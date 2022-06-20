Log in
    CRG   IT0005428195

BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA

(CRG)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-06-20 am EDT
0.7950 EUR   -0.13%
01:04pBANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA : Title mainNotice of publication of document
PU
01:04pTITLE MAINNOTICE OF CALL : excerpt
PU
06/17BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA : Title mainPress Release
PU
Title mainNotice of Call: excerpt

06/20/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
Registered Office: Via Cassa di Risparmio 15, Genoa Share capital EUR 1,345,608,389.81, fully paid-in

Genoa Companies' Register - Tax Code - VAT No. 03285880104

Company subject to the Direction and Coordination of BPER Banca S.p.A. and belonging to the BPER Banca S.p.A.

Group included in the Bank of Italy's Banking Groups Register

EXCERPT OF NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF SAVINGS SHAREHOLDERS

(pursuant to Art. 125-bis, para. 1, of Leg. Decree No. 58/1998)

We inform that the Notice of Call of a Special Meeting of the Savings Shareholders of BANCA CARIGE S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia has been published on the corporate website www.gruppocarige.it, in the Section Governance/Shareholders' Meetings. The meeting will be held, upon request of the Common Representative of Savings Shareholders, in one call at the Head Office, Via Cassa di Risparmio 15, Genoa, on 20 July 2022 at 10:30 a.m. to resolve upon the following

AGENDA

  1. Examination and assessment of the voluntary tender offer on all the savings shared of Banca Carige S.p.A., launched by BPER Banca S.p.A., for an amount of EUR 25,000.00 (twenty five thousand/00) for each savings share opted in for conversion. Related and ensuing resolutions.
  2. Examination and assessment of BPER Banca S.p.A.'s objective of implementing the revocation of the listing of Banca Carige S.p.A.'s ordinary and savings shares. Related and ensuing resolutions.
  3. Examination and assessment of BPER Banca S.p.A.'s objective of intending to proceed, in any case, the merger by absorption of Banca Carige S.p.A. and the intention, in this context, of offering ordinary shares in exchange of the savings shares. Related and ensuing resolutions.

Pursuant to the provisions set forth in art. 106 Of Law Decree no. 18 of 17 March 2020, converted with amendments into Law no. 27 of 24 April 2020 and as extended by subsequent regulations:

  1. entitlement to attend the Shareholders' Meeting and exercise the right to vote is only allowed through the Appointed Representative under art. 135-undecies of the Consolidated Law on Finance, who may be conferred proxies and/or sub-proxies under art. 135-novies of the Consolidated Law on Finance as an exception to art. 135-undecies, under the terms set out in the Notice of Call. The physical presence of Shareholders at the Shareholders' Meeting shall not be allowed;
  2. the members of the Management and Control Bodies, the Appointed Representative, to the Common Representative of Savings Shareholders and - in accordance with the law, the Articles of Association and the Shareholders' Meeting regulations - the managers, employees of the Bank and subsidiaries of the Banca CARIGE Group, representatives of the Independent Auditing firm and other persons whose attendance at the Shareholders' Meeting is deemed useful by the Chair for discussion of the items on the agenda and a smooth running of the Shareholders' Meeting proceedings, will be allowed to participate in the Shareholders' Meeting also by means of remote communication, ensuring, among other aspects, the identification of participants, with no need for the Chair and the designated Notary Public to be located in the same place; Savings Shareholders, instead, shall necessarily avail themselves of the Appointed Representative.

Information on the share capital, together with the terms and conditions for:

  • entitlement to participate and vote (with 11 July 2022 as the record date);
  • representation at the Meeting via the Designated Representative, Computershare S.p.A.;
  • exercise of the right to make questions, add items to the agenda and submit proposals for resolution;
  • availability of Shareholders' Meeting documents, including Reports on agenda items;

is provided in the Notice of Call, which can be found on the corporate website www.gruppocarige.it under Governance/Shareholders' Meetings.

Genoa, 20 June 2022

for the Board of Directors

The Chair

Gianni Franco Papa

Disclaimer

Banca Carige S.p.A. Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 17:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
