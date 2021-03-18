Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : Notice of publication of document

PRESS RELEASE
NOTICE OF DOCUMENT PUBLICATION
Genoa, 18 March 2021 - Banca CARIGE S.p.A. informs that, pursuant to the applicable regulations in force, it has today published the Board of Directors' Report concerning item 2 on the agenda of
the ordinary session of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened for 20 April 2021.
The afore-mentioned document is made available at the Bank's registered office, on the Bank's corporate website www.gruppocarige.it (under Governance/Shareholders' Meetings), on the
authorised storage portal eMarket Storage(www.emarketstorage.com)and through all other means allowed by applicable regulations in force.
Disclaimer
