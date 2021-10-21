Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : issues EUR 750 mln worth of benchmark Covered Bonds maturing in 2028

BANCA CARIGE SUCESSFULLY ISSUES EUR 750 MLN WORTH OF

BENCHMARK COVERED BONDS MATURING IN 2028

Received expressions of interest for an amount of EUR 1.3 bn

Genoa, 21 October 2021. Banca Carige finalised today the placement of a fixed rate Covered Bond issuance with a 7-year maturity (28 October 2028) for an amount of EUR 750 mln.

Today's issuance marks the return of Banca Carige to the wholesale market by public placement after nearly six years, and will contribute to further strengthening the Group's already sound liquidity position as well as diversifying funding sources. The placement saw the participation of asset managers, banks and international and Italian institutional investors, with underwritten commitments received for an amount of EUR 1.3 bn; the bond, issued at a price of 99.652, has a 0.625%% fixed rate coupon with a spread of 57 bps over the mid swap rate.

Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Intesa Sanpaolo (IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division), Natwest Markets and UBS Investment Bank acted as Joint Lead Managers/Bookrunners to the issuance.

The issuance rating will be investment grade and the bond will be listed on the Luxembo ur g stock exchange.