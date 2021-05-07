Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : Consolidated Financial Report for the period 01.02.2020-31.12.2020

|
INTRODUCTION
4
STRUCTURE OF THE BANCA CARIGE GROUP
5
PARENT COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS AND
6
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2020
PARENT COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS AND
7
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS AS AT DATE OF PUBLICATION
POWERS AND DELEGATED AUTHORITIES OF THE GOVERNING BODIES
8
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE GROUP
9
REPORT ON OPERATIONS
12
-
Real economy and money market
|
13
-
|
Covid-19: Regulatory measures and Carige Group initiatives
|
17
-
|
Strategy and business performance
|
26
-
|
Key events in the reporting period
|
28
-
|
Ownership structure
|
36
-
|
Corporate governance
|
36
-
|
Non-Financial Report
|
37
-
|
Carige share price
|
37
-
|
Distribution channels
|
37
-
|
HR management
|
39
-
|
Sales and Innovation
|
39
-
|
Profit & Loss results
|
43
-
|
Balance sheet items, funding and lending
|
49
-
|
Fixed assets and equity investments
|
59
-
|
Cash Flow Statement, Shareholders' Equity and Risk Management
|
60
-
|
Group companies
|
64
-
|
Social and cultural promotion activities
|
68
-
|
Main risks and uncertainties and outlook on operations
|
69
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT
72
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
73
-
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
74
-
|
Consolidated Income Statement
|
76
-
|
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
|
77
-
|
Statement of Changes in Consolidated Shareholders' Equity
|
78
-
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
80
CONSOLIDATED EXPLANATORY NOTES
82
Part A - Accounting Policies
83
A 1 - Introduction
84
Section 1 - Statement of compliance with international accounting standards
84
Section 2 - Preparation criteria
86
Section 3 - Scope and methods of consolidation
97
Section 4 - Subsequent events
105
Section 5 - Other information
106
A 2 - Main items of the Financial Statements
111
A 4 - Information on fair value
150
A 5 - Information on "Day one profit/loss"
159
Part B - Consolidated Balance sheet
160
Part C - Consolidated Income Statement
234
Part D - Consolidated Comprehensive Income
261
Part E - Information on risks and risk hedging policies
263
Part F - Consolidated shareholders' equity
360
Part G - Business combinations
366
Part H - Related-party transactions
368
Part I - Share-based payments
372
2
