Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : Notice of publication of document

NOTICE OF DOCUMENT PUBLICATION

Genoa, 18 June 2021 - Banca CARIGE S.p.A. informs that, pursuant to the applicable regulations in force, it has today published the Board of Directors' Report concerning item 1 on the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened for 28 July 2021.

The afore-mentioned document is made available at the Bank's registered office, on the Bank's corporate website www.gruppocarige.it(under Governance/Shareholders' Meetings), on the authorised storage portal eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and through all other means allowed by applicable regulations in force.