  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRG   IT0005428195

BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA

(CRG)
Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : Notice of publication of document

06/18/2021 | 08:19am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF DOCUMENT PUBLICATION

Genoa, 18 June 2021 - Banca CARIGE S.p.A. informs that, pursuant to the applicable regulations in force, it has today published the Board of Directors' Report concerning item 1 on the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened for 28 July 2021.

The afore-mentioned document is made available at the Bank's registered office, on the Bank's corporate website www.gruppocarige.it(under Governance/Shareholders' Meetings), on the authorised storage portal eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and through all other means allowed by applicable regulations in force.

INVESTOR RELATIONS & RESEARCH

COMMUNICATIONS

tel. +39 010 579 4877

tel. +39 010 579 3380

investor.relations@carige.it

relazioni.esterne@carige.it

Disclaimer

Banca Carige S.p.A. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 12:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
