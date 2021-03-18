Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia    CRG   IT0005428195

BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA

(CRG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : Notice of publication of document

03/18/2021 | 10:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF DOCUMENT PUBLICATION

Genoa, 18 March 2021 - Banca CARIGE S.p.A. informs that, pursuant to the applicable regulations in force, it has today published the Board of Directors' Report concerning item 2 on the agenda of

the ordinary session of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened for 20 April 2021.

The afore-mentioned document is made available at the Bank's registered office, on the Bank's corporate website www.gruppocarige.it (under Governance/Shareholders' Meetings), on the

authorised storage portal eMarket Storage(www.emarketstorage.com)and through all other means allowed by applicable regulations in force.

INVESTOR RELATIONS & RESEARCH

COMMUNICATIONS

tel. +39 010 579 4877

tel. +39 010 579 3380

investor.relations@carige.it

relazioni.esterne@carige.it

Disclaimer

Banca Carige S.p.A. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 14:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA
10:20aNOTICE OF CALL : excerpt
PU
10:20aBANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Notice of Ordinary and Extraordinary Shar..
PU
10:20aBANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Notice of publication of document
PU
10:20aBANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Notice to Savings Shareholders
PU
03/17BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : FITD renews its support for Banca Carige
PU
03/16BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Outcome of fractional shares settlement
PU
03/09BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Draft Separate and Consolidated Financial..
PU
03/09BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : FY2020 Results
PU
02/25BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Cash settlement of fractional shares
PU
02/22BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Approval of preliminary results as at 31 ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 308 M 367 M 367 M
Net income 2020 -202 M -241 M -241 M
Net Debt 2020 6 921 M 8 247 M 8 247 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,30x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 134 M 1 350 M 1 351 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 26,1x
Nbr of Employees 3 714
Free-Float -
Chart BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA
Duration : Period :
Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francesco Guido Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio Massimo Genovese Chief Financial Officer
Sabrina Bruno Independent Director
Paola Demartini Independent Director
Leopoldo Scarpa Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ