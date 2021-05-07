Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : Consolidated Financial Report for the period 01.02.2020-31.12.2020

The Banca Carige Group 's Consolidated Financial Statements for the period 1 February 2020 - 31 December 2020 were prepared in accordance with the international accounting standards IAS/IFRS in force as at this reporting date and related interpretations (SIC/IFRIC) officially approved by the European Commission and in line with guidance provided by the Bank of Italy in its Circular No. 262 of 22 December 2005 and subsequent updates (Banks' Financial Statements: Layout and Preparation), having regard to the additions published on 15 December 2020 to the provisions of the same Circular by the Bank of Italy in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic1, as well as to the 'Covid-19 - Warning notice on financial statements', published by Consob on 16 February 20212.

In the preparation of these Consolidated Financial Statements, account was also taken, as far as applicable, of the interpretative and supporting documents issued by the main European and international institutions that provide recommendations on the information to be disclosed in the Financial Report, in relation to the application of certain standards (in particular IFRS 9) or certain transactions in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This Consolidated Financial Report comprises the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2020, the Explanatory Notes and Annexes, and is accompanied by the Directors' Report on Operations.

Included in the financial statements are the:

Balance sheet;

Income Statement;

Statement of comprehensive income;

Statement of changes in Shareholders' equity;

Statement of cash flows.

The Report on Operations provides the required information concerning business performance as a whole and for the various segments of the Group's business, as well as main risks and uncertainties encountered, particularly in consideration of the effects arising from the Covid 19 crisis.

The Banca Carige Group's Financial Statements are audited by EY S.p.A.

This communication supplements the provisions governing banks' financial statements contained in Circular 262 of 2005 and subsequent updates, with a view to providing the market with information on the effects that Covid-19 and the measures to support the economy have had on the strategies, objectives and policies of risk management and on the profit/loss and balance sheet position of intermediaries. Warning notice No. 1/21 of 16 February 2021, re.: Covid-19 - measures to support the economy - Warning notice on the information to be provided: by supervised issuers, supervisory bodies and auditing firms in relation to the 2020 financial statements prepared in accordance with the international accounting standards; by companies publishing 2020 non-financial reports; by listed issuers and supervisory bodies at meetings where resolutions on capital measures are adopted; by preparers of bidding documents and prospectuses; by issuers subject to the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).

