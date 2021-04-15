Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : Brokerage of remaining shares - End of the expression of interest period

BROKERAGE OF REMAINING SHARES

END OF THE EXPRESSION OF INTEREST PERIOD

Genoa, 15 April 2021 - Further to the press releases issued on 15 March 2021 (and the following days) and the Methodological Note published on the Bank's website on the same date (the "Methodological Note"), Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia ("Carige" or the "Bank") announces that the period (the "Expression of Interest Period") for submission to Equita SIM S.p.A. ("Equita") of requests for the purchase of Remaining Ordinary Shares and/or Remaining Savings Shares (as defined in the press release of 15 March 2021) has ended today.

As at the end of today's brokerage session, Equita has received expressions of interest for a total of 4,450 Remaining Ordinary Shares, i.e. for a number of shares exceeding its availability, totalling 3,615 Remaining Ordinary Shares. Therefore, as expressly stated in the Methodological Note, the 3,615 Remaining Ordinary Shares will be allotted by draw on 20 April 2021 only among the applicants who submitted a purchase request today.

In light of the above, the buy-back transaction referred to in the press release of 15 March 2021 is no longer necessary.

Settlement of all Remaining Shares buying and selling transactions will take place on 23 April 2021.

The Methodological Note is available for consultation (only in Italian) on the Group's website www.gruppocarige.it.

1