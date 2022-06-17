Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : Title mainPress Release

PRESS RELEASE

Genoa, 16 June 2022 - At its meeting today, Banca Carige's Board of Directors, chaired by Gianni Franco Papa, set up the following Board-internal Committees:

Risk Committee, made up of Miro Fiordi (Chair), Paola Demartini, Diego Schelfi;

Nomination, Governance and Sustainability Committee, made up of: Sabrina Bruno (Chair), Gaudiana Giusti, Diego Schelfi;

Remuneration Committee, made up of: Paola Demartini (Chair), Sabrina Bruno, Miro Fiordi;

Related-Party Transactions Committee, made up of: Gaudiana Giusti (Chair), Paola Demartini, Miro Fiordi.

The Board of Directors also resolved to convene the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 28 July 2022 at 10:30 a.m., in one call, to consider and pass resolutions on the following agenda:

Filling of vacancies in the Board of Statutory Auditors: appointment of one Standing Auditor and one Alternate Auditor

The Notice of call for the Shareholders' Meeting and the documentation concerning the items on the Shareholders' Meeting agenda will be made available to the public, under the terms and by the deadlines set out by regulations in force, at the Bank's