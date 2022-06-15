Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRG   IT0005428195

BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA

(CRG)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-06-15 am EDT
0.7970 EUR   +0.13%
06/03BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA : Title mainSigned the closing for the disposal of the controlling interest held by FITD and SVI in favour of the BPER Banca Group
PU
06/01BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA : Title main Resignation of all members of the Board of Directors
PU
05/31Italy plans six-month extension of tax breaks for corporate mergers - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : Title mainOrdinary Shareholders' Meeting of Banca Carige - Approved all items on the agenda, appointed the BoD, its Chair and Deputy Chair - Matteo Bigarelli appointed GM by the BoD

06/15/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF BANCA CARIGE

  • APPROVED ALL ITEMS ON THE AGENDA, APPOINTED THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, ITS CHAIR AND DEPUTY CHAIR
  • MATTEO BIGARELLI APPOINTED GENERAL MANAGER BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Genoa, 15 June 2022 - The ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Banca Carige, held earlier today in one call, appointed a new 9-member Board of Directors, its Chair and Deputy Chair for the 2022- 2024 three-year period, with their term of office expiring on the date of the Shareholders' Meeting which will be held to approve the Financial Statements for the period ending 31 December 2024, on the basis of two lists submitted by the shareholders pursuant to art. 18 of the Articles of Association, as follows:

  • the following Directors were appointed from the list submitted by the Italian Interbank Deposit Protection Fund, majority shareholder as at the date of the submission of the list, which was voted for by the majority of the shareholders attending the meeting (no. 613,778,062 votes, corresponding to 90.929283% of the shares admitted to voting and
    80.683475% of ordinary share capital):
    • Gianni Franco Papa - Chair
    • Roberto Ferrari - Deputy Chair
    • Elvio Sonnino
    • Mirca Marcelloni
    • Sabrina Bruno
    • Paola Demartini
    • Miro Fiordi
    • Gaudiana Giusti
  • the following Director [inserire bullet del nominativo e poi riprendere] was appointed from the list submitted by the shareholder Cassa Centrale Banca - Credito Cooperativo Italiano S.p.A. -who declared that no material connection relationships exist with the shareholder owning a relative majority stake in the Bank, under art. 148, para. 2 of the Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF) and art. 144-quinquies of Consob Issuers' Regulations, and that no significant relation is in place with the afore-mentioned shareholder pursuant to Consob Communication no. DEM/9017893 of 26 February 2009- (no. 45,999,106 votes, corresponding to 6.814622% of the shares admitted to voting and 6.046758% of ordinary share capital):
    • Diego Schelfi

Directors Bruno, Demartini, Fiordi, Giusti and Schelfi declared that they meet the independence requirements set out by art. 18, para. 4 of the Articles of Association, which is reflective of the requirements provided for by art. 148, para. 3 of the Italian Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF) and by art. 13 of the Ministry of Economy and Finance Decree no. 169 of 23 November 2020, as well as by recommendations of the Corporate Governance Code.

Personal and professional information regarding the appointed Directors is available on the lists published on the Bank's corporate website www.gruppocarige.itunder "Corporate Governance".

Moreover, the Shareholders' Meeting:

  • approved the proposal to pay each Director, in continuity with the remuneration paid for the previous mandate, an annual fixed remuneration of EUR 60,000.00, in addition to attendance fees for an amount of EUR 250.00 and reimbursement for expenses incurred upon presentation of receipts;
  • authorised the Board of Director to waive the liability actions which had been taken against the former Directors Cesare Castelbarco Albani and Piero Luigi Montani under the conditions described in the Board of Directors' Report to the Shareholders' Meeting.

The Summary Voting Report and the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting will be published by the deadlines and according to the procedures set out by regulations in force.

* * *

At its meeting today, Banca Carige's Board of Directors, chaired by Gianni Franco Papa, appointed Matteo Bigarelli as General Manager.

Thanks to the experience gained in the BPER Group, within which, as Chief Strategy Officer reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer, he managed the most important one-off transactions that allowed BPER to make its recent size jump, Matteo Bigarelly commented: "With its entry into the BPER Group, a new phase for Banca Carige has started. My role of General Manager for Banca Carige is committed to bringing trust and tranquillity, in order to build a successful future together, which will strengthen the bond between the Bank, its people, the local communities and all the stakeholders. Preparing the best possible path for the integration in BPER Banca will allow us to contribute to the achievement of important financial targets in the Group's 2022-2025Business Plan, which includes a main role for our Bank, its people and its local footprint.

The Bank's new President, Gianni Franco Papa, commented: "With today's appointment we are taking another important step in the path to the integration of Banca Carige, Banca Cesare Ponti and Banca del Monte di Lucca in the BPER Banca Group, one of the biggest, most solid and dynamic financial realities in Italy. We are taking over the baton from the previous Board of Directors, which managed to lead Carige during one of the most difficult and complex context in its history, gaining much appreciation for the management skills demonstrated and the results achieved, and we would like to thank the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund that, with its commitment, allowed the finalisation of the agreement that brought us here today, ready to start a new era of Banca Carige's centuries-longhistory. Personally, I will perform my role in full awareness of the fact that the characteristics of the people in Banca Carige are the same that allowed the success of the BPER Group: attention to the local footprint, support to people, families and businesses, distinctive features of a commitment that never lacked and that will allow to seize, to their full extent, every opportunity and benefit that this change will bring."

INVESTOR RELATIONS & RESEARCH

COMMUNICATIONS

tel. +39 010 579 4877

tel. +39 010 579 3380

investor.relations@carige.it

relazioni.esterne@carige.it

Disclaimer

Banca Carige S.p.A. Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 17:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA
06/03BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Title mainSigned the closing for the disposal of th..
PU
06/01BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Title main Resignation of all members of the Board ..
PU
05/31Italy plans six-month extension of tax breaks for corporate mergers - sources
RE
05/27BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Title mainResignation of Member of the Board of sta..
PU
05/25BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Title main2021 Report on Operations and Consolidate..
PU
05/20TITLE MAINNEW APPOINTMENT OF BANCA C : lists of candidates and proposals for resolution
PU
05/20BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Title mainResignation of Alternate Member of the Bo..
PU
05/12Custodia Valore - Credito su Pegno S.p.A. signed an agreement to acquire Banca Carige l..
CI
05/11Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia Reports Earnings Results f..
CI
05/09Profit at Italy's BPER falls less than expected as loan writedowns shrink
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 603 M 16 257 M 16 257 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 606 M 631 M 631 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 3 275
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA
Duration : Period :
Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,80 €
Average target price 0,39 €
Spread / Average Target -51,0%
Managers and Directors
Francesco Guido Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio Massimo Genovese Chief Financial Officer
Giuseppe Boccuzzi Chairman
Sabrina Bruno Independent Director
Paola Demartini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA5.99%631
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.75%335 000
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.03%253 469
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.73%238 765
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.59%178 224
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-19.44%147 546