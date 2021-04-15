Log in
Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia    CRG   IT0005428195

BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA

(CRG)
Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : Brokerage of remaining shares - End of the expression of interest period

04/15/2021 | 12:39pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

BROKERAGE OF REMAINING SHARES

END OF THE EXPRESSION OF INTEREST PERIOD

Genoa, 15 April 2021 - Further to the press releases issued on 15 March 2021 (and the following days) and the Methodological Note published on the Bank's website on the same date (the "Methodological Note"), Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia ("Carige" or the "Bank") announces that the period (the "Expression of Interest Period") for submission to Equita SIM S.p.A. ("Equita") of requests for the purchase of Remaining Ordinary Shares and/or Remaining Savings Shares (as defined in the press release of 15 March 2021) has ended today.

As at the end of today's brokerage session, Equita has received expressions of interest for a total of 4,450 Remaining Ordinary Shares, i.e. for a number of shares exceeding its availability, totalling 3,615 Remaining Ordinary Shares. Therefore, as expressly stated in the Methodological Note, the 3,615 Remaining Ordinary Shares will be allotted by draw on 20 April 2021 only among the applicants who submitted a purchase request today.

In light of the above, the buy-back transaction referred to in the press release of 15 March 2021 is no longer necessary.

Settlement of all Remaining Shares buying and selling transactions will take place on 23 April 2021.

The Methodological Note is available for consultation (only in Italian) on the Group's website www.gruppocarige.it.

1

Finally, please note that (i) trading of the securities issued by the Bank on Italy's regulated markets and multilateral trading systems is still suspended as per Consob resolution No. 20772 of 2 January 2019; (ii) by notice No. 32677 of 11 December 2020, Borsa Italiana S.p.A. has resolved to integrate the reasons for the suspension of Carige's Savings Shares from trading on the Electronic Stock Market ("MTA") until further notice; and (iii) the Ordinary Share Price and the Savings Share Price were determined for the purposes of the resolutions pursuant to which, on 29 May 2020, the shareholders' meeting of the Bank approved the proposal for the optional conversion of the Savings Shares into Ordinary Shares and subsequent Reverse Stock Split. Said consideration amounts are therefore not expressive of a market price for the relevant securities.

INVESTOR RELATIONS & RESEARCH

COMMUNICATIONS

tel. +39 010 579 4877

tel. +39 010 579 3380

investor.relations@carige.it

relazioni.esterne@carige.it

2

Disclaimer

Banca Carige S.p.A. published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 16:38:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francesco Guido Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio Massimo Genovese Chief Financial Officer
Sabrina Bruno Independent Director
Paola Demartini Independent Director
Leopoldo Scarpa Director
