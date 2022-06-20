Title mainNotice of Call: excerpt

Registered Office: Via Cassa di Risparmio 15, Genoa Share capital EUR 1,345,608,389.81, fully paid-in

Genoa Companies' Register - Tax Code - VAT No. 03285880104

Company subject to the Direction and Coordination of BPER Banca S.p.A. and belonging to the BPER Banca S.p.A.

Group included in the Bank of Italy's Banking Groups Register

EXCERPT OF NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF SAVINGS SHAREHOLDERS

(pursuant to Art. 125-bis, para. 1, of Leg. Decree No. 58/1998)

We inform that the Notice of Call of a Special Meeting of the Savings Shareholders of BANCA CARIGE S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia has been published on the corporate website www.gruppocarige.it, in the Section Governance/Shareholders' Meetings. The meeting will be held, upon request of the Common Representative of Savings Shareholders, in one call at the Head Office, Via Cassa di Risparmio 15, Genoa, on 20 July 2022 at 10:30 a.m. to resolve upon the following

AGENDA

Examination and assessment of the voluntary tender offer on all the savings shared of Banca Carige S.p.A., launched by BPER Banca S.p.A., for an amount of EUR 25,000.00 (twenty five thousand/00) for each savings share opted in for conversion. Related and ensuing resolutions. Examination and assessment of BPER Banca S.p.A.'s objective of implementing the revocation of the listing of Banca Carige S.p.A.'s ordinary and savings shares. Related and ensuing resolutions. Examination and assessment of BPER Banca S.p.A.'s objective of intending to proceed, in any case, the merger by absorption of Banca Carige S.p.A. and the intention, in this context, of offering ordinary shares in exchange of the savings shares. Related and ensuing resolutions.

Pursuant to the provisions set forth in art. 106 Of Law Decree no. 18 of 17 March 2020, converted with amendments into Law no. 27 of 24 April 2020 and as extended by subsequent regulations:

entitlement to attend the Shareholders' Meeting and exercise the right to vote is only allowed through the Appointed Representative under art. 135- undecies of the Consolidated Law on Finance, who may be conferred proxies and/or sub-proxies under art. 135- novies of the Consolidated Law on Finance as an exception to art. 135- undecies , under the terms set out in the Notice of Call. The physical presence of Shareholders at the Shareholders' Meeting shall not be allowed; the members of the Management and Control Bodies, the Appointed Representative, to the Common Representative of Savings Shareholders and - in accordance with the law, the Articles of Association and the Shareholders' Meeting regulations - the managers, employees of the Bank and subsidiaries of the Banca CARIGE Group, representatives of the Independent Auditing firm and other persons whose attendance at the Shareholders' Meeting is deemed useful by the Chair for discussion of the items on the agenda and a smooth running of the Shareholders' Meeting proceedings, will be allowed to participate in the Shareholders' Meeting also by means of remote communication, ensuring, among other aspects, the identification of participants, with no need for the Chair and the designated Notary Public to be located in the same place; Savings Shareholders, instead, shall necessarily avail themselves of the Appointed Representative.

Information on the share capital, together with the terms and conditions for: