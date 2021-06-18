BANCA CARIGE S.p.A. Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia
NOTICE TO SAVINGS SHAREHOLDERS
In relation to the call of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of BANCA CARIGE S.p.A., Savings Shareholders are hereby reminded that, pursuant to Art. 35 of the Company's Articles of Association on the option to convert savings shares into ordinary shares, Conversion Requests cannot be submitted from today's date to the day (inclusive) on which the Shareholders' Meeting is held.
Genoa, 19 June 2021
