda of the Special Meeting of Savings Shareholders called for 20 July 2022, convened by the Common Representative of the Savings Shareholders.

The afore-mentioned document is made available at the Bank's registered office, on the Bank's corporate website www.gruppocarige.it(under Governance/Shareholders' Meetings), on the authorised storage portal eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and through all other means allowed by applicable regulations in force.