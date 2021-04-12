Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : Brokerage of remaining shares - Expression of interest period

Please remember that, if the expressions of interest received for Remaining Ordinary Shares were to exceed Equita's respective availability, the Expression of Interest Period will likewise end with immediate effect for this class of Remaining Shares. As stated in the Methodological Note, please remember that any draw possibly required for the allotment of the Remaining Ordinary Shares will be held on 20 April 2021.

As at the end of today's brokerage session, Equita has received expressions of interest for 2,681 Remaining Ordinary Shares. As a result of the expressions of interest received, 15,384 Remaining Ordinary Shares are therefore still available to Equita.

Genoa, 12 April 2021 - Further to the press release issued on 15 March 2021 and the Methodological Note published on the Bank's website on the same date (the "Methodological Note"), Banca Carige S.p.A. Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia ("Carige" or the "Bank") reminds that 6 April 2021 marked the start of the period (the "Expression of Interest Period") for submission to Equita SIM S.p.A. ("Equita") of requests for the purchase of Remaining Ordinary Shares and/or Remaining Savings Shares (as defined in the press release of 15 March 2021), respectively at a cash consideration per share of EUR 1.0366 (the Ordinary Share Price) and EUR 21,250.30 (the Savings Share Price). As was previously announced, Carige reminds that the Expression of Interest Period for the sole Remaining Savings Shares has already ended ahead of schedule.

Settlement of all Remaining Shares buying and selling transactions will take place on 23 April 2021.

The Methodological Note is available for consultation (only in Italian) on the Group's website www.gruppocarige.it.

As was previously announced, in view of the foregoing and for the sole purpose of the Reverse Stock Split, the Bank has undertaken to ensure that, by 30 June 2021, the Remaining Shares which Equita has not, in the meantime, disposed of and hence are still in its portfolio, be purchased by one of Carige's subsidiaries by means of a buy-back transaction to be carried out in compliance with the applicable statutory and regulatory requirements (including in consideration of the specific and limited purpose of the transaction) against a cash consideration per share equal to either the Ordinary Share Price or the Savings Share Price, as the case may be.

Finally, please note that (i) trading of the securities issued by the Bank on Italy's regulated markets and multilateral trading systems is still suspended as per Consob resolution No. 20772 of 2 January 2019; (ii) by notice No. 32677 of 11 December 2020, Borsa Italiana S.p.A. has resolved to integrate the reasons for the suspension of Carige's Savings Shares from trading on the Electronic Stock Market ("MTA") until further notice; and (iii) the Ordinary Share Price and the Savings Share Price were determined for the purposes of the resolutions pursuant to which, on 29 May 2020, the shareholders' meeting of the Bank approved the proposal for the optional conversion of the Savings Shares into Ordinary Shares and subsequent Reverse Stock Split. Said consideration amounts are therefore not expressive of a market price for the relevant securities.