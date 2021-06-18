Log in
    CRG   IT0005428195

BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA

(CRG)
Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : Notice to Savings Shareholders

06/18/2021 | 08:19am EDT
BANCA CARIGE S.p.A. Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia

Registered Office: Via Cassa di Risparmio 15, Genoa Share capital EUR 1,915,163,696.00, fully paid-in

Genoa Companies Register - Tax Code - VAT no. 03285880104

Parent Company of the Banca CARIGE Group included in the Bank of Italy's Banking Groups Register

NOTICE TO SAVINGS SHAREHOLDERS

In relation to the call of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of BANCA CARIGE S.p.A., Savings Shareholders are hereby reminded that, pursuant to Art. 35 of the Company's Articles of Association on the option to convert savings shares into ordinary shares, Conversion Requests cannot be submitted from today's date to the day (inclusive) on which the Shareholders' Meeting is held.

Genoa, 19 June 2021

Disclaimer

Banca Carige S.p.A. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 12:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francesco Guido Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio Massimo Genovese Chief Financial Officer
Sabrina Bruno Independent Director
Paola Demartini Independent Director
Leopoldo Scarpa Director