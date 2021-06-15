Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRG   IT0005428195

BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA

(CRG)
Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : Resignation of Members of the Board of Statutory Auditors

06/15/2021 | 09:36am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

RESIGNATION OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

Genoa, 15 June 2021 - Banca CARIGE informs that, on 15 June 2021, Ms. Anna Girello handed in her resignation as Standing Auditor with effect from the date of appointment of her replacement, the reason being that she has taken up a new role deemed incompatible with the position held at the Bank.

On the same date, Ms. Silvia Muzi, Alternate Auditor, who was to take over as Standing Auditor pursuant to the law, communicated her inability to take over due to her having taken up a new role deemed incompatible with the position she would have had to assume at the Bank. Concurrently, Ms. Muzi tendered her resignation as Alternate Auditor of Banca CARIGE S.p.A. with immediate effect.

At its first convenient meeting, the Board of Directors will adopt the necessary resolutions concerning the call of a Shareholders' Meeting that will fill the vacancies in the Board of Statutory Auditors by appointing one Standing Auditor and one Alternate Auditor.

It should be noted that pursuant to Article 26, paragraph 11 of the Articles of Association, in the event of an Auditor being replaced, the position shall be filled by the alternate Auditor appearing on the same list as the one on which the Auditor to be replaced appears, and Ms. Girello and Ms. Muzi were appointed from the list which was voted for by the majority of the Shareholders attending the relevant Shareholders' Meeting. As no other Auditors were appointed from that list, the two auditors shall be replaced in accordance with the provisions of Article 26, paragraph 12, of the Articles of Association, i.e. by majority vote, without restriction to a list, in such a way that the criterion of gender balance is complied with. Ms. Girello will continue to serve as a Standing Auditor until the Shareholders' Meeting for the appointment of her replacement is held.

In compliance with article IA.2.6.7 of the Instructions accompanying the Rules of the Markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana, please note that, to the Company's knowledge, Anna Girello and Silvia Muzi do not own any shares of the Company.

The Bank wishes to thank Ms. Girello for her most valued professional skills and relentless, fruitful engagement in the activities carried out for the Bank.

INVESTOR RELATIONS & RESEARCH

COMMUNICATIONS

tel. +39 010 579 4877

tel. +39 010 579 3380

investor.relations@carige.it

relazioni.esterne@carige.it

Disclaimer

Banca Carige S.p.A. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 13:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
