    CRG   IT0005428195

BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA

(CRG)
Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : Consolidated Financial Report for the period 01.02.2020-31.12.2020

05/07/2021 | 09:18am EDT
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 01.02.2020-31.12.2020

BANCA CARIGE GROUP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE PERIOD

01.02.2020-31.12.2020

INTRODUCTION

4

STRUCTURE OF THE BANCA CARIGE GROUP

5

PARENT COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS AND

6

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2020

PARENT COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS AND

7

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS AS AT DATE OF PUBLICATION

POWERS AND DELEGATED AUTHORITIES OF THE GOVERNING BODIES

8

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE GROUP

9

REPORT ON OPERATIONS

12

-

Real economy and money market

13

-

Covid-19: Regulatory measures and Carige Group initiatives

17

-

Strategy and business performance

26

-

Key events in the reporting period

28

-

Ownership structure

36

-

Corporate governance

36

-

Non-Financial Report

37

-

Carige share price

37

-

Distribution channels

37

-

HR management

39

-

Sales and Innovation

39

-

Profit & Loss results

43

-

Balance sheet items, funding and lending

49

-

Fixed assets and equity investments

59

-

Cash Flow Statement, Shareholders' Equity and Risk Management

60

-

Group companies

64

-

Social and cultural promotion activities

68

-

Main risks and uncertainties and outlook on operations

69

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT

72

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

73

-

Consolidated Balance Sheet

74

-

Consolidated Income Statement

76

-

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

77

-

Statement of Changes in Consolidated Shareholders' Equity

78

-

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

80

CONSOLIDATED EXPLANATORY NOTES

82

Part A - Accounting Policies

83

A 1 - Introduction

84

Section 1 - Statement of compliance with international accounting standards

84

Section 2 - Preparation criteria

86

Section 3 - Scope and methods of consolidation

97

Section 4 - Subsequent events

105

Section 5 - Other information

106

A 2 - Main items of the Financial Statements

111

A 4 - Information on fair value

150

A 5 - Information on "Day one profit/loss"

159

Part B - Consolidated Balance sheet

160

Part C - Consolidated Income Statement

234

Part D - Consolidated Comprehensive Income

261

Part E - Information on risks and risk hedging policies

263

Part F - Consolidated shareholders' equity

360

Part G - Business combinations

366

Part H - Related-party transactions

368

Part I - Share-based payments

372

2

Part L - Segment reporting

374

Part M - Leases

378

-

CERTIFICATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PURSUANT TO ART. 81-TER

385

OF CONSOB REGULATION NO. 11971 OF 14 MAY 1999, AS SUBSEQUENTLY AMENDED AND

SUPPLEMENTED

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT ON THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

387

ANNEXES

396

NOTE

The following conventional signs are used in the tables of the Report on Operations and the Financial Statements:

- when data is nil

when data is not significant

3

INTRODUCTION

The Banca Carige Group 's Consolidated Financial Statements for the period 1 February 2020 - 31 December 2020 were prepared in accordance with the international accounting standards IAS/IFRS in force as at this reporting date and related interpretations (SIC/IFRIC) officially approved by the European Commission and in line with guidance provided by the Bank of Italy in its Circular No. 262 of 22 December 2005 and subsequent updates (Banks' Financial Statements: Layout and Preparation), having regard to the additions published on 15 December 2020 to the provisions of the same Circular by the Bank of Italy in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic1, as well as to the 'Covid-19 - Warning notice on financial statements', published by Consob on 16 February 20212.

In the preparation of these Consolidated Financial Statements, account was also taken, as far as applicable, of the interpretative and supporting documents issued by the main European and international institutions that provide recommendations on the information to be disclosed in the Financial Report, in relation to the application of certain standards (in particular IFRS 9) or certain transactions in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This Consolidated Financial Report comprises the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2020, the Explanatory Notes and Annexes, and is accompanied by the Directors' Report on Operations.

Included in the financial statements are the:

  • Balance sheet;
  • Income Statement;
  • Statement of comprehensive income;
  • Statement of changes in Shareholders' equity;
  • Statement of cash flows.

The Report on Operations provides the required information concerning business performance as a whole and for the various segments of the Group's business, as well as main risks and uncertainties encountered, particularly in consideration of the effects arising from the Covid 19 crisis.

The Banca Carige Group's Financial Statements are audited by EY S.p.A.

  1. This communication supplements the provisions governing banks' financial statements contained in Circular 262 of 2005 and subsequent updates, with a view to providing the market with information on the effects that Covid-19 and the measures to support the economy have had on the strategies, objectives and policies of risk management and on the profit/loss and balance sheet position of intermediaries.
  2. Warning notice No. 1/21 of 16 February 2021, re.: Covid-19 - measures to support the economy - Warning notice on the information to be provided: by supervised issuers, supervisory bodies and auditing firms in relation to the 2020 financial statements prepared in accordance with the international accounting standards; by companies publishing 2020 non-financial reports; by listed issuers and supervisory bodies at meetings where resolutions on capital measures are adopted; by preparers of bidding documents and prospectuses; by issuers subject to the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).

4

STRUCTURE OF THE BANCA CARIGE GROUP

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banca Carige S.p.A. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 13:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Chart BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA
Duration : Period :
Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francesco Guido Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio Massimo Genovese Chief Financial Officer
Sabrina Bruno Independent Director
Paola Demartini Independent Director
Leopoldo Scarpa Director